Hannah Barnes beats sister Alice to British time trial title
Time Trial - Women: Northumberland - Northumberland
Hannah Barnes claimed her first ever time trial title at the British Road Championships with a strong ride. Barnes beat her younger sister Alice to the win by 17 seconds, making it a family 1-2 as well as a Canyon-SRAM 1-2.
Neah Evans carried the form that she had at last month’s Tour Series to claim her first medal in the event as she rounded out the podium.
Last year’s runner up in the Isle of Man, Hannah Barnes was the last rider to roll off the start ramp in the hot conditions in Northumberland. With defending champion Claire Rose out, along with Haley Simmonds and Katie Archibald, she was the clear favourite to claim the national jersey at the end of the day.
As she approached the finish line, she had just her sister, who had gone out less than 10 minutes before her, to beat. Her time of 39:38 was more than enough to secure her second national title, and first in the chrono. The Barnes sisters were the only riders to break the 40-minute barrier with third-place Evans clocking 41:15 on the 28.6km course.
“I’m happy. This is a target I had for the season so it’s nice to have this jersey, and to have Alice in second is pretty cool. There’s not much rivalry between us – we’ve both focused a lot on our time trials this season, so coming into this we had a lot of help from our team. We certainly couldn’t blame our equipment or the team if it didn’t go well today, so it was down to us to perform on the day.”
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:39:38
|2
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:00:17
|3
|Neah Evans (GBr) Storey Racing
|0:01:37
|4
|Emma Lewis (GBr)
|0:01:43
|5
|Molly Patch (GBr)
|0:02:07
|6
|Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:10
|7
|Sarah Storey (GBr) Storey Racing
|0:02:14
|8
|Melissa Lowther (GBr) Storey Racing
|0:02:26
|9
|Anna Henderson (GBr)
|0:02:30
|10
|Alice Lethbridge (GBr)
|0:02:33
|11
|Elizabeth-Jane Harris (GBr) Storey Racing
|0:02:42
|12
|Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Trek - Drops
|0:02:46
|13
|Jessica Roberts (GBr)
|0:02:54
|14
|Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:57
|15
|Chanel Mason (GBr) Storey Racing
|0:03:06
|16
|Natalie Grinczer (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:16
|17
|Anna Christian (GBr) Trek - Drops
|0:03:17
|18
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek - Drops
|0:03:35
|19
|Rachel Langdon (GBr)
|0:03:53
|20
|Megan Barker (GBr)
|0:04:02
|21
|Alice Cobb (GBr) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|0:04:04
|22
|Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Storey Racing
|0:04:08
|23
|Henrietta Colborne (GBr) Bizkaia Durango - Euskadi Murias
|0:04:21
|24
|Ruth Summerford (GBr)
|0:04:22
|25
|Jennifer George (GBr)
|0:04:24
|26
|Abigail Dentus (GBr)
|0:04:30
|27
|Vicky Smith (GBr)
|0:04:38
|28
|Sophie Lankford (GBr)
|0:04:39
|29
|Monica Dew (GBr) Storey Racing
|0:04:41
|30
|Rebecca Raybould (GBr)
|31
|Emma Cockcroft (GBr)
|0:04:46
|32
|Amy Gornall (GBr)
|0:05:02
|33
|Rhona Callander (GBr)
|0:05:38
|34
|Lucy Shaw (GBr) Trek - Drops
|0:06:01
|35
|Amy Hill (GBr)
|0:06:13
|36
|Elizabeth Bennett (GBr)
|0:06:19
|37
|Jenny Holl (GBr)
|0:07:05
|38
|Bethany Taylor (GBr)
|0:08:05
|39
|Anna Weaver (GBr)
|0:08:26
|40
|Miriam Jessett (GBr)
|0:11:10
|DNS
|Hayley Simmonds (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|DNS
|Claire Steels (GBr)
|DNS
|Jennifer Holden (GBr)
|DNS
|Nicola Juniper (GBr)
|DNS
|Crystal Lane-Wright (GBr)
|DNS
|Ffion James (GBr) Storey Racing
|DNS
|Eleanor Dickinson (GBr)
|DNS
|Emily Meakin (GBr)
|DNS
|Corrine Hall (GBr)
