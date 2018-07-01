Trending

Connor Swift wins British national road championships

Blythe and Doull complete podium

Image 1 of 5

Connor Swift (Madison Genesis) wins the British road race title

Connor Swift (Madison Genesis) wins the British road race title
(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Image 2 of 5

Jacob Scott (An Post) with Connor Swift (Madison Genesis)

Jacob Scott (An Post) with Connor Swift (Madison Genesis)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 5

Connor Swift celebrates his victory

Connor Swift celebrates his victory
(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Image 4 of 5

Connor Swift celebrates his victory

Connor Swift celebrates his victory
(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Image 5 of 5

The start of the men's road race

The start of the men's road race
(Image credit: SWpix.com)

Connor Swift (Madison-Genesis) took the British national road race title after a solo attack on the final lap of the race. Two-time champion Adam Blythe (Aqua Blue Sport) took second after a chase in the final kilometres, while Owain Doull (Team Sky) took the sprint for third from a small chase group.

Having made the early break along with 16 other riders, including several from WorldTour teams, 22-year-old Swift took his chance to go it alone 15km from the line with the peloton out of picture. His sustained effort put off attacks from behind, with only Blythe able to put in a solo chase effort in the closing kilometres.

"It's like a dream come true," said Swift after the finish. "It's amazing to do it for Madison-Genesis - a Continental team and one of the underdogs for the race. I can’t remember the last time a Continental team won the national championships. [Ed: It was Kristian House in 2009]

"I felt so good on the last lap and I could tell everyone else was struggling," Swift added. "I rode off the front and thought, 'I'll go as hard as I can.' I took a big risk and it paid off and I won the race. It's mad!"

How it happened

The race took place in Stamfordham, in the north-east of England, and took in 185.6km of largely flat roads. Four laps of a 35.4km circuit and two of a shorter 22km circuit were punctuated by four ascents up Ryal hill (1.8km at 5.4 per cent), the last of which came 32km from the finish line.

Given the nature of the route, a sprint finish seemed likely, but that didn't stop a large breakaway getting up the road early on. The group comprised 16 riders, and it was a strong one, including Doull, Swift, Blythe, Mark Christian (Aqua Blue Sport), and Gabriel Cullaigh (Team Wiggins).

The break quickly built a three-minute lead, with the small group of chasers hanging just 30 seconds ahead of the peloton. That would be the status quo for much of the race, with no major drama occuring besides a brief split in the peloton on the third ascent of Ryal.

Heading into the final 50km, with only the final ascent of Ryal remaining, the gap was 1:40 to a three-man chase group including Ian Stannard (Team Sky). The peloton, which held Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) among others, lay 2:30 back.

The final 30km saw attacks start among the break, with the peloton out of contention at over five minutes down. A move including the two Aqua Blue men was eventually brought back after a big turn by Doull, while Stannard's group still chipped away a minute back.

An attack by Swift 15km from the line drew out a small group including Doull and Blythe, who hung around 15 seconds behind. He powered along, barely ceding any time to the chasers over the closing kilometres. Blythe made his move 3km out but couldn’t bridge the gap, leaving Swift to take the plaudits solo.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis4:19:06
2Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:00:22
3Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky0:00:25
4Robert Scott (GBr) Team Wiggins0:00:26
5Fred Wright (GBr)
6Ben Hetherington (GBr) Memil Ccn Pro Cycling0:00:27
7Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins0:00:34
8Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates0:00:59
9Joey Walker (GBr) Team Wiggins0:01:00
10Dexter Gardias (GBr) Canyon Eisberg
11Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
12Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
13George Pym (GBr) Madison Genesis
14Daniel Bigham (GBr)0:01:03
15Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis0:01:13
16Charlie Tanfield (GBr) Canyon Eisberg0:04:24
17Thomas Stewart (GBr) JLT Condor
18Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Wiggins
19Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:04:27
20Alexandar Richardson (GBr) One Pro Cycling0:07:52
21Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon Eisberg0:08:16
22Dylan Kerfoot-Robson (GBr) Team Wiggins
23Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
24Matthew Bostock (GBr)0:08:17
25Julian Varley (GBr)0:08:18
26Ben Turner (GBr) Corendon-Circus
27Michael Mottram (GBr)
28Joshua Hunt (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling
29Matthew Nowell (GBr) Canyon Eisberg0:08:19
30Christopher Latham (GBr) One Pro Cycling
31Zeb Kyffin (GBr)
32Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon Eisberg
33Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:08:20
34Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor0:08:22
35James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal0:08:25
36Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis0:08:36
37Thomas Baylis (GBr) One Pro Cycling0:08:40
38Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Team Wiggins0:08:44
DNFMark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
DNFRhys Britton (GBr)
DNFEthan Hayter (GBr)
DNFJoe Holt (GBr)
DNFJake Stewart (GBr)
DNFMatthew Walls (GBr)
DNFDaniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
DNFMark Robertson (GBr)
DNFRichard McDonald (GBr)
DNFCharles Page (GBr) Canyon Eisberg
DNFAlex Paton (GBr) Canyon Eisberg
DNFJack Pullar (GBr) Canyon Eisberg
DNFLouis Rose-Davies (GBr)
DNFHarry Tanfield (GBr) Canyon Eisberg
DNFTom Elwood (GBr)
DNFJoseph Clark (GBr)
DNFMorris Bacon (GBr)
DNFGary Freeman (GBr)
DNFRichard Taylor (GBr)
DNFLeon Mazzone (GBr) Holdsworth Pro Racing
DNFJake Womersley (GBr) Holdsworth Pro Racing
DNFDominic Schils (GBr) Java Partizan
DNFIan Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor
DNFEdmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor
DNFGraham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
DNFEdward Clancy (GBr) JLT Condor
DNFMatthew Gibson (GBr) JLT Condor
DNFJames Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor
DNFJonathan Mould (GBr) JLT Condor
DNFOliver Wood (GBr) JLT Condor
DNFNeil Phillips (GBr)
DNFDavid Bolland (GBr)
DNFKinsey McIlquham (GBr)
DNFCharles Quarterman (GBr) Leopard Pro Cycling
DNFGeorge Atkins (GBr) Madison Genesis
DNFMichael Cuming (GBr) Madison Genesis
DNFTobyn Horton (GBr) Madison Genesis
DNFJonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
DNFIsaac Mundy (GBr) Madison Genesis
DNFErick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
DNFRobert Orr (GBr) Memil CCN Pro Cycling
DNFJacob Tipper (GBr) Memil Ccn Pro Cycling
DNFStephen Bradbury (GBr)
DNFJacob Scott (GBr) One Pro Cycling
DNFRhys Howells (GBr)
DNFJohn Archibald (GBr)
DNFWilliam Brown (GBr)
DNFWilliam Corbett (GBr)
DNFDavid Hewett (GBr)
DNFRichard Jones (GBr)
DNFAlex Luhrs (GBr)
DNFJacky Ruez (GBr)
DNFMatthew Clements (GBr)
DNFTobias Dahlhaus (GBr)
DNFJames Jenkins (GBr)
DNFOliver Maxwell (GBr)
DNFThomas Power (GBr)
DNFLuke Ryan (GBr)
DNFGeorge Wood (GBr)
DNFAntony Richardson (GBr)
DNFFraser Martin (GBr)
DNFStephen Williams (GBr) SEG Racing Academy
DNFFrazier Carr (GBr)
DNFDouglas Coleman (GBr)
DNFRupert Graham (GBr)
DNFAnthony Moye (GBr)
DNFCharlie Passfield (GBr)
DNFJordan Peacock (GBr)
DNFMatthew Downie (GBr)
DNFAndrew Nichols (GBr)
DNFOliver W Bates (GBr)
DNFAlex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
DNFCallum Ferguson (GBr)
DNFWill Fox (GBr)
DNFAndrew Turner (GBr)
DNFDaniel Patten (GBr)
DNFSam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFJonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky
DNFTao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
DNFChristopher Lawless (GBr) Team Sky
DNFWilliam Bjergfelt (GBr)
DNFNathan Draper (GBr) Team Wiggins
DNFJacques Sauvagnargues (GBr) Team Wiggins
DNFReece Wood (GBr) Team Wiggins
DNFJesse Yates (GBr) Team Wiggins
DNFWilliam Perrett (GBr)
DNFRuari Grant (GBr)
DNFLiam Davies (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling
DNFHarrison Jones (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling
DNFGrant Martin (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling
DNFAlex Dalton (GBr)
DNFJack Stanton-Warren (GBr)
DNFPaul Double (GBr)
DNFJoseph Nally (GBr)
DNFMarcus Burnett (GBr)
DNFMatthew Clarke (GBr)
DNFPeter Cocker (GBr)
DNFFinn Crockett (GBr)
DNFAndrew Disley (GBr)
DNFGeorge Evans (GBr)
DNFTim James (GBr)
DNFMatt Langworthy (GBr)
DNFDaniel Nieto (GBr)
DNFDaniel Pullen (GBr)
DNFCharlie Renshaw (GBr)
DNFFraser Rounds (GBr)
DNFJoseph Sutton (GBr)
DNFBradley Symonds (GBr)
DNSStephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
DNSScott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
DNSLaurence Kirby (GBr)
DNSPeter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNSLouis Szymanski (GBr)
DNSDaniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
DNSJames McLaughlin (GBr)
DNSMitchell Webber (GBr)
DNSRussell Downing (GBr) Holdsworth Pro Racing
DNSDaniel Whitehouse (GBr) Interpro Stradalli Cycling
DNSGermain Burton (GBr) JLT Condor
DNSEdward Laverack (GBr) JLT Condor
DNSJacob Vaughan (GBr)
DNSAndy Brown (GBr)
DNSTom Chandler (GBr)
DNSKen Buckley (GBr)
DNSDante Carpenter (GBr)
DNSJake Kelly (GBr) One Pro Cycling
DNSJames Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
DNSLawrence Carpenter (GBr)
DNSGruffudd Lewis (GBr)
DNSJames Rix (GBr)
DNSWilliam Harper (GBr)
DNSSteve Lampier (GBr)
DNSJoe Swinnerton (GBr)
DNSLuke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
DNSGeraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
DNSEtienne Georgi (GBr) Team Wiggins
DNSOliver Robinson (GBr) Team Wiggins
DNSAdam Kenway (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling
DNSTimothy Torrie (GBr) Vitus Pro Cycling
DNSJake Alderman (GBr)
DNSCameron Jeffers (GBr)

