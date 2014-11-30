Kerry Werner wins Baystate Day 2
Timmerman and White round out podium
Elite Men: -
Image 1 of 17
Image 2 of 17
Image 3 of 17
Image 4 of 17
Image 5 of 17
Image 6 of 17
Image 7 of 17
Image 8 of 17
Image 9 of 17
Image 10 of 17
Image 11 of 17
Image 12 of 17
Image 13 of 17
Image 14 of 17
Image 15 of 17
Image 16 of 17
Image 17 of 17
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kerry Werner (USA) Optum Pro Cycling CX Team p/b KBS
|1:05:46
|2
|Dan Timmerman (USA) House Industries/Simplehuman/Richar
|0:00:02
|3
|Curtis White (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com
|0:00:21
|4
|Christian Favata (USA) TRT Bicycles
|0:01:15
|5
|Justin Lindine (USA) Redline Factory / NBX
|0:01:42
|6
|Travis Livermon (USA) Mock Orange Pro CX
|0:01:51
|7
|Anthony Clark (USA) Jam Fund / NCC
|0:02:03
|8
|Joachim Parbo (Den)
|0:02:43
|9
|Scott Smith (USA) Jam Fund / NCC / Family Bike
|0:02:52
|10
|Ben Frederick (USA) Hefler Performance Coaching Pb Bicy
|0:03:04
|11
|Jeremy Martin (Can) Rocky Mountain Bicycles
|0:03:15
|12
|Jerome Townsend (USA) Joe's Garage CX p/b Bikereg.com
|0:03:42
|13
|Adam Myerson (USA) Cycle-Smart
|0:03:54
|14
|Jake Wells (USA) Stan's Notubes Elite CX
|0:04:01
|15
|Tristan Uhl (USA) 787 Racing
|0:04:10
|16
|Eric Thompson (USA) Mt. Borah Epic Team
|0:04:20
|17
|Alex Ryan (USA) Mock Orange Pro CX Team
|0:04:21
|18
|Bradford Perley (USA) Champion System/Cannondale
|0:04:45
|19
|Nate Morse (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com Devo Team
|0:05:15
|20
|Robert Marion (USA) American Classic Pro CX Team
|0:06:53
|21
|Daniel Chabanov (USA) House Industries/Simplehuman/Richar
|0:07:46
|22
|Lewis Gaffney (USA) American Classic Pro Cyclocross Tea
|0:08:13
|23
|Josh Thornton (USA) Giant Regional On Road Team
|- 1 lap
|24
|Nicholas Keough (USA) Keough Cyclocross
|25
|Kyle Russ (USA) Brazen Dropouts Cycling Team
|26
|Jonathan Anderson (USA) Fort Lewis College
|- 2 laps
|27
|Aaron Oakes (USA) Nycross p/b Craft
|- 3 laps
|28
|Michael Wissell (USA) Cuppow/Geekhouse/B2C2
|29
|Michael Mihalik (USA) Freddie Fu Cycling Team
|30
|Jules Goguely (USA) Rhode Island School Of Design
|31
|Trent Blackburn (USA) Mock Orange Bikes Pro CX Team
|- 4 laps
|32
|Cary Fridrich (USA) JRA Cycles
|33
|Charlie Schubert (USA) Cuppow/Geekhouse/B2C2
|34
|Ian Schon (USA) Cuppow/Geekhouse/B2C2
|35
|Jesse Keough (USA) Keough Cyclocross
|36
|Andrew Loaiza (USA) Thump Cycling p/b Turin
|37
|Dylan Postier (USA) Evoke Racing
|38
|Jonah Meadvancort (USA) KMS Cycling- Killington Mountain SC
|39
|Matthew Sousa (USA) Cuppow/Geekhouse/B2C2
|40
|Adam Sullivan (USA) Grinta Cycling Team
|41
|Colin Reuter (USA) Crossresults.com
|- 5 laps
|42
|David Devine (USA)
|43
|Nathan Dugan (USA) CRCA/Chimps In Training
|DNF
|Joseph Clemenzi (USA) Team Poc+Ritte
|DNF
|Alec Hoover (USA) Table Rock Tours
|DNF
|Derrick St John (Can) TRP Racing
|DNF
|William Johnson (USA) Deluxe/No.22/Cadence
|DNF
|Kevin Noiles (Can) Voler/Steven's Creek B.M.W./HRS/Roc
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Arkéa-Samsic to ride Canyon bikes in 2020French squad switch from BH for a two-year deal with German manufacturer
-
Evans Cycles Black FridayThe Evans Cycles Black Friday sale is live, here's our roundup of the best deals
-
Remembering Poulidor and his enduring presence at the Tour de FranceFrenchman attended every edition of the race since 1962
-
Eddy Merckx reveals serious nature of last month's bike crash'I have to have some further scans, and riding is absolutely forbidden' says five-time Tour de France winner
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy