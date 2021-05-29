Boucles de la Mayenne: Démare wins stage 3
Frenchman takes lead from Walsleben
Stage 3: Saint-Berthevin - Craon
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|4:18:48
|2
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM
|4
|Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) Rally Cycling
|5
|Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB
|6
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis
|7
|Daniel McLay (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
|8
|Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
|9
|Sasha Weemaes (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|10
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|11
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|12
|Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix
|13
|Pierre Barbier (Fra) Delko
|14
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|15
|Dylan Kowalski (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
|16
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|17
|Flavien Maurelet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|18
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
|19
|Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|20
|Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko
|21
|Angel Fuentes Paniego (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:00:04
|22
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|23
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|24
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|25
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
|26
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|27
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM
|28
|Ziga Jerman (Slo) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|29
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo
|30
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|31
|Alexandre Delettre (Fra) Delko
|32
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|33
|Bram Welten (Ned) Team Arkea-Samsic
|34
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|35
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|36
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|37
|Donavan Grondin (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|38
|Aritz Bagües Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|39
|Orluis Alberto Aular Sanabria (Ven) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|40
|Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|41
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix
|42
|Samuel Leroux (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
|43
|Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|44
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team DSM
|45
|Felipe Orts Lloret (Spa) Burgos-BH
|46
|Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|47
|Dusan Rajovic (Srb) Delko
|48
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|49
|David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|50
|Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|51
|Jordi Lopez Caravaca (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|52
|Maxime Urruty (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
|53
|Roger Adria Oliveras (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|54
|Morné Van Niekerk (RSA) St Michel-Auber 93
|55
|Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
|56
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|57
|Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|58
|Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
|59
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Delko
|60
|Francisco Galvan Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|61
|Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally Cycling
|62
|Petr Rikunov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|63
|Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko
|64
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|65
|Arjen Livyns (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB
|0:00:16
|66
|Mathijs Paasschens (Ned) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB
|67
|Jon Irisarri Ricon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|68
|Fabio Van Den Bossche (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|69
|Bob Jungels (Lux) AG2R Citroën Team
|70
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|71
|Nathan Brown (USA) Rally Cycling
|72
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|73
|Romain Cardis (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|74
|Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos-BH
|75
|Anthony Maldonado (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|76
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|77
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|78
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|79
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:00:22
|80
|Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:24
|81
|Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|82
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|83
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|84
|Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|85
|Thomas Champion (Fra) Cofidis
|86
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|87
|Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|88
|Danny van der Tuuk (Ned) Equipo Kern Pharma
|89
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
|90
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|91
|Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:00:29
|92
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM
|93
|Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:00:38
|94
|Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|95
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|96
|Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|97
|David van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00:41
|98
|Eddy Fine (Fra) Cofidis
|0:00:44
|99
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:00:48
|100
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Total Direct Energie
|101
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:00:51
|102
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis
|0:01:13
|103
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|104
|Mattia Viel (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:01:22
|105
|Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:01:25
|106
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:01:28
|107
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Cofidis
|0:00:04
|108
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:07
|109
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|0:02:51
|110
|Damiano Cima (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo
|111
|Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB
|0:03:28
|112
|Alan Riou (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:03:36
|113
|Clément Davy (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:03:38
|DNS
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNS
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB
|DNF
|Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|6
|2
|Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix
|4
|3
|Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB
|2
|4
|Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|25
|2
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|20
|3
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM
|16
|4
|Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) Rally Cycling
|14
|5
|Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB
|12
|6
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis
|10
|7
|Daniel McLay (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
|9
|8
|Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
|8
|9
|Sasha Weemaes (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|7
|10
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|11
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|5
|12
|Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix
|4
|13
|Pierre Barbier (Fra) Delko
|3
|14
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|2
|15
|Dylan Kowalski (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|12:29:55
|2
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00:02
|3
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:14
|4
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:00:18
|5
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|6
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM
|0:00:20
|7
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis
|0:00:24
|8
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
|9
|Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00:26
|10
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00:28
|11
|Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:00:30
|12
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|13
|Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB
|14
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|15
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|16
|Flavien Maurelet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|17
|Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko
|18
|Daniel McLay (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
|19
|Dylan Kowalski (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
|20
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00:31
|21
|Bram Welten (Ned) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:00:32
|22
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:00:34
|23
|Alexandre Delettre (Fra) Delko
|24
|Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|25
|Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|26
|Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
|27
|Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko
|28
|Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally Cycling
|29
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team DSM
|30
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Cofidis
|31
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00:39
|32
|Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:40
|33
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo
|0:00:43
|34
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|0:00:44
|35
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|36
|Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
|37
|Orluis Alberto Aular Sanabria (Ven) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|38
|Felipe Orts Lloret (Spa) Burgos-BH
|39
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM
|40
|Jordi Lopez Caravaca (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|41
|Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|42
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|43
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix
|44
|Aritz Bagües Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|45
|Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|46
|Petr Rikunov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|47
|Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|48
|Morné Van Niekerk (RSA) St Michel-Auber 93
|49
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Delko
|50
|Mathijs Paasschens (Ned) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB
|0:00:56
|51
|Arjen Livyns (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB
|52
|Roger Adria Oliveras (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:01:04
|53
|Donavan Grondin (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:01:10
|54
|Bob Jungels (Lux) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:01:13
|55
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:14
|56
|Nathan Brown (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:01:16
|57
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|0:01:21
|58
|Samuel Leroux (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:01:23
|59
|Fabio Van Den Bossche (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|60
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:01:24
|61
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:25
|62
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM
|63
|Francisco Galvan Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:01:28
|64
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:01:29
|65
|Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:01:45
|66
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|0:01:48
|67
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis
|0:01:53
|68
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|69
|Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:00
|70
|Eddy Fine (Fra) Cofidis
|0:02:03
|71
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:02:29
|72
|Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|73
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:02:35
|74
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:02:38
|75
|Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:44
|76
|David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:59
|77
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:03:32
|78
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:46
|79
|Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:03:54
|80
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:04:09
|81
|Jon Irisarri Ricon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:04:22
|82
|Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB
|0:05:05
|83
|Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:05:58
|84
|Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) Rally Cycling
|0:06:57
|85
|Anthony Maldonado (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|0:07:09
|86
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|0:07:21
|87
|Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:07:37
|88
|Alan Riou (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:09:15
|89
|Sasha Weemaes (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:09:52
|90
|Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:11:34
|91
|Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:51
|92
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
|0:12:53
|93
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|0:13:11
|94
|Pierre Barbier (Fra) Delko
|0:13:29
|95
|Angel Fuentes Paniego (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:13:32
|96
|Dusan Rajovic (Srb) Delko
|0:13:33
|97
|Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos-BH
|0:16:00
|98
|Danny van der Tuuk (Ned) Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:16:55
|99
|Romain Cardis (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|0:17:06
|100
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|0:17:28
|101
|Maxime Urruty (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:17:38
|102
|Ziga Jerman (Slo) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:17:43
|103
|Clément Davy (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:17:45
|104
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Total Direct Energie
|0:18:05
|105
|Mattia Viel (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:18:15
|106
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:18:41
|107
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:20:44
|108
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:22:13
|109
|Thomas Champion (Fra) Cofidis
|0:24:11
|110
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:26:28
|111
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:26:43
|112
|David van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:29:29
|113
|Damiano Cima (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo
|0:29:48
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|66
|2
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|50
|3
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
|35
|4
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM
|30
|5
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis
|30
|6
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|29
|7
|Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB
|24
|8
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|20
|9
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
|20
|10
|Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
|20
|11
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|19
|12
|Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) Rally Cycling
|17
|13
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|14
|14
|Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix
|12
|15
|Bram Welten (Ned) Team Arkea-Samsic
|12
|16
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|10
|17
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|9
|18
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|9
|19
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|9
|20
|Daniel McLay (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
|9
|21
|Roger Adria Oliveras (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|8
|22
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|8
|23
|Sasha Weemaes (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|7
|24
|Eddy Fine (Fra) Cofidis
|6
|25
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|4
|26
|Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB
|4
|27
|Ziga Jerman (Slo) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|4
|28
|Pierre Barbier (Fra) Delko
|3
|29
|Flavien Maurelet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|2
|30
|Francisco Galvan Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|2
|31
|Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|2
|32
|Angel Fuentes Paniego (Spa) Burgos-BH
|2
|33
|Maxime Urruty (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
|2
|34
|Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko
|1
|35
|Dylan Kowalski (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
|1
|36
|Morné Van Niekerk (RSA) St Michel-Auber 93
|1
|37
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maxime Urruty (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
|30
|2
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|29
|3
|Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|28
|4
|Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix
|26
|5
|Morné Van Niekerk (RSA) St Michel-Auber 93
|22
|6
|Francisco Galvan Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|13
|7
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|12
|8
|Roger Adria Oliveras (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|10
|9
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|9
|10
|Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB
|9
|11
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|6
|12
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|6
|13
|Angel Fuentes Paniego (Spa) Burgos-BH
|6
|14
|Ziga Jerman (Slo) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|5
|15
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
|3
|16
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|17
|Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko
|1
|18
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM
|12:30:15
|2
|Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00:06
|3
|Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB
|0:00:10
|4
|Bram Welten (Ned) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:00:12
|5
|Alexandre Delettre (Fra) Delko
|0:00:14
|6
|Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally Cycling
|7
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00:19
|8
|Jordi Lopez Caravaca (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:00:24
|9
|Petr Rikunov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|10
|Roger Adria Oliveras (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:00:44
|11
|Donavan Grondin (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:00:50
|12
|Fabio Van Den Bossche (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:03
|13
|Francisco Galvan Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:01:08
|14
|Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:01:25
|15
|Eddy Fine (Fra) Cofidis
|0:01:43
|16
|Alan Riou (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:08:55
|17
|Sasha Weemaes (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:09:32
|18
|Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:31
|19
|Pierre Barbier (Fra) Delko
|0:13:09
|20
|Dusan Rajovic (Srb) Delko
|0:13:13
|21
|Danny van der Tuuk (Ned) Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:16:35
|22
|Ziga Jerman (Slo) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:17:23
|23
|Clément Davy (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:17:25
|24
|Thomas Champion (Fra) Cofidis
|0:23:51
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alpecin-Fenix
|37:31:16
|2
|Delko
|0:00:03
|3
|Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|4
|Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:00:05
|5
|Burgos-BH
|0:00:11
|6
|Team DSM
|7
|Xellis-Roubaix Metropole
|0:00:13
|8
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:00:15
|9
|AG2R Citroën Team
|10
|Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:00:17
|11
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:27
|12
|Cofidis
|0:00:31
|13
|St Michel-Auber 93
|0:00:39
|14
|Bingoal WB
|0:00:51
|15
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:01:05
|16
|Gazprom-RusVelo
|0:01:15
|17
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:32
|18
|Total Direct Energie
|0:01:41
|19
|Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:02:16
|20
|UNO - X PRO CYCLING TEAM
|0:03:01
|21
|Rally Cycling
|0:05:20
