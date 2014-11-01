Vanthourenhout claims under-23 race at Koppenbergcross
Sweeck and Aerts round out podium
U23 Men: -
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team)
|2
|Laurens Sweeck (Corendon - KwadrO Cycling Team)
|3
|Toon Aerts (Telenet Fidea Cycling Team)
|4
|Diether Sweeck (Corendon - KwadrO Cycling Team)
|5
|Jens Vandekinderen (Telenet Fidea Cycling Team)
|6
|Stan Godrie (Rabo - Giant Offroad Team.)
|7
|Yannick Peeters (Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Cycling Team)
|8
|Yorben Van Tichelt (Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team)
|9
|Quinten Hermans (Telenet Fidea Cycling Team)
|10
|Nicolas Cleppe (Telenet Fidea Cycling Team)
|11
|Thomas Joseph (Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team)
|12
|Jonas Degroote (Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team)
|13
|Thijs Aerts (Telenet Fidea Cycling Team)
|14
|Berne Vankeirsbilck (CCN - Metalac Cycling team)
|15
|Adam Toupalik (BKCP - Powerplus Cycling Team)
|16
|Felix Drumm
|17
|Braam Merlier (Baguet - M.I.B.A. Poorten - Indulek Cycling Team)
|18
|Jelle Schuermans (Avia Crabbe Cycling Team)
|19
|Ben Sumner
|20
|Gianni Van Donink (VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team)
|21
|Jack Clarkson
|22
|Jens Teirlinck (Van Assche-Alpha Motorhomes Cycling Team)
|23
|Matthias Van De Velde (Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team)
|24
|Lawrence Tibackx (DNCS/PRO 2012 Cycling Team)
|25
|Sybren Jacobs (W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.)
|26
|Brecht Vandenheede (WC De Molenspurters Meulebeke)
|27
|Aaron Vandermeirsch (Asfra Racing Team)
|28
|Nicholas Barnes
|29
|Thomas Van De Velde (Isorex Cycling Team)
|30
|Lorenzo Pepermans (Cycling Team Zemst VZW)
|31
|Onno Verheyen (Cycling Team Zemst VZW)
|32
|Robin Alderweireld (Cycling Team Houtland-Westkust)
|33
|Jack Humphreys
|34
|Niels Buysen (W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.)
|35
|Billy Harding
|36
|Kyle De Proost (Kon. Balen B.C. V.Z.W.)
|37
|Spencer Tack (Feestcomiteit Drogenboom)
|38
|Glenn Maes (Asfra Racing Team)
|39
|Bjarne Van Malderghem (Asfra Racing Team)
