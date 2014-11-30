Trending

Kerry Werner wins Baystate Day 2

Timmerman and White round out podium

Image 1 of 17

Curtis White down a screaming descent

(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Image 2 of 17

Lindine in the lead group

(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Image 3 of 17

The early leaders, a large group, would be whittled down to a few

(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Image 4 of 17

Timmerman leads White through a muddy off-camber

(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Image 5 of 17

Favata running through a challenging off-camber

(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Image 6 of 17

Robert Marion runs his bike through the mud

(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Image 7 of 17

White with a gap over Timmerman, Favata, Werner, and Lindine

(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Image 8 of 17

Jake Wells, mud covered

(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Image 9 of 17

Timmerman, his leader's jersey unrecognizable in the mud, leads through a tricky corner

(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Image 10 of 17

Mud and slush covered nearly the entire course today

(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Image 11 of 17

Conditions forced racers to pit often

(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Image 12 of 17

Anthony Clark rode into a seventh-place finish today

(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Image 13 of 17

Adam Myerson grabs a fresh bike, ensuring smooth riding through challenging conditions

(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Image 14 of 17

Werner leads White through the barriers

(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Image 15 of 17

Lindine shows just how sloppy conditions were today

(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Image 16 of 17

Werner claims a win just ahead of Timmerman

(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Image 17 of 17

Results

Result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kerry Werner (USA) Optum Pro Cycling CX Team p/b KBS1:05:46
2Dan Timmerman (USA) House Industries/Simplehuman/Richar0:00:02
3Curtis White (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com0:00:21
4Christian Favata (USA) TRT Bicycles0:01:15
5Justin Lindine (USA) Redline Factory / NBX0:01:42
6Travis Livermon (USA) Mock Orange Pro CX0:01:51
7Anthony Clark (USA) Jam Fund / NCC0:02:03
8Joachim Parbo (Den)0:02:43
9Scott Smith (USA) Jam Fund / NCC / Family Bike0:02:52
10Ben Frederick (USA) Hefler Performance Coaching Pb Bicy0:03:04
11Jeremy Martin (Can) Rocky Mountain Bicycles0:03:15
12Jerome Townsend (USA) Joe's Garage CX p/b Bikereg.com0:03:42
13Adam Myerson (USA) Cycle-Smart0:03:54
14Jake Wells (USA) Stan's Notubes Elite CX0:04:01
15Tristan Uhl (USA) 787 Racing0:04:10
16Eric Thompson (USA) Mt. Borah Epic Team0:04:20
17Alex Ryan (USA) Mock Orange Pro CX Team0:04:21
18Bradford Perley (USA) Champion System/Cannondale0:04:45
19Nate Morse (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com Devo Team0:05:15
20Robert Marion (USA) American Classic Pro CX Team0:06:53
21Daniel Chabanov (USA) House Industries/Simplehuman/Richar0:07:46
22Lewis Gaffney (USA) American Classic Pro Cyclocross Tea0:08:13
23Josh Thornton (USA) Giant Regional On Road Team- 1 lap
24Nicholas Keough (USA) Keough Cyclocross
25Kyle Russ (USA) Brazen Dropouts Cycling Team
26Jonathan Anderson (USA) Fort Lewis College- 2 laps
27Aaron Oakes (USA) Nycross p/b Craft- 3 laps
28Michael Wissell (USA) Cuppow/Geekhouse/B2C2
29Michael Mihalik (USA) Freddie Fu Cycling Team
30Jules Goguely (USA) Rhode Island School Of Design
31Trent Blackburn (USA) Mock Orange Bikes Pro CX Team- 4 laps
32Cary Fridrich (USA) JRA Cycles
33Charlie Schubert (USA) Cuppow/Geekhouse/B2C2
34Ian Schon (USA) Cuppow/Geekhouse/B2C2
35Jesse Keough (USA) Keough Cyclocross
36Andrew Loaiza (USA) Thump Cycling p/b Turin
37Dylan Postier (USA) Evoke Racing
38Jonah Meadvancort (USA) KMS Cycling- Killington Mountain SC
39Matthew Sousa (USA) Cuppow/Geekhouse/B2C2
40Adam Sullivan (USA) Grinta Cycling Team
41Colin Reuter (USA) Crossresults.com- 5 laps
42David Devine (USA)
43Nathan Dugan (USA) CRCA/Chimps In Training
DNFJoseph Clemenzi (USA) Team Poc+Ritte
DNFAlec Hoover (USA) Table Rock Tours
DNFDerrick St John (Can) TRP Racing
DNFWilliam Johnson (USA) Deluxe/No.22/Cadence
DNFKevin Noiles (Can) Voler/Steven's Creek B.M.W./HRS/Roc

