Vanthourenhout claims under-23 race at Koppenbergcross

Sweeck and Aerts round out podium

Michael Vanthourenhout (Sunweb)

(Image credit: Photopress.be)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Michael Vanthourenhout (Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team)
2Laurens Sweeck (Corendon - KwadrO Cycling Team)
3Toon Aerts (Telenet Fidea Cycling Team)
4Diether Sweeck (Corendon - KwadrO Cycling Team)
5Jens Vandekinderen (Telenet Fidea Cycling Team)
6Stan Godrie (Rabo - Giant Offroad Team.)
7Yannick Peeters (Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Cycling Team)
8Yorben Van Tichelt (Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team)
9Quinten Hermans (Telenet Fidea Cycling Team)
10Nicolas Cleppe (Telenet Fidea Cycling Team)
11Thomas Joseph (Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team)
12Jonas Degroote (Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team)
13Thijs Aerts (Telenet Fidea Cycling Team)
14Berne Vankeirsbilck (CCN - Metalac Cycling team)
15Adam Toupalik (BKCP - Powerplus Cycling Team)
16Felix Drumm
17Braam Merlier (Baguet - M.I.B.A. Poorten - Indulek Cycling Team)
18Jelle Schuermans (Avia Crabbe Cycling Team)
19Ben Sumner
20Gianni Van Donink (VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team)
21Jack Clarkson
22Jens Teirlinck (Van Assche-Alpha Motorhomes Cycling Team)
23Matthias Van De Velde (Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team)
24Lawrence Tibackx (DNCS/PRO 2012 Cycling Team)
25Sybren Jacobs (W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.)
26Brecht Vandenheede (WC De Molenspurters Meulebeke)
27Aaron Vandermeirsch (Asfra Racing Team)
28Nicholas Barnes
29Thomas Van De Velde (Isorex Cycling Team)
30Lorenzo Pepermans (Cycling Team Zemst VZW)
31Onno Verheyen (Cycling Team Zemst VZW)
32Robin Alderweireld (Cycling Team Houtland-Westkust)
33Jack Humphreys
34Niels Buysen (W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.)
35Billy Harding
36Kyle De Proost (Kon. Balen B.C. V.Z.W.)
37Spencer Tack (Feestcomiteit Drogenboom)
38Glenn Maes (Asfra Racing Team)
39Bjarne Van Malderghem (Asfra Racing Team)

