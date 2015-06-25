Trending

Dowsett smashes British TT championship

Fourth win equals record for Movistar rider

The men's podium: Edmund Bradbury, Alex Dowsett and Ryan Perry

(Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com)
Owain Doull (Team WIGGINS)

(Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com)
Alex Dowsett (Movistar) en route to his fourth national title

(Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com)
Oliver Wood (100% Me)

(Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com)
Germain Burton (100% Me)

(Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com)
Owain Doull (Team WIGGINS)

(Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com)
The U23 podium: Owain Doull, Scott Davies and Tao Geoghegan Hart

(Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com)

Movistar's Alex Dowsett reclaimed the national time trial title of Great Britain with an exclamation point in Lincolnshire, topping his next competitor, Ed Bradbury (NFTO) by three and a half minutes, while Ryan Perry was third. The result equals the British record set previously by Stuart Dangerfield for time trial titles at four.

"It's lovely having it back," Dowsett said of his champion's jersey. "It's special being a national champion. Every time I do a time trial I get to wear this. I couldn't have lost it to a more talented guy last year in Brad [Wiggins], but it's nice to have it back."

Scott Davies held onto the U23 time trial title, beating Owain Doull and Tao Geoghegan Hart in a much closer race.

Dowsett hurtled around the 45km course picking off rider after rider who started earlier. Although he made it look easy, Dowsett acknowledged that the Lincolnshire course was deceptively difficult.

"That was tough. I didn't have a radio so I had no idea where I was in relation to anyone else," he said. "The course itself - in training I thought it would be easier in the race but it was actually harder, so I had no idea how well I was going out there. But when I saw Mat (Bottrill) I knew that either he was on a horrendous day or I was on a good one."

He was on a very good day in comparison to the competition, nearly cracking the hour mark for the 45km, and besting Bradbury by 3:31. But Dowsett said his ride was far from incident-free.

"I had a bit of a moment on the second to last corner," he said. "I've got quite a few friends who race British Superbike and I'm not going to hear the end of it from missing that apex!"

Dowsett is normally an expert at pacing, as witnessed by his performance in the UCI Hour Record, but didn't quite get his efforts perfect. "I thought I'd overcooked it a little bit early on. Being as hilly as it is it's difficult - you don't want to give away too much early on but you don't want to go too hard. It wasn't easy getting it right.

"On lap one I got stung by a wasp just inside my thigh, which kind of added insult to injury. Something always happens at nationals for me. I think I've had a crash, a bike change, being sick as a dog and this year a wasp sting so - yeah - a thrill a minute!"

 

Full Results

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team1:00:11
2Edmund Bradbury (GBr) NFTO0:03:31
3Ryan Perry (GBr) SportGrub Kuota Cycling Team0:03:51
4Matthew Bottrill (GBr) www.drag2zero.com0:04:20
5Lloyd Chapman (GBr) Richardsons-Trek RT0:05:32
6Ashley Cox (GBr) CC Luton0:05:42
7Tejvan Pettinger (GBr) Sri Chinmoy Cycling Team0:05:57
8Jason Bouttell (GBr) Velopro0:06:04
9Josh Williams (GBr) Revolutions Racing0:06:12
10Gruffudd Lewis (GBr) Pedal Heaven RT0:06:20
11Dean Robson (GBr) Somerset RC - The Bicycle Chain0:06:25
12Ioan Smallwood (GBr) Cardiff Ajax CC0:06:36
13James Gullen (GBr) Velosure Starley Primal0:06:58
14Rhys Howells (GBr) Richardsons-Trek RT0:07:15
15James Lowden (GBr) Neon-Velo Cycling Team0:07:24
16Adam Gascoigne (GBr) Pedal Power Loughborough0:07:32
17Adam Kenway (GBr) SportGrub KuotaCycling Team0:07:41
18Daniel Halksworth (GBr) Velo Sport Jersey0:07:55
19Daniel Bigham (GBr) Beeline Bicycles RT0:08:04
20Pete Dyson (GBr) East London Velo0:08:10
21Peter Murdoch (GBr) Neon-Velo Cycling Team0:08:11
22Chris McNamara (GBr) Pedal Heaven RT0:08:57
23William Bjergfelt (GBr) SportGrub KUOTA Cycling Team0:09:00
24Robert Moore (GBr) Pedal Heaven RT0:09:13
25Jamie Pine (GBr) Pedal Heaven RT0:09:38
26Ewan Farrow (GBr) Ilkley Cycling Club0:09:47
27Keith Murray (GBr) Pioneer Scott Syncros0:10:24
28Simon McNamara (GBr) Southdowns Bikes â Casco0:10:44
29Michael Guilford (GBr) VC Meudon0:11:35
30Greig Burt (GBr) Beeston Cycling Club0:11:47
31Mark Nulty (GBr) Manchester Bicycle Club0:11:59
32Christophe Demoulin (GBr) Rapha Cycling Club0:12:08
33Benjamin Allen (GBr) Dulwich Paragon CC0:12:19
34Ian Russell (GBr) Arrow Cycles0:13:08
35John Brearley (GBr) City RC (Hull)0:13:40
36Christopher Bates (GBr) Beeston Cycling Club0:15:14

Under-23 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scott Davies (GBr) 100% ME0:47:20
2Owain Doull (GBr) Team Wiggins0:00:06
3Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Cycling Team0:00:18
4Thomas Baylis (GBr) One Pro Cycling0:00:44
5Joshua Teasdale (GBr) Prorace Cycling Team0:00:55
6James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal0:01:06
7Mark Stewart (GBr) 100% ME0:01:17
8Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) 100% ME0:01:20
9Matt Gibson (GBr) 100% ME0:01:36
10Ben Hetherington (GBr) Achieve Northside Skinnergate0:01:43
11Christopher Fennell (GBr) Catford CC Equipe/Banks0:01:47
12Andy Leigh (GBr) Team Handi-Ness0:01:54
13Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Wiggins0:02:05
14Oliver Wood (GBr) 100% ME0:02:11
15Charlie Tanfield (GBr) Easton Ritte0:02:17
16Connor Swift (GBr) Polypipe Cycling Team0:02:21
17Chris Latham (GBr) 100% ME0:02:30
18Alistair Slater (GBr) An Post - ChainReaction0:02:34
19George Wood (GBr) Richardsons-Trek RT0:02:53
20Luc Hall (GBr) Team Wiggins0:02:56
21Jake Kelly (GBr) 100% ME0:03:01
22Joe Evans (GBr) Madison Genesis0:03:11
23Germain Burton (GBr) 100% ME0:03:15
24Lawrence Carpenter (GBr) Catford CC Equipe/Banks0:03:19
25Jack O'Neill (GBr) Mike Vaughan Cycles0:03:23
26Stephen Williams (GBr) Pedal Heaven RT0:03:29
27Sebastian Baylis (GBr) Champion System VCUK Racing Team0:03:35
28Simon Alexander (GBr) Richardsons-Trek RT0:03:35
29James Garratt (GBr) Welland Valley CC0:03:42
30Ashley Dennis (GBr) Catford CC Equipe/Banks0:03:53
31Jacob Scott (GBr) ILLI-Bikes Cycling Team0:04:00
32Tom Bracegirdle (GBr) Team Handi-Ness0:04:09
33Edward Clemens (GBr) Team Handi-Ness0:04:34
34Cameron Woolsey (GBr) Spirit Bikes Racing Team0:04:34
35Joel Lewis (GBr) Rhino Racing0:04:41
36Cameron Jeffers Bill Nickson Cycles RT0:04:59
37Harry Godding C (GBr)atford CC Equipe/Banks0:05:01
38Liam Yates Catford (GBr) CC Equipe/Banks0:05:05
39Joseph Andrews (GBr) Eden Veranda Racing0:05:17
40Will Houghton (GBr) Hillingdon Cycling Club0:05:21
41David Bolland (GBr) Clay Cross Road Team0:05:35

