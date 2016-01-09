Trending

Jappe Japsers wins Belgian junior cyclo-cross title

Seppe Rombouts is second, followed by Toon Vandenbosch

Jappe Japsers on his way to winning the 2014 U17 Belgian title

Results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jappe Jaspers (BKCP-Enertherm)
2Seppe Rombouts (DCM Cycling Team)
3Toon Vandenbosch (BKCP-Enertherm)

