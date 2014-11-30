Noble takes back-to-back wins at Baystate Cyclo-cross Day 2
Bruno Roy second and White third
Elite Women: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ellen Noble (USA) JAM Fund / NCC
|0:44:23
|2
|Maureen Bruno roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles
|0:00:34
|3
|Elizabeth White (USA) UVM Cycling
|0:01:53
|4
|Emily Shields (USA) Ken's Bike Shop
|0:03:00
|5
|Brittlee Bowman (USA) House Industries
|0:03:03
|6
|Cassandra Maximenko (USA) Rare Vos Racing/Van Dessel/PowerBar
|0:03:12
|7
|Amanda Carey (USA) Team Rhino Rush
|0:03:20
|8
|Jenny Ives (USA) Verge Sport-Test Pilot
|0:03:28
|9
|Jessica Cutler (USA) Jamis Bikesport p/b WA Bike Law
|0:03:29
|10
|Kate Northcott (USA) NESS Team New England
|0:03:36
|11
|Vicki Barclay (GBr) Stan's NoTubes Elite Women's Team
|0:04:21
|12
|Natasha Elliott (Can) Cycle-Smart Elite Team
|0:04:58
|13
|Erin Faccone (USA) GPM Sport
|0:05:04
|14
|Melissa Seib (USA) BIKEMAN.COM
|0:05:22
|15
|Joanne Grogan (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com
|0:05:24
|16
|Corey Coogan cisek (USA) The Fix Studio
|0:05:27
|17
|Emily Reynolds (USA) Ladies First Racing
|0:05:35
|18
|Jessica Duppler (USA) Colonial Bicycle Company
|0:05:40
|19
|Victoria Gates (USA) JAM Fund / NCC
|0:05:55
|20
|Samantha Runnels (USA) ATC Racing
|0:06:01
|21
|Julie Wright (USA) B2C2 p/b Boloco
|0:06:36
|22
|Catherine Sterling (USA) Bikeman.com
|0:06:43
|23
|Jauron (roni) Vetter (USA) Blue Steel Cyclery/Mad Alchemy Ride
|0:08:15
|24
|Michele Smith (USA) Hup United
|-3Laps
|DNF
|Rebecca Fahringer (USA) JAM Fund / NCC
|DNF
|Vickie Monahan (USA) NYCross p/b Craft
|DNF
|Jane Sheridan rossi (USA) Rhode Island School of Design
|DNF
|Nicole Pisani (USA) Bikeman.com
