Jacobs wins junior race at Koppenbergcross
Henriet and Dekker take second and third
Junior Men: -
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Johan Jacobs (Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team)
|2
|Mehdy Henriet
|3
|Jens Dekker (Enertherm - BKCP)
|4
|Joffrey Degueurce
|5
|Sylvain Leonard (Team Verandas Willems CC Chevigny)
|6
|Jenko Bonne (Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team)
|7
|Jente Tielemans (W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.)
|8
|Han Devos (Cycling Team Zemst VZW)
|9
|Seppe Rombouts (DCM Cycling Team)
|10
|Alessio Dhoore (VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team)
|11
|Jarno Liessens (Enertherm - BKCP)
|12
|Jari De Clercq (VZW Wielerclub " Onder Ons - Parike ")
|13
|Gianni Siebens (VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team)
|14
|Lander Loockx (Kalas Cycling Team 99 Schriek)
|15
|Andries Baert (Afdeling Oost-Vlaanderen WBV - VZW)
|16
|Dorian De Maeght (WK Noord West Brabant)
|17
|Alfie Moses
|18
|Stijn Siemons (RS-Bikes Racing Team Pulderbos)
|19
|Glenn Verbeeck (Kalas Cycling Team 99 Schriek)
|20
|Louis Overmeire (Arta-Building Deschacht Plastics Cycling Team)
|21
|Bert Van Assche (VA-Cycling Team Zele)
|22
|Laurens Coudeville (Cycling Team Houtland-Westkust)
|23
|Kenneth Vanborm (Jonge Renners Roeselare)
|24
|Clément Levallois
|25
|Mario Poldervaart
|26
|Jonas Devoet (VZW Wielerclub " Onder Ons - Parike ")
|27
|Laurens Couckuyt (VZW Tieltse Rennersclub - Jielker Geldhof)
|28
|Glenn Van De Meulebroecke (Asfra Racing Team)
|29
|Célestin Leyman (Asfra Racing Team)
|30
|Pieter Giart (Cycling Team Vive Le Vélo VZW Diegem)
|31
|Dennis Van Der Horst
|32
|Aïden Maes (C.T.- DJ.Matic-Kortrijk)
|33
|Sven Maertens (WC De Molenspurters Meulebeke)
|34
|Jens Roelants (Lotto Olympia Tienen)
|35
|Laurens Vanackere (Tomabel Cycling Team)
|36
|Gilles Roulling
|37
|Christopher Barnes
|38
|Jesse De Veirman (Cycling Team Luc Wallays - Jonge Renners Roeselare)
|39
|Quinn Cabooter (Jonge Renners Roeselare)
|40
|Tuur Galle (Tomabel Cycling Team)
|41
|Wouter Fornier
|42
|Angelo Windels
