Jappe Japsers wins Belgian junior cyclo-cross title
Seppe Rombouts is second, followed by Toon Vandenbosch
Junior Men: -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jappe Jaspers (BKCP-Enertherm)
|2
|Seppe Rombouts (DCM Cycling Team)
|3
|Toon Vandenbosch (BKCP-Enertherm)
