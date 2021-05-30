Démare takes final stage, overall in Boucles de la Mayenne
By Cyclingnews
French champion won three of four stages
Stage 4: Méral - Laval
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|4:14:55
|2
|Daniel McLay (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
|3
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|4
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM
|5
|Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB
|6
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
|7
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|9
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|10
|Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|11
|Sasha Weemaes (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|12
|Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
|13
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|14
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|15
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo
|16
|Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko
|17
|Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix
|18
|Alexandre Delettre (Fra) Delko
|19
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|20
|Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|21
|Dylan Kowalski (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
|22
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|23
|Flavien Maurelet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|24
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Delko
|25
|Ziga Jerman (Slo) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|26
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix
|27
|Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:00:05
|28
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team DSM
|29
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|30
|Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) Rally Cycling
|31
|Morné Van Niekerk (RSA) St Michel-Auber 93
|32
|Orluis Alberto Aular Sanabria (Ven) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|33
|David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|34
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM
|35
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis
|36
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
|37
|Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|38
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|39
|Aritz Bagües Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|40
|Francisco Galvan Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|41
|Jon Irisarri Ricon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|42
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|43
|Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|44
|Petr Rikunov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|45
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|46
|Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally Cycling
|47
|Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
|48
|Samuel Leroux (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
|49
|Jordi Lopez Caravaca (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|50
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|51
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|52
|Mathijs Paasschens (Ned) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB
|53
|Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko
|54
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|55
|Felipe Orts Lloret (Spa) Burgos-BH
|56
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|57
|Nathan Brown (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:00:16
|58
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|59
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|0:00:18
|60
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM
|0:00:20
|61
|Romain Cardis (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|0:00:23
|62
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|63
|Roger Adria Oliveras (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:00:28
|64
|Arjen Livyns (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB
|65
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis
|66
|Angel Fuentes Paniego (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:00:30
|67
|Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|68
|Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00:33
|69
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:38
|70
|Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos-BH
|0:00:43
|71
|Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|72
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:50
|73
|Danny van der Tuuk (Ned) Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:00:53
|74
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:00:57
|75
|Bram Welten (Ned) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:01:02
|76
|Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:01:09
|77
|Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:14
|78
|Eddy Fine (Fra) Cofidis
|0:01:15
|79
|Thomas Champion (Fra) Cofidis
|80
|Bob Jungels (Lux) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:01:18
|81
|Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
|82
|Mattia Viel (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:01:26
|83
|Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:01:27
|84
|Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB
|85
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:01:32
|86
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling
|87
|Anthony Maldonado (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|88
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:01:35
|89
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:01:36
|90
|Fabio Van Den Bossche (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:51
|91
|Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:54
|92
|Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:01:55
|93
|Maxime Urruty (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
|94
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
|95
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:02:02
|96
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Total Direct Energie
|0:02:06
|97
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|98
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:02:46
|99
|David van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|100
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:02:48
|101
|Damiano Cima (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo
|0:02:51
|102
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:04
|103
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|104
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Cofidis
|0:03:12
|105
|Pierre Barbier (Fra) Delko
|0:03:38
|106
|Donavan Grondin (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:03:54
|107
|Alan Riou (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|108
|Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|109
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:05:28
|110
|Clément Davy (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:05:51
|111
|Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Dusan Rajovic (Srb) Delko
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|16:44:40
|2
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00:17
|3
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:24
|4
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|5
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:00:28
|6
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM
|0:00:30
|7
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
|0:00:34
|8
|Daniel McLay (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
|9
|Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00:36
|10
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00:38
|11
|Alexandre Delettre (Fra) Delko
|12
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis
|0:00:39
|13
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:40
|14
|Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
|15
|Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB
|16
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|17
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|18
|Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko
|19
|Flavien Maurelet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|20
|Dylan Kowalski (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
|21
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:00:44
|22
|Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|23
|Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|24
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00:46
|25
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team DSM
|0:00:49
|26
|Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko
|27
|Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally Cycling
|28
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo
|0:00:53
|29
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00:54
|30
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Delko
|31
|Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:55
|32
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|0:00:59
|33
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|34
|Orluis Alberto Aular Sanabria (Ven) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|35
|Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|36
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM
|37
|Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
|38
|Aritz Bagües Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|39
|Jordi Lopez Caravaca (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|40
|Felipe Orts Lloret (Spa) Burgos-BH
|41
|Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|42
|Morné Van Niekerk (RSA) St Michel-Auber 93
|43
|Petr Rikunov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|44
|Mathijs Paasschens (Ned) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB
|0:01:11
|45
|Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:01:27
|46
|Arjen Livyns (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB
|0:01:34
|47
|Samuel Leroux (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:01:38
|48
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:01:39
|49
|Roger Adria Oliveras (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|50
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:40
|51
|Nathan Brown (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:01:42
|52
|Francisco Galvan Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:01:43
|53
|Bram Welten (Ned) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:01:44
|54
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|0:01:54
|55
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM
|0:01:55
|56
|Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:02:02
|57
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|58
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|0:02:03
|59
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:02:25
|60
|Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|61
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis
|0:02:31
|62
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:02:36
|63
|Bob Jungels (Lux) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:02:41
|64
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:02:44
|65
|Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:53
|66
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|67
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:03:01
|68
|David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:14
|69
|Fabio Van Den Bossche (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:03:24
|70
|Eddy Fine (Fra) Cofidis
|0:03:28
|71
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:03:42
|72
|Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:53
|73
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Cofidis
|0:03:56
|74
|Jon Irisarri Ricon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:04:37
|75
|Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:48
|76
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:04:50
|77
|Donavan Grondin (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:05:14
|78
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:05:17
|79
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:06:25
|80
|Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB
|0:06:42
|81
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:00
|82
|Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) Rally Cycling
|0:07:12
|83
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|0:07:36
|84
|Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:07:58
|85
|Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:08:03
|86
|Anthony Maldonado (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|0:08:51
|87
|Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:09:14
|88
|Sasha Weemaes (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:10:02
|89
|Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:12:53
|90
|Alan Riou (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:13:19
|91
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|0:13:39
|92
|Angel Fuentes Paniego (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:14:12
|93
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
|0:14:58
|94
|Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos-BH
|0:16:53
|95
|Pierre Barbier (Fra) Delko
|0:17:17
|96
|Romain Cardis (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|0:17:39
|97
|Ziga Jerman (Slo) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:17:53
|98
|Danny van der Tuuk (Ned) Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:17:58
|99
|Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:52
|100
|Maxime Urruty (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:19:43
|101
|Mattia Viel (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:19:51
|102
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Total Direct Energie
|0:20:21
|103
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:20:23
|104
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|0:20:42
|105
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:23:40
|106
|Clément Davy (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:23:46
|107
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:23:55
|108
|Thomas Champion (Fra) Cofidis
|0:25:36
|109
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:32:18
|110
|David van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:32:25
|111
|Damiano Cima (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo
|0:32:49
