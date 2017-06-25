Jolien D'hoore wins fourth Belgian road race title
Lotte Kopecky second, Kelly Druyts third
Road Race - Women: Antwerp -
Top favourite Jolien D'hoore (Wiggle-High5) captured her fourth Belgian title in Antwerp on Sunday. D'hoore won the bunch sprint ahead of Lotte Kopecky (Lotto-Soudal) and Kelly Druyts (Sport Vlaanderen-Guill d'Or).
The women raced six laps of 17 kilometres on Sunday morning, totaling 102 kilometres. The twisting course was mostly flat, with two pavé sections the key obstacles.
The 1000-metre stretch of cobbles of the D'Herbouvillekaai featured first. Next up was the 450-metre section along the Schelde river, on the Waalse Kaai. During the opening lap the favourites accelerated straight away on the first passage of the cobbles. Jolien D'hoore, Lotte Kopecky, Ann-Sophie Duyck and Valerie Demey (Sport Vlaanderen-Guill d'Or) formed the first breakaway group.
It was too early for these women to go the distance and two riders took over in front: Demmy Druyts (Sport Vlaanderen-Guill d'Or) and Isabelle Beckers (Lotto-Soudal), the runner-up at the TT nationals from last week. The two leaders collected a bonus of 1:20 after two laps of racing.
Halfway through the race the peloton was back on their heels, keeping them in sight at less than half a minute. Cyclo-cross world champion Sanne Cant (IKO Enertherm-Beobank) tried to bridge up to the leaders during the fourth lap. Cant didn't get much space and was caught back.
On the cobbles of the Waalse Kaai the two leaders were caught back as well. With two laps to go, there were several attacks in the peloton. Nathalie Verschelden (Lensworld-Kuota) put in a big move and she collected half a minute. Lotte Kopecky launched a counter-attack but she failed to close the gap. When hitting the final lap both Kopecky and Verschelden were caught back. Several attacks followed, featuring Jessy Druyts (Sport Vlaanderen-Guill d'Or) and Sanne Cant, but nobody received enough of a bonus from the small peloton of about thirty riders.
On the final passage of the cobbles, defending champion Kaat Hannes (Lensworld-Kuota) attacked. Hannes was caught back too and a bunch sprint was unavoidable. Kopecky started the sprint at 150 metres from the finish but D'hoore seemingly easily passed her to grab the win. Sanne Cant fell just short of the podium, finishing in fourth place.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jolien d'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5
|2:36:17
|2
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|3
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Guill D'or
|4
|Sanne Cant (Bel)
|5
|Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
|6
|Nathalie Bex (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Guill D'or
|7
|Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
|8
|Jessy Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Guill D'or
|9
|Femke Verstichelen (Bel) Bizkaia-Durango
|10
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel)
|11
|Laura Verdonschot (Bel)
|12
|Alicia Franck (Bel)
|13
|Kim De Baat (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota
|14
|Mieke Docx (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
|15
|Steffy Van Den Haute (Bel)
|16
|Loes Sels (Bel)
|17
|Fenna Vanhoutte (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|18
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota
|19
|Karen Verhestraeten (Bel)
|20
|Lensy Debboudt (Bel)
|21
|Caren Commissaris (Bel)
|22
|Demmy Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Guill D'or
|23
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|24
|Isabelle Beckers (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|25
|Nathalie Verschelden (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota
|26
|Sarah Borremans (Bel)
|27
|Suzanne Verhoeven (Bel)
|28
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Guill D'or
|29
|Gilke Croket (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Guill D'or
|30
|Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Drops Cycling Team
|31
|Evelien Debboudt (Bel)
|32
|Valerie Demey (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Guill D'or
|33
|Ilse Temmerman (Bel)
|0:00:06
|34
|Pia De Quint (Bel)
|35
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota
|0:00:08
|36
|Kaat Van Der Meulen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|37
|Terry Fremineur (Bel)
|38
|Ine Allaert (Bel)
|39
|Delphine Brits (Bel)
|0:00:10
|40
|Julie Van De Velde (Bel)
|41
|Carolien Haers (Bel)
|42
|Lara Defour (Bel)
|0:00:35
|43
|Lynn Marien (Bel)
|0:04:12
|44
|Sanne Bamelis (Bel)
|45
|Kim Van Den Steen (Bel)
|46
|Kathleen Sterckx (Bel)
|47
|Brenda Goessens (Bel)
|48
|Sandie Verriest (Bel)
|49
|Sjoukje Dufoer (Bel)
|50
|Lenny Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Guill D'or
|0:04:53
|51
|Laura Van Geyt (Bel)
|52
|Katie Van Geyte (Bel)
|0:07:53
|53
|Sarah Vloemans (Bel)
|54
|Stefanie Deceuninck (Bel)
|55
|Shana Van Glabeke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
|56
|Tiana Troch (Bel)
|DNF
|Brenda Van Waeyenberghe (Bel)
|DNF
|Marieke Blomme (Bel)
|DNF
|Eva Maria Palm (Bel)
|DNF
|Lynn Depuers (Bel)
|DNF
|Naïka Deneef (Bel)
|DNF
|Fien De Paepe (Bel)
|DNF
|Fien Delbaere (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Guill D'or
|DNF
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|DNF
|Tara Gins (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
|DNF
|Lieze Goemaes (Bel)
|DNF
|Chloé Clauwaert (Bel)
|DNF
|Melanie Reynders (Bel)
|DNF
|Tinne Vermeiren (Bel)
|DNF
|Kelly Lambrechts (Bel)
|DNF
|Lisa Vermeire (Bel)
|DNF
|Jurrina Duprez (Bel)
|DNF
|Adeline De Vestele (Bel)
|DNF
|Bonnie Delanote (Bel)
|DNF
|Hanne Delanote (Bel)
|DNF
|Silke D'hont (Bel)
|DNF
|Katleen Jacobs (Bel)
|DNF
|Sylvia Debboudt (Bel)
|DNF
|Shana Dalving (Bel)
|DNF
|An Wellens (Bel)
|DNF
|Kim Van De Putte (Bel)
|DNF
|Dorien Van Impe (Bel)
|DNF
|Fatima Berton (Bel)
|DNF
|Paquita Derie (Bel)
|DNF
|Sara Verhaest (Bel)
|DNF
|Anka Hermans (Bel)
|DNF
|Alicia Helderweirt (Bel)
|DNF
|Evelien Deltombe (Bel)
|DNF
|Lize Struyf (Bel)
|DNF
|Sarah Ten Hartog (Bel)
|DNF
|Chris Van Dorsselaere (Bel)
|DNF
|Lien Verhaegen (Bel)
|DNF
|Soetkin Vertenten (Bel)
|DNF
|Joyce Accoe (Bel)
|DNF
|Joyce Heyns (Bel)
|DNF
|Jasmien De Boeck (Bel)
|DNF
|Meg De Bruyne (Bel)
|DNF
|Mieke Leeman (Bel)
|DNF
|Liliane Leenknegt (Bel)
|DNF
|Marjolein Moreau (Bel)
|DNF
|Lana Petit (Bel)
|DNF
|Emilie Van Bellinghen (Bel)
|DNF
|Isabel Vandewalle (Bel)
|DNF
|Jolien Vanhove (Bel)
|DNF
|Eveline Baele (Bel)
|DNF
|Louise Coryn (Bel)
