Kennaugh beats Swift to British national road title

Simon Yates takes third

Image 1 of 17

The Mens podium.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 2 of 17

Peter Kennaugh , Team Sky lets loose on the podium.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 3 of 17

Peter Kennaugh , Team Sky takes the win!

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 4 of 17

Peter Kennaugh , Team Sky

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 5 of 17

Simon Yates , Orica-GreenEDGE working hard to catch the two leaders.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 6 of 17

Team Sky had the numbers.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 7 of 17

Luke Rowe , Team Sky shakes thing up.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 8 of 17

On the descent the speed was high.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 9 of 17

The Break on the main climb of the curcuit.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 10 of 17

Geraint Thomas MBE , Team Sky on his own to bridge the gap to the leaders.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 11 of 17

The main group were chasing hard.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 12 of 17

Peter Kennaugh , Team Sky leads the break.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 13 of 17

The main group climb a small climb out on the big loop.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 14 of 17

The peloton in full swing as they cross the Usk River.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 15 of 17

A quick pose for the camera.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 16 of 17

Peter Kennaugh beats Ben Swift to the line

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 17 of 17

The men's podium at the national road race

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky) beat Ben Swift (Team Sky) to the win in the British national road race in a Sky dominated race in Wales. The pair settled the race with a close sprint with Kennaugh coming out on top. Simon Yates (Orica GreenEdge) finished third after being dropped before the final sprint.

"It's amazing. The last lap it was hard to race to race against such a good mate. I sat on for almost half the last lap and I thought that it was all over when I didn't drop him," Kennaugh said at the finish.

The pair were still alone as they made their way through a tight final 100 meters with Swift on the front. On paper Swift is the better sprinter and he duly opened up his sprint first. However he left the smallest of opening on his right hand side, just enough room for Kennaugh to exploit and win his first national road title at the elite level.

"I thought that maybe with the 200 meters I still had a chance. I gave it my best shot and I couldn't believe that I was coming around him. Today was my day."

"I think this almost tops everything. I have so many fantastic memories with the Tour de France last year and the Olympic Games but I've been close here so many times but this is special."

Over the 186-kilometre course in Monmouthshire, Team Sky were on the hunt for their fourth national title in fifth years and to reclaim the jersey they had relinquished to Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma QuickStep) 12 months ago.

Cavendish was a non-starter due to illness, and Sky made their numbers and strength in depth count at several points in the race.

Luke Rowe infiltrated an early break and with just under 60 kilometres covered, the group swelled to Josh Edmondson, Kennaugh and Swift (all Team Sky), and Scott Davies (Madison Genesis), Mark Christian (Raleigh) and Adam and Simon Yates (Orica-GreenEdge).

This group would decide the race and over 10 laps of the circuit. A whittling down process began and went until only Swift and Kennaugh remained – Simon Yates the last rider to be dropped. Kennaugh tried several late attacks but the eventual outcome would be decided in a sprint.

"I’ve done so many training sprints with Swifty and he just leaves me, but today was my day obviously," Kennaugh said.

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky)4:25:01
2Ben Swift (Team Sky)
3Simon Yates (Orica GreenEdge)0:01:09
4Luke Rowe (Team Sky)0:01:38
5Joshua Edmondson (Team Sky)0:04:01
6Adam Yates (Orica GreenEdge)0:04:39
7Rob Partridge (Velosure - Giordana Racing Team)0:05:43
8Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)
9Thomas Stewart (Madison Genesis )
10James Mclaughlin
11Liam Holohan (Madison Genesis )0:05:45
12Steven Lampier (Velosure - Giordana Racing Team)0:05:50
13Edward Laverack (Rapha Condor JLT)0:05:53
14Daniel Fleeman0:05:54
15Mark Christian (Team Raleigh )0:06:07
16Daniel Pearson0:08:46
17Dante Carpenter0:08:47
18Kristian House (Rapha Condor JLT)0:08:49
19Richard Handley (Rapha Condor JLT)0:08:51
DNFDavid Clarke
DNFJake Kelly
DNFAlistair Slater
DNFDavid Millar (Garmin Sharp)
DNFHamish Graham
DNFHart Tao Geoghegan (Bissell Development Team)
DNFAndrew Feather
DNFAshley Martin
DNFMatthew Sumption
DNFNick Wilkinson
DNFBen Hallworth
DNFHenry Hunter
DNFJames Gullen (Velosure - Giordana Racing Team)
DNFLawrence Carpenter
DNFSamuel Harrison (NFTO )
DNFThomas Moses (Rapha Condor JLT)
DNFRussel Falder
DNFSebastian Baylis
DNFJames Knox
DNFJames Newey
DNFCallum Fergusson
DNFSam Boast
DNFMatthew Clarke
DNFJames Locker
DNFJames Moss (Velosure - Giordana Racing Team)
DNFRichard Hepworth (Velosure - Giordana Racing Team)
DNFGeorge Harper (Velosure - Giordana Racing Team)
DNFJosh Teasdale
DNFAndy Edwards
DNFMatthew Pilkington
DNFDillion Byrne
DNFPerry Bowater
DNFEvan Oliphant (Team Raleigh )
DNFAndy Leigh
DNFAdam Lewis
DNFGeorge Atkins (Team Raleigh )
DNFScott Thwaites (Team NetApp – Endura)
DNFJonathan Mcevoy (Team NetApp – Endura)
DNFErick Rowsell (Team NetApp – Endura)
DNFGeorge Pym
DNFMatthew Woods
DNFDaniel Patten (Team 7 Eleven Road Bike Philippines)
DNFJack Pullar
DNFDavid Lines
DNFWill Fox
DNFJamie Caldwell
DNFGeorge Wood
DNFHarry Franklin
DNFLuke Ryan
DNFLloyd Chapman
DNFAndrew Hastings
DNFRhys Howells
DNFOwen Lake
DNFSimon Alexander
DNFElliott Porter (Rapha Condor JLT)
DNFChristopher Opie (Rapha Condor JLT)
DNFLuke Grivell-mellor (Rapha Condor JLT)
DNFHarry Tanfield
DNFJacob Tipper
DNFMichael Mottram
DNFAshley Dennis
DNFJoseph Fox
DNFBen Kellett
DNFMichael Cuming (Rapha Condor JLT)
DNFBen Davis
DNFOwen James
DNFNick Noble
DNFRyan Connor
DNFAshley Proctor
DNFColin Parry
DNFAlex Royal
DNFGeorge Fowler
DNFBevan Humphries
DNFAlastair Hepworth
DNFDeclan Byrne
DNFGlyndwr Griffiths
DNFHugh Wilson (NFTO )
DNFRussell Hampton
DNFMark Mcnally (An Post - Chain Reaction)
DNFOwain Doull (An Post - Chain Reaction)
DNFChristopher Latham
DNFGermain Burton
DNFSamuel Lowe
DNFOlivier Wood
DNFHugh Carthy (Rapha Condor JLT)
DNFAlex Paton
DNFFrancis Cade
DNFGruffudd Lewis
DNFRobert Moore
DNFJoshua Hunt (NFTO )
DNFJames Lewis (NFTO )
DNFSamuel Williams (NFTO )
DNFKieran Frend (An Post - Chain Reaction)
DNFWilliams James Lowsley (NFTO )
DNFJohn Russell
DNFRussell Downing (NFTO )
DNFDale Appleby (NFTO )
DNFRobert Orr
DNFAlex Dowsett (Movistar Team)
DNFZach May
DNFDexter Gardias
DNFAlex Peters (Madison Genesis )
DNFWilliam Bjergfelt
DNFChris Snook (Madison Genesis )
DNFTobyn Horton (Madison Genesis )
DNFIan Bibby (Madison Genesis )
DNFJacob Scott
DNFThomas Bustard (Velosure - Giordana Racing Team)
DNFAdam Blythe (NFTO )
DNFJon Mould (NFTO )
DNFScott Davies (Madison Genesis )
DNFDaniel Mclay
DNFGary Hand
DNFRobert Hassan
DNFKit Gilham
DNFAlex Coutts
DNFJake Tanner (Christina Watches - Kuma)
DNFJames King
DNFJames Sampson
DNFMatthew Holmes (Madison Genesis )
DNFHarry Godding
DNFHenry Latimer
DNFPeter Williams
DNFJames Walsby
DNFJake Womersley
DNSJack Adams
DNSDouglas Dewey
DNSJacob Ragan
DNSAndrew Fenn (Omega Pharma - Quick-Step)
DNSChristopher Lawless
DNSMark Cavendish (Omega Pharma - Quick-Step)
DNSAlexander Murisson
DNSChristopher Lawless
DNSJoe Kelly
DNSAndrew Tennant (Madison Genesis )
DNSAdam Martin
DNSRhys Lloyd
DNSChris Bartlett
DNSMartin Jake
DNSGraham Briggs (Rapha Condor JLT)
DNSJames McCallum (NFTO )
DNSWilliam Stephenson (Rapha Condor JLT)
DNSJoe Giggins
DNSIan Wilkinson (Team Raleigh )
DNSLiam Stones (Team Raleigh )
DNSJoseph Perett (Team Raleigh )
DNSYanto Barker (Team Raleigh )
DNSChris Dredge
DNSBradley Wiggins (Team Sky)
DNSMathew Cronshaw (Velosure - Giordana Racing Team)
DNSNathan Edmondson (Velosure - Giordana Racing Team)
DNSBradley Morgan (Velosure - Giordana Racing Team)
DNSAlex Bottomley
DNSAdam Duggleby
DNSSimon Wilson
DNSJordan Hargreaves
DNSMark Perry
DNSScott Gurnett
DNSIan Stannard (Team Sky)

