Boucles de la Mayenne: Démare takes stage 2 sprint win
By Cyclingnews
Bonafazio follows in second, Halvorsen in third
Stage 2: Vaiges - Évron
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Démare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|4:11:32
|2
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
|3
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|5
|Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB
|6
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis
|7
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|8
|Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
|9
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|10
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM
