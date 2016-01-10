Trending

Van Den Driessche wins women's U23 Belgian championship

Verdonschot finishes second, Maes is third

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Femke Van Den Driessche0:45:13
2Laura Verdonschot0:00:19
3Shana Maes0:02:18
4Joyce Heyns0:02:51
5Jara Noël0:03:34
6Marthe Truyen0:03:40
7Alicia Franck0:03:45
8Axelle Bellaert0:04:12
9Nathalie Bex0:04:16
10Eva Maria Palm0:04:17
11Jinse Peeters0:05:05
12Yenthe Boons
13Meg De Bruyne
14Lara Van Wunsel
15Anke Van Rompay
16Sara Beeckmans
17Kimberlay Duquennoy
18Tatiana Vanparys

