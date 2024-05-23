Bretagne Ladies Tour: Sarah Roy tops Sanne Cant to win stage 2 from breakaway

Grace Brown continues as race leader

Sarah Roy (Cofidis) secured the stage 2 victory at the Bretagne Ladies Tour after winning the breakaway sprint in Morlaix.

Roy was part of a five-rider move that formed in the last 30km of the stage on the shorter finishing circuits. The breakaway initially gained a minute on the chasing field, but the gap was slashed in the closing kilometres and they narrowly held off the charing peloton with Roy taking the win ahead of Sanne Cant (Fenix-Deceuninck) and Alessia Vigilia (FDJ-SUEZ).

