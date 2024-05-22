Bretagne Ladies Tour: Grace Brown dominates opening time trial to take race lead

Grace Brown led a FDJ-SUEZ podium sweep in the undulating opening time trial of the Bretagne Ladies Tour on Wednesday.

The Australian champion topped teammate Amber Kraak by 53 seconds on the 18.9km circuit around Grandchamp, with other teammates Marie Le Net at 1:01 and Alessia Vigilia at 1:11 rounding out the top four.

Thalita De Jong (Lotto Dstny) was the next best at 1:14.

Brown takes her generous lead in the overall classification into a tough 138.2km stage from Plouigneau to Ploujean on Thursday.

Results powered by FirstCycling