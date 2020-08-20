Wout van Aert wins elite men's time trial title
By Cyclingnews
Jumbo-Visma rider beats Campenaerts and Frison
Time trial – Men: Koksijde - Koksijde
Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) continued his stunning form of the season restart to defend his Belgian time trial title in Koksijde.
The 25-year-old now has four wins for the season and will wear the Belgian tricolor for another year.
Van Aert beat World Hour Record holder Victor Campenaerts (NTT Pro Cycling) by 30 seconds over the 41.6km course, with Frederik Frison (Lotto Soudal) taking third with a time of 1:17.
More to come…
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Wout van Aert wins elite men's time trial titleJumbo-Visma rider beats Campenaerts and Frison
-
Rowe: We've got to put all of our eggs in one basket and look after Egan BernalTeam Ineos road captain accepts Thomas and Froome were not at their best for Tour de France
-
Lotte Kopecky retains Belgian time trial titleVan de Vel and Van de Velde round out podium over a minute back
-
eBay Finds: Retro Adidas Eddy Merckx cycling shoesSome of the coolest cycling shoes to ever exist
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.