Trending

Geraint Thomas wins British time trial title

Harry Tanfield second, followed by Alex Dowsett

Image 1 of 3

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 3

Alex Dowsett (Katusha-Alpecin)

Alex Dowsett (Katusha-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 3

Harry Tanfield (England) riding to silver

Harry Tanfield (England) riding to silver
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) confirmed his pre-Tour de France form Thursday at the British time trial championships, taking out the win ahead of Harry Tanfield (Canyon Eisberg) and Alex Dowsett (Katusha-Alpecin). Defending champion Steve Cummings (Dimension Data) did not compete in Thursday's race.

Thomas finished the 39.7km course in Northumberland with a time of 48:54, 37 seconds better than Tanfield and 54 seconds quicker than Dowsett.

"It's great," Thomas said in a video interview after Dowsett crossed the line as the final rider. "Obviously, winning Dauphine was a big boost. I got in a good bit of training after, so to come here and win the nationals for the first time is really encouraging. I've really come here to rest in the UK, and just to do a one-off TT like that is a rare result, so I'm really happy."

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:48:55
2Harry Tanfield (GBr) Canyon Eisberg0:00:37
3Alex Dowsett (GBr) Team Katusha- Alpecin0:00:54
4John Archibald (GBr) Ribble Cycling0:01:47
5James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor0:02:03
6Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:02:06
7Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky0:02:06
8Daniel Bigham (GBr) Ribble Cycling0:02:30
9Ashley Cox (GBr) Flamme Rouge Cycling Team0:02:49
10Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis0:03:03
11Ben Hetherington (GBr) Memil CCN Pro Cycling0:03:09
12Rupert Graham (GBr) Spirit Tifosi Racing Team0:03:18
13Simon Wilson (GBr) Ribble Cycling0:03:36
14Michael Cuming (GBr) Madison Genesis0:03:45
15Ioan Smallwood (GBr) Cardiff Ajax CC0:04:20
16Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor0:04:21
17Ryan Perry (GBr) www.drag2zero.com0:04:36
18David Hewett (GBr) Ribble Cycling0:04:40
19Jason Bouttell (GBr) Team KTM UK0:05:05
20George Wood (GBr) Richardsons-Trek RT0:05:08
21Ross Fawcett (GBr) Pedal Power Cycles Ipswich0:05:34
22Jamie Davidson (GBr) Aberdeen Wheelers Cycling Club0:05:36
23Philip Jones (GBr) Transition Race Team0:05:42
24Paul Elcock (GBr) ZeroBC0:05:56
25Jacob Tipper (GBr) Memil CCN Pro Cycling0:06:01
26Andrew Nichols (GBr) Team B38 / Underpin Racing0:06:01
27Ryan Morley (GBr) Royal Air Force CA0:06:37
28Andrew Turner (GBr) Team KTM UK0:06:50
29Ken Buckley (GBr) Morvelo Basso RT0:06:51
30Dean Robson (GBr) Northovers VT0:06:52
31William Bjergfelt (GBr) Team Tor 2000 KALAS0:07:28
32Richard Taylor (GBr) Harry Middleton Cycling Club0:07:50
33Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk0:07:55
34Thomas Whatley (GBr) Paceline RT0:08:13
35Andrew Disley (GBr) Team KTM UK0:08:31
36David Griffiths (GBr) Bioracer-Project GO0:09:11
DNFGruffudd Lewis (GBr) Ribble Cycling
DNFJack Rees (GBr) Ribble Cycling
DNFDanny Grieves (GBr) GS Metro
DNFChristopher Lawless (GBr) Team Sky

Latest on Cyclingnews