Yves Lampaert (Quick-Step Floors) claimed his first Belgian elite title Thursday at the national time championships in Chimay, covering the 38.2km course at the Chimay motor circuit in 46:43, 17 seconds faster than Victor Campenaerts (LottoNl-Jumbo) and 31 seconds better than Ben Hermans (BMC Racing).

"This is a dream come true," Lampaert said. "I rode hard, fought hard and worked hard to finally get this title. Last year I came close, missing out on the win for just three seconds, and that's why this season I was so eager to get the victory."

Lampaert prepared for his championship effort at the Tour de Suisse, where he finished 14th in the opening-day time trial and 22nd in the race against the clock on the final day.

"Sweating in those mountains wasn't easy, but it's been worth it," he said of Tour de Suisse. "It helped me on this parcours, which was very tough, especially due to the wind and heat. I had a very fast start, but then, in the second part, I slowed down for a moment before pushing the pedal to the metal once again and going in super fast mode all the way to the finish line."

Lampaert and his fellow Belgians will now turn their attention to Sunday's road race on a course dotted with cobblestone sectors.

"I am so happy right now, that I can't put it into words," Lampaert said. "I'm very honoured to finally wear these beautiful colors on my jersey. Now I can't wait for Sunday to come; I am relaxed after this victory, but at the same time super motivated and I can tell you that we're going to do everything to fight for the jersey and keep it in the team."

