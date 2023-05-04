Bretagne Ladies Tour past winners 2023
Champions 1987-2022
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2022
|Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) FDJ-SUEZ-Futuroscope
|2019
|Audrey Cordon-Ragot (Fra) France
|2016
|Arlenis Sierra (Cub) UCI World Cycling Centre Women
|2015
|Ilaria Sanguinet (Ita) Bepink - La Classica
|2014
|Elisa Longo Borgini (Ita) Hitec Products
|2013
|Audrey Cordon-Ragot (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|2012
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies
|2011
|Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Russia
|2009
|Liesbet de Vocht (Bel) DSB Bank - Nederland Bloeit
|2008
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Great Britain
|2007
|Marina Jaunatre (Fra)
|2006
|Marina Jaunatre (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|2005
|Marina Jaunatre (Fra)
|2004
|Magalie Finot-Laivier (Fra)
|2003
|Edwige Pitel (Fra)
|2001
|Judith Arndt (Ger)
|2000
|Monica Valen (Nor) Norway
|1999
|Judith Arndt (Ger)
|1998
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger)
|1997
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger)
|1996
|Marion Clignet (Fra)
|1995
|Jeannie Longo (Fra)
|1994
|Svetlana Stolbova
|1993
|Jeannie Longo (Fra)
|1992
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger)
|1991
|Daiva Cepeliene (Lit)
|1989
|Catherine Marsal (Fra)
|1988
|Catherine Marsal (Fra)
|1987
|Cecile Odin (Fra)
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.
