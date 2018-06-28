Trending

Hannah Barnes beats sister Alice to British time trial title

Evans wraps up the podium

The podium (l-r) Alice Barnes, Hannah Barnes, Neah Evans

(Image credit: SWpix.com)
The riders spray the champagne

(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Hannah Barnes rides to victory in the time trial at British national championships

(Image credit: SWpix.com)

Hannah Barnes claimed her first ever time trial title at the British Road Championships with a strong ride. Barnes beat her younger sister Alice to the win by 17 seconds, making it a family 1-2 as well as a Canyon-SRAM 1-2.

Neah Evans carried the form that she had at last month’s Tour Series to claim her first medal in the event as she rounded out the podium.

Last year’s runner up in the Isle of Man, Hannah Barnes was the last rider to roll off the start ramp in the hot conditions in Northumberland. With defending champion Claire Rose out, along with Haley Simmonds and Katie Archibald, she was the clear favourite to claim the national jersey at the end of the day.

As she approached the finish line, she had just her sister, who had gone out less than 10 minutes before her, to beat. Her time of 39:38 was more than enough to secure her second national title, and first in the chrono. The Barnes sisters were the only riders to break the 40-minute barrier with third-place Evans clocking 41:15 on the 28.6km course.

“I’m happy. This is a target I had for the season so it’s nice to have this jersey, and to have Alice in second is pretty cool. There’s not much rivalry between us – we’ve both focused a lot on our time trials this season, so coming into this we had a lot of help from our team. We certainly couldn’t blame our equipment or the team if it didn’t go well today, so it was down to us to perform on the day.”

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:39:38
2Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:00:17
3Neah Evans (GBr) Storey Racing0:01:37
4Emma Lewis (GBr)0:01:43
5Molly Patch (GBr)0:02:07
6Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:02:10
7Sarah Storey (GBr) Storey Racing0:02:14
8Melissa Lowther (GBr) Storey Racing0:02:26
9Anna Henderson (GBr)0:02:30
10Alice Lethbridge (GBr)0:02:33
11Elizabeth-Jane Harris (GBr) Storey Racing0:02:42
12Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Trek - Drops0:02:46
13Jessica Roberts (GBr)0:02:54
14Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:02:57
15Chanel Mason (GBr) Storey Racing0:03:06
16Natalie Grinczer (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team0:03:16
17Anna Christian (GBr) Trek - Drops0:03:17
18Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek - Drops0:03:35
19Rachel Langdon (GBr)0:03:53
20Megan Barker (GBr)0:04:02
21Alice Cobb (GBr) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank0:04:04
22Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Storey Racing0:04:08
23Henrietta Colborne (GBr) Bizkaia Durango - Euskadi Murias0:04:21
24Ruth Summerford (GBr)0:04:22
25Jennifer George (GBr)0:04:24
26Abigail Dentus (GBr)0:04:30
27Vicky Smith (GBr)0:04:38
28Sophie Lankford (GBr)0:04:39
29Monica Dew (GBr) Storey Racing0:04:41
30Rebecca Raybould (GBr)
31Emma Cockcroft (GBr)0:04:46
32Amy Gornall (GBr)0:05:02
33Rhona Callander (GBr)0:05:38
34Lucy Shaw (GBr) Trek - Drops0:06:01
35Amy Hill (GBr)0:06:13
36Elizabeth Bennett (GBr)0:06:19
37Jenny Holl (GBr)0:07:05
38Bethany Taylor (GBr)0:08:05
39Anna Weaver (GBr)0:08:26
40Miriam Jessett (GBr)0:11:10
DNSHayley Simmonds (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
DNSClaire Steels (GBr)
DNSJennifer Holden (GBr)
DNSNicola Juniper (GBr)
DNSCrystal Lane-Wright (GBr)
DNSFfion James (GBr) Storey Racing
DNSEleanor Dickinson (GBr)
DNSEmily Meakin (GBr)
DNSCorrine Hall (GBr)

