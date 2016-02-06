Laurens Sweeck wins Bpost Bank Waaslandcross
Van Aert second and Nys third
Elite Men: Sint-Niklaas -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Era - Murprotec
|0:58:54
|2
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Cycling Team
|0:00:20
|3
|Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan - AA Drink Team
|0:00:23
|4
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:00:43
|5
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:01:11
|6
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Cycling Team
|0:01:17
|7
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Cycling Team
|0:01:18
|8
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant - Alpecin
|0:01:26
|9
|Diether Sweeck (Bel) Era - Murprotec
|0:01:41
|10
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|0:02:00
|11
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:02:15
|12
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:02:18
|13
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) BKCP - Corendon
|0:02:24
|14
|Joeri Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Cycling Team
|0:02:28
|15
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|0:02:40
|16
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|0:02:41
|17
|Stephen Hyde (USA)
|0:02:46
|18
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|0:02:51
|19
|Michael Boros (Cze) BKCP - Corendon
|0:02:56
|20
|Twan Van Den Brand (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|0:03:59
|21
|Niels Wubben (Ned) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:04:06
|22
|Mathieu Van der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Corendon
|0:04:13
|23
|Javier Ruiz De Larrinaga Ibanez (Spa)
|0:04:14
|24
|Philipp Walsleben (Bel) BKCP - Corendon
|0:04:25
|25
|Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham Cont. Cycling Team
|0:04:39
|26
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Crelan - AA Drink Team
|-1 lap
|27
|Kevin Cant (Bel) Era - Murprotec
|-2 Laps
|28
|Dave De Cleyn (Bel) Cycling Team Zemst VZW
|-4 Laps
|29
|Antonin Marecaille (Fra) l'Enfer Du Nord
|30
|Quincy Vens (Bel) Superano Ham-Isorex-Tarteletto
|-5 Laps
|31
|Mark Mcconnell (Can)
|DNF
|David Van der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Corendon
|DNF
|Julien Taramarcaz (Sui) Era - Murprotec
|DNF
|Radomir Simunek (Cze) Era - Murprotec
|DNF
|Edwin De Wit (Bel) Rupelspurters Boom
|DNF
|Vinnie Braet (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham Cont. Cycling Team
|DNF
|Mario Matijevic (Bel)
