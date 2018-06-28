Image 1 of 3 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 3 Alex Dowsett (Katusha-Alpecin) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Harry Tanfield (England) riding to silver (Image credit: Getty Images)

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) confirmed his pre-Tour de France form Thursday at the British time trial championships, taking out the win ahead of Harry Tanfield (Canyon Eisberg) and Alex Dowsett (Katusha-Alpecin). Defending champion Steve Cummings (Dimension Data) did not compete in Thursday's race.

Thomas finished the 39.7km course in Northumberland with a time of 48:54, 37 seconds better than Tanfield and 54 seconds quicker than Dowsett.

"It's great," Thomas said in a video interview after Dowsett crossed the line as the final rider. "Obviously, winning Dauphine was a big boost. I got in a good bit of training after, so to come here and win the nationals for the first time is really encouraging. I've really come here to rest in the UK, and just to do a one-off TT like that is a rare result, so I'm really happy."

