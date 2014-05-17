Trending

Lizzie Williams doubles up at Battle on the Border

Tessa Fabry retains overall race lead

Lizzie Williams (Specialized Securitor) celebrates her second Battle on the Border stage win

(Image credit: Cycling Australia - Tim Bardsley-Smith)
Race leader Tessa Fabry (VIS)

(Image credit: Cycling Australia - Tim Bardsley-Smith)

Lizzie Williams (Specialized Securitor) continued her dominance in the sprints with victory in the after criterium at the Battle on the Border. Tessa Fabry finished safely in the bunch to retain her lead ahead of Williams and Anna-Leeza Hull (Racing Kangaroos).

Overall NRS leader Ruth Corset (Holden Women's Cycling Team) had attacked the peloton and looked like pulling off a solo victory, only to be caught by Williams on the final lap while Fabry's teammate Kendelle Hodges was third.

"It's been a dream this tour so far," said Williams. "Even though I didn't place in the time trial, I'm really happy with how I went coming sixth because it's definitely not my forte.

"I couldn't let someone take my pet event, criteriums are my thing so I had to steal it from Ruth," said Williams who is a former national criterium champion.

"Ruth went with a lap to go and she really went, I knew Bicycle Superstore were setting it up for Kristy [Glover], but they couldn't gain on her and I thought 'I've got to go myself, I've got to catch Ruth'".

"I caught her right at the end, I just had to grit my teeth and go for gold," said Williams.

The race concludes with a 77km road stage held at the Salt Resort, Casuarina.

Results

Stage 3 Result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lizzie Williams (VIC) Specialized Securitor0:32:00
2Ruth Corset (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team
3Kendelle Hodges (VIC) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team
4Emma Viotto (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's0:00:03
5Kristy Glover (VIC) Bicycle Superstore
6Nicole Moerig (QLD) Individual Riders
7Jenelle Crooks (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team
8Alexandria Nicholls (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's0:00:05
9Rebecca Heath (VIC) Bicycle Superstore
10Sarah McLachlan (WA) Individual Riders
11Tessa Fabry (VIC) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team
12Lisa Antill (NSW) Boss Racing Team
13Jasmin Hurikino (QLD) Campos-Tele2 Cycling Team
14Verita Stewart (VIC) Total Rush Hyster
15Louise Betts (QLD) Campos-Tele2 Cycling Team
16Catriona Newell (QLD) Individual Riders
17Lisa Keeling (ACT) Bicycle Superstore
18Laura Darlington (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's
19Sophie Mackay (NSW) Specialized Securitor
20Jessica Pratt (QLD) Individual Riders
21Rachel Edwards (QLD) Individual Riders
22Jessica Toghill (QLD) Total Rush Hyster
23Anna-Leeza Hull (NSW) Individual Riders0:00:11
24Cassandra Dodd (QLD) Specialized Securitor
25Hollee Simons (NSW) Individual Riders0:00:14
26Rachel Ward (VIC) Individual Riders
27Gina Ricardo (NSW) Boss Racing Team
28Jemma Brown (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team
29Shannon Malseed (VIC) Holden Women's Cycling Team
30Tegan Elferkh (ACT) Boss Racing Team0:00:23
31Bridie O’Donnell (VIC) Total Rush Hyster0:00:26
32Brittany Lindores (QLD) Bicycle Superstore0:00:51
33Bethany Dunne (ACT) Boss Racing Team0:01:30
34Ailie Mcdonald (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's
35Marissa Madden (NSW) Individual Riders
36Jane Walker (QLD) Individual Riders
37Kate Perry (VIC) Total Rush Hyster
38Jade Colligan (NSW) Individual Riders0:02:00
39Carley McKay (VIC) Bicycle Superstore
40Angela Smith (NSW) Individual Riders
41Alice Wallett (ACT) Boss Racing Team
42Claire Trembath (QLD) Specialized Securitor
43Melanie Roach (NSW) Individual Riders
44Corissa Smith (QLD) Campos-Tele2 Cycling Team
45Jahna Owen (QLD) Campos-Tele2 Cycling Team
46Tayla Hunt (NSW) Individual Riders
47Jessica Large (QLD) Campos-Tele2 Cycling Team
48Emma Ferguson (QLD) Individual Riders
49Emma Scott (VIC) Total Rush Hyster
50Alicia Macdonald (NSW) Individual Riders0:03:00
51Lara Batkin (NSW) Individual Riders
52Belinda Chamberlain (ACT) Individual Riders
53Nikolina Orlic (QLD) Individual Riders

Intermediate Sprints - Stage Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lizzie Williams (VIC) Specialized Securitor3pts
2Ruth Corset (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team2
3Kendelle Hodges (VIC) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team1

Teams Stage Result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Suzuki Brumby's1:36:13
2Bicycle Superstore
3Specialized Securitor0:00:03
4Holden Women's Cycling Team0:00:04
5Total Rush Hyster0:00:23
6Boss Racing Team0:00:29
7Campos-Tele2 Cycling Team0:01:57

General Classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tessa Fabry (VIC) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team3:13:00
2Lizzie Williams (VIC) Specialized Securitor0:00:21
3Anna-Leeza Hull (NSW) Individual Riders0:00:47
4Jenelle Crooks (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team0:02:06
5Ruth Corset (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team0:02:28
6Rebecca Heath (VIC) Bicycle Superstore0:02:39
7Emma Viotto (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's0:02:53
8Alexandria Nicholls (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's
9Kristy Glover (VIC) Bicycle Superstore0:03:04
10Lisa Keeling (ACT) Bicycle Superstore
11Sophie Mackay (NSW) Specialized Securitor0:03:12
12Lisa Antill (NSW) Boss Racing Team0:03:28
13Verita Stewart (VIC) Total Rush Hyster0:03:33
14Rachel Ward (VIC) Individual Riders0:03:37
15Cassandra Dodd (QLD) Specialized Securitor0:03:38
16Jasmin Hurikino (QLD) Campos-Tele2 Cycling Team0:03:41
17Bridie O’Donnell (VIC) Total Rush Hyster0:03:44
18Louise Betts (QLD) Campos-Tele2 Cycling Team0:03:45
19Jemma Brown (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team0:03:50
20Jessica Pratt (QLD) Individual Riders0:03:55
21Nicole Moerig (QLD) Individual Riders0:04:05
22Kendelle Hodges (VIC) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team0:04:15
23Sarah McLachlan (WA) Individual Riders0:04:22
24Jessica Toghill (QLD) Total Rush Hyster0:04:35
25Catriona Newell (QLD) Individual Riders0:04:55
26Rachel Edwards (QLD) Individual Riders0:05:02
27Shannon Malseed (VIC) Holden Women's Cycling Team0:05:03
28Kate Perry (VIC) Total Rush Hyster0:05:09
29Hollee Simons (NSW) Individual Riders0:05:11
30Laura Darlington (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's0:05:36
31Gina Ricardo (NSW) Boss Racing Team0:05:54
32Bethany Dunne (ACT) Boss Racing Team0:06:22
33Brittany Lindores (QLD) Bicycle Superstore0:06:23
34Marissa Madden (NSW) Individual Riders0:06:39
35Melanie Roach (NSW) Individual Riders0:07:15
36Jane Walker (QLD) Individual Riders0:07:20
37Carley McKay (VIC) Bicycle Superstore0:07:31
38Claire Trembath (QLD) Specialized Securitor0:07:52
39Corissa Smith (QLD) Campos-Tele2 Cycling Team
40Jahna Owen (QLD) Campos-Tele2 Cycling Team0:08:46
41Tegan Elferkh (ACT) Boss Racing Team0:14:20
42Ailie Mcdonald (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's0:14:43
43Alice Wallett (ACT) Boss Racing Team0:15:33
44Emma Scott (VIC) Total Rush Hyster0:16:34
45Emma Ferguson (QLD) Individual Riders0:16:56
46Nikolina Orlic (QLD) Individual Riders0:17:04
47Jessica Large (QLD) Campos-Tele2 Cycling Team0:17:22
48Belinda Chamberlain (ACT) Individual Riders0:17:44
49Jade Colligan (NSW) Individual Riders0:22:16
50Angela Smith (NSW) Individual Riders0:25:28
51Tayla Hunt (NSW) Individual Riders0:26:51
52Lara Batkin (NSW) Individual Riders0:31:01
53Alicia Macdonald (NSW) Individual Riders0:31:26

Sprint Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lizzie Williams (VIC) Specialized Securitor6pts
2Kristy Glover (VIC) Bicycle Superstore3
3Jessica Toghill (QLD) Total Rush Hyster3
4Alexandria Nicholls (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's3
5Anna-Leeza Hull (NSW) Individual Riders2
6Ruth Corset (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team2
7Emma Viotto (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's2
8Tessa Fabry (VIC) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team1
9Kendelle Hodges (VIC) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team1
10Shannon Malseed (VIC) Holden Women's Cycling Team1

Hill Climb Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lizzie Williams (VIC) Specialized Securitor5pts
2Ruth Corset (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team3
3Tessa Fabry (VIC) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team2

Teams General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Specialized Securitor9:46:31
2Holden Women's Cycling Team0:00:37
3Bicycle Superstore0:01:21
4Total Rush Hyster0:02:40
5Suzuki Brumby's0:03:15
6Boss Racing Team0:06:37
7Campos-Tele2 Cycling Team0:07:47

 

