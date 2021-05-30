Trending

Démare takes final stage, overall in Boucles de la Mayenne

By

French champion won three of four stages

Arnaud Demare and his Groupama-FDJ teammates
Arnaud Demare and his Groupama-FDJ teammates (Image credit: Getty Images)

Full Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4:14:55
2Daniel McLay (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
3Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
4Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM
5Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB
6Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
7Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
8Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
9Marc Sarreau (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
10Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
11Sasha Weemaes (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
12Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
13Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
14Jonas Koch (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
15Simone Velasco (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo
16Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko
17Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix
18Alexandre Delettre (Fra) Delko
19Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
20Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
21Dylan Kowalski (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
22Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
23Flavien Maurelet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
24Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Delko
25Ziga Jerman (Slo) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
26Scott Thwaites (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix
27Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:00:05
28Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team DSM
29Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
30Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) Rally Cycling
31Morné Van Niekerk (RSA) St Michel-Auber 93
32Orluis Alberto Aular Sanabria (Ven) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
33David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
34Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM
35Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis
36Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
37Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
38Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
39Aritz Bagües Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
40Francisco Galvan Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
41Jon Irisarri Ricon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
42Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
43Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
44Petr Rikunov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
45Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
46Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally Cycling
47Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
48Samuel Leroux (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
49Jordi Lopez Caravaca (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
50Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
51Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
52Mathijs Paasschens (Ned) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB
53Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko
54Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
55Felipe Orts Lloret (Spa) Burgos-BH
56Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
57Nathan Brown (USA) Rally Cycling 0:00:16
58Cyril Lemoine (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
59Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:00:18
60Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM 0:00:20
61Romain Cardis (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 0:00:23
62Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
63Roger Adria Oliveras (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:00:28
64Arjen Livyns (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB
65Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis
66Angel Fuentes Paniego (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:00:30
67Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
68Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:00:33
69Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:38
70Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos-BH 0:00:43
71Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
72Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:50
73Danny van der Tuuk (Ned) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:00:53
74Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:00:57
75Bram Welten (Ned) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:01:02
76Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:01:09
77Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:01:14
78Eddy Fine (Fra) Cofidis 0:01:15
79Thomas Champion (Fra) Cofidis
80Bob Jungels (Lux) AG2R Citroën Team 0:01:18
81Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
82Mattia Viel (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:01:26
83Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:01:27
84Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB
85Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 0:01:32
86Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling
87Anthony Maldonado (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
88Floris De Tier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:01:35
89Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 0:01:36
90Fabio Van Den Bossche (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:51
91Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:01:54
92Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:01:55
93Maxime Urruty (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
94Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
95Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:02:02
96Christopher Lawless (GBr) Total Direct Energie 0:02:06
97Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie
98Damien Gaudin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:02:46
99David van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
100Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:02:48
101Damiano Cima (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:02:51
102Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:03:04
103Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
104Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Cofidis 0:03:12
105Pierre Barbier (Fra) Delko 0:03:38
106Donavan Grondin (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:03:54
107Alan Riou (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
108Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
109Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:05:28
110Clément Davy (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:05:51
111Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
DNFJulien Antomarchi (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFDusan Rajovic (Srb) Delko

Final general classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 16:44:40
2Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix 0:00:17
3Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:00:24
4Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
5Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:00:28
6Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM 0:00:30
7Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie 0:00:34
8Daniel McLay (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
9Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix 0:00:36
10Marc Sarreau (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:00:38
11Alexandre Delettre (Fra) Delko
12Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis 0:00:39
13Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:40
14Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
15Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB
16Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
17Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
18Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko
19Flavien Maurelet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
20Dylan Kowalski (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
21Jonas Koch (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:00:44
22Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
23Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
24Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:00:46
25Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team DSM 0:00:49
26Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko
27Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally Cycling
28Simone Velasco (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:00:53
29Scott Thwaites (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix 0:00:54
30Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Delko
31Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:55
32Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 0:00:59
33Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
34Orluis Alberto Aular Sanabria (Ven) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
35Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
36Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM
37Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
38Aritz Bagües Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
39Jordi Lopez Caravaca (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
40Felipe Orts Lloret (Spa) Burgos-BH
41Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
42Morné Van Niekerk (RSA) St Michel-Auber 93
43Petr Rikunov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
44Mathijs Paasschens (Ned) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB 0:01:11
45Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:01:27
46Arjen Livyns (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB 0:01:34
47Samuel Leroux (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:01:38
48Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:01:39
49Roger Adria Oliveras (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
50Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:40
51Nathan Brown (USA) Rally Cycling 0:01:42
52Francisco Galvan Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:01:43
53Bram Welten (Ned) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:01:44
54Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 0:01:54
55Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM 0:01:55
56Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:02:02
57Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
58Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 0:02:03
59Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 0:02:25
60Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
61Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis 0:02:31
62Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:02:36
63Bob Jungels (Lux) AG2R Citroën Team 0:02:41
64Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:02:44
65Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:02:53
66Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
67Cyril Lemoine (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:03:01
68David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:14
69Fabio Van Den Bossche (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:03:24
70Eddy Fine (Fra) Cofidis 0:03:28
71Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:03:42
72Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:03:53
73Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Cofidis 0:03:56
74Jon Irisarri Ricon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:04:37
75Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:04:48
76Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:04:50
77Donavan Grondin (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:05:14
78Floris De Tier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:05:17
79Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:06:25
80Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB 0:06:42
81Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:07:00
82Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) Rally Cycling 0:07:12
83Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:07:36
84Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:07:58
85Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:08:03
86Anthony Maldonado (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 0:08:51
87Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:09:14
88Sasha Weemaes (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:10:02
89Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:12:53
90Alan Riou (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:13:19
91Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:13:39
92Angel Fuentes Paniego (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:14:12
93Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ 0:14:58
94Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos-BH 0:16:53
95Pierre Barbier (Fra) Delko 0:17:17
96Romain Cardis (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 0:17:39
97Ziga Jerman (Slo) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:17:53
98Danny van der Tuuk (Ned) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:17:58
99Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:18:52
100Maxime Urruty (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:19:43
101Mattia Viel (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:19:51
102Christopher Lawless (GBr) Total Direct Energie 0:20:21
103Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling 0:20:23
104Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:20:42
105Damien Gaudin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:23:40
106Clément Davy (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:23:46
107Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 0:23:55
108Thomas Champion (Fra) Cofidis 0:25:36
109Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:32:18
110David van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 0:32:25
111Damiano Cima (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:32:49

