Lampaert wins Belgian time trial championship

Campenaerts is second, followed by Hermans

Yves Lampaert (Quick-Step Floors) claimed his first Belgian elite title Thursday at the national time championships in Chimay, covering the 38.2km course at the Chimay motor circuit in 46:43, 17 seconds faster than Victor Campenaerts (LottoNl-Jumbo) and 31 seconds better than Ben Hermans (BMC Racing).

"This is a dream come true," Lampaert said. "I rode hard, fought hard and worked hard to finally get this title. Last year I came close, missing out on the win for just three seconds, and that's why this season I was so eager to get the victory."

Lampaert prepared for his championship effort at the Tour de Suisse, where he finished 14th in the opening-day time trial and 22nd in the race against the clock on the final day.

"Sweating in those mountains wasn't easy, but it's been worth it," he said of Tour de Suisse. "It helped me on this parcours, which was very tough, especially due to the wind and heat. I had a very fast start, but then, in the second part, I slowed down for a moment before pushing the pedal to the metal once again and going in super fast mode all the way to the finish line."

Lampaert and his fellow Belgians will now turn their attention to Sunday's road race on a course dotted with cobblestone sectors.

"I am so happy right now, that I can't put it into words," Lampaert said. "I'm very honoured to finally wear these beautiful colors on my jersey. Now I can't wait for Sunday to come; I am relaxed after this victory, but at the same time super motivated and I can tell you that we're going to do everything to fight for the jersey and keep it in the team."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:46:43
2Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:17
3Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:31
4Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:17
5Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:01:30
6Wout Van Aert (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:01:31
7Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:54
8Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:02:06
9Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:09
10Gaetan Bille (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:02:27
11Olivier Pardini (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:03:18
12Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:03:47
13Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:03:50
14Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:03:53
15Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:04:03
16Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:04:15
17Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
18Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:04:55
19Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:04:56
20Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:05:21
21Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:05:25
22Ruben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:05:31
23Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Cibel - Cebon0:05:33
24Laurent Vanden Bak (Bel) Leopard Pro Cycling0:05:46
25Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:05:57
26Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:06:49

