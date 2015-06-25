Trending

Simmonds takes surprise time trial win at British Championships

Weaver second and Storey third

The women's podium: Molly Weaver, Hayley Simmonds and Sarah Storey

Molly Weaver (Liv Plantur)

Dame Sarah Storey in action

Dame Sarah Storey in action

Former rower Hayley Simmonds (Team Velosport) took a surprise win in the time trial at the British Road Championships on Thursday in Lincolnshire. She took the title ahead of runner-up Molly Weaver (Liv-Plantur) and Dame Sarah Storey (Pearl Izumi Sports).

"It's completely overwhelming - I've worked really hard for this," Simmonds said in a report on British Cycling's website. "I hoped it was going to be really close and I just went out and did the ride that I thought I could, did the effort I thought I could and obviously it paid off.

"I was just trying to focus on getting out the ride that I was capable of and not necessarily concentrating on the other big names that were starting after me."

Simmonds ended up covering the 33.6km course with a time of 51:39, over a minute faster than both Weaver and Storey.

"After I finished and I was half collapsing over my bike I could just hear the commentator say my time and then say 'will anyone go under 50 minutes'. Dame Sarah and Katie Archibald are both capable of going under 50 and at that point I wasn't even sure that I was in the lead, let alone that I was going to win by a minute."

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hayley Simmonds (GBr) Team Velosport0:51:40
2Molly Weaver (GBr) Matrix Fitness0:01:18
3Dame Sarah (GBr) Storey Pearl Izumi Sports Tours Int'l0:01:21
4Lucy Coldwell (GBr) Unattached0:01:57
5Ciara Horne (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sports Tours Int'l0:01:58
6Katie Archibald (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sports Tours Int'l0:02:02
7Hannah Barnes (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:03:50
8Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Team Giordana- Triton0:03:56
9Julia Shaw (GBr) www.drag2zero.com0:04:32
10Anna Christian (GBr) Wiggle Honda0:04:43
11Rebecca Rimmington (GBr) Aprire Bicycles/HSS Hire0:05:17
12Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Fusion RT Gearclub Bike Science0:05:24
13Annasley Park (GBr) Team Giordana- Triton0:06:05
14Alice Cobb (GBr) Aprire Bicycles/HSS Hire0:06:20
15Chloe Fraser (GBr) Team Rytger0:06:22
16Hayley Jones (GBr) Bicycle Superstore.0:06:50
17Anna Turvey (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sports Tours Int'l0:06:58
18Mathilde Pauls (GBr) Fusion RT Gearclub Bike Science0:07:12
19Julie Erskine (GBr) IKON - Mazda0:07:20
20Elizabeth Stedman (GBr) University of Sheffield CC0:07:44
21Faye Faber (GBr) Unattached0:07:50
22Bethany Hayward (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sports Tours Int'l0:07:56
23Henrietta Colborne (GBr) Team Jadan0:08:00
24Amy Gornall (GBr) Aprire Bicycles/HSS Hire0:08:05
25Ruth Summerford (GBr) PMR@Toachim House0:08:12
26Claire Munton (GBr) Malteni Race Team0:08:38
27Nikola Butler (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sports Tours Int'l0:08:43
28Annabel Fisher (GBr) Bonito Squadra Corse0:09:01
29Josephine Gilbert (GBr) Velosure Starley Primal0:09:07
30Vanessa Whitfield (GBr) Team0:09:19
31Emma Lewis (GBr) Adalta Cycling Club0:09:48
32Lorna Ferguson (GBr) Glasgow Green Cycle Club0:11:17
33Keira McVitty (GBr) Team Giordana- Triton0:12:07
34Jennifer McAndrew (GBr) Team Jadan0:14:48
35Laura Cheesman (GBr) Velosure Starley Primal0:15:28
36Helen McKay (GBr) Les Filles Racing Team0:18:43

