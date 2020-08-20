Wout van Aert wins elite men's time trial title

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) on the way to victory in the Belgian time trial championships

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) continued his stunning form of the season restart to defend his Belgian time trial title in Koksijde.

The 25-year-old now has four wins for the season and will wear the Belgian tricolor for another year.

Van Aert beat World Hour Record holder Victor Campenaerts (NTT Pro Cycling) by 30 seconds over the 41.6km course, with Frederik Frison (Lotto Soudal) taking third with a time of 1:17.

More to come…