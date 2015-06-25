Image 1 of 7 The men's podium: Edmund Bradbury, Alex Dowsett and Ryan Perry (Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com) Image 2 of 7 Owain Doull (Team WIGGINS) (Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com) Image 3 of 7 Alex Dowsett (Movistar) en route to his fourth national title (Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com) Image 4 of 7 Oliver Wood (100% Me) (Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com) Image 5 of 7 Germain Burton (100% Me) (Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com) Image 6 of 7 Owain Doull (Team WIGGINS) (Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com) Image 7 of 7 The U23 podium: Owain Doull, Scott Davies and Tao Geoghegan Hart (Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com)

Movistar's Alex Dowsett reclaimed the national time trial title of Great Britain with an exclamation point in Lincolnshire, topping his next competitor, Ed Bradbury (NFTO) by three and a half minutes, while Ryan Perry was third. The result equals the British record set previously by Stuart Dangerfield for time trial titles at four.

"It's lovely having it back," Dowsett said of his champion's jersey. "It's special being a national champion. Every time I do a time trial I get to wear this. I couldn't have lost it to a more talented guy last year in Brad [Wiggins], but it's nice to have it back."

Scott Davies held onto the U23 time trial title, beating Owain Doull and Tao Geoghegan Hart in a much closer race.

Dowsett hurtled around the 45km course picking off rider after rider who started earlier. Although he made it look easy, Dowsett acknowledged that the Lincolnshire course was deceptively difficult.

"That was tough. I didn't have a radio so I had no idea where I was in relation to anyone else," he said. "The course itself - in training I thought it would be easier in the race but it was actually harder, so I had no idea how well I was going out there. But when I saw Mat (Bottrill) I knew that either he was on a horrendous day or I was on a good one."

He was on a very good day in comparison to the competition, nearly cracking the hour mark for the 45km, and besting Bradbury by 3:31. But Dowsett said his ride was far from incident-free.

"I had a bit of a moment on the second to last corner," he said. "I've got quite a few friends who race British Superbike and I'm not going to hear the end of it from missing that apex!"

Dowsett is normally an expert at pacing, as witnessed by his performance in the UCI Hour Record, but didn't quite get his efforts perfect. "I thought I'd overcooked it a little bit early on. Being as hilly as it is it's difficult - you don't want to give away too much early on but you don't want to go too hard. It wasn't easy getting it right.

"On lap one I got stung by a wasp just inside my thigh, which kind of added insult to injury. Something always happens at nationals for me. I think I've had a crash, a bike change, being sick as a dog and this year a wasp sting so - yeah - a thrill a minute!"

Full Results

Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 1:00:11 2 Edmund Bradbury (GBr) NFTO 0:03:31 3 Ryan Perry (GBr) SportGrub Kuota Cycling Team 0:03:51 4 Matthew Bottrill (GBr) www.drag2zero.com 0:04:20 5 Lloyd Chapman (GBr) Richardsons-Trek RT 0:05:32 6 Ashley Cox (GBr) CC Luton 0:05:42 7 Tejvan Pettinger (GBr) Sri Chinmoy Cycling Team 0:05:57 8 Jason Bouttell (GBr) Velopro 0:06:04 9 Josh Williams (GBr) Revolutions Racing 0:06:12 10 Gruffudd Lewis (GBr) Pedal Heaven RT 0:06:20 11 Dean Robson (GBr) Somerset RC - The Bicycle Chain 0:06:25 12 Ioan Smallwood (GBr) Cardiff Ajax CC 0:06:36 13 James Gullen (GBr) Velosure Starley Primal 0:06:58 14 Rhys Howells (GBr) Richardsons-Trek RT 0:07:15 15 James Lowden (GBr) Neon-Velo Cycling Team 0:07:24 16 Adam Gascoigne (GBr) Pedal Power Loughborough 0:07:32 17 Adam Kenway (GBr) SportGrub KuotaCycling Team 0:07:41 18 Daniel Halksworth (GBr) Velo Sport Jersey 0:07:55 19 Daniel Bigham (GBr) Beeline Bicycles RT 0:08:04 20 Pete Dyson (GBr) East London Velo 0:08:10 21 Peter Murdoch (GBr) Neon-Velo Cycling Team 0:08:11 22 Chris McNamara (GBr) Pedal Heaven RT 0:08:57 23 William Bjergfelt (GBr) SportGrub KUOTA Cycling Team 0:09:00 24 Robert Moore (GBr) Pedal Heaven RT 0:09:13 25 Jamie Pine (GBr) Pedal Heaven RT 0:09:38 26 Ewan Farrow (GBr) Ilkley Cycling Club 0:09:47 27 Keith Murray (GBr) Pioneer Scott Syncros 0:10:24 28 Simon McNamara (GBr) Southdowns Bikes â Casco 0:10:44 29 Michael Guilford (GBr) VC Meudon 0:11:35 30 Greig Burt (GBr) Beeston Cycling Club 0:11:47 31 Mark Nulty (GBr) Manchester Bicycle Club 0:11:59 32 Christophe Demoulin (GBr) Rapha Cycling Club 0:12:08 33 Benjamin Allen (GBr) Dulwich Paragon CC 0:12:19 34 Ian Russell (GBr) Arrow Cycles 0:13:08 35 John Brearley (GBr) City RC (Hull) 0:13:40 36 Christopher Bates (GBr) Beeston Cycling Club 0:15:14