Laura Trott (Wiggle Honda) won the British national women's road race on Sunday, beating her teammate Dani King (Wiggle Honda) into second while defending champion Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) finished third. Sharon Laws (United Healthcare) took fourth.

Armitstead held a small 10 second lead inside the final five kilometres of racing on the finishing circuit in Abergavenny, Wales, but was chased down by the Wiggle Honda pair in the closing stages.

"It’s such an amazing feeling, it’s up there with winning a world championships for me," Trott told British Cycling at the finish of the 101 kilometre race.

"I was really disappointed (after Thursday's time-trial), I felt I had a lot more form than what the time suggested and I know the course didn’t suit me with the hill at the finish but I don’t understand why my time wasn’t good enough.”

"So to come here today, I was so, so up for it. I woke up this morning and I was like ‘don’t even speak to me’. It was really early, I was so in the zone, I just wanted to get out and get it done."

Armitstead, who has had a successful European road season to date, was at her aggressive best during the race, attacking several times in a bid to shake up a strong-looking women’s field. She held a 17 second lead on the final finishing lap and briefly looked on course to defend the title she won twelve months ago.

However strength in numbers proved to be key for the chase and primarily the Wiggle Honda team, with Trott and King eventually made contact with the lone leader, before working her over in the sprint.

"I'm disappointed. I had my normal issue of wanting to take the race on, so on every incline I gave it a go”, Armitstead told British Cycling.

"I didn't want to take it to a sprint; for me, that was more of a risk than going solo. It was just a shame that Emma Pooley chased me down on the penultimate lap, that was a bit annoying, but what can you do?”

