Duyck takes Belgian time trial title

Beckers is second, followed by Van de Velde

Image 1 of 26

Beckers, Duyck and Van de Velde on the Belgian time trial podium

Beckers, Duyck and Van de Velde on the Belgian time trial podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 26

Ann-Sophie Duyck en route to winning the Belgian time trial

Ann-Sophie Duyck en route to winning the Belgian time trial
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 26

Kim De Baat

Kim De Baat
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 26

Evelien Deltombe

Evelien Deltombe
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 26

Demmy Druyts

Demmy Druyts
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 26

Demmy Druyts

Demmy Druyts
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 26

Isabelle Beckers (Lotto Soudal)

Isabelle Beckers (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 26

Valerie Demy

Valerie Demy
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 26

Demmy Druyts

Demmy Druyts
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 26

Isabelle Beckers (Lotto Soudal)

Isabelle Beckers (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 26

Ann-Sophie Duyck on the Belgian time trial podium

Ann-Sophie Duyck on the Belgian time trial podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 26

Ann-Sophie Duyck on the Belgian time trial podium

Ann-Sophie Duyck on the Belgian time trial podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 26

Julie van De Velde

Julie van De Velde
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 26

Sarah Inghelbrecht

Sarah Inghelbrecht
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 26

Annelies Dom

Annelies Dom
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 26

Mieke Leeman

Mieke Leeman
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 26

Fien Delbaere

Fien Delbaere
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 26

Suzanne Verhoeven

Suzanne Verhoeven
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 26

Eva Maria Palm

Eva Maria Palm
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 26

Kim De Baat

Kim De Baat
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 26

Julie van De Velde

Julie van De Velde
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 26

Evelien Deltombe

Evelien Deltombe
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 26

Sarah Inghelbrecht

Sarah Inghelbrecht
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 26

Eva Maria Palm

Eva Maria Palm
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 26

Mieke Leeman

Mieke Leeman
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 26

Fien Delbaere

Fien Delbaere
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Drops Cycling Team0:35:20
2Isabelle Beckers (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:02:13
3Julie Van De Velde (Bel)0:02:51
4Nathalie Verschelden (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota0:03:13
5Demmy Druyts (Bel) SVG0:03:28
6Valerie Demey (Bel) SVG
7Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals0:04:28
8Mieke Leeman (Bel)0:04:34
9Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals0:04:51
10Eva Maria Palm (Bel)0:05:13
11Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:05:31
12Fien Delbaere (Bel) SVG0:07:04
13Evelien Deltombe (Bel)0:08:45
DNFSuzanne Verhoeven (Bel)
DNFNathalie Bex (Bel) SVG

