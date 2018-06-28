Geraint Thomas wins British time trial title
Harry Tanfield second, followed by Alex Dowsett
Time Trial - Men: Northumberland - Northumberland
Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) confirmed his pre-Tour de France form Thursday at the British time trial championships, taking out the win ahead of Harry Tanfield (Canyon Eisberg) and Alex Dowsett (Katusha-Alpecin). Defending champion Steve Cummings (Dimension Data) did not compete in Thursday's race.
Thomas finished the 39.7km course in Northumberland with a time of 48:54, 37 seconds better than Tanfield and 54 seconds quicker than Dowsett.
"It's great," Thomas said in a video interview after Dowsett crossed the line as the final rider. "Obviously, winning Dauphine was a big boost. I got in a good bit of training after, so to come here and win the nationals for the first time is really encouraging. I've really come here to rest in the UK, and just to do a one-off TT like that is a rare result, so I'm really happy."
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:48:55
|2
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Canyon Eisberg
|0:00:37
|3
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Team Katusha- Alpecin
|0:00:54
|4
|John Archibald (GBr) Ribble Cycling
|0:01:47
|5
|James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:02:03
|6
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:02:06
|7
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky
|0:02:06
|8
|Daniel Bigham (GBr) Ribble Cycling
|0:02:30
|9
|Ashley Cox (GBr) Flamme Rouge Cycling Team
|0:02:49
|10
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:03:03
|11
|Ben Hetherington (GBr) Memil CCN Pro Cycling
|0:03:09
|12
|Rupert Graham (GBr) Spirit Tifosi Racing Team
|0:03:18
|13
|Simon Wilson (GBr) Ribble Cycling
|0:03:36
|14
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:03:45
|15
|Ioan Smallwood (GBr) Cardiff Ajax CC
|0:04:20
|16
|Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:04:21
|17
|Ryan Perry (GBr) www.drag2zero.com
|0:04:36
|18
|David Hewett (GBr) Ribble Cycling
|0:04:40
|19
|Jason Bouttell (GBr) Team KTM UK
|0:05:05
|20
|George Wood (GBr) Richardsons-Trek RT
|0:05:08
|21
|Ross Fawcett (GBr) Pedal Power Cycles Ipswich
|0:05:34
|22
|Jamie Davidson (GBr) Aberdeen Wheelers Cycling Club
|0:05:36
|23
|Philip Jones (GBr) Transition Race Team
|0:05:42
|24
|Paul Elcock (GBr) ZeroBC
|0:05:56
|25
|Jacob Tipper (GBr) Memil CCN Pro Cycling
|0:06:01
|26
|Andrew Nichols (GBr) Team B38 / Underpin Racing
|0:06:01
|27
|Ryan Morley (GBr) Royal Air Force CA
|0:06:37
|28
|Andrew Turner (GBr) Team KTM UK
|0:06:50
|29
|Ken Buckley (GBr) Morvelo Basso RT
|0:06:51
|30
|Dean Robson (GBr) Northovers VT
|0:06:52
|31
|William Bjergfelt (GBr) Team Tor 2000 KALAS
|0:07:28
|32
|Richard Taylor (GBr) Harry Middleton Cycling Club
|0:07:50
|33
|Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:07:55
|34
|Thomas Whatley (GBr) Paceline RT
|0:08:13
|35
|Andrew Disley (GBr) Team KTM UK
|0:08:31
|36
|David Griffiths (GBr) Bioracer-Project GO
|0:09:11
|DNF
|Gruffudd Lewis (GBr) Ribble Cycling
|DNF
|Jack Rees (GBr) Ribble Cycling
|DNF
|Danny Grieves (GBr) GS Metro
|DNF
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Sky
