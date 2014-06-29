Trending

British women's road race: Trott becomes national champion

King second, Armitstead third

Image 1 of 19

Laura Trott and Dani King (Honda Wiggle) await the race start

(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 2 of 19

Laura Trott and Danielle King , Wiggle Honda were a couple of happy campers after their 1-2.

(Image credit: Cyclingnews/Mark Gunter)
Image 3 of 19

Laura Trott (Wiggle Honda) wins the national road race

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 4 of 19

Laura Trott , Wiggle Honda takes the win.

(Image credit: Cyclingnews/Mark Gunter)
Image 5 of 19

Old mate keeping an eye on precedings.

(Image credit: Cyclingnews/Mark Gunter)
Image 6 of 19

Favourite Elizabeth Armitstead , Boels Dolmans Cycling Team.

(Image credit: Cyclingnews/Mark Gunter)
Image 7 of 19

Sharon Laws , Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team prepares for the championships.

(Image credit: Cyclingnews/Mark Gunter)
Image 8 of 19

Emma Pooley , VC Norwich leads the break.

(Image credit: Cyclingnews/Mark Gunter)
Image 9 of 19

The Womens field raced under some nice conditions.

(Image credit: Cyclingnews/Mark Gunter)
Image 10 of 19

Elizabeth Armitstead , Boels Dolmans Cycling Team during her bold solo break.

(Image credit: Cyclingnews/Mark Gunter)
Image 11 of 19

Alexie Shaw , Epic Cycles - Scott WRT leads the main group in pursuit of the leaders.

(Image credit: Cyclingnews/Mark Gunter)
Image 12 of 19

Danielle King , Wiggle Honda leads on the decent.

(Image credit: Cyclingnews/Mark Gunter)
Image 13 of 19

Emma Pooley , VC Norwich with 1 lap to go.

(Image credit: Cyclingnews/Mark Gunter)
Image 14 of 19

Lucy Garner , Giant Shimano leads th emain group with 1 to go.

(Image credit: Cyclingnews/Mark Gunter)
Image 15 of 19

Elizabeth Armitstead , Boels Dolmans Cycling Team congratulates the Wiggle girls.

(Image credit: Cyclingnews/Mark Gunter)
Image 16 of 19

Laura Trott , Wiggle Honda takes the win.

(Image credit: Cyclingnews/Mark Gunter)
Image 17 of 19

The Women's Podium.

(Image credit: Cyclingnews/Mark Gunter)
Image 18 of 19

Laura Trott (Wiggle Honda) wins the national road race

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 19 of 19

The woman's national podium in 2014

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Laura Trott (Wiggle Honda) won the British national women's road race on Sunday, beating her teammate Dani King (Wiggle Honda) into second while defending champion Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) finished third. Sharon Laws (United Healthcare) took fourth.

Armitstead held a small 10 second lead inside the final five kilometres of racing on the finishing circuit in Abergavenny, Wales, but was chased down by the Wiggle Honda pair in the closing stages.

"It’s such an amazing feeling, it’s up there with winning a world championships for me," Trott told British Cycling at the finish of the 101 kilometre race.

"I was really disappointed (after Thursday's time-trial), I felt I had a lot more form than what the time suggested and I know the course didn’t suit me with the hill at the finish but I don’t understand why my time wasn’t good enough.”

"So to come here today, I was so, so up for it. I woke up this morning and I was like ‘don’t even speak to me’. It was really early, I was so in the zone, I just wanted to get out and get it done."

Armitstead, who has had a successful European road season to date, was at her aggressive best during the race, attacking several times in a bid to shake up a strong-looking women’s field. She held a 17 second lead on the final finishing lap and briefly looked on course to defend the title she won twelve months ago.

However strength in numbers proved to be key for the chase and primarily the Wiggle Honda team, with Trott and King eventually made contact with the lone leader, before working her over in the sprint.

"I'm disappointed. I had my normal issue of wanting to take the race on, so on every incline I gave it a go”, Armitstead told British Cycling.
"I didn't want to take it to a sprint; for me, that was more of a risk than going solo. It was just a shame that Emma Pooley chased me down on the penultimate lap, that was a bit annoying, but what can you do?”

Results

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laura Trott (Wiggle Honda Pro Cycling)2:44:56
2Danielle King (Wiggle Honda Pro Cycling)
3Elizabeth Armitstead (Boels - Dolmans Cycling Team)
4Emma Pooley (Lotto Belisol Ladies)0:00:04
5Sharon Laws (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Women’s Team)0:00:06
6Katie Archibald0:01:12
7Sarah Storey0:01:35
8Elinor Barker (Wiggle Honda Pro Cycling)0:01:37
9Hannah Barnes (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Women’s Team)0:05:35
10Nicola Juniper0:05:36
11Jessie Walker (Matrix Racing Academy)
12Gemma Neill
13Nikki Harris0:05:41
14Anna Christian0:05:48
15Eileen Roe0:06:13
16Amy Roberts (Wiggle Honda Pro Cycling)
17Joanna Rowsell (Wiggle Honda Pro Cycling)0:06:14
18Lucy Coldwell0:06:17
19Louise Mahe0:06:18
20Hannah Walker
21Annabel Fisher
22Charlene Joiner0:06:19
23Lauryn Therin0:06:20
24Penny Rowson (Matrix Racing Academy)
25Lucy Garner (Team Giant-Shimano)
26Anne Ewing
27Alice Cobb
28Alexie Shaw
29Jane Barr0:06:21
30Rebecca Womersley
31Laura Greenhalgh
32Lowri Devey
33Emma Grant (Team TIBCO - To The Top)0:06:22
34Julie Erskine
35Kate Oliver Tamina0:06:24
36Danielle Christmas
37Elizabeth Malins0:06:27
38Laura Massey0:06:28
39Rebecca Rimmington0:06:29
40Jo Tindley (Matrix Racing Academy)0:06:30
41Maryka Sennema0:06:31
42Corinne Hall (Matrix Racing Academy)0:06:32
43Joanne Blakeley0:08:59
DNFCassie Mcgoldrick
DNFLucy Chittenden
DNFVictoria Grimmer
DNFJennifer Hudson
DNFEmily Barnes
DNFEve Dixon
DNFJennifer Taylor
DNFTanya Griffiths
DNFDelia Beddis
DNFHelen Ralston
DNFLouise Borthwick (Matrix Racing Academy)
DNFHelen Mckay
DNFChloe Weller
DNFGabriella Shaw
DNFNatalie Grinczer
DNFNicole Oh
DNFKarina Bowie
DNFMelissa Brand
DNFGeorge Schwiening
DNFGillian Taylor
DNFKaren Poole
DNFLaura Wasley
DNFAnn Bowditch
DNFMolly Weaver
DNFEmily Kay
DNFSuzetta Guerrini
DNFChloe Fraser
DNFSarah Odell
DNFBoddy Karla
DNFJennifer George
DNFHayley Jones
DNSRebecca Nixon
DNSEmma Rata
DNSMathilde Pauls
DNSAmy Hill
DNSMarina Bleasdale
DNSJoanna Watts
DNSCiara Horne
DNSHayley Simmonds
DNSKatie Curtis
DNSClaire Thomas
DNSAbigail van Twisk
DNSHannah Payton
DNSElla Hopkins

