Lotte Kopecky retains Belgian time trial title

By

Van de Vel and Van de Velde round out podium over a minute back

Time trial – Women: Koksijde - Koksijde

Image 1 of 12

kopecky KOKSIJDE BELGIUM AUGUST 20 Podium Lotte Kopecky of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal Ladies Celebration during the 121st Belgian Road Championship 2020 Womens Elite Individual Time Trial a 284km Individual Time Trial on Koksijde ITT BELCycling BKKoksijde on August 20 2020 in Koksijde Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Lotte Kopecky (Lotto Soudal Ladies) won by 1:02 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 2 of 12

kopecky KOKSIJDE BELGIUM AUGUST 20 Podium Lotte Kopecky of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal Ladies Celebration Gold medal during the 121st Belgian Road Championship 2020 Womens Elite Individual Time Trial a 284km Individual Time Trial on Koksijde ITT BELCycling BKKoksijde on August 20 2020 in Koksijde Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Lotte Kopecky (Lotto Soudal Ladies) celebrates her victory (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 3 of 12

kopecky KOKSIJDE BELGIUM AUGUST 20 Podium Sara Van De Vel of Belgium and Team Ciclotel Silver medal Lotte Kopecky of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal Ladies Belgium Champion Jersey Gold medal Julie Van De Velde of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal Ladies Bronze medal Celebration during the 121st Belgian Road Championship 2020 Womens Elite Individual Time Trial a 284km Individual Time Trial on Koksijde ITT BELCycling BKKoksijde on August 20 2020 in Koksijde Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Lotte Kopecky (Lotto Soudal Ladies) on the podium with Van de Vel and Van de Velde (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 4 of 12

van de vel KOKSIJDE BELGIUM AUGUST 20 Sara Van De Vel of Belgium and Team Ciclotel during the 121st Belgian Road Championship 2020 Womens Elite Individual Time Trial a 284km Individual Time Trial on Koksijde ITT BELCycling BKKoksijde on August 20 2020 in Koksijde Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Sara Van de Vel (Ciclotel) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 5 of 12

shari bossuyt KOKSIJDE BELGIUM AUGUST 20 Shari Bossuyt of Belgium and Team Nxtg Racing during the 121st Belgian Road Championship 2020 Womens Elite Individual Time Trial a 284km Individual Time Trial on Koksijde ITT BELCycling BKKoksijde on August 20 2020 in Koksijde Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Shari Bossuyt (NXTG Raciing) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 6 of 12

kopecky KOKSIJDE BELGIUM AUGUST 20 Lotte Kopecky of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal Ladies during the 121st Belgian Road Championship 2020 Womens Elite Individual Time Trial a 284km Individual Time Trial on Koksijde ITT BELCycling BKKoksijde on August 20 2020 in Koksijde Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Julie Van de Velde (Lotto Soudal Ladies) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 7 of 12

anne-sophie duyck KOKSIJDE BELGIUM AUGUST 20 AnnSophie Duyck of Belgium and Team Parkhotel Valkenburg during the 121st Belgian Road Championship 2020 Womens Elite Individual Time Trial a 284km Individual Time Trial on Koksijde ITT BELCycling BKKoksijde on August 20 2020 in Koksijde Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Ann-Sophie Duyck (Parkhotel Valkenburg) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 8 of 12

julie van de velde KOKSIJDE BELGIUM AUGUST 20 Julie Van De Velde of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal Ladies during the 121st Belgian Road Championship 2020 Womens Elite Individual Time Trial a 284km Individual Time Trial on Koksijde ITT BELCycling BKKoksijde on August 20 2020 in Koksijde Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Lotte Kopecky (Lotto Soudal Ladies) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 9 of 12

anne-sophie duyck KOKSIJDE BELGIUM AUGUST 20 AnnSophie Duyck of Belgium and Team Parkhotel Valkenburg during the 121st Belgian Road Championship 2020 Womens Elite Individual Time Trial a 284km Individual Time Trial on Koksijde ITT BELCycling BKKoksijde on August 20 2020 in Koksijde Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Ann-Sophie Duyck (Parkhotel Valkenburg) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 10 of 12

kopecky KOKSIJDE BELGIUM AUGUST 20 Julie Van De Velde of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal Ladies during the 121st Belgian Road Championship 2020 Womens Elite Individual Time Trial a 284km Individual Time Trial on Koksijde ITT BELCycling BKKoksijde on August 20 2020 in Koksijde Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Julie Van de Velde (Lotto Soudal Ladies) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 11 of 12

Saartje Vandenbroucke KOKSIJDE BELGIUM AUGUST 20 Saartje Vandenbroucke of Belgium and Team SBikes Agu during the 121st Belgian Road Championship 2020 Womens Elite Individual Time Trial a 284km Individual Time Trial on Koksijde ITT BELCycling BKKoksijde on August 20 2020 in Koksijde Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Saartje Vandenbroucke (S Bikes-AGU) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 12 of 12

amber aernouts KOKSIJDE BELGIUM AUGUST 20 Amber Aernouts of Belgium and Multum Accountants Lsk Ladies Cycling Team during the 121st Belgian Road Championship 2020 Womens Elite Individual Time Trial a 284km Individual Time Trial on Koksijde ITT BELCycling BKKoksijde on August 20 2020 in Koksijde Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Amber Aernouts (Multum Accountants-LSK) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Lotte Kopecky (Lotto Soudal Ladies) successfully defended her Belgian national time trial title on Thursday morning, riding to victory in Koksijde over a minute ahead of the next-best finisher.

The 24-year-old's first victory of 2020 on only her second race day saw her beat Sara Van de Vel (Ciclotel) into second place by 1:02, while Julie Van de Velde (Lotto Soudal Ladies) took third at 1:09. Time trial champion from 2014 to 2018, Anne-Sophie Duyck (Parkhotel Valkenburg) was fourth at 1:15.

The race was held on a closed course in the miitary base in Koksijde, with the women taking in two laps for 27.7km of racing in total.

Van de Velde, the seventh of 14 riders taking part to set off, put in the quickest time early on. The 27-year-old was strong at the first checkpoint, but minutes later, Van de Vel swept through 11 seconds faster, while the flying Kopecky was 22 seconds up with a time of 18:42.

Kopecky passed her minute-woman Shari Bossuyt (NXTG Racing) soon after, en route to a surefire victory. Van de Velde improved in the second half with a final time of 39:09 – enough for a medal but still seven seconds off what Van de Vel managed.

After the rest had finished, all that was left was for Kopecky to stay upright and claim another gold medal. She did far more than that though, taking swathes of time on lap 2 to add over 40 seconds to her advantage at the first checkpoint and claim victory.

The Belgian National Championships are split up this year, with the time trials held on August 20 while the road races will be held in Anzegem on September 22.

Brief results
Pos.Rider name (Country) TeamResult
1Lotto Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:38:00
2Sara Van de Vel (Bel) Ciclotel0:01:02
3Julie Van de Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:01:09
4Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:01:15
5Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:01:17
6Shari Bossuyt (Bel) NXTG Raciing0:01:26
7Britt Knaven (Bel) NXTG Racing0:01:57
8Valerie Demey (Bel) CCC-Liv0:02:09
9Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:02:31
10Fien Van Eynde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:02:42

