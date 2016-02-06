Trending

Dekker wins junior men's Bpost Bank Waaslandcross

Vermeersch and Bauters on the podium

Dutch cyclist Jens Dekker celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the junior's race at the second stop of the Superprestige cyclocross cycling competition in Zonhoven

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jens Dekker (Ned) Enertherm - BKCP0:44:08
2Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team0:01:19
3Reno Bauters (Bel) KSC Dendersteek Labiekes0:01:24
4Jari De Clercq (Bel) Van Assche-Alpha Motorhomes Cycling Team0:01:36
5Mathijs Wuyts (Bel) Kalas Cycling Team 99 Schriek0:01:51
6Jelle Camps (Bel)0:02:23
7Arne Vrachten (Bel) Kon. Balen B.C. V.Z.W.0:02:25
8Toon Vandebosch (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.0:02:28
9Jarno Liessens (Bel) Enertherm - BKCP
10Jonas Smet (Bel) Papillon-Rudyco-Janatrans Cycling Team0:03:24
11Jente Tielemans (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.0:03:44
12Andreas Goeman (Bel) Van Assche-Alpha Motorhomes Cycling Team0:04:01
13Maarten Van Staeyen (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.0:04:02
14Gianni Siebens (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
15Jarne De Meyer (Bel) Kon. Balen B.C. V.Z.W.0:04:44
16Maxim Van Gils (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.0:05:15
17Julian Siemons (Bel) Kalas Cycling Team 99 Schriek0:05:28
18Jappe Jaspers (Bel) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team0:05:46
19Fabio Verberckmoes (Bel) VA-Cycling Team Zele0:05:59
20Lander Tibackx (Bel) Cycling Team Vive Le Vélo VZW Diegem0:06:37
21Robbe Konings (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.
22Jarne Boden (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.
23Ward Deschepper (Bel) KSC Dendersteek Labiekes
24Kwinten Stuer (Bel) Wielerteam Waasland V.Z.W.
25Sven Maertens (Bel) WC De Molenspurters Meulebeke
26Mertens Cedric (Bel)
27Loeka Verdonck (Bel) WC De Molenspurters Meulebeke
28Aaron Logie (Bel) Zannata Cycling Team
29Jonas Bruyninckx (Bel) RSC De Zuidwesthoek
30Seppe Bekaert (Bel) Kon. VC ´T Meetjesland - Knesselare
31Michiel De Rop (Bel)
32Guillermo Cooreman (Bel) Wielerclub Steeds Vooraan V.Z.W
33Jani Van der Borght (Bel)
34Timon Van Hooste (Bel)
35Lenn Verdijck (Bel)
36Angelo Windels (Bel)
37Alessio Dhoore (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
38Owen Valcke (Bel)

