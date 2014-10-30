Trending

Koppenbergcross past winners

Champions from 1988 to 2013

2013Tom Meeusen (Bel)
2012Sven Nys (Bel)
2011Kevin Pauwels (Bel)
2010Sven Nys (Bel)
2009Sven Nys (Bel)
2008Sven Nys (Bel)
2007Sven Nys (Bel)
2006Sven Nys (Bel)
2005Sven Nys (Bel)
2004Sven Nys (Bel)
2003Bart Wellens (Bel)
2002Richard Groenendaal (Ned)
2001Sven Nys (Bel)
2000Mario De Clercq (Bel)
1999Mario De Clercq (Bel)
1999Peter Van Den Abeele (Bel)
1998Bart Wellens (Bel)
1997Peter Van Den Abeele (Bel)
1996Mario Lammens (Bel)
1992Pavel Camrda (Cze)
1991Peter Van Den Abeele (Bel)
1990Chris David (Bel)
1989Rudy Thielemans (Bel)
1988Rudy Thielemans (Bel)

