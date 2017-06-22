Lampaert wins Belgian time trial championship
Campenaerts is second, followed by Hermans
Time Trial - Men: Chimay -
Yves Lampaert (Quick-Step Floors) claimed his first Belgian elite title Thursday at the national time championships in Chimay, covering the 38.2km course at the Chimay motor circuit in 46:43, 17 seconds faster than Victor Campenaerts (LottoNl-Jumbo) and 31 seconds better than Ben Hermans (BMC Racing).
"This is a dream come true," Lampaert said. "I rode hard, fought hard and worked hard to finally get this title. Last year I came close, missing out on the win for just three seconds, and that's why this season I was so eager to get the victory."
Lampaert prepared for his championship effort at the Tour de Suisse, where he finished 14th in the opening-day time trial and 22nd in the race against the clock on the final day.
"Sweating in those mountains wasn't easy, but it's been worth it," he said of Tour de Suisse. "It helped me on this parcours, which was very tough, especially due to the wind and heat. I had a very fast start, but then, in the second part, I slowed down for a moment before pushing the pedal to the metal once again and going in super fast mode all the way to the finish line."
Lampaert and his fellow Belgians will now turn their attention to Sunday's road race on a course dotted with cobblestone sectors.
"I am so happy right now, that I can't put it into words," Lampaert said. "I'm very honoured to finally wear these beautiful colors on my jersey. Now I can't wait for Sunday to come; I am relaxed after this victory, but at the same time super motivated and I can tell you that we're going to do everything to fight for the jersey and keep it in the team."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:46:43
|2
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:17
|3
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:31
|4
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:17
|5
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:30
|6
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:01:31
|7
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:54
|8
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:06
|9
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:09
|10
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:02:27
|11
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:03:18
|12
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:47
|13
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:03:50
|14
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:03:53
|15
|Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:04:03
|16
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:04:15
|17
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|18
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:04:55
|19
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:04:56
|20
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:05:21
|21
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:05:25
|22
|Ruben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:05:31
|23
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|0:05:33
|24
|Laurent Vanden Bak (Bel) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:05:46
|25
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:05:57
|26
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:06:49
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
-
Shane Sutton disputes bullying accusations in Freeman tribunal'Nothing evidence based' in Tuesday's hearing says Australian
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy