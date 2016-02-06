Dekker wins junior men's Bpost Bank Waaslandcross
Vermeersch and Bauters on the podium
Junior Men: Sint-Niklaas -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jens Dekker (Ned) Enertherm - BKCP
|0:44:08
|2
|Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team
|0:01:19
|3
|Reno Bauters (Bel) KSC Dendersteek Labiekes
|0:01:24
|4
|Jari De Clercq (Bel) Van Assche-Alpha Motorhomes Cycling Team
|0:01:36
|5
|Mathijs Wuyts (Bel) Kalas Cycling Team 99 Schriek
|0:01:51
|6
|Jelle Camps (Bel)
|0:02:23
|7
|Arne Vrachten (Bel) Kon. Balen B.C. V.Z.W.
|0:02:25
|8
|Toon Vandebosch (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.
|0:02:28
|9
|Jarno Liessens (Bel) Enertherm - BKCP
|10
|Jonas Smet (Bel) Papillon-Rudyco-Janatrans Cycling Team
|0:03:24
|11
|Jente Tielemans (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.
|0:03:44
|12
|Andreas Goeman (Bel) Van Assche-Alpha Motorhomes Cycling Team
|0:04:01
|13
|Maarten Van Staeyen (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.
|0:04:02
|14
|Gianni Siebens (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|15
|Jarne De Meyer (Bel) Kon. Balen B.C. V.Z.W.
|0:04:44
|16
|Maxim Van Gils (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.
|0:05:15
|17
|Julian Siemons (Bel) Kalas Cycling Team 99 Schriek
|0:05:28
|18
|Jappe Jaspers (Bel) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team
|0:05:46
|19
|Fabio Verberckmoes (Bel) VA-Cycling Team Zele
|0:05:59
|20
|Lander Tibackx (Bel) Cycling Team Vive Le Vélo VZW Diegem
|0:06:37
|21
|Robbe Konings (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.
|22
|Jarne Boden (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.
|23
|Ward Deschepper (Bel) KSC Dendersteek Labiekes
|24
|Kwinten Stuer (Bel) Wielerteam Waasland V.Z.W.
|25
|Sven Maertens (Bel) WC De Molenspurters Meulebeke
|26
|Mertens Cedric (Bel)
|27
|Loeka Verdonck (Bel) WC De Molenspurters Meulebeke
|28
|Aaron Logie (Bel) Zannata Cycling Team
|29
|Jonas Bruyninckx (Bel) RSC De Zuidwesthoek
|30
|Seppe Bekaert (Bel) Kon. VC ´T Meetjesland - Knesselare
|31
|Michiel De Rop (Bel)
|32
|Guillermo Cooreman (Bel) Wielerclub Steeds Vooraan V.Z.W
|33
|Jani Van der Borght (Bel)
|34
|Timon Van Hooste (Bel)
|35
|Lenn Verdijck (Bel)
|36
|Angelo Windels (Bel)
|37
|Alessio Dhoore (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|38
|Owen Valcke (Bel)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cavendish shrugs off previous night's crash to win Derny race at Gent Six'I'm a bit banged up but I feel OK' says British rider on day 2
-
Bahrain-Merida hand contract to Fred Wright for 2020British rider signs up alongside Colombian neo-pro Santiago Buitrago Sanchez
-
Carapaz ready for 'new challenges' with Team Ineos in 2020Ecuadorian bids farewell to Movistar after three years with Spanish WorldTour squad
-
Australian Paralympic champion Kieran Modra dies after collision with car'There was no such thing as 'can't'' says five-time Games gold medallist's brother
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy