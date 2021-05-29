Trending

Boucles de la Mayenne: Démare wins stage 3

By

Frenchman takes lead from Walsleben

Arnaud Demare winning a stage in Valencia
Arnaud Demare winning a stage in Valencia (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Full Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4:18:48
2Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
3Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM
4Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) Rally Cycling
5Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB
6Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis
7Daniel McLay (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
8Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
9Sasha Weemaes (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
10Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
11Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
12Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix
13Pierre Barbier (Fra) Delko
14Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
15Dylan Kowalski (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
16Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
17Flavien Maurelet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
18Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
19Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
20Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko
21Angel Fuentes Paniego (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:00:04
22Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
23Marc Sarreau (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
24Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
25Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
26Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
27Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM
28Ziga Jerman (Slo) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
29Simone Velasco (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo
30Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
31Alexandre Delettre (Fra) Delko
32Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
33Bram Welten (Ned) Team Arkea-Samsic
34Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
35Jonas Koch (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
36Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
37Donavan Grondin (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
38Aritz Bagües Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
39Orluis Alberto Aular Sanabria (Ven) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
40Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
41Scott Thwaites (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix
42Samuel Leroux (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
43Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
44Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team DSM
45Felipe Orts Lloret (Spa) Burgos-BH
46Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
47Dusan Rajovic (Srb) Delko
48Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
49David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
50Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
51Jordi Lopez Caravaca (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
52Maxime Urruty (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
53Roger Adria Oliveras (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
54Morné Van Niekerk (RSA) St Michel-Auber 93
55Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
56Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
57Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
58Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
59Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Delko
60Francisco Galvan Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
61Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally Cycling
62Petr Rikunov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
63Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko
64Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
65Arjen Livyns (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB 0:00:16
66Mathijs Paasschens (Ned) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB
67Jon Irisarri Ricon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
68Fabio Van Den Bossche (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
69Bob Jungels (Lux) AG2R Citroën Team
70Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
71Nathan Brown (USA) Rally Cycling
72Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
73Romain Cardis (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
74Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos-BH
75Anthony Maldonado (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
76Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
77Floris De Tier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
78Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
79Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:00:22
80Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:00:24
81Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
82Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
83Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
84Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
85Thomas Champion (Fra) Cofidis
86Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
87Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
88Danny van der Tuuk (Ned) Equipo Kern Pharma
89Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
90Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
91Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:00:29
92Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM
93Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:00:38
94Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
95Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
96Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
97David van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 0:00:41
98Eddy Fine (Fra) Cofidis 0:00:44
99Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:00:48
100Christopher Lawless (GBr) Total Direct Energie
101Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling 0:00:51
102Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis 0:01:13
103Damien Gaudin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
104Mattia Viel (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:01:22
105Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:01:25
106Cyril Lemoine (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:01:28
107Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Cofidis 0:00:04
108Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:07
109Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:02:51
110Damiano Cima (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo
111Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB 0:03:28
112Alan Riou (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:03:36
113Clément Davy (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:03:38
DNSKenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNSTimothy Dupont (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB
DNFMathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Total Direct Energie

Sprint 1, km 54.1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 6
2Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix 4
3Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB 2
4Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1

Sprint 2, km 147.3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 6
2Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix 4
3Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB 2
4Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1

Points
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 25
2Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 20
3Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM 16
4Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) Rally Cycling 14
5Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB 12
6Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis 10
7Daniel McLay (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 9
8Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole 8
9Sasha Weemaes (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 7
10Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6
11Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 5
12Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix 4
13Pierre Barbier (Fra) Delko 3
14Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 2
15Dylan Kowalski (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole 1

Mountain 1, km 23.7
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix 6
2Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 4
3Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 2
4Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB 1

Mountain 2, km 87 -
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 6
2Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix 4
3Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB 2
4Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 1

Mountain 3, km 97.1 -
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 6
2Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix 4
3Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB 2
4Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 1

Mountain 4, km 111.8 -
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 6
2Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix 4
3Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB 2
4Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 1

Mountain 5, km 140.3 -
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 6
2Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix 4
3Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB 2
4Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 1

General classification after stage 3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 12:29:55
2Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix 0:00:02
3Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:00:14
4Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:00:18
5Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
6Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM 0:00:20
7Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis 0:00:24
8Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
9Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix 0:00:26
10Marc Sarreau (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:00:28
11Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:00:30
12Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
13Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB
14Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
15Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
16Flavien Maurelet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
17Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko
18Daniel McLay (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
19Dylan Kowalski (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
20Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:00:31
21Bram Welten (Ned) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:00:32
22Jonas Koch (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:00:34
23Alexandre Delettre (Fra) Delko
24Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
25Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
26Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
27Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko
28Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally Cycling
29Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team DSM
30Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Cofidis
31Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 0:00:39
32Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:40
33Simone Velasco (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:00:43
34Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 0:00:44
35Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
36Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
37Orluis Alberto Aular Sanabria (Ven) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
38Felipe Orts Lloret (Spa) Burgos-BH
39Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM
40Jordi Lopez Caravaca (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
41Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
42Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
43Scott Thwaites (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix
44Aritz Bagües Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
45Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
46Petr Rikunov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
47Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
48Morné Van Niekerk (RSA) St Michel-Auber 93
49Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Delko
50Mathijs Paasschens (Ned) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB 0:00:56
51Arjen Livyns (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB
52Roger Adria Oliveras (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:01:04
53Donavan Grondin (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:01:10
54Bob Jungels (Lux) AG2R Citroën Team 0:01:13
55Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:14
56Nathan Brown (USA) Rally Cycling 0:01:16
57Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 0:01:21
58Samuel Leroux (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:01:23
59Fabio Van Den Bossche (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
60Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:01:24
61Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:25
62Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM
63Francisco Galvan Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:01:28
64Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:01:29
65Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:01:45
66Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 0:01:48
67Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis 0:01:53
68Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
69Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:02:00
70Eddy Fine (Fra) Cofidis 0:02:03
71Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:02:29
72Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
73Cyril Lemoine (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:02:35
74Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:02:38
75Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:02:44
76David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:59
77Floris De Tier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:03:32
78Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:03:46
79Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:03:54
80Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:04:09
81Jon Irisarri Ricon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:04:22
82Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB 0:05:05
83Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:05:58
84Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) Rally Cycling 0:06:57
85Anthony Maldonado (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 0:07:09
86Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:07:21
87Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:07:37
88Alan Riou (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:09:15
89Sasha Weemaes (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:09:52
90Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:11:34
91Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:12:51
92Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ 0:12:53
93Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:13:11
94Pierre Barbier (Fra) Delko 0:13:29
95Angel Fuentes Paniego (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:13:32
96Dusan Rajovic (Srb) Delko 0:13:33
97Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos-BH 0:16:00
98Danny van der Tuuk (Ned) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:16:55
99Romain Cardis (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 0:17:06
100Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:17:28
101Maxime Urruty (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:17:38
102Ziga Jerman (Slo) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:17:43
103Clément Davy (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:17:45
104Christopher Lawless (GBr) Total Direct Energie 0:18:05
105Mattia Viel (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:18:15
106Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling 0:18:41
107Damien Gaudin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:20:44
108Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 0:22:13
109Thomas Champion (Fra) Cofidis 0:24:11
110Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:26:28
111Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:26:43
112David van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 0:29:29
113Damiano Cima (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:29:48

Points classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 66
2Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 50
3Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix 35
4Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM 30
5Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis 30
6Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 29
7Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB 24
8Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 20
9Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie 20
10Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole 20
11Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 19
12Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) Rally Cycling 17
13Jonas Koch (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 14
14Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix 12
15Bram Welten (Ned) Team Arkea-Samsic 12
16Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 10
17Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 9
18Marc Sarreau (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 9
19Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 9
20Daniel McLay (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 9
21Roger Adria Oliveras (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 8
22Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 8
23Sasha Weemaes (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 7
24Eddy Fine (Fra) Cofidis 6
25Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 4
26Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB 4
27Ziga Jerman (Slo) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 4
28Pierre Barbier (Fra) Delko 3
29Flavien Maurelet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 2
30Francisco Galvan Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 2
31Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2
32Angel Fuentes Paniego (Spa) Burgos-BH 2
33Maxime Urruty (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole 2
34Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko 1
35Dylan Kowalski (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole 1
36Morné Van Niekerk (RSA) St Michel-Auber 93 1
37Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountains classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maxime Urruty (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole 30
2Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 29
3Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 28
4Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix 26
5Morné Van Niekerk (RSA) St Michel-Auber 93 22
6Francisco Galvan Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 13
7Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 12
8Roger Adria Oliveras (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 10
9Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 9
10Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB 9
11Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 6
12Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 6
13Angel Fuentes Paniego (Spa) Burgos-BH 6
14Ziga Jerman (Slo) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 5
15Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix 3
16Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 2
17Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko 1
18Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 1

Young riders classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM 12:30:15
2Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix 0:00:06
3Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB 0:00:10
4Bram Welten (Ned) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:00:12
5Alexandre Delettre (Fra) Delko 0:00:14
6Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally Cycling
7Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 0:00:19
8Jordi Lopez Caravaca (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:00:24
9Petr Rikunov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
10Roger Adria Oliveras (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:00:44
11Donavan Grondin (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:00:50
12Fabio Van Den Bossche (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:03
13Francisco Galvan Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:01:08
14Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:01:25
15Eddy Fine (Fra) Cofidis 0:01:43
16Alan Riou (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:08:55
17Sasha Weemaes (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:09:32
18Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:12:31
19Pierre Barbier (Fra) Delko 0:13:09
20Dusan Rajovic (Srb) Delko 0:13:13
21Danny van der Tuuk (Ned) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:16:35
22Ziga Jerman (Slo) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:17:23
23Clément Davy (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:17:25
24Thomas Champion (Fra) Cofidis 0:23:51

Teams classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alpecin-Fenix 37:31:16
2Delko 0:00:03
3Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
4Team Arkea-Samsic 0:00:05
5Burgos-BH 0:00:11
6Team DSM
7Xellis-Roubaix Metropole 0:00:13
8B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:00:15
9AG2R Citroën Team
10Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:00:17
11Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:27
12Cofidis 0:00:31
13St Michel-Auber 93 0:00:39
14Bingoal WB 0:00:51
15Equipo Kern Pharma 0:01:05
16Gazprom-RusVelo 0:01:15
17Groupama-FDJ 0:01:32
18Total Direct Energie 0:01:41
19Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:02:16
20UNO - X PRO CYCLING TEAM 0:03:01
21Rally Cycling 0:05:20

Latest on Cyclingnews