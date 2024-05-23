Bretagne Ladies Tour: Sarah Roy tops Sanne Cant to win stage 2 from breakaway
Grace Brown continues as race leader
Sarah Roy (Cofidis) secured the stage 2 victory at the Bretagne Ladies Tour after winning the breakaway sprint in Morlaix.
Roy was part of a five-rider move that formed in the last 30km of the stage on the shorter finishing circuits. The breakaway initially gained a minute on the chasing field, but the gap was slashed in the closing kilometres and they narrowly held off the charing peloton with Roy taking the win ahead of Sanne Cant (Fenix-Deceuninck) and Alessia Vigilia (FDJ-SUEZ).
Grace Brown (FDJ-SUEZ) continues as the race leader, having come into the stage with a lead of 1:11 over her teammate Vigilia.
The second and penultimate stage at the Bretagne Ladies Tour offered a 138.2km race from Plouigneau to Morlaix, a lumpy route that finished on five shorter circuits.
Pauline Allin (Cynisca Cycling) initiated the move of the day with a long solo attack before she was joined by chasers Amber Kraak (FDJ-SUEZ), Evy Kuijpers (Fenix-Deceuninck), Michaela Drummond (Arkéa-B&B Hotels), Hannah Ludwig (Cofidis), and Valerie Demey (VolkerWessels) as the race entered the circuits.
The breakaway was caught, and the lead group reshuffled in the final three circuits with Demey, Sanne Cant and Evy Kuijpers (Fenix-Deceuninck), Sarah Roy (Cofidis) and Alessia Vigilia (FDJ-SUEZ) that gained one minute on the peloton inside 15km to go.
The gap dropped to 30 seconds inside the final eight kilometres, but the five riders continued to work well together in pursuit of the finish line. The breakaway began playing a tactical game for the stage win drew closer to the finish, each rider looking over her shoulder to see a charging peloton behind.
As the breakaway rounded the final bends of the circuit to wind up their respective sprints, Roy proved fastest, crossing the line with the stage win in Morlaix.
Results
Results
Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.
Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.
She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.
