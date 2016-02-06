Trending

World champion De Jong wins Bpost Bank finale

Harris second and Cant third

Thalita De Jong (Netherlands) wears her new rainbow jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabobank Liv0:42:51
2Nikki Harris (GBr) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:00:36
3Sanne Cant (Bel) Enertherm - BKCP0:00:50
4Jolien Verschueren (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:01:05
5Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Team0:01:15
6Loes Sels (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:01:56
7Maud Kaptheijns (Ned) AA Drink-Kalas Cycling Team0:02:17
8Pavla Havlikova (Cze) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:02:56
9Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned)0:03:06
10Laura Verdonschot (Bel) Kalas-NNOF Cycling Team0:03:37
11Ellen Van Loy (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:04:01
12Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Kleur Op Maat cyclingteam0:04:32
13Lindy Van Anrooij (Ned)0:05:27
14Joyce Heyns (Ned)0:06:06
15Shana Maes (Bel) AA Drink-Kalas Cycling Team0:06:20
16Suzanne Verhoeven (Bel) Kon. Balen B.C. V.Z.W.0:06:45
17Brittlee Bowman (USA) House Industries-1 Lap
18Geerte Hoeke (Ned)
19Pauline Delhaye (Fra)
20Elena Valentini (Ita)
21Esther Van Der Burg (Ned)
22Marthe Truyen (Bel)
23Corey Coogan Cisek (USA)-2 Laps
24Carolina Gomez Villafane (Arg)
25Suzie Godart (Lux)
26Alicia Franck (Bel)
27Jara Noël (Bel) AA Drink-Kalas Cycling Team
28Anja Geldhof (Bel)-3 Laps
29Sabine Hey (Ned)
30Meg De Bruyne (Bel) VD Hauwe CT - Gentse VS
31Jana Dobbelaere (Bel)-4 Laps
32Cindy Diericx (Bel) Coolens Cycling Team
33Inge Joos (Bel)

