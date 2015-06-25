Simmonds takes surprise time trial win at British Championships
Weaver second and Storey third
Time trial - Women: Cadwell Park - Cadwell Park
Former rower Hayley Simmonds (Team Velosport) took a surprise win in the time trial at the British Road Championships on Thursday in Lincolnshire. She took the title ahead of runner-up Molly Weaver (Liv-Plantur) and Dame Sarah Storey (Pearl Izumi Sports).
"It's completely overwhelming - I've worked really hard for this," Simmonds said in a report on British Cycling's website. "I hoped it was going to be really close and I just went out and did the ride that I thought I could, did the effort I thought I could and obviously it paid off.
"I was just trying to focus on getting out the ride that I was capable of and not necessarily concentrating on the other big names that were starting after me."
Simmonds ended up covering the 33.6km course with a time of 51:39, over a minute faster than both Weaver and Storey.
"After I finished and I was half collapsing over my bike I could just hear the commentator say my time and then say 'will anyone go under 50 minutes'. Dame Sarah and Katie Archibald are both capable of going under 50 and at that point I wasn't even sure that I was in the lead, let alone that I was going to win by a minute."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hayley Simmonds (GBr) Team Velosport
|0:51:40
|2
|Molly Weaver (GBr) Matrix Fitness
|0:01:18
|3
|Dame Sarah (GBr) Storey Pearl Izumi Sports Tours Int'l
|0:01:21
|4
|Lucy Coldwell (GBr) Unattached
|0:01:57
|5
|Ciara Horne (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sports Tours Int'l
|0:01:58
|6
|Katie Archibald (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sports Tours Int'l
|0:02:02
|7
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:50
|8
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Team Giordana- Triton
|0:03:56
|9
|Julia Shaw (GBr) www.drag2zero.com
|0:04:32
|10
|Anna Christian (GBr) Wiggle Honda
|0:04:43
|11
|Rebecca Rimmington (GBr) Aprire Bicycles/HSS Hire
|0:05:17
|12
|Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Fusion RT Gearclub Bike Science
|0:05:24
|13
|Annasley Park (GBr) Team Giordana- Triton
|0:06:05
|14
|Alice Cobb (GBr) Aprire Bicycles/HSS Hire
|0:06:20
|15
|Chloe Fraser (GBr) Team Rytger
|0:06:22
|16
|Hayley Jones (GBr) Bicycle Superstore.
|0:06:50
|17
|Anna Turvey (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sports Tours Int'l
|0:06:58
|18
|Mathilde Pauls (GBr) Fusion RT Gearclub Bike Science
|0:07:12
|19
|Julie Erskine (GBr) IKON - Mazda
|0:07:20
|20
|Elizabeth Stedman (GBr) University of Sheffield CC
|0:07:44
|21
|Faye Faber (GBr) Unattached
|0:07:50
|22
|Bethany Hayward (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sports Tours Int'l
|0:07:56
|23
|Henrietta Colborne (GBr) Team Jadan
|0:08:00
|24
|Amy Gornall (GBr) Aprire Bicycles/HSS Hire
|0:08:05
|25
|Ruth Summerford (GBr) PMR@Toachim House
|0:08:12
|26
|Claire Munton (GBr) Malteni Race Team
|0:08:38
|27
|Nikola Butler (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sports Tours Int'l
|0:08:43
|28
|Annabel Fisher (GBr) Bonito Squadra Corse
|0:09:01
|29
|Josephine Gilbert (GBr) Velosure Starley Primal
|0:09:07
|30
|Vanessa Whitfield (GBr) Team
|0:09:19
|31
|Emma Lewis (GBr) Adalta Cycling Club
|0:09:48
|32
|Lorna Ferguson (GBr) Glasgow Green Cycle Club
|0:11:17
|33
|Keira McVitty (GBr) Team Giordana- Triton
|0:12:07
|34
|Jennifer McAndrew (GBr) Team Jadan
|0:14:48
|35
|Laura Cheesman (GBr) Velosure Starley Primal
|0:15:28
|36
|Helen McKay (GBr) Les Filles Racing Team
|0:18:43
