De Boer wins in Oudenaarde
Verschueren second and Cant third
Elite Women - GP Twenty20 Cycles: -
Sophie De Boer won her second straight BPost Bank Trofee, taking a convincing solo victory in the European race to offer equal prize money for men and women, the Koppenbergcross GP Twenty20 Cycling.
On the climber-friendly course in Oudenaarde, De Boer, who also won the opening race of the series in Ronse, chased down the fast-starting Nikki Harris, and held off an impressive charge of the diminutive Jolien Verschueren to claim the coveted cobble trophy.
"I surprised myself today," De Boer said. "I felt strong enough to go solo. On the climb you can waste a lot of energy and it is important to be concentrated in the descent."
Verschueren, a kindergarden teacher, surprised with her second place finish. She clawed her way forward each time on the Koppenberg climb, but lost ground on the descents. She managed to catch and pass Harris, who faded to fifth, but could not stay with De Boer. "At one point I saw Nikki and Sophie pulling away and I decided to give chase. I was still near Nikki, but Sophie was flying."
Cant had to chase back from a mid-race crash for third, while Sanne Van Paasen (Boels Dolmans) sprinted past Harris to claim fourth place.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sophie De Boer (Kalas-NNOF Cycling Team)
|44:38:00
|2
|Jolien Verschueren (Wielerteam Decock-Woningbouw Vandekerckhove)
|0:00:18
|3
|Sanne Cant (Enertherm - BKCP)
|0:00:44
|4
|Sanne Van Paassen (Boels Dolmans Cycling Team)
|0:00:50
|5
|Nikki Harris (VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team)
|6
|Pavla Havlikova (VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team)
|7
|Ellen Van Loy (VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team)
|0:01:18
|8
|Helen Wyman (Konfa FFSA Factory Team)
|0:02:21
|9
|Githa Michiels
|0:02:57
|10
|Nikola Noskova
|0:03:34
|11
|Christine Majerus
|0:04:21
|12
|Karen Verhestraeten (Kleur Op Maat cyclingteam)
|13
|Asa Maria Erlandsson
|0:04:38
|14
|Bianca Van Den Hoek
|0:04:52
|15
|Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Orange Babies Cycling Team)
|0:05:04
|16
|Mercedes Pacios Pujado
|17
|Monique Van De Ree
|0:05:25
|18
|Amira Mellor
|19
|Laura Verdonschot (AA Drink-B.R.I.S. Cycling Team)
|0:05:37
|20
|Katrien Thijs (Kleur Op Maat cyclingteam)
|21
|Elle Anderson (Kalas-NNOF Cycling Team)
|0:05:38
|22
|Hannah Payton
|0:06:12
|23
|Stephanie De Croock (Wielerclub De Sprinters Malderen)
|0:06:37
|24
|Christine Vardaros
|0:07:55
|25
|Esmee Oosterman (AA Drink-B.R.I.S. Cycling Team)
|0:08:20
|26
|Cindy Bauwens
|0:08:28
|27
|Lotte Eikelenboom (AA Drink-B.R.I.S. Cycling Team)
|0:08:49
|28
|Shana Maes (AA Drink-B.R.I.S. Cycling Team)
|29
|Kim Van De Steene (Afdeling Oost-Vlaanderen WBV - VZW)
|30
|Gertie Willems (Kleur Op Maat cyclingteam)
|31
|Anja Nobus (Feestcomiteit Drogenboom)
|32
|Nele Van Maldeghem (FUJI Medista MTB Team - Neeroeteren)
|33
|Anja Geldhof
|34
|Ilse Vandekinderen
|35
|Marie Jackson
|36
|Axelle Bellaert (AA Drink-B.R.I.S. Cycling Team)
|37
|Aurélie Vermeir (Kon. VC ´T Meetjesland - Knesselare)
|38
|Katleen Fraeye (Feestcomiteit Drogenboom)
|39
|Jessika Timmermans (Hageland Cycling Team)
|40
|Chris Van Dorsselaere (Rudyco-Janatrans Cycling Team)
|41
|Jana Dobbelaere
|42
|Cindy Diericx (Coolens Cycling Team)
