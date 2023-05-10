Bretagne Ladies Tour: Fortin outduels Lach in sprint to win stage 2

Valentine Fortin (Cofidis) outsprinted Marta Lach (Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling) to win stage 2 of the Bretagne Ladies Tour in Saint-Méen-le-Grand. With the second-place finish on stage 2, Lach retains the leader’s jersey.

A crash in the final 3km turned the steamrolling surge of sprint trains into a small bunch contest, just seven riders making the final right-hand turn with 100 metres to the line. Martina Alzini (Cofidis) took third place ahead of Maria Martins (Fenix-Deceuninck) and Arianna Fidanza (Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling). Trailing from a small gap were Amandine Fouquenet (Arkéa Pro) and Victoire Berteau (Cofidis), and then the majority of the field was given the same time due to the crash.

"The goal was victory today. Honestly, I don't think we could do better," Fortin said after the race, celebrating her first win of the season.

Results

