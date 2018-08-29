Trending

Boels Ladies Tour: Van Vleuten wins stage 1

Mitchelton-Scott rider sticks solo attack despite wrong-way turn

Image 1 of 18

Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) solos to victory

Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) solos to victory
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 2 of 18

Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott)

Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 3 of 18

Eugenia Bujak (BTC City Ljubljana) wins the bunch sprint

Eugenia Bujak (BTC City Ljubljana) wins the bunch sprint
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 4 of 18

Marta Cavalli (Valcar)

Marta Cavalli (Valcar)
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 5 of 18

Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) on the attack

Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) on the attack
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 6 of 18

Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) gets the stage win

Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) gets the stage win
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 7 of 18

Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott)

Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 8 of 18

Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) attacks

Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) attacks
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 9 of 18

Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott)

Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 10 of 18

Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans)

Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans)
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 11 of 18

Lucinda Brand (Team Sunweb)

Lucinda Brand (Team Sunweb)
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 12 of 18

Ellen van Dijk digs in on a climb

Ellen van Dijk digs in on a climb
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 13 of 18

Danish champion Amalie Dideriksen

Danish champion Amalie Dideriksen
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 14 of 18

Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott)

Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 15 of 18

Trixi Worrack (Canyon-SRAM)

Trixi Worrack (Canyon-SRAM)
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 16 of 18

Hannah Barnes (Canyon-SRAM)

Hannah Barnes (Canyon-SRAM)
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 17 of 18

The Canyon-SRAM team is presented on stage

The Canyon-SRAM team is presented on stage
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 18 of 18

Race leader Annemiek van Vleuten

Race leader Annemiek van Vleuten
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) followed up her prologue win with a solo victory on the first road stage of the Boels Ladies Tour. Eugenia Bujak (BTC City Ljubljana) and Elena Cecchini (Canyon-SRAM) led home the peloton 12 seconds later to take the remaining stage podium spots.

Van Vleuten was 40 seconds ahead over the last climb but took a wrong turn on the descent and lost most of her lead. After getting back on course, the Dutchwoman nevertheless succeeded in holding off the peloton in Nijmegen and keeps the overall lead.

Starting and finishing in Nijmegen, the stage began with a short stretch along the Waal river to a 15.5 kilometre circuit around the towns of Beek and the aptly-named Berg en Dal that would be raced seven times before returning to Nijmegen for the finish. The circuit included a two-part climb consisting of the lower part of the Muur van Beek, known from the 2016 men's Giro d'Italia, followed by a short, narrow downhill and the steep ascent of the Oude Holleweg. Mountain points were awarded on every lap but the first, with bonus seconds and sprint points also on offer on laps two and five.

There were a number of short-lived breakaway attempts on the first kilometres and the first lap of the Berg en Dal circuit. After the first mountain sprint, Pauliena Rooijakkers (WaowDeals) attacked solo and eked out a 45-second lead before she was joined by Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans). The two were caught on the next ascent of the Oude Holleweg, becoming part of a strong group of nine riders that was caught by the peloton with 74 km left to race.

On the next lap, Rossella Ratto (Cylance) went off the front, followed by Amalie Dideriksen (Boels Dolmans). They worked well together, building an advantage of over a minute with 35 km to go. Dalia Muccioli (Valcar PBM) and Heidi Franz (USA National Team) tried to bridge to the front duo, but never got closer than 20 seconds before being caught by the peloton.

Dideriksen and Ratto were reeled in not long after, and the final ascent of the Oude Holleweg brought fireworks as both Van der Breggen and Van Vleuten attacked to break up the race. At the mountain sprint, these two and Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5) had a gap on the rest and continued on. But the trio did not cooperate well as van der Breggen, in particular, did not seem happy with the race situation, and what remained of the peloton came back.

After a short breather, Van Vleuten put in another acceleration and was away on her own. Undeterred by the prospect of a 20-kilometre solo, the world time trial champion took one second after another on a chase group that consisted of Van der Breggen, Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott), who understandably did not help with the chasing, Ellen van Dijk (Team Sunweb), and Longo Borghini.

When the four chasers were caught by a peloton of about 30 riders with 13 km to go, Van Vleuten held an advantage of 35 seconds. She went into the last ascent of the Muur van Beek 40 seconds ahead and defended this on the climb, throwing herself into the downhill less than six kilometres from the line. Disaster struck as Van Vleuten took the wrong way at a fork in the road, heading into roadworks instead of the race course.

Van Vleuten realised her mistake quickly, but by the time she was back on course, her advantage was down to only ten seconds. Far from being demotivated by this, van Vleuten fought on and reached the finish line twelve seconds ahead of the peloton to take a win she will not forget in a while.

Van Vleuten obviously keeps the orange leader's jersey; with bonus seconds for her stage win, she now holds a 29-second overall lead advantage over second-placed Bujak. Van Vleuten also leads the points and mountain classifications; the green and polka-dot jerseys will be worn by Bujak and Van der Breggen, respectively. Jeanne Korevaar (WaowDeals) took the lead in the U23 classification and will wear the white jersey on the 129-kilometre stage 2 around Gennep.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women3:28:29
2Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana0:00:12
3Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing
4Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM
5Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
6Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
7Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
8Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
9Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5
10Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
11Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM
12Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
13Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
14Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
15Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
16Tayler Wiles (USA) United States
17Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
18Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
19Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana
20Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
21Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
22Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana
23Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
24Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini0:00:16
25Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
26Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
27Leah Thomas (USA) United States
28Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Wiggle High5
29Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:58
30Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team
31Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:01:59
32Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team0:02:18
33Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:03:12
34Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
35Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling
36Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
37Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:03:15
38Esther Van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
39Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5
40Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
41Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
42Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
43Anabelle Dreville (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
44Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini
45Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM
46Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
47Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
48Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar PBM
49Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
50Omer Shapira (Isr) Cylance Pro Cycling
51Lily Williams (USA) United States
52Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:06:02
53Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
54Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
55Loes Adegeest (Ned) Netherlands
56Danique Braam (Ned) Netherlands
57Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
58Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM
59Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
60Julie Solvang (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
61Christina Malling Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
62Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM
63Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
64Natalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team
65Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
66Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini
67Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
68Belle De Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
69Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
70Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
71Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
72Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
73Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling
74Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
75Heidi Franz (USA) United States0:08:45
76Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women
77Rixt Meijer (Ned) Netherlands
78Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
79Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott Women
80Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini
81Marjolein van 'T Geloof (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:11:06
82Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport0:13:52
83Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
84Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:16:00
85Margot Clyne (USA) United States0:20:15
86Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling
87Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women
DNFSarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
DNFChristine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
DNFJulia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
DNFAmy Cure (Aus) Wiggle High5
DNFAnnette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5
DNFMaaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
DNFThea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
DNFNina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
DNFJeydy Pradera Bernal (Cub) Astana Women's Team
DNFLouise Norman Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
DNFTrine Schmidt (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
DNFDemi de Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
DNFChantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies
DNFIsabelle Beckers (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
DNFIlona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
DNFEvy Kuijpers (Ned) Netherlands
DNFPaulien Koster (Ned) Netherlands
DNFWendy Oosterwoud (Ned) Netherlands
DNFJanelle Cole (USA) United States

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women25pts
2Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana20
3Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing16
4Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM14
5Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women12
6Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team10
7Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope9
8Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling8
9Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High57
10Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women6
11Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM5
12Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies4
13Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team3
14Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women2
15Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women1

Mountains
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women13pts
2Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam8
3Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam8
4Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling8
5Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women5
6Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam5
7Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana3
8Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High51
9Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM1
10Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team1
11Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM3:28:41
2Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
3Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
4Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team0:00:46
5Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:03:00
6Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
7Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
8Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:03:03
9Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar PBM
10Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:05:50
11Loes Adegeest (Ned) Netherlands
12Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM
13Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
14Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
15Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini0:08:33
16Marjolein van 'T Geloof (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:10:54
17Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport0:13:40
18Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling0:20:03
19Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women3:32:41
2Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana0:00:29
3Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:00:30
4Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women0:00:31
5Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:00:32
6Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:33
7Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women0:00:37
8Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:00:38
9Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:00:40
10Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
11Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High50:00:41
12Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:42
13Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:00:44
14Tayler Wiles (USA) United States
15Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:00:45
16Leah Thomas (USA) United States0:00:47
17Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM0:00:48
18Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM0:00:50
19Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana0:00:51
20Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana0:00:54
21Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini
22Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:00:55
23Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
24Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High50:00:56
25Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team0:00:57
26Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:00:58
27Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling0:01:02
28Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Wiggle High50:01:04
29Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:01:19
30Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team0:01:38
31Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:02:23
32Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team0:02:47
33Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:03:33
34Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High50:03:34
35Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:03:38
36Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:03:44
37Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar PBM0:03:49
38Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini
39Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products-Birk Sport0:03:50
40Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:03:51
41Lily Williams (USA) United States0:03:52
42Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:03:54
43Esther Van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:03:55
44Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling0:03:57
45Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:03:58
46Anabelle Dreville (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:03:59
47Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling
48Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:04:00
49Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM0:04:02
50Omer Shapira (Isr) Cylance Pro Cycling0:04:12
51Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:05:15
52Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling0:06:26
53Christina Malling Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling0:06:33
54Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
55Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:06:35
56Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:06:36
57Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling0:06:40
58Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:06:41
59Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
60Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:06:42
61Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
62Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:06:43
63Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
64Loes Adegeest (Ned) Netherlands
65Danique Braam (Ned) Netherlands0:06:44
66Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:06:47
67Julie Solvang (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
68Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling0:06:49
69Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:06:51
70Belle De Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:06:52
71Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
72Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM0:06:53
73Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM
74Natalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team
75Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women0:09:09
76Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women0:09:12
77Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott Women0:09:20
78Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini0:09:21
79Rixt Meijer (Ned) Netherlands0:09:29
80Heidi Franz (USA) United States0:09:31
81Marjolein van 'T Geloof (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:11:49
82Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport0:14:40
83Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport0:14:44
84Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:16:38
85Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women0:20:46
86Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling0:20:56
87Margot Clyne (USA) United States0:21:06

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women50pts
2Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana26
3Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women22
4Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam20
5Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing16
6Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women15
7Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM14
8Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women12
9Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women12
10Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High512
11Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team10
12Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope9
13Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing9
14Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling8
15Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam8
16Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High57
17Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM5
18Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team5
19Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies4
20Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women4
21Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team3
22Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling3
23Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women2
24Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women13pts
2Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam8
3Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam8
4Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling8
5Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women5
6Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam5
7Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana3
8Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High51
9Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM1
10Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team1
11Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team3:33:25
2Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM0:00:06
3Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team0:00:13
4Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team0:00:54
5Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:02:49
6Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:03:00
7Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar PBM0:03:05
8Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:03:10
9Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:03:14
10Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:05:52
11Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:05:57
12Loes Adegeest (Ned) Netherlands0:05:59
13Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana0:06:08
14Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM0:06:09
15Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini0:08:37
16Marjolein van 'T Geloof (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:11:05
17Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport0:13:56
18Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women0:20:02
19Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling0:20:12

 

Latest on Cyclingnews