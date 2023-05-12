Bretagne Ladies Tour: Daria Pikulik claims stage 4 sprint victory

By Kirsten Frattini
published

Grace Brown maintains the overall race lead into final stage in Saint-Jean-Brévelay

Daria Pikulik
Daria Pikulik (Image credit: Getty Images)
Daria Pikulik (Human Powered Health) won the bunch sprint to secure the stage 4 victory at the Bretagne Ladies Tour. The Polish rider was the fastest to the line, beating runner-up Arianna Fidanza (Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling) and third-placed Martina Alzini (Cofidis Women Team) in Kervignac.

Grace Brown (FDJ-SUEZ) has a 13-second lead in the overall classification ahead of runner-up overall Coralie Demay (St Michel-Mavic-Auber93) and 22-seconds ahead of Alessia Vigilia (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo) as the race heads into the final stage on Saturday.

The fourth and penultimate stage was 136km from Mûr-de-Bretagne to Kervignac, with two categorised climbs over Kercado (2.4km at 4.3%) and Bellevue (2.2km at 3%), and then included five short local circuits that catered to the sprinters.

More to follow...

Results

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Women's Editor

Kirsten Frattini is an honours graduate of Kinesiology and Health Science from York University in Toronto, Canada. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's WorldTour. She has worked in both print and digital publishing, and started with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. Moving into a Production Editor's role in 2014, she produces and publishes international race coverage for all men's and women's races including Spring Classics, Grand Tours, World Championships and Olympic Games, and writes and edits news and features. As the Women's Editor at Cyclingnews, Kirsten also coordinates and oversees the global coverage of races, news, features and podcasts about women's professional cycling.

