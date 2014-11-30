Trending

Noble takes back-to-back wins at Baystate Cyclo-cross Day 2

Bruno Roy second and White third

Ellen Noble (Jam Fund/NCC) takes the run up with ease and is the first to top.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Mo Bruno Roy warming up on rollers before the Elite Women's race

(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Maximenko, Bruno Roy, and White tackle a muddy off-camber

(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
A tricky descent was no match for Noble

(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
The chase is on. Northcott leads, Bowman, Fahringer, Cutler, and Elliot behind

(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Cutler, fierce in the mud

(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Bruno Roy and White try to reel in Noble

(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Bowman leads Cutler and Maximenko through a muddy run

(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Muddy Kate Northcott

(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Victoria Gates of the JAM Fund

(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Noble wearing a face of someone determined to win

(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Bruno Roy fiercely chasing Noble

(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
A fan cheers on Fahringer, here in fourth spot overall

(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Vicki Barclay pushing through mud and snow

(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Bruno Roy through the barriers

(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
White proved herself to be one of the best bike handlers on course today

(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Maximenko chasing the leaders

(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Jenny Ives and Vicki Barclay work together

(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Natasha Elliot on a punchy off-camber

(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
An elated Ellen Noble wins her second ever UCI race, both this weekend at Baystate

(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ellen Noble (USA) JAM Fund / NCC0:44:23
2Maureen Bruno roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles0:00:34
3Elizabeth White (USA) UVM Cycling0:01:53
4Emily Shields (USA) Ken's Bike Shop0:03:00
5Brittlee Bowman (USA) House Industries0:03:03
6Cassandra Maximenko (USA) Rare Vos Racing/Van Dessel/PowerBar0:03:12
7Amanda Carey (USA) Team Rhino Rush0:03:20
8Jenny Ives (USA) Verge Sport-Test Pilot0:03:28
9Jessica Cutler (USA) Jamis Bikesport p/b WA Bike Law0:03:29
10Kate Northcott (USA) NESS Team New England0:03:36
11Vicki Barclay (GBr) Stan's NoTubes Elite Women's Team0:04:21
12Natasha Elliott (Can) Cycle-Smart Elite Team0:04:58
13Erin Faccone (USA) GPM Sport0:05:04
14Melissa Seib (USA) BIKEMAN.COM0:05:22
15Joanne Grogan (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com0:05:24
16Corey Coogan cisek (USA) The Fix Studio0:05:27
17Emily Reynolds (USA) Ladies First Racing0:05:35
18Jessica Duppler (USA) Colonial Bicycle Company0:05:40
19Victoria Gates (USA) JAM Fund / NCC0:05:55
20Samantha Runnels (USA) ATC Racing0:06:01
21Julie Wright (USA) B2C2 p/b Boloco0:06:36
22Catherine Sterling (USA) Bikeman.com0:06:43
23Jauron (roni) Vetter (USA) Blue Steel Cyclery/Mad Alchemy Ride0:08:15
24Michele Smith (USA) Hup United-3Laps
DNFRebecca Fahringer (USA) JAM Fund / NCC
DNFVickie Monahan (USA) NYCross p/b Craft
DNFJane Sheridan rossi (USA) Rhode Island School of Design
DNFNicole Pisani (USA) Bikeman.com

