Bretagne Ladies Tour past winners 2023

By Cyclingnews
published

Champions 1987-2022

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Bretagne Ladies Tour past winners
#Rider Name (Country) Team
2022Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) FDJ-SUEZ-Futuroscope
2019Audrey Cordon-Ragot (Fra) France
2016Arlenis Sierra (Cub) UCI World Cycling Centre Women
2015Ilaria Sanguinet (Ita) Bepink - La Classica
2014Elisa Longo Borgini (Ita) Hitec Products
2013Audrey Cordon-Ragot (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
2012Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies
2011Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Russia
2009Liesbet de Vocht (Bel) DSB Bank - Nederland Bloeit
2008Emma Pooley (GBr) Great Britain
2007Marina Jaunatre (Fra)
2006Marina Jaunatre (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
2005Marina Jaunatre (Fra)
2004Magalie Finot-Laivier (Fra)
2003Edwige Pitel (Fra)
2001Judith Arndt (Ger)
2000Monica Valen (Nor) Norway
1999Judith Arndt (Ger)
1998Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger)
1997Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger)
1996Marion Clignet (Fra)
1995Jeannie Longo (Fra)
1994Svetlana Stolbova
1993Jeannie Longo (Fra)
1992Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger)
1991Daiva Cepeliene (Lit)
1989Catherine Marsal (Fra)
1988Catherine Marsal (Fra)
1987Cecile Odin (Fra)

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.

Latest on Cyclingnews