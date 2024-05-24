Bretagne Ladies Tour: Grace Brown seals overall victory with win on final stage

Grace Brown (FDJ-SUEZ) sealed the overall victory in the Bretagne Ladies Tour, powering to a solo victory on the final stage just ahead of the chasing peloton.

The Australian started the three-day race with a victory in the time trial, enjoying a comfortable lead of more than a minute on most of the peloton and, on the last day, proved her strength with a late attack to claim her second stage win.

Thalita De Jong (Lotto Dstny) won the bunch sprint for second on the stage ahead of Fien Van Eynde (Fenix-Deceuninck).

FDJ-SUEZ dominated the overall standings, taking the top four spots after doing the same in the time trial on stage 1. Alessia Vigilia finished second overall at one minute with Amber Kraak third and Marie Le Net fourth.

De Jong was the next-best rider in fifth.

Results

