Trending

Jolien D'hoore wins fourth Belgian road race title

Lotte Kopecky second, Kelly Druyts third

Image 1 of 25

Jolien D'hoore celebrates a fourth title

Jolien D'hoore celebrates a fourth title
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 25

Lenny Druyts (Sport Vlaanderen-Guill d’Or)

Lenny Druyts (Sport Vlaanderen-Guill d’Or)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 25

Sarah Ten Hartog leading a breakaway

Sarah Ten Hartog leading a breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 25

Jasmien De Boeck on the move

Jasmien De Boeck on the move
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 25

Jolien D'hoore (Wiggle-High5)

Jolien D'hoore (Wiggle-High5)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 25

Katie Van Geyte was aggressive

Katie Van Geyte was aggressive
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 25

Jolien D'hoore (Wiggle-High5) sprinting from the front

Jolien D'hoore (Wiggle-High5) sprinting from the front
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 25

Jolien D'hoore (Wiggle-High5) sprinting for the win

Jolien D'hoore (Wiggle-High5) sprinting for the win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 25

National road title number four for Jolien D'hoore (Wiggle-High5)

National road title number four for Jolien D'hoore (Wiggle-High5)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 25

The peloton in action

The peloton in action
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 25

Annelies Dom (Lotto Soudal Ladies)

Annelies Dom (Lotto Soudal Ladies)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 25

Jolien D'hoore (Wiggle-High5) sitting second wheel

Jolien D'hoore (Wiggle-High5) sitting second wheel
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 25

Lenny Druyts (Sport Vlaanderen-Guill d’Or)

Lenny Druyts (Sport Vlaanderen-Guill d’Or)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 25

Isabelle Beckers (Lotto-Soudal) attacking

Isabelle Beckers (Lotto-Soudal) attacking
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 25

Jolien D'hoore (Wiggle-High5) with the trophy

Jolien D'hoore (Wiggle-High5) with the trophy
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 25

U23 champion Lotte Kopecky (Lotto-Soudal)

U23 champion Lotte Kopecky (Lotto-Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 25

U23 champion Lotte Kopecky (Lotto-Soudal) in the jersey

U23 champion Lotte Kopecky (Lotto-Soudal) in the jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 25

The U23 podium

The U23 podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 25

Lotte Kopecky (Lotto-Soudal)

Lotte Kopecky (Lotto-Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 25

A smiling Jolien D'hoore (Wiggle-High5) on the podium

A smiling Jolien D'hoore (Wiggle-High5) on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 25

The women's podium

The women's podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 25

Jolien D'hoore sprints to the title

Jolien D'hoore sprints to the title
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 25

Jolien D'hoore pulls on the jersey for the fourth time

Jolien D'hoore pulls on the jersey for the fourth time
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 25

Jolien D'hoore with Lotte Kopecky and Kelly Druyts on the podium

Jolien D'hoore with Lotte Kopecky and Kelly Druyts on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 25

Jolien D'hoore with Lotte Kopecky and Kelly Druyts on the podium

Jolien D'hoore with Lotte Kopecky and Kelly Druyts on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Top favourite Jolien D'hoore (Wiggle-High5) captured her fourth Belgian title in Antwerp on Sunday. D'hoore won the bunch sprint ahead of Lotte Kopecky (Lotto-Soudal) and Kelly Druyts (Sport Vlaanderen-Guill d'Or).

The women raced six laps of 17 kilometres on Sunday morning, totaling 102 kilometres. The twisting course was mostly flat, with two pavé sections the key obstacles.

The 1000-metre stretch of cobbles of the D'Herbouvillekaai featured first. Next up was the 450-metre section along the Schelde river, on the Waalse Kaai. During the opening lap the favourites accelerated straight away on the first passage of the cobbles. Jolien D'hoore, Lotte Kopecky, Ann-Sophie Duyck and Valerie Demey (Sport Vlaanderen-Guill d'Or) formed the first breakaway group.

It was too early for these women to go the distance and two riders took over in front: Demmy Druyts (Sport Vlaanderen-Guill d'Or) and Isabelle Beckers (Lotto-Soudal), the runner-up at the TT nationals from last week. The two leaders collected a bonus of 1:20 after two laps of racing.

Halfway through the race the peloton was back on their heels, keeping them in sight at less than half a minute. Cyclo-cross world champion Sanne Cant (IKO Enertherm-Beobank) tried to bridge up to the leaders during the fourth lap. Cant didn't get much space and was caught back.

On the cobbles of the Waalse Kaai the two leaders were caught back as well. With two laps to go, there were several attacks in the peloton. Nathalie Verschelden (Lensworld-Kuota) put in a big move and she collected half a minute. Lotte Kopecky launched a counter-attack but she failed to close the gap. When hitting the final lap both Kopecky and Verschelden were caught back. Several attacks followed, featuring Jessy Druyts (Sport Vlaanderen-Guill d'Or) and Sanne Cant, but nobody received enough of a bonus from the small peloton of about thirty riders.

On the final passage of the cobbles, defending champion Kaat Hannes (Lensworld-Kuota) attacked. Hannes was caught back too and a bunch sprint was unavoidable. Kopecky started the sprint at 150 metres from the finish but D'hoore seemingly easily passed her to grab the win. Sanne Cant fell just short of the podium, finishing in fourth place.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jolien d'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle High52:36:17
2Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
3Kelly Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Guill D'or
4Sanne Cant (Bel)
5Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
6Nathalie Bex (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Guill D'or
7Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
8Jessy Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Guill D'or
9Femke Verstichelen (Bel) Bizkaia-Durango
10Ellen Van Loy (Bel)
11Laura Verdonschot (Bel)
12Alicia Franck (Bel)
13Kim De Baat (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota
14Mieke Docx (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
15Steffy Van Den Haute (Bel)
16Loes Sels (Bel)
17Fenna Vanhoutte (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
18Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota
19Karen Verhestraeten (Bel)
20Lensy Debboudt (Bel)
21Caren Commissaris (Bel)
22Demmy Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Guill D'or
23Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
24Isabelle Beckers (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
25Nathalie Verschelden (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota
26Sarah Borremans (Bel)
27Suzanne Verhoeven (Bel)
28Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Guill D'or
29Gilke Croket (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Guill D'or
30Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Drops Cycling Team
31Evelien Debboudt (Bel)
32Valerie Demey (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Guill D'or
33Ilse Temmerman (Bel)0:00:06
34Pia De Quint (Bel)
35Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota0:00:08
36Kaat Van Der Meulen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
37Terry Fremineur (Bel)
38Ine Allaert (Bel)
39Delphine Brits (Bel)0:00:10
40Julie Van De Velde (Bel)
41Carolien Haers (Bel)
42Lara Defour (Bel)0:00:35
43Lynn Marien (Bel)0:04:12
44Sanne Bamelis (Bel)
45Kim Van Den Steen (Bel)
46Kathleen Sterckx (Bel)
47Brenda Goessens (Bel)
48Sandie Verriest (Bel)
49Sjoukje Dufoer (Bel)
50Lenny Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Guill D'or0:04:53
51Laura Van Geyt (Bel)
52Katie Van Geyte (Bel)0:07:53
53Sarah Vloemans (Bel)
54Stefanie Deceuninck (Bel)
55Shana Van Glabeke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
56Tiana Troch (Bel)
DNFBrenda Van Waeyenberghe (Bel)
DNFMarieke Blomme (Bel)
DNFEva Maria Palm (Bel)
DNFLynn Depuers (Bel)
DNFNaïka Deneef (Bel)
DNFFien De Paepe (Bel)
DNFFien Delbaere (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Guill D'or
DNFJessie Daams (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
DNFTara Gins (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
DNFLieze Goemaes (Bel)
DNFChloé Clauwaert (Bel)
DNFMelanie Reynders (Bel)
DNFTinne Vermeiren (Bel)
DNFKelly Lambrechts (Bel)
DNFLisa Vermeire (Bel)
DNFJurrina Duprez (Bel)
DNFAdeline De Vestele (Bel)
DNFBonnie Delanote (Bel)
DNFHanne Delanote (Bel)
DNFSilke D'hont (Bel)
DNFKatleen Jacobs (Bel)
DNFSylvia Debboudt (Bel)
DNFShana Dalving (Bel)
DNFAn Wellens (Bel)
DNFKim Van De Putte (Bel)
DNFDorien Van Impe (Bel)
DNFFatima Berton (Bel)
DNFPaquita Derie (Bel)
DNFSara Verhaest (Bel)
DNFAnka Hermans (Bel)
DNFAlicia Helderweirt (Bel)
DNFEvelien Deltombe (Bel)
DNFLize Struyf (Bel)
DNFSarah Ten Hartog (Bel)
DNFChris Van Dorsselaere (Bel)
DNFLien Verhaegen (Bel)
DNFSoetkin Vertenten (Bel)
DNFJoyce Accoe (Bel)
DNFJoyce Heyns (Bel)
DNFJasmien De Boeck (Bel)
DNFMeg De Bruyne (Bel)
DNFMieke Leeman (Bel)
DNFLiliane Leenknegt (Bel)
DNFMarjolein Moreau (Bel)
DNFLana Petit (Bel)
DNFEmilie Van Bellinghen (Bel)
DNFIsabel Vandewalle (Bel)
DNFJolien Vanhove (Bel)
DNFEveline Baele (Bel)
DNFLouise Coryn (Bel)

Latest on Cyclingnews