Laurens Sweeck wins Bpost Bank Waaslandcross

Van Aert second and Nys third

Belgian U23 champion Laurens Sweeck (Crelan KDL) soloed to victory at Koppenbergcross

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Era - Murprotec0:58:54
2Wout Van Aert (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Cycling Team0:00:20
3Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan - AA Drink Team0:00:23
4Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:00:43
5Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:01:11
6Rob Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Cycling Team0:01:17
7Tim Merlier (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Cycling Team0:01:18
8Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant - Alpecin0:01:26
9Diether Sweeck (Bel) Era - Murprotec0:01:41
10Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:02:00
11Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:02:15
12Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:02:18
13Vincent Baestaens (Bel) BKCP - Corendon0:02:24
14Joeri Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Cycling Team0:02:28
15Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:02:40
16Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:02:41
17Stephen Hyde (USA)0:02:46
18Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:02:51
19Michael Boros (Cze) BKCP - Corendon0:02:56
20Twan Van Den Brand (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team0:03:59
21Niels Wubben (Ned) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:04:06
22Mathieu Van der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Corendon0:04:13
23Javier Ruiz De Larrinaga Ibanez (Spa)0:04:14
24Philipp Walsleben (Bel) BKCP - Corendon0:04:25
25Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham Cont. Cycling Team0:04:39
26Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Crelan - AA Drink Team-1 lap
27Kevin Cant (Bel) Era - Murprotec-2 Laps
28Dave De Cleyn (Bel) Cycling Team Zemst VZW-4 Laps
29Antonin Marecaille (Fra) l'Enfer Du Nord
30Quincy Vens (Bel) Superano Ham-Isorex-Tarteletto-5 Laps
31Mark Mcconnell (Can)
DNFDavid Van der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Corendon
DNFJulien Taramarcaz (Sui) Era - Murprotec
DNFRadomir Simunek (Cze) Era - Murprotec
DNFEdwin De Wit (Bel) Rupelspurters Boom
DNFVinnie Braet (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham Cont. Cycling Team
DNFMario Matijevic (Bel)

