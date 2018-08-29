Image 1 of 18 Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) solos to victory (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 2 of 18 Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 3 of 18 Eugenia Bujak (BTC City Ljubljana) wins the bunch sprint (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 4 of 18 Marta Cavalli (Valcar) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 5 of 18 Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) on the attack (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 6 of 18 Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) gets the stage win (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 7 of 18 Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 8 of 18 Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) attacks (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 9 of 18 Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 10 of 18 Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 11 of 18 Lucinda Brand (Team Sunweb) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 12 of 18 Ellen van Dijk digs in on a climb (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 13 of 18 Danish champion Amalie Dideriksen (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 14 of 18 Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 15 of 18 Trixi Worrack (Canyon-SRAM) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 16 of 18 Hannah Barnes (Canyon-SRAM) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 17 of 18 The Canyon-SRAM team is presented on stage (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 18 of 18 Race leader Annemiek van Vleuten (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) followed up her prologue win with a solo victory on the first road stage of the Boels Ladies Tour. Eugenia Bujak (BTC City Ljubljana) and Elena Cecchini (Canyon-SRAM) led home the peloton 12 seconds later to take the remaining stage podium spots.

Van Vleuten was 40 seconds ahead over the last climb but took a wrong turn on the descent and lost most of her lead. After getting back on course, the Dutchwoman nevertheless succeeded in holding off the peloton in Nijmegen and keeps the overall lead.

Starting and finishing in Nijmegen, the stage began with a short stretch along the Waal river to a 15.5 kilometre circuit around the towns of Beek and the aptly-named Berg en Dal that would be raced seven times before returning to Nijmegen for the finish. The circuit included a two-part climb consisting of the lower part of the Muur van Beek, known from the 2016 men's Giro d'Italia, followed by a short, narrow downhill and the steep ascent of the Oude Holleweg. Mountain points were awarded on every lap but the first, with bonus seconds and sprint points also on offer on laps two and five.

There were a number of short-lived breakaway attempts on the first kilometres and the first lap of the Berg en Dal circuit. After the first mountain sprint, Pauliena Rooijakkers (WaowDeals) attacked solo and eked out a 45-second lead before she was joined by Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans). The two were caught on the next ascent of the Oude Holleweg, becoming part of a strong group of nine riders that was caught by the peloton with 74 km left to race.

On the next lap, Rossella Ratto (Cylance) went off the front, followed by Amalie Dideriksen (Boels Dolmans). They worked well together, building an advantage of over a minute with 35 km to go. Dalia Muccioli (Valcar PBM) and Heidi Franz (USA National Team) tried to bridge to the front duo, but never got closer than 20 seconds before being caught by the peloton.

Dideriksen and Ratto were reeled in not long after, and the final ascent of the Oude Holleweg brought fireworks as both Van der Breggen and Van Vleuten attacked to break up the race. At the mountain sprint, these two and Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5) had a gap on the rest and continued on. But the trio did not cooperate well as van der Breggen, in particular, did not seem happy with the race situation, and what remained of the peloton came back.

After a short breather, Van Vleuten put in another acceleration and was away on her own. Undeterred by the prospect of a 20-kilometre solo, the world time trial champion took one second after another on a chase group that consisted of Van der Breggen, Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott), who understandably did not help with the chasing, Ellen van Dijk (Team Sunweb), and Longo Borghini.

When the four chasers were caught by a peloton of about 30 riders with 13 km to go, Van Vleuten held an advantage of 35 seconds. She went into the last ascent of the Muur van Beek 40 seconds ahead and defended this on the climb, throwing herself into the downhill less than six kilometres from the line. Disaster struck as Van Vleuten took the wrong way at a fork in the road, heading into roadworks instead of the race course.

Van Vleuten realised her mistake quickly, but by the time she was back on course, her advantage was down to only ten seconds. Far from being demotivated by this, van Vleuten fought on and reached the finish line twelve seconds ahead of the peloton to take a win she will not forget in a while.

Van Vleuten obviously keeps the orange leader's jersey; with bonus seconds for her stage win, she now holds a 29-second overall lead advantage over second-placed Bujak. Van Vleuten also leads the points and mountain classifications; the green and polka-dot jerseys will be worn by Bujak and Van der Breggen, respectively. Jeanne Korevaar (WaowDeals) took the lead in the U23 classification and will wear the white jersey on the 129-kilometre stage 2 around Gennep.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women 3:28:29 2 Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 0:00:12 3 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing 4 Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM 5 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 6 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team 7 Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 8 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 9 Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5 10 Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 11 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM 12 Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 13 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 14 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 15 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women 16 Tayler Wiles (USA) United States 17 Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 18 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 19 Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana 20 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 21 Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 22 Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana 23 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 24 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini 0:00:16 25 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 26 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 27 Leah Thomas (USA) United States 28 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Wiggle High5 29 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:58 30 Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team 31 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:01:59 32 Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team 0:02:18 33 Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:03:12 34 Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 35 Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling 36 Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 37 Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 0:03:15 38 Esther Van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 39 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5 40 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 41 Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 42 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 43 Anabelle Dreville (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies 44 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini 45 Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM 46 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 47 Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 48 Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar PBM 49 Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 50 Omer Shapira (Isr) Cylance Pro Cycling 51 Lily Williams (USA) United States 52 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:06:02 53 Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 54 Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini 55 Loes Adegeest (Ned) Netherlands 56 Danique Braam (Ned) Netherlands 57 Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 58 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM 59 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 60 Julie Solvang (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 61 Christina Malling Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 62 Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM 63 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 64 Natalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team 65 Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 66 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini 67 Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 68 Belle De Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 69 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 70 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 71 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 72 Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 73 Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling 74 Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 75 Heidi Franz (USA) United States 0:08:45 76 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women 77 Rixt Meijer (Ned) Netherlands 78 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 79 Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott Women 80 Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini 81 Marjolein van 'T Geloof (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:11:06 82 Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 0:13:52 83 Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 84 Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:16:00 85 Margot Clyne (USA) United States 0:20:15 86 Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling 87 Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women DNF Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women DNF Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam DNF Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women DNF Amy Cure (Aus) Wiggle High5 DNF Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5 DNF Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana DNF Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport DNF Nina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport DNF Jeydy Pradera Bernal (Cub) Astana Women's Team DNF Louise Norman Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling DNF Trine Schmidt (Den) Team Virtu Cycling DNF Demi de Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies DNF Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies DNF Isabelle Beckers (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies DNF Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg DNF Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Netherlands DNF Paulien Koster (Ned) Netherlands DNF Wendy Oosterwoud (Ned) Netherlands DNF Janelle Cole (USA) United States

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women 25 pts 2 Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 20 3 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing 16 4 Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM 14 5 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 12 6 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team 10 7 Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 9 8 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 8 9 Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5 7 10 Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 6 11 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM 5 12 Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 4 13 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 3 14 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 2 15 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women 1

Mountains # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women 13 pts 2 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 8 3 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 8 4 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 8 5 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 5 6 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 5 7 Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana 3 8 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 1 9 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM 1 10 Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team 1 11 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM 3:28:41 2 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team 3 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 4 Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team 0:00:46 5 Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:03:00 6 Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 7 Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 8 Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 0:03:03 9 Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar PBM 10 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:05:50 11 Loes Adegeest (Ned) Netherlands 12 Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM 13 Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 14 Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 15 Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini 0:08:33 16 Marjolein van 'T Geloof (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:10:54 17 Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 0:13:40 18 Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:20:03 19 Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women 3:32:41 2 Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 0:00:29 3 Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 0:00:30 4 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women 0:00:31 5 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 0:00:32 6 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:33 7 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 0:00:37 8 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:00:38 9 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 0:00:40 10 Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 11 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 0:00:41 12 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:42 13 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 0:00:44 14 Tayler Wiles (USA) United States 15 Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:00:45 16 Leah Thomas (USA) United States 0:00:47 17 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM 0:00:48 18 Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM 0:00:50 19 Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana 0:00:51 20 Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana 0:00:54 21 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini 22 Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:00:55 23 Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 24 Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5 0:00:56 25 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team 0:00:57 26 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:00:58 27 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:01:02 28 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Wiggle High5 0:01:04 29 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:01:19 30 Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team 0:01:38 31 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:02:23 32 Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team 0:02:47 33 Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:03:33 34 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5 0:03:34 35 Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 0:03:38 36 Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:03:44 37 Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar PBM 0:03:49 38 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini 39 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 0:03:50 40 Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 0:03:51 41 Lily Williams (USA) United States 0:03:52 42 Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 0:03:54 43 Esther Van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:03:55 44 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:03:57 45 Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:03:58 46 Anabelle Dreville (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:03:59 47 Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling 48 Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:04:00 49 Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM 0:04:02 50 Omer Shapira (Isr) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:04:12 51 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:05:15 52 Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling 0:06:26 53 Christina Malling Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 0:06:33 54 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 55 Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:06:35 56 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:06:36 57 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 0:06:40 58 Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:06:41 59 Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 60 Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 0:06:42 61 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 62 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:06:43 63 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 64 Loes Adegeest (Ned) Netherlands 65 Danique Braam (Ned) Netherlands 0:06:44 66 Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:06:47 67 Julie Solvang (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 68 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:06:49 69 Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:06:51 70 Belle De Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:06:52 71 Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 72 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM 0:06:53 73 Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM 74 Natalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team 75 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women 0:09:09 76 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 0:09:12 77 Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott Women 0:09:20 78 Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini 0:09:21 79 Rixt Meijer (Ned) Netherlands 0:09:29 80 Heidi Franz (USA) United States 0:09:31 81 Marjolein van 'T Geloof (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:11:49 82 Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 0:14:40 83 Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 0:14:44 84 Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:16:38 85 Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women 0:20:46 86 Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:20:56 87 Margot Clyne (USA) United States 0:21:06

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women 50 pts 2 Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 26 3 Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 22 4 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 20 5 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing 16 6 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women 15 7 Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM 14 8 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 12 9 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 12 10 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5 12 11 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team 10 12 Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 9 13 Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 9 14 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 8 15 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 8 16 Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5 7 17 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM 5 18 Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 5 19 Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 4 20 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women 4 21 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 3 22 Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling 3 23 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 2 24 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women 13 pts 2 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 8 3 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 8 4 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 8 5 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 5 6 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 5 7 Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana 3 8 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 1 9 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM 1 10 Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team 1 11 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 1