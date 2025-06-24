Recommended reading

'He'll be there' - Arnaud De Lie confirmed for Tour de France start despite rollercoaster 2025 season

Lotto sprinter returns to cycling's biggest race for second year running as part of a 'three-headed snake' leadership strategy

Arnaud De Lie of the Lotto team
Tour de Suisse 2025: Arnaud De Lie during the final stage (Image credit: Steve Dinneweth)

Lotto team boss Stéphane Heulot has confirmed that Belgian sprinter Arnaud De Lie will ride this year's Tour de France as one of three leaders of a 'three-headed snake' leadership strategy.

23-year-old De Lie has raced the Tour once before, in 2024, securing five top five finishes, including tow top three finish on stages 3 and 8. He has 27 wins in his palmares.

