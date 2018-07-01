Image 1 of 5 Jess Roberts (Team Breeze) wins the British national road title (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 2 of 5 Jess Roberts (Team Breeze) on her way to a huge win (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 3 of 5 The women's peloton roll out at the British national championships (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 4 of 5 The women's elite podium at the British nationals (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 5 of 5 The women's peloton roll out at the British national championships (Image credit: SWpix.com)

Jess Roberts (Team Breeze) claimed the British national road race title ahead of Dani Rowe (WaowDeals Pro Cycling) and Ellie Dickinson (Team Breeze).

Roberts attacked with Mel Lowther (Storey Racing) with just under 15km to go and the 19-year-old dropped her companion with the flamme rouge in sight. Despite a frantic chase from the main field Roberts was able to hold off the late charge from the bunch to take her first national elite title.

"I'm just so happy – I can't believe it, I think it will take a while to sink in. I started crying as I crossed the finish line because I was just completely overwhelmed."

The race saw a stream of attacks from the front of the main field, however Elinor Barker saw her chances dented when she was involved in a crash near the start of the race.





The move failed to establish itself with a number of teams leading the chase but when Roberts and Lowther opened up a 35 second gap inside the final kilometres the race looked over for the bunch. Lowther made a late attack with 3km to but despite opening up an 11-second gap Roberts fought back to take the win on the line.



