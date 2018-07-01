Roberts wins British national road championships
Rowe and Dickinson complete podium
Road Race - Women: Stamfordham - Stamfordham
Jess Roberts (Team Breeze) claimed the British national road race title ahead of Dani Rowe (WaowDeals Pro Cycling) and Ellie Dickinson (Team Breeze).
Roberts attacked with Mel Lowther (Storey Racing) with just under 15km to go and the 19-year-old dropped her companion with the flamme rouge in sight. Despite a frantic chase from the main field Roberts was able to hold off the late charge from the bunch to take her first national elite title.
"I'm just so happy – I can't believe it, I think it will take a while to sink in. I started crying as I crossed the finish line because I was just completely overwhelmed."
The race saw a stream of attacks from the front of the main field, however Elinor Barker saw her chances dented when she was involved in a crash near the start of the race.
The move failed to establish itself with a number of teams leading the chase but when Roberts and Lowther opened up a 35 second gap inside the final kilometres the race looked over for the bunch. Lowther made a late attack with 3km to but despite opening up an 11-second gap Roberts fought back to take the win on the line.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jessica Roberts (GBr)
|2:43:23
|2
|Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:01
|3
|Eleanor Dickinson (GBr)
|0:00:02
|4
|Anna Kay (GBr) Storey Racing
|5
|Megan Barker (GBr)
|6
|Elizabeth Banks (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Women
|7
|Emily Wadsworth (GBr)
|0:00:03
|8
|Henrietta Colborne (GBr) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
|9
|Alice Cobb (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|10
|Laura Massey (GBr)
|11
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|12
|Elinor Barker (GBr) Wiggle High5
|13
|Danielle Christmas (GBr) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
|0:00:04
|14
|Rachel Langdon (GBr)
|15
|Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Drops
|0:00:06
|16
|Jennifer Powell (GBr)
|17
|Jennifer George (GBr)
|0:00:08
|18
|Anna Henderson (GBr)
|0:00:09
|19
|Alicia Speake (GBr)
|0:00:11
|20
|Melissa Lowther (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:15
|21
|Emma Grant (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:00:21
|22
|Sophie Wright (GBr)
|23
|Hannah Payton (GBr) Trek-Drops
|0:00:22
|24
|Abigail Dentus (GBr)
|0:00:23
|25
|Anna Christian (GBr) Trek-Drops
|26
|Illi Gardner (GBr)
|27
|Hannah Larbalestier (GBr)
|28
|Georgina Panchaud (GBr)
|29
|Chanel Mason (GBr) Storey Racing
|30
|Annabel Fisher (GBr)
|0:00:24
|31
|Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Storey Racing
|0:00:26
|32
|Natalie Grinczer (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:39
|33
|Mary Wilkinson (GBr)
|0:00:41
|34
|Ffion James (GBr) Storey Racing
|0:00:47
|35
|Claire Steels (GBr)
|0:01:08
|36
|Emma Lewis (GBr)
|0:01:09
|37
|Nicola Juniper (GBr)
|0:01:21
|38
|Sophie Enever (GBr)
|39
|Emma Cockcroft (GBr)
|40
|Christina Wiejak (GBr)
|0:01:22
|41
|Leah Dixon (GBr)
|0:01:31
|42
|Jessica Finney (GBr)
|0:01:32
|43
|Bethan Stubbs (GBr)
|0:01:35
|44
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek-Drops
|0:01:36
|45
|Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Trek-Drops
|46
|Lauren Murphy (GBr)
|0:01:38
|47
|Lucy Shaw (GBr) Trek-Drops
|0:02:16
|48
|Chloe Fraser (GBr)
|0:02:35
|49
|Rhona Callander (GBr)
|0:02:58
|50
|Jo Tindley (GBr)
|51
|Rebecca Johnson (GBr)
|0:02:59
|52
|Rebecca Goodson (GBr)
|53
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:03:51
|54
|Annabel Simpson (GBr) Trek-Drops
|55
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
|56
|Bethany Crumpton (GBr) Storey Racing
|0:04:45
|57
|Monica Dew (GBr) Storey Racing
|58
|Molly Patch (GBr)
|0:07:02
|59
|Helen Ralston (GBr)
|0:07:49
|60
|Jennifer Batey (GBr)
|0:07:56
|61
|Natasha Reddy (GBr)
|0:07:58
|62
|Elizabeth-Jane Harris (GBr) Storey Racing
|63
|Amy Gornall (GBr)
|64
|Ruth Summerford (GBr)
|0:10:49
|65
|Jenny Holl (GBr)
|0:11:57
|66
|Rebecca Raybould (GBr)
|67
|Sarah Storey (GBr) Storey Racing
|68
|Holly Macmahon (GBr)
|0:17:20
|69
|Amy Hill (GBr)
|0:18:56
|70
|Elizabeth Hughes (GBr)
|0:18:57
|71
|Bethany Taylor (GBr)
|0:22:18
|DNF
|Jessica Duffy (GBr)
|DNF
|Sarah King (GBr)
|DNF
|Rosie Walsh (GBr)
|DNF
|Charmaine Porter (GBr)
|DNF
|Gemma Sargent (GBr)
|DNF
|Fiona Hunter Johnston (GBr)
|DNF
|Hannah Bayes (GBr)
|DNF
|Charlotte Broughton (GBr)
|DNF
|Madeleine Gammons (GBr)
|DNF
|Annie Stanford (GBr)
|DNF
|Elizabeth Bennett (GBr)
|DNF
|Claire Hammond (GBr)
|DNF
|Grace Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
|DNF
|Savannah Morgan (GBr)
|DNS
|Rachel Jary (GBr)
|DNS
|Melissa Brand (GBr)
|DNS
|Jennifer Holden (GBr)
|DNS
|Jennifer Hudson (GBr)
|DNS
|Emily Meakin (GBr)
|DNS
|Fiona Redding (GBr)
|DNS
|Crystal Lane-Wright (GBr)
|DNS
|Hetty Niblett (GBr)
|DNS
|Clover Murray (GBr)
|DNS
|Gabriella Shaw (GBr)
|DNS
|Steph Clayton (GBr)
|DNS
|Neah Evans (GBr) Storey Racing
|DNS
|Holly Flannery (GBr)
|DNS
|Manon Lloyd (GBr) Trek-Drops
|DNS
|Katie Archibald (GBr) Wiggle High5
|DNS
|Hayley Simmonds (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|DNS
|Victoria Lovett (GBr)
|DNS
|Hannah Righini-Brand (GBr)
|DNS
|Poppy Thompson (GBr)
