Naesen claims Belgian road race title
AG2R rider pips Vanmarcke and Stuyven in four-up sprint
Road Race - Men: Antwerp -
Oliver Naesen (AG2R) is the new Belgian champion. The 26 year-old won the sprint from a five-man group in Antwerp. Naesen jumped his front wheel in the air and narrowly beat Sep Vanmarcke (Cannondale-Drapac) to the line. Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) was third ahead of Jens Keukeleire (Orica-Scott) and Nathan Van Hooydonck (BMC).
"It's unbelievable. This was the piece of the puzzle that I was waiting for since the spring; it finally all came together. I squeezed out the last bit of energy that was in me during that sprint," Naesen said in the post-race flash interview.
The race started on the same location as the Ronde van Vlaanderen, the historical main square of Antwerp. Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors) was the defending champion. After a neutralized start, the riders reached the 17 kilometres long circuit which they had to cover fourteen times, totalling 238 kilometres. The course was completely flat though 1500 metres of cobbles spiced up the challenge at the backend of the course.
Early on, Lotto-Soudal was in a comfortable position. They had Jürgen Roelandts in the breakaway group, allowing them to save all other riders. Roelandts had to work hard as he was only joined by Jonas Rickaert (Sport Vlaanderen) and Kevyn Ista (WB-Veranclassic-Aqua Protect). After six laps of racing the trio enjoyed their maximum lead of 7:30 on the peloton. From there, Tim Declercq (Quick-Step Floors) and Ben Hermans (BMC) joined forces to bring back their deficit.
At 57 kilometres from the finish the trio was caught back. Straight away, the attacks were flying around to create a new race situation. A move with Jelle Wallays (Lotto-Soudal), Yves Lampaert (Quick-Step Floors), Quinten Hermans (Telenet-Fidea Lions), Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) and Tom Van Asbroeck (Cannondale-Scott) was neutralized by the BMC-team. Several solo attempts followed, including a massive move from Philippe Gilbert at forty kilometres from the finish. When hitting the penultimate lap, everybody was still together.
Then, Jens Keukeleire made a move. He was joined by 2015 champion Preben Van Hecke (Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise) and a few others. A second group joined up, creating a group of fourteen riders. The second group featured big names, including among others Oliver Naesen, Sep Vanmarcke, Jasper Stuyven, Tim Merlier (Willems Veranda's-Crelan), Tim Wellens (Lotto-Soudal), Nathan Van Hooydonck and Yves Lampaert (Quick-Step Floors). Suddenly, the peloton was a minute down on the leaders and their race was over. On the cobbles, Naesen accelerated and only Jasper Stuyven, Sep Vanmarcke, Nathan Van Hooydonck and Keukeleire were able to keep up. The Belgian teams were missing out in front.
During the final lap, the five worked well together, keeping the chasers and peloton at distance. On the final passages over the cobbles, Vanmarcke attacked twice but without success. A tired Van Hooydonck led out the sprint ahead of Naesen, Keukeleire, Stuyven and Vanmarcke. Vanmarcke started the sprint from far out, surprising the others. Naesen had the best reaction and waited until the final metres to pass Vanmarcke, throwing his front wheel over the line.
Naesen was massively excited, throwing his sunglasses and helmet in the crowd while celebrating the biggest win of his career. "I felt like I was the strongest rider in the group but then there were three really strong riders. Jens and Jasper are usually faster than me but after such a long, hard race, anything is possible; I was confident about that. Sep started from far out and had a good gap. He did what I did in E3 Harelbeke, while I did what Greg did. I was in the slipstream and came over him on the line. Hopefully this is my breakthrough victory. I knew I was ready for it," Naesen said.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|5:18:29
|2
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
|3
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott
|0:00:01
|5
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:04
|6
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:00:47
|7
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|8
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:48
|9
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:20
|11
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Beobank - Corendon
|12
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|13
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|14
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|15
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|16
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|17
|Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|18
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|19
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|20
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Sunweb
|21
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|22
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb
|23
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|24
|Alexander Geuens (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|25
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|26
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|27
|Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|28
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|29
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|30
|Mathias De Witte (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|31
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|32
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|33
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|34
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|35
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|36
|Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|37
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|38
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|39
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|40
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|41
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|42
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|43
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|44
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:01:26
|45
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|46
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|47
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|48
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|49
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|50
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|51
|Brecht Ruyters (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|52
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|53
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|54
|Kevin Ista (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:01:29
|55
|Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|56
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|57
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|58
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|59
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|60
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|61
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|62
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|63
|Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Era - Circus
|0:01:38
|64
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:46
|65
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|66
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:53
|67
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:01:57
|68
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|69
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|70
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|71
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|72
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|73
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:02:33
|74
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:02:58
|75
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:03:20
|76
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|77
|Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|0:03:27
|78
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:03
|79
|Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|80
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:04:06
|81
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:05:30
|DNF
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|DNF
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|DNF
|Robby Cobbaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|DNF
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|DNF
|Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Marlux Napoleon Games
|DNF
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Marlux Napoleon Games
|DNF
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Marlux Napoleon Games
|DNF
|Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Marlux Napoleon Games
|DNF
|Jens Adams (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|DNF
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|DNF
|Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|DNF
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|DNF
|Ludovic Robeet (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|DNF
|Dennis Coenen (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|DNF
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|DNF
|Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) Beobank - Corendon
|DNF
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Beobank - Corendon
|DNF
|Diether Sweeck (Bel) Era - Circus
|DNF
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Laurent Van Den Bak (Bel) LPC
|DNF
|Rob Leemans (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|DNF
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Ruben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Jens Wallays (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|DNF
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|DNF
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|DNF
|Jappe Jaspers (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|DNF
|Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|DNF
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|DNF
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|DNF
|Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|DNF
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
