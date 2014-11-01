Trending

Sophie De Boer won her second straight BPost Bank Trofee, taking a convincing solo victory in the European race to offer equal prize money for men and women, the Koppenbergcross GP Twenty20 Cycling.

On the climber-friendly course in Oudenaarde, De Boer, who also won the opening race of the series in Ronse, chased down the fast-starting Nikki Harris, and held off an impressive charge of the diminutive Jolien Verschueren to claim the coveted cobble trophy.

"I surprised myself today," De Boer said. "I felt strong enough to go solo. On the climb you can waste a lot of energy and it is important to be concentrated in the descent."

Verschueren, a kindergarden teacher, surprised with her second place finish. She clawed her way forward each time on the Koppenberg climb, but lost ground on the descents. She managed to catch and pass Harris, who faded to fifth, but could not stay with De Boer. "At one point I saw Nikki and Sophie pulling away and I decided to give chase. I was still near Nikki, but Sophie was flying."

Cant had to chase back from a mid-race crash for third, while Sanne Van Paasen (Boels Dolmans) sprinted past Harris to claim fourth place.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sophie De Boer (Kalas-NNOF Cycling Team)44:38:00
2Jolien Verschueren (Wielerteam Decock-Woningbouw Vandekerckhove)0:00:18
3Sanne Cant (Enertherm - BKCP)0:00:44
4Sanne Van Paassen (Boels Dolmans Cycling Team)0:00:50
5Nikki Harris (VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team)
6Pavla Havlikova (VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team)
7Ellen Van Loy (VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team)0:01:18
8Helen Wyman (Konfa FFSA Factory Team)0:02:21
9Githa Michiels0:02:57
10Nikola Noskova0:03:34
11Christine Majerus0:04:21
12Karen Verhestraeten (Kleur Op Maat cyclingteam)
13Asa Maria Erlandsson0:04:38
14Bianca Van Den Hoek0:04:52
15Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Orange Babies Cycling Team)0:05:04
16Mercedes Pacios Pujado
17Monique Van De Ree0:05:25
18Amira Mellor
19Laura Verdonschot (AA Drink-B.R.I.S. Cycling Team)0:05:37
20Katrien Thijs (Kleur Op Maat cyclingteam)
21Elle Anderson (Kalas-NNOF Cycling Team)0:05:38
22Hannah Payton0:06:12
23Stephanie De Croock (Wielerclub De Sprinters Malderen)0:06:37
24Christine Vardaros0:07:55
25Esmee Oosterman (AA Drink-B.R.I.S. Cycling Team)0:08:20
26Cindy Bauwens0:08:28
27Lotte Eikelenboom (AA Drink-B.R.I.S. Cycling Team)0:08:49
28Shana Maes (AA Drink-B.R.I.S. Cycling Team)
29Kim Van De Steene (Afdeling Oost-Vlaanderen WBV - VZW)
30Gertie Willems (Kleur Op Maat cyclingteam)
31Anja Nobus (Feestcomiteit Drogenboom)
32Nele Van Maldeghem (FUJI Medista MTB Team - Neeroeteren)
33Anja Geldhof
34Ilse Vandekinderen
35Marie Jackson
36Axelle Bellaert (AA Drink-B.R.I.S. Cycling Team)
37Aurélie Vermeir (Kon. VC ´T Meetjesland - Knesselare)
38Katleen Fraeye (Feestcomiteit Drogenboom)
39Jessika Timmermans (Hageland Cycling Team)
40Chris Van Dorsselaere (Rudyco-Janatrans Cycling Team)
41Jana Dobbelaere
42Cindy Diericx (Coolens Cycling Team)

 

