Image 1 of 13 Emma Pooley (Lotto Belisol Ladies) climbing during the elite women's time trial (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 13 Emma Pooley, VC Norwich looked pretty happy with her win. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 3 of 13 The Womens Podium. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 4 of 13 Joanna Rowsell, Wiggle Honda looked to struggle up the final climb. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 5 of 13 Dame Sarah Storey, Pearl Izumi Sports Tours International won the bronze medal. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 6 of 13 Katie Archibald, Pearl Izumi Sports Tours International (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 7 of 13 Katie Archibald, Pearl Izumi Sports Tours International puts in the hard yards. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 8 of 13 Elinor Barker, Wiggle Honda could only manage 4th place. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 9 of 13 Emma Pooley, VC Norwich gets some encouragment up the climb. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 10 of 13 A quick hug for a quick ride. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 11 of 13 Emma Pooley (Lotto Belisol Ladies) on the podium as the British time trial champion (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 12 of 13 Emma Pooley (Lotto-Belisol Ladies), Katie Archibald (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sports Tours International) and Dame Sarah Storey (Pearl Izumi Sports Tours International) (Image credit: John Pierce PhotoSport International) Image 13 of 13 Dame Sarah Storey drops the champagne on the podium (Image credit: John Pierce PhotoSport International)

Emma Pooley (Lotto-Belisol) stormed to victory in the women’s time trial at the British National Championships in Monmouthshire.

The former world time trial champion beat Pearl Izumi teammates Katie Archibold and, six-time Paralympic cycling champion, Sarah Storey. The title is the third for Pooley, who completed the 21-kilometre course in a time of 30:18. Defending champion Joanna Rowsell was unable to repeat the performance of 12 months ago and finished 6th, 1:23 behind Pooley.

"It was a really tough course, but it was a great one," a very happy Pooley told Cyclingnews at the finish – although, not before she made sure to text her mum the result first.

"I wasn’t too happy, because it started raining just as I was coming to the finish and it was a bit slippy. I think that climb at the end really suited me. Although I think that I would have come under a lot of criticism if I hadn’t done well."

The early starters got a clean run to the line, with the skies holding out. Lucy Coldwell set the early pace, with a time of 31:43. The Velosport-Pasta Montegrappa rider enjoyed almost half an hour in the hot-seat before track world champion Elinor Barker took a whopping 21 seconds out of her time.

Pooley was one of the last riders to roll down the starting ramp at the picturesque Celtic Manor in Monmouthshire. Pooley’s small frame and climbing abilities suited the lumpy course and made her a clear favourite from the start.

News that probably her toughest rival Lizzie Armitstead would not race made victory for the Lotto-Belisol rider almost a certainty. It wasn’t as straightforward as that. The 31-year-old still had to tackle the very technical course, which brought the riders along several steep and twisting descents that were ready to catch out anyone.

Pooley’s run began under clear skies, but as the finish line came into sight the heaven broke and the rain came down. Despite that, Pooley smashed Barker’s benchmark by more than a minute. Archibald and Storey followed her home, but were unable to better her time.

Defending champion Rowsell got the worst of the weather and still had to tackle the steep final climb into the manor’s grounds as the rain became harder. It was always going to be tough for the track rider to retain her title on such a tough course, and she won’t be too displeased with sixth.

