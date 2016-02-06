World champion De Jong wins Bpost Bank finale
Harris second and Cant third
Elite Women: Sint-Niklaas -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabobank Liv
|0:42:51
|2
|Nikki Harris (GBr) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:00:36
|3
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Enertherm - BKCP
|0:00:50
|4
|Jolien Verschueren (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:01:05
|5
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Team
|0:01:15
|6
|Loes Sels (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:01:56
|7
|Maud Kaptheijns (Ned) AA Drink-Kalas Cycling Team
|0:02:17
|8
|Pavla Havlikova (Cze) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:02:56
|9
|Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned)
|0:03:06
|10
|Laura Verdonschot (Bel) Kalas-NNOF Cycling Team
|0:03:37
|11
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:04:01
|12
|Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Kleur Op Maat cyclingteam
|0:04:32
|13
|Lindy Van Anrooij (Ned)
|0:05:27
|14
|Joyce Heyns (Ned)
|0:06:06
|15
|Shana Maes (Bel) AA Drink-Kalas Cycling Team
|0:06:20
|16
|Suzanne Verhoeven (Bel) Kon. Balen B.C. V.Z.W.
|0:06:45
|17
|Brittlee Bowman (USA) House Industries
|-1 Lap
|18
|Geerte Hoeke (Ned)
|19
|Pauline Delhaye (Fra)
|20
|Elena Valentini (Ita)
|21
|Esther Van Der Burg (Ned)
|22
|Marthe Truyen (Bel)
|23
|Corey Coogan Cisek (USA)
|-2 Laps
|24
|Carolina Gomez Villafane (Arg)
|25
|Suzie Godart (Lux)
|26
|Alicia Franck (Bel)
|27
|Jara Noël (Bel) AA Drink-Kalas Cycling Team
|28
|Anja Geldhof (Bel)
|-3 Laps
|29
|Sabine Hey (Ned)
|30
|Meg De Bruyne (Bel) VD Hauwe CT - Gentse VS
|31
|Jana Dobbelaere (Bel)
|-4 Laps
|32
|Cindy Diericx (Bel) Coolens Cycling Team
|33
|Inge Joos (Bel)
