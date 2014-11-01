Trending

Jacobs wins junior race at Koppenbergcross

Henriet and Dekker take second and third

Swiss champion Johan Jacobs wins the junior men's event at Superprestige Middelkerke

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Johan Jacobs (Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team)
2Mehdy Henriet
3Jens Dekker (Enertherm - BKCP)
4Joffrey Degueurce
5Sylvain Leonard (Team Verandas Willems CC Chevigny)
6Jenko Bonne (Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team)
7Jente Tielemans (W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.)
8Han Devos (Cycling Team Zemst VZW)
9Seppe Rombouts (DCM Cycling Team)
10Alessio Dhoore (VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team)
11Jarno Liessens (Enertherm - BKCP)
12Jari De Clercq (VZW Wielerclub " Onder Ons - Parike ")
13Gianni Siebens (VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team)
14Lander Loockx (Kalas Cycling Team 99 Schriek)
15Andries Baert (Afdeling Oost-Vlaanderen WBV - VZW)
16Dorian De Maeght (WK Noord West Brabant)
17Alfie Moses
18Stijn Siemons (RS-Bikes Racing Team Pulderbos)
19Glenn Verbeeck (Kalas Cycling Team 99 Schriek)
20Louis Overmeire (Arta-Building Deschacht Plastics Cycling Team)
21Bert Van Assche (VA-Cycling Team Zele)
22Laurens Coudeville (Cycling Team Houtland-Westkust)
23Kenneth Vanborm (Jonge Renners Roeselare)
24Clément Levallois
25Mario Poldervaart
26Jonas Devoet (VZW Wielerclub " Onder Ons - Parike ")
27Laurens Couckuyt (VZW Tieltse Rennersclub - Jielker Geldhof)
28Glenn Van De Meulebroecke (Asfra Racing Team)
29Célestin Leyman (Asfra Racing Team)
30Pieter Giart (Cycling Team Vive Le Vélo VZW Diegem)
31Dennis Van Der Horst
32Aïden Maes (C.T.- DJ.Matic-Kortrijk)
33Sven Maertens (WC De Molenspurters Meulebeke)
34Jens Roelants (Lotto Olympia Tienen)
35Laurens Vanackere (Tomabel Cycling Team)
36Gilles Roulling
37Christopher Barnes
38Jesse De Veirman (Cycling Team Luc Wallays - Jonge Renners Roeselare)
39Quinn Cabooter (Jonge Renners Roeselare)
40Tuur Galle (Tomabel Cycling Team)
41Wouter Fornier
42Angelo Windels

