Walsleben claims first major road win in Boucles de la Mayenne
By Cyclingnews
German cyclo-crosser takes out first leader's jersey with solo breakaway
Stage 1: Laval - Ambrières
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
|3:59:48
|2
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:00:07
|3
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:11
|4
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|6
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis
|7
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|8
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM
|9
|Bram Welten (Ned) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:00:15
|10
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:17
|11
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|12
|Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
|13
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|14
|Flavien Maurelet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|15
|Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko
|16
|Daniel McLay (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
|17
|Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|18
|Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Dylan Kowalski (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
|20
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|21
|Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|22
|Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH
|23
|Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
|24
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Cofidis
|25
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team DSM
|26
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|27
|Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally Cycling
|28
|Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB
|29
|Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko
|30
|Alexandre Delettre (Fra) Delko
|31
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|32
|Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|33
|Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|34
|Ziga Jerman (Slo) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|35
|Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix
|36
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
|37
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo
|0:00:26
|38
|Francisco Galvan Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:00:27
|39
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix
|40
|Angel Fuentes Paniego (Spa) Burgos-BH
|41
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM
|42
|Orluis Alberto Aular Sanabria (Ven) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|43
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|44
|Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|45
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|46
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM
|47
|Alan Riou (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|48
|Arjen Livyns (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB
|49
|Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|50
|Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
|51
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis
|52
|Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|53
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB
|54
|Aritz Bagües Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|55
|Morné Van Niekerk (RSA) St Michel-Auber 93
|56
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|57
|David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|58
|Mathijs Paasschens (Ned) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB
|59
|Jordi Lopez Caravaca (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|60
|Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|61
|Petr Rikunov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|62
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Delko
|63
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|64
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|65
|Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|66
|Felipe Orts Lloret (Spa) Burgos-BH
|67
|Dusan Rajovic (Srb) Delko
|68
|Pierre Barbier (Fra) Delko
|69
|Anthony Maldonado (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|70
|Diether Sweeck (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00:42
|71
|Bob Jungels (Lux) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00:44
|72
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|73
|Nathan Brown (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:00:47
|74
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:00:51
|75
|Roger Adria Oliveras (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|76
|Eddy Fine (Fra) Cofidis
|0:00:53
|77
|Donavan Grondin (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|78
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:00:54
|79
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|80
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|81
|Fabio Van Den Bossche (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|82
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:57
|83
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|84
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:59
|85
|Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|86
|Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB
|0:01:01
|87
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|0:01:02
|88
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:01:03
|89
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:01:05
|90
|Samuel Leroux (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:01:06
|91
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:08
|92
|Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|93
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|94
|Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|95
|Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:01:11
|96
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|0:01:35
|97
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:01:36
|98
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:02:07
|99
|Mattia Viel (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:03:51
|100
|Jon Irisarri Ricon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:53
|101
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Total Direct Energie
|0:04:15
|102
|Danny van der Tuuk (Ned) Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:04:26
|103
|Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:32
|104
|Maxime Urruty (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
|105
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:04:48
|106
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
|0:05:51
|107
|Thomas Champion (Fra) Cofidis
|0:06:24
|108
|Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos-BH
|0:06:34
|109
|Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) Rally Cycling
|0:06:44
|110
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|111
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:08:55
|112
|Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|113
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|114
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|115
|Romain Cardis (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|116
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
|117
|Carmelo Urbano Fontiveros (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|118
|Clément Davy (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|119
|Sasha Weemaes (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|120
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB
|0:09:01
