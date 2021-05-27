Trending

Walsleben claims first major road win in Boucles de la Mayenne

German cyclo-crosser takes out first leader's jersey with solo breakaway

Stage 1: Laval - Ambrières

Philipp Walsleben (Alpecin-Fenix)
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix 3:59:48
2Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:00:07
3Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:11
4Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
5Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
6Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis
7Marc Sarreau (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
8Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM
9Bram Welten (Ned) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:00:15
10Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:17
11Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
12Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
13Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
14Flavien Maurelet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
15Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko
16Daniel McLay (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
17Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
18Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
19Dylan Kowalski (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
20Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
21Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
22Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH
23Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
24Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Cofidis
25Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team DSM
26Jonas Koch (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
27Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally Cycling
28Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB
29Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko
30Alexandre Delettre (Fra) Delko
31Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
32Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Total Direct Energie
33Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
34Ziga Jerman (Slo) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
35Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix
36Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
37Simone Velasco (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:00:26
38Francisco Galvan Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:00:27
39Scott Thwaites (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix
40Angel Fuentes Paniego (Spa) Burgos-BH
41Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM
42Orluis Alberto Aular Sanabria (Ven) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
43Floris De Tier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
44Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
45Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
46Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM
47Alan Riou (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
48Arjen Livyns (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB
49Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
50Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
51Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis
52Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
53Timothy Dupont (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB
54Aritz Bagües Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
55Morné Van Niekerk (RSA) St Michel-Auber 93
56Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
57David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
58Mathijs Paasschens (Ned) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB
59Jordi Lopez Caravaca (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
60Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
61Petr Rikunov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
62Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Delko
63Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
64Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
65Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
66Felipe Orts Lloret (Spa) Burgos-BH
67Dusan Rajovic (Srb) Delko
68Pierre Barbier (Fra) Delko
69Anthony Maldonado (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
70Diether Sweeck (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:00:42
71Bob Jungels (Lux) AG2R Citroën Team 0:00:44
72Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
73Nathan Brown (USA) Rally Cycling 0:00:47
74Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:00:51
75Roger Adria Oliveras (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
76Eddy Fine (Fra) Cofidis 0:00:53
77Donavan Grondin (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
78Cyril Lemoine (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:00:54
79Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
80Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
81Fabio Van Den Bossche (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
82Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:57
83Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
84Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:00:59
85Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
86Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB 0:01:01
87Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:01:02
88Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:01:03
89Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:01:05
90Samuel Leroux (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:01:06
91Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:08
92Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
93Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
94Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
95Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:01:11
96Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:01:35
97Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:01:36
98Damien Gaudin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:02:07
99Mattia Viel (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:03:51
100Jon Irisarri Ricon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:53
101Christopher Lawless (GBr) Total Direct Energie 0:04:15
102Danny van der Tuuk (Ned) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:04:26
103Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:04:32
104Maxime Urruty (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
105Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling 0:04:48
106Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ 0:05:51
107Thomas Champion (Fra) Cofidis 0:06:24
108Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos-BH 0:06:34
109Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) Rally Cycling 0:06:44
110Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
111Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 0:08:55
112Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
113Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
114Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
115Romain Cardis (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
116Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
117Carmelo Urbano Fontiveros (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
118Clément Davy (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
119Sasha Weemaes (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
120Sean De Bie (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB 0:09:01

General classification after stage 1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
2Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:00:16
3Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:22
4Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:00:26
5Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
6Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis
7Marc Sarreau (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
8Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM
9Bram Welten (Ned) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:00:30
10Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:32
11Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
12Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
13Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
14Flavien Maurelet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
15Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko
16Daniel McLay (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
17Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
18Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
19Dylan Kowalski (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
20Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
21Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
22Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH
23Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
24Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Cofidis
25Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team DSM
26Jonas Koch (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
27Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally Cycling
28Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB
29Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko
30Alexandre Delettre (Fra) Delko
31Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
32Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Total Direct Energie
33Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
34Ziga Jerman (Slo) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
35Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix
36Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
37Simone Velasco (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:00:41
38Francisco Galvan Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:00:42
39Scott Thwaites (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix
40Angel Fuentes Paniego (Spa) Burgos-BH
41Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM
42Orluis Alberto Aular Sanabria (Ven) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
43Floris De Tier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
44Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
45Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
46Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM
47Alan Riou (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
48Arjen Livyns (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB
49Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
50Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
51Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis
52Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
53Timothy Dupont (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB
54Aritz Bagües Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
55Morné Van Niekerk (RSA) St Michel-Auber 93
56Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
57David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
58Mathijs Paasschens (Ned) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB
59Jordi Lopez Caravaca (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
60Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
61Petr Rikunov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
62Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Delko
63Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
64Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
65Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
66Felipe Orts Lloret (Spa) Burgos-BH
67Dusan Rajovic (Srb) Delko
68Pierre Barbier (Fra) Delko
69Anthony Maldonado (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
70Diether Sweeck (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:00:57
71Bob Jungels (Lux) AG2R Citroën Team 0:00:59
72Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
73Nathan Brown (USA) Rally Cycling 0:01:02
74Roger Adria Oliveras (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
75Eddy Fine (Fra) Cofidis 0:01:05
76Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:01:06
77Donavan Grondin (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:01:08
78Cyril Lemoine (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:01:09
79Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
80Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
81Fabio Van Den Bossche (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
82Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:12
83Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
84Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:01:14
85Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
86Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB 0:01:16
87Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:01:17
88Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:01:18
89Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:01:20
90Samuel Leroux (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:01:21
91Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:23
92Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
93Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
94Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
95Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:01:26
96Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:01:50
97Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:01:51
98Damien Gaudin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:02:22
99Mattia Viel (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:04:06
100Jon Irisarri Ricon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:04:08
101Christopher Lawless (GBr) Total Direct Energie 0:04:30
102Danny van der Tuuk (Ned) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:04:41
103Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:04:47
104Maxime Urruty (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
105Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling 0:05:03
106Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ 0:06:06
107Thomas Champion (Fra) Cofidis 0:06:39
108Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos-BH 0:06:49
109Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) Rally Cycling 0:06:59
110Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
111Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 0:09:10
112Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
113Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
114Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
115Romain Cardis (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
116Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
117Carmelo Urbano Fontiveros (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
118Clément Davy (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
119Sasha Weemaes (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
120Sean De Bie (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB 0:09:16
121David van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 0:09:20
122Damiano Cima (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:14:10

