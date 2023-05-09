Bretagne Ladies Tour: Marta Lach takes solo stage 1 win and leader's jersey
Alessia Vigilia second, Coralie Demay third in chase-group sprint in Kerlouan
Marta Lach (Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team) won the opening stage at the Bretagne Ladies Tour with a slim solo victory on the streets of Kerlouan. Lach finished three seconds ahead of runner-up Alessia Vigilia (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo) and third-placed Coralie Demay (St Michel-Mavic-Auber93).
With the time bonuses on offer, Lach now leads the overall classification by 13 seconds ahead of Vigilia and 15 seconds ahead of Demay, as the race heads into the second stage on Wednesday.
The opening stage at the Bretagne Ladies Tour offered the field one large loop followed by five shorter circuits and a total of 124km in Kerlouan. The large loop included two categorised mountains; Pen ar Menez at 20.5km into the race and Kermaro at 63km into the stage, while the intermediate sprints were located in Kermilis at 52km and Kerlouan on the finishing circuits at 100km.
Lach, Vigilia and Demay formed part of a decisive breakaway of seven riders who managed that stay out of the grip of the peloton. The front group also included Dominika Wlodarczyk (MAT Atom Deweloper Wrocław), Romy Kasper (AG Insurance-Soudal-QuickStep), and Audrey Cordon-Ragot (Human Powered Health).
The breakaway managed to hold off the main field, and as Lach won the stage, the peloton crossed the line 52 seconds later with Valentine Fortin (Cofidis Women Team) in seventh.
MARTA 👏 LACH💥 @martusialach wins stage 1 @BretagneLadiesT #BretagneLadiesTour pic.twitter.com/JSxQV0j9ohMay 9, 2023
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Kirsten Frattini is an honours graduate of Kinesiology and Health Science from York University in Toronto, Canada. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's WorldTour. She has worked in both print and digital publishing, and started with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. Moving into a Production Editor's role in 2014, she produces and publishes international race coverage for all men's and women's races including Spring Classics, Grand Tours, World Championships and Olympic Games, and writes and edits news and features. As the Women's Editor at Cyclingnews, Kirsten also coordinates and oversees the global coverage of races, news, features and podcasts about women's professional cycling.
Most Popular
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Giro d'Italia Live: Breakaway set to contest win in the stage 4 mountainsLate challenge of Colle Mollela climb rounds out 175km stage
-
Bretagne Ladies Tour: Marta Lach takes solo stage 1 win and leader's jerseyAlessia Vigilia second, Coralie Demay third in chase-group sprint in Kerlouan
-
Chris King launches fully recyclable aero wheelsetFusionFibre utilises Nylon threads to improve compliance and reduce noise
-
Egan Bernal and star sprinters back in action at Tour de Hongrie, Chris Froome out after injuryAlternative May calendar offers opportunities for sprinters and next-gen riders