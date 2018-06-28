Image 1 of 3 The podium (l-r) Alice Barnes, Hannah Barnes, Neah Evans (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 2 of 3 The riders spray the champagne (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 3 of 3 Hannah Barnes rides to victory in the time trial at British national championships (Image credit: SWpix.com)

Hannah Barnes claimed her first ever time trial title at the British Road Championships with a strong ride. Barnes beat her younger sister Alice to the win by 17 seconds, making it a family 1-2 as well as a Canyon-SRAM 1-2.

Neah Evans carried the form that she had at last month’s Tour Series to claim her first medal in the event as she rounded out the podium.

Last year’s runner up in the Isle of Man, Hannah Barnes was the last rider to roll off the start ramp in the hot conditions in Northumberland. With defending champion Claire Rose out, along with Haley Simmonds and Katie Archibald, she was the clear favourite to claim the national jersey at the end of the day.

As she approached the finish line, she had just her sister, who had gone out less than 10 minutes before her, to beat. Her time of 39:38 was more than enough to secure her second national title, and first in the chrono. The Barnes sisters were the only riders to break the 40-minute barrier with third-place Evans clocking 41:15 on the 28.6km course.

“I’m happy. This is a target I had for the season so it’s nice to have this jersey, and to have Alice in second is pretty cool. There’s not much rivalry between us – we’ve both focused a lot on our time trials this season, so coming into this we had a lot of help from our team. We certainly couldn’t blame our equipment or the team if it didn’t go well today, so it was down to us to perform on the day.”

