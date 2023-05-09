Bretagne Ladies Tour: Marta Lach takes solo stage 1 win and leader's jersey

By Kirsten Frattini
Alessia Vigilia second, Coralie Demay third in chase-group sprint in Kerlouan

Marta Lach (Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Marta Lach (Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team) won the opening stage at the Bretagne Ladies Tour with a slim solo victory on the streets of Kerlouan. Lach finished three seconds ahead of runner-up Alessia Vigilia (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo) and third-placed Coralie Demay (St Michel-Mavic-Auber93).

With the time bonuses on offer, Lach now leads the overall classification by 13 seconds ahead of Vigilia and 15 seconds ahead of Demay, as the race heads into the second stage on Wednesday.

The opening stage at the Bretagne Ladies Tour offered the field one large loop followed by five shorter circuits and a total of 124km in Kerlouan. The large loop included two categorised mountains; Pen ar Menez at 20.5km into the race and Kermaro at 63km into the stage, while the intermediate sprints were located in Kermilis at 52km and Kerlouan on the finishing circuits at 100km.

Lach, Vigilia and Demay formed part of a decisive breakaway of seven riders who managed that stay out of the grip of the peloton. The front group also included Dominika Wlodarczyk (MAT Atom Deweloper Wrocław), Romy Kasper (AG Insurance-Soudal-QuickStep), and Audrey Cordon-Ragot (Human Powered Health).

The breakaway managed to hold off the main field, and as Lach won the stage, the peloton crossed the line 52 seconds later with Valentine Fortin (Cofidis Women Team) in seventh.

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)

