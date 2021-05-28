Trending

Boucles de la Mayenne: Démare takes stage 2 sprint win

By

Bonafazio follows in second, Halvorsen in third

Stage 2: Vaiges - Évron

PREVIOUS STAGE NEXT STAGE
Tour de la Provence 2021 6th Edition 1st stage Aubagne SixFourslesPlages 1823 km 11022021 Arnaud Demare FRA Groupama FDJ Nacer Bouhanni FRA Team Arkea Samsic photo William Cannarella CVBettiniPhoto2021
Arnaud Demare of Groupama-FDJ wins stage 2 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Brief results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Démare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4:11:32
2Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
3Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
4Jonas Koch (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
5Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB
6Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis
7Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
8Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
9Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
10Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM

Latest on Cyclingnews