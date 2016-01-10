Image 1 of 49 Wout Van Aert wins the 2016 Belgian championships Image 2 of 49 Jan Denuwelaere (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 49 Dieter Vanthourenhout (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 49 Klaas Vantornout (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 49 Kevin Pauwels (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 49 Michael Vanthourenhout (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 49 Wout van Aert waits to make his move. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 49 Gianni Vermeersch leads the bunch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 49 Fans line the course for the Belgian championship (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 49 Fans line the course for the Belgian championship (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 49 Riders ascend the flyover. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 49 Rob Peeters (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 49 Sven Nys (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 49 Tim Merlier (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 49 Wout Van Aert celebrates his 2016 Belgian cyclo-cross title. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 49 Wout Van Aert celebrates his 2016 Belgian cyclo-cross title. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 49 Wout Van Aert celebrates his 2016 Belgian cyclo-cross title. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 49 Wout Van Aert celebrates his 2016 Belgian cyclo-cross title. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 49 Kevin Pauwels on course during the 2016 Belgian championships (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 49 Tim Merlier (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 49 Sven Nys finished third at the 2016 Belgian championships (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 49 Pauwels goes over the flyover followed by Nys (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 49 Laurens Sweeck finished second (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 49 Jan Denuwelaere (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 49 Riders take off at the start fo the 2016 Belgian championship. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 49 The 2016 Belgian elite men's podium with Sweeck, Van Aert and Nys. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 49 Wout Van Aert on his way to the 2016 Belgian elite men's championship (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 49 Wout Van Aert (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 49 Wout Van Aert (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 49 Wout Van Aert (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 49 Wout van Aert (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 49 Laurens Sweeck (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 49 Michael Vanthourenhout (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 49 Sven Nys (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 49 The 2016 Belgian elite men's podium with Sweeck, Van Aert and Nys. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 49 The 2016 Belgian elite men's podium with Sweeck, Van Aert and Nys. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 49 A taste of gold for Wout van Aert. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 49 Wout van Aert celebrates his title as he crosses the finish. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 49 Van Aert in his first Belgian elite men's champion's jersey. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 49 The 2016 Belgian elite men's podium with Sweeck, Van Aert and Nys. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 49 Wout Van Aert celebrates winning the 2016 Belgian championships (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 49 Wout Van Aert celebrates winning the 2016 Belgian championships (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 49 Wout Van Aert celebrates winning the 2016 Belgian championships (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 49 Laurens Sweeck, Wout Van Aert and Sven Nys on the 2016 Belgian championship podium. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 49 Wout Van Aert celebrates his 2016 Belgian championship. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 46 of 49 Wout Van Aert celebrates his 2016 Belgian championship. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 47 of 49 Wout Van Aert crosses the line to win the 2016 Belgian championship. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 48 of 49 Wout Van Aert gets a hug after the Belgian championships Image 49 of 49 Wout Van Aert reacts to his first Begian elite championship (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Pre-race favourite Wout Van Aert (Crelan-Vastgoedservice) lived up to expectations and won his first Belgian title in the Elite Men category. Despite a mid-race crash the 21-year-old won on a nearly dry and fast course in his hometown Lille, with a long solo move. He finished well ahead of surprising runner-up Laurens Sweeck (Era Real Estate - Murprotec) and veteran Sven Nys (Crelan-AA Drink).

“I can’t believe it. The whole race I was so focused. The last lap was fantastic. It’s the most beautiful day of my life. The last lap I was completely dead. I’m so happy,” an emotional Van Aert said in the post-race interview with Sporza. “The last lap I had to hold back not to celebrate. When passing the pit I saw my father. It’s been a few rough weeks. It’s a win for my father.”

On the blistering fast course Van Aert always rode attentively inside the top-three. Outsider Tom Meeusen (Telenet-Fidea) continuously marked his wheel. Laurens Sweeck led the opening lap, Michael Vanthourenhout (Marlux-Napoleon Games) the second and Gianni Vermeersch (Marlux-Napoleon Games) the third lap.

During the fourth of ten laps Laurens’ twin brother Diether Sweeck (ERA Real Estate - Murprotec) moved into the lead with Van Aert, Vermeersch, Meeusen, Vanthourenhout, Vincent Baestaens (BKCP-Corendon), Laurens Sweeck and seven other riders including Nys, Kevin Pauwels (Marlux-Napoleon Games) and defending champion Klaas Vantornout (Marlux-Napoleon Games).

Suddenly Van Aert moved into the. Meeusen was glued on his wheel and Vermeersch also passed Diether Sweeck. These three riders gapped the rest of the field and the look on Meeusen’s face showed that he was digging deep.

“I’m not racing for second place at the championships. Before his move I thought he wasn’t good, making small mistakes. Then he accelerated. It was impossible to keep up. He created a small gap and on the road it’s impossible to close that down on him. I briefly profited from Vermeersch and then tried to bridge back up in the forest. Then I blew up,” Meeusen told Sporza.

Halfway through the race seemed decided with an impressive Van Aert destroying the opposition on the course around the lake where he played as a kid. Laurens Sweeck, Meeusen and Vermeersch were the first chasers at twenty seconds. By that time defending champion Vantornout was riding outside the top-10. He would not finish the race.

Meeusen and Vermeersch were unable to keep up with Laurens Sweeck. The latter found a course that suited him perfectly though he was still losing ground on leader Van Aert during the sixth lap.

Pauwels was getting into his rhythm and bridging up towards Sweeck, with Marlux-teammates Vanthourenhout and Vermeersch riding in fourth and fifth place. After the sixth lap Nys was in a group that rode for sixth place at 40 seconds from Van Aert and 15 seconds from Sweeck.



In the balance

On one of the few true muddy sections Van Aert lost his balance in the hidden ruts and he went over the handlebars, and into the barriers. He quickly got back on his feet, ran back to pick up his bike and was lucky enough to find the pit area around the next corner.

Suddenly Laurens Sweeck was back to 15 seconds from the leader with Pauwels right on his tail.

“It was a dangerous section. It went perfectly nine times but one time I landed on my face. I thought it was over,” Van Aert said. During the following lap Sweeck didn’t get any closer and Van Aert got back into his rhythm, increasing his lead back over 20 seconds.

Four riders were battling for the remaining podium spots with Laurens Sweeck leading the way ahead of Pauwels, with Nys and Michael Vanthourenhout closing in fast. Vermeersch lost contact and crashed hard shortly afterwards, possibly fracturing his collarbone. Teammate Pauwels was also confronted with the treacherous course, bumping hard into the corner of a barrier with his hip. Pauwels sat up and needed half a lap to recover. It left three riders battling for second and third place. Just as Nys and Vanthourenhout were about to bridge up with Laurens Sweeck 39-year-old Nys slipped away.

Van Aert ran into a late scare when a fan wanted him to take on a Belgian tricolor flag.

“I didn’t know what he was doing there. I was lucky not to crash when I rode into the flag. I clearly lack experience with this,” Van Aert said.

Before crossing the line he made a bow to his home crowd and threw a fist in the air before landing in the arms of his girlfriend Sarah De Bie. Also Laurens Sweeck was clinching a fist in the air when finishing as runner-up. Nys raised a finger in the air when he was able to shake off Michael Vanthourenhout before reaching the finishing straight. The latter, the U23 world champion, smashed his handlebars in anger.

