Boels Ladies Tour: Van Vleuten wins stage 1
Mitchelton-Scott rider sticks solo attack despite wrong-way turn
Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) followed up her prologue win with a solo victory on the first road stage of the Boels Ladies Tour. Eugenia Bujak (BTC City Ljubljana) and Elena Cecchini (Canyon-SRAM) led home the peloton 12 seconds later to take the remaining stage podium spots.
Van Vleuten was 40 seconds ahead over the last climb but took a wrong turn on the descent and lost most of her lead. After getting back on course, the Dutchwoman nevertheless succeeded in holding off the peloton in Nijmegen and keeps the overall lead.
Starting and finishing in Nijmegen, the stage began with a short stretch along the Waal river to a 15.5 kilometre circuit around the towns of Beek and the aptly-named Berg en Dal that would be raced seven times before returning to Nijmegen for the finish. The circuit included a two-part climb consisting of the lower part of the Muur van Beek, known from the 2016 men's Giro d'Italia, followed by a short, narrow downhill and the steep ascent of the Oude Holleweg. Mountain points were awarded on every lap but the first, with bonus seconds and sprint points also on offer on laps two and five.
There were a number of short-lived breakaway attempts on the first kilometres and the first lap of the Berg en Dal circuit. After the first mountain sprint, Pauliena Rooijakkers (WaowDeals) attacked solo and eked out a 45-second lead before she was joined by Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans). The two were caught on the next ascent of the Oude Holleweg, becoming part of a strong group of nine riders that was caught by the peloton with 74 km left to race.
On the next lap, Rossella Ratto (Cylance) went off the front, followed by Amalie Dideriksen (Boels Dolmans). They worked well together, building an advantage of over a minute with 35 km to go. Dalia Muccioli (Valcar PBM) and Heidi Franz (USA National Team) tried to bridge to the front duo, but never got closer than 20 seconds before being caught by the peloton.
Dideriksen and Ratto were reeled in not long after, and the final ascent of the Oude Holleweg brought fireworks as both Van der Breggen and Van Vleuten attacked to break up the race. At the mountain sprint, these two and Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5) had a gap on the rest and continued on. But the trio did not cooperate well as van der Breggen, in particular, did not seem happy with the race situation, and what remained of the peloton came back.
After a short breather, Van Vleuten put in another acceleration and was away on her own. Undeterred by the prospect of a 20-kilometre solo, the world time trial champion took one second after another on a chase group that consisted of Van der Breggen, Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott), who understandably did not help with the chasing, Ellen van Dijk (Team Sunweb), and Longo Borghini.
When the four chasers were caught by a peloton of about 30 riders with 13 km to go, Van Vleuten held an advantage of 35 seconds. She went into the last ascent of the Muur van Beek 40 seconds ahead and defended this on the climb, throwing herself into the downhill less than six kilometres from the line. Disaster struck as Van Vleuten took the wrong way at a fork in the road, heading into roadworks instead of the race course.
Van Vleuten realised her mistake quickly, but by the time she was back on course, her advantage was down to only ten seconds. Far from being demotivated by this, van Vleuten fought on and reached the finish line twelve seconds ahead of the peloton to take a win she will not forget in a while.
Van Vleuten obviously keeps the orange leader's jersey; with bonus seconds for her stage win, she now holds a 29-second overall lead advantage over second-placed Bujak. Van Vleuten also leads the points and mountain classifications; the green and polka-dot jerseys will be worn by Bujak and Van der Breggen, respectively. Jeanne Korevaar (WaowDeals) took the lead in the U23 classification and will wear the white jersey on the 129-kilometre stage 2 around Gennep.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women
|3:28:29
|2
|Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:00:12
|3
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|4
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM
|5
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|6
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|7
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|8
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|9
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5
|10
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|11
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM
|12
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|13
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|15
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
|16
|Tayler Wiles (USA) United States
|17
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|19
|Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana
|20
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|21
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|22
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana
|23
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|24
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|0:00:16
|25
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|26
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|27
|Leah Thomas (USA) United States
|28
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Wiggle High5
|29
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:58
|30
|Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|31
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:01:59
|32
|Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team
|0:02:18
|33
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:03:12
|34
|Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|35
|Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling
|36
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|37
|Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:15
|38
|Esther Van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|39
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5
|40
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|41
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|42
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|43
|Anabelle Dreville (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|44
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|45
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM
|46
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|47
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|48
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar PBM
|49
|Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|50
|Omer Shapira (Isr) Cylance Pro Cycling
|51
|Lily Williams (USA) United States
|52
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:06:02
|53
|Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|54
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|55
|Loes Adegeest (Ned) Netherlands
|56
|Danique Braam (Ned) Netherlands
|57
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|58
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM
|59
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|60
|Julie Solvang (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|61
|Christina Malling Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|62
|Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM
|63
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|64
|Natalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team
|65
|Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|66
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|67
|Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|68
|Belle De Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|69
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|70
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|71
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|72
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|73
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling
|74
|Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|75
|Heidi Franz (USA) United States
|0:08:45
|76
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women
|77
|Rixt Meijer (Ned) Netherlands
|78
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|79
|Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott Women
|80
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|81
|Marjolein van 'T Geloof (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:11:06
|82
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|0:13:52
|83
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|84
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:16:00
|85
|Margot Clyne (USA) United States
|0:20:15
|86
|Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling
|87
|Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women
|DNF
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|DNF
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|DNF
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|DNF
|Amy Cure (Aus) Wiggle High5
|DNF
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5
|DNF
|Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
|DNF
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|DNF
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|DNF
|Jeydy Pradera Bernal (Cub) Astana Women's Team
|DNF
|Louise Norman Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|DNF
|Trine Schmidt (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|DNF
|Demi de Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|DNF
|Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|DNF
|Isabelle Beckers (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|DNF
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|DNF
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Netherlands
|DNF
|Paulien Koster (Ned) Netherlands
|DNF
|Wendy Oosterwoud (Ned) Netherlands
|DNF
|Janelle Cole (USA) United States
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women
|25
|pts
|2
|Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|20
|3
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|16
|4
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM
|14
|5
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|12
|6
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|10
|7
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|9
|8
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|8
|9
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5
|7
|10
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|6
|11
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM
|5
|12
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|4
|13
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|3
|14
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|2
|15
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women
|13
|pts
|2
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|8
|3
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|8
|4
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|8
|5
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|5
|6
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|5
|7
|Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana
|3
|8
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|1
|9
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM
|1
|10
|Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|1
|11
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM
|3:28:41
|2
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|3
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|0:00:46
|5
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:03:00
|6
|Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|7
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|8
|Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:03
|9
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar PBM
|10
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:05:50
|11
|Loes Adegeest (Ned) Netherlands
|12
|Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM
|13
|Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|14
|Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|15
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|0:08:33
|16
|Marjolein van 'T Geloof (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:10:54
|17
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|0:13:40
|18
|Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:20:03
|19
|Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women
|3:32:41
|2
|Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:00:29
|3
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:00:30
|4
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
|0:00:31
|5
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:00:32
|6
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:33
|7
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|0:00:37
|8
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:00:38
|9
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:00:40
|10
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|0:00:41
|12
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:42
|13
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:44
|14
|Tayler Wiles (USA) United States
|15
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:00:45
|16
|Leah Thomas (USA) United States
|0:00:47
|17
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:00:48
|18
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:00:50
|19
|Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:00:51
|20
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:00:54
|21
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|22
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:00:55
|23
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|24
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5
|0:00:56
|25
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|0:00:57
|26
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:00:58
|27
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:01:02
|28
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Wiggle High5
|0:01:04
|29
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:01:19
|30
|Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|0:01:38
|31
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:02:23
|32
|Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team
|0:02:47
|33
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:03:33
|34
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5
|0:03:34
|35
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:38
|36
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:03:44
|37
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:03:49
|38
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|39
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|0:03:50
|40
|Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:51
|41
|Lily Williams (USA) United States
|0:03:52
|42
|Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:54
|43
|Esther Van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:03:55
|44
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:03:57
|45
|Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:03:58
|46
|Anabelle Dreville (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:03:59
|47
|Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling
|48
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:04:00
|49
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:04:02
|50
|Omer Shapira (Isr) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:04:12
|51
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:05:15
|52
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:06:26
|53
|Christina Malling Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:06:33
|54
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|55
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:06:35
|56
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:06:36
|57
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:06:40
|58
|Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:06:41
|59
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|60
|Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:42
|61
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|62
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:06:43
|63
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|64
|Loes Adegeest (Ned) Netherlands
|65
|Danique Braam (Ned) Netherlands
|0:06:44
|66
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:06:47
|67
|Julie Solvang (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|68
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:06:49
|69
|Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:06:51
|70
|Belle De Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:06:52
|71
|Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|72
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:06:53
|73
|Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM
|74
|Natalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team
|75
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women
|0:09:09
|76
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|0:09:12
|77
|Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott Women
|0:09:20
|78
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|0:09:21
|79
|Rixt Meijer (Ned) Netherlands
|0:09:29
|80
|Heidi Franz (USA) United States
|0:09:31
|81
|Marjolein van 'T Geloof (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:11:49
|82
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|0:14:40
|83
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|0:14:44
|84
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:16:38
|85
|Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women
|0:20:46
|86
|Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:20:56
|87
|Margot Clyne (USA) United States
|0:21:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women
|50
|pts
|2
|Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|26
|3
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|22
|4
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|20
|5
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|16
|6
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
|15
|7
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM
|14
|8
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|12
|9
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|12
|10
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5
|12
|11
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|10
|12
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|9
|13
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|9
|14
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|8
|15
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|8
|16
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5
|7
|17
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM
|5
|18
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|5
|19
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|4
|20
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women
|4
|21
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|3
|22
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling
|3
|23
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|2
|24
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women
|13
|pts
|2
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|8
|3
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|8
|4
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|8
|5
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|5
|6
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|5
|7
|Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana
|3
|8
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|1
|9
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM
|1
|10
|Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|1
|11
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|3:33:25
|2
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:00:06
|3
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|0:00:13
|4
|Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|0:00:54
|5
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:02:49
|6
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:03:00
|7
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:03:05
|8
|Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:10
|9
|Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:03:14
|10
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:05:52
|11
|Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:05:57
|12
|Loes Adegeest (Ned) Netherlands
|0:05:59
|13
|Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:06:08
|14
|Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:06:09
|15
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|0:08:37
|16
|Marjolein van 'T Geloof (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:11:05
|17
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|0:13:56
|18
|Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women
|0:20:02
|19
|Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:20:12
