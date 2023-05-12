Bretagne Ladies Tour: Daria Pikulik claims stage 4 sprint victory

Daria Pikulik (Human Powered Health) won the bunch sprint to secure the stage 4 victory at the Bretagne Ladies Tour. The Polish rider was the fastest to the line, beating runner-up Arianna Fidanza (Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling) and third-placed Martina Alzini (Cofidis Women Team) in Kervignac.

Grace Brown (FDJ-SUEZ) has a 13-second lead in the overall classification ahead of runner-up overall Coralie Demay (St Michel-Mavic-Auber93) and 22-seconds ahead of Alessia Vigilia (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo) as the race heads into the final stage on Saturday.

The fourth and penultimate stage was 136km from Mûr-de-Bretagne to Kervignac, with two categorised climbs over Kercado (2.4km at 4.3%) and Bellevue (2.2km at 3%), and then included five short local circuits that catered to the sprinters.

More to follow...