Duyck takes Belgian time trial title
Beckers is second, followed by Van de Velde
Time Trial - Women: Chimay -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Drops Cycling Team
|0:35:20
|2
|Isabelle Beckers (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:02:13
|3
|Julie Van De Velde (Bel)
|0:02:51
|4
|Nathalie Verschelden (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota
|0:03:13
|5
|Demmy Druyts (Bel) SVG
|0:03:28
|6
|Valerie Demey (Bel) SVG
|7
|Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
|0:04:28
|8
|Mieke Leeman (Bel)
|0:04:34
|9
|Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
|0:04:51
|10
|Eva Maria Palm (Bel)
|0:05:13
|11
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:05:31
|12
|Fien Delbaere (Bel) SVG
|0:07:04
|13
|Evelien Deltombe (Bel)
|0:08:45
|DNF
|Suzanne Verhoeven (Bel)
|DNF
|Nathalie Bex (Bel) SVG
