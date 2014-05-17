Lizzie Williams doubles up at Battle on the Border
Tessa Fabry retains overall race lead
Stage 3: Murwillumbah - Murwillumbah
Lizzie Williams (Specialized Securitor) continued her dominance in the sprints with victory in the after criterium at the Battle on the Border. Tessa Fabry finished safely in the bunch to retain her lead ahead of Williams and Anna-Leeza Hull (Racing Kangaroos).
Overall NRS leader Ruth Corset (Holden Women's Cycling Team) had attacked the peloton and looked like pulling off a solo victory, only to be caught by Williams on the final lap while Fabry's teammate Kendelle Hodges was third.
"It's been a dream this tour so far," said Williams. "Even though I didn't place in the time trial, I'm really happy with how I went coming sixth because it's definitely not my forte.
"I couldn't let someone take my pet event, criteriums are my thing so I had to steal it from Ruth," said Williams who is a former national criterium champion.
"Ruth went with a lap to go and she really went, I knew Bicycle Superstore were setting it up for Kristy [Glover], but they couldn't gain on her and I thought 'I've got to go myself, I've got to catch Ruth'".
"I caught her right at the end, I just had to grit my teeth and go for gold," said Williams.
The race concludes with a 77km road stage held at the Salt Resort, Casuarina.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lizzie Williams (VIC) Specialized Securitor
|0:32:00
|2
|Ruth Corset (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|3
|Kendelle Hodges (VIC) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team
|4
|Emma Viotto (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's
|0:00:03
|5
|Kristy Glover (VIC) Bicycle Superstore
|6
|Nicole Moerig (QLD) Individual Riders
|7
|Jenelle Crooks (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|8
|Alexandria Nicholls (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's
|0:00:05
|9
|Rebecca Heath (VIC) Bicycle Superstore
|10
|Sarah McLachlan (WA) Individual Riders
|11
|Tessa Fabry (VIC) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team
|12
|Lisa Antill (NSW) Boss Racing Team
|13
|Jasmin Hurikino (QLD) Campos-Tele2 Cycling Team
|14
|Verita Stewart (VIC) Total Rush Hyster
|15
|Louise Betts (QLD) Campos-Tele2 Cycling Team
|16
|Catriona Newell (QLD) Individual Riders
|17
|Lisa Keeling (ACT) Bicycle Superstore
|18
|Laura Darlington (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's
|19
|Sophie Mackay (NSW) Specialized Securitor
|20
|Jessica Pratt (QLD) Individual Riders
|21
|Rachel Edwards (QLD) Individual Riders
|22
|Jessica Toghill (QLD) Total Rush Hyster
|23
|Anna-Leeza Hull (NSW) Individual Riders
|0:00:11
|24
|Cassandra Dodd (QLD) Specialized Securitor
|25
|Hollee Simons (NSW) Individual Riders
|0:00:14
|26
|Rachel Ward (VIC) Individual Riders
|27
|Gina Ricardo (NSW) Boss Racing Team
|28
|Jemma Brown (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|29
|Shannon Malseed (VIC) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|30
|Tegan Elferkh (ACT) Boss Racing Team
|0:00:23
|31
|Bridie O’Donnell (VIC) Total Rush Hyster
|0:00:26
|32
|Brittany Lindores (QLD) Bicycle Superstore
|0:00:51
|33
|Bethany Dunne (ACT) Boss Racing Team
|0:01:30
|34
|Ailie Mcdonald (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's
|35
|Marissa Madden (NSW) Individual Riders
|36
|Jane Walker (QLD) Individual Riders
|37
|Kate Perry (VIC) Total Rush Hyster
|38
|Jade Colligan (NSW) Individual Riders
|0:02:00
|39
|Carley McKay (VIC) Bicycle Superstore
|40
|Angela Smith (NSW) Individual Riders
|41
|Alice Wallett (ACT) Boss Racing Team
|42
|Claire Trembath (QLD) Specialized Securitor
|43
|Melanie Roach (NSW) Individual Riders
|44
|Corissa Smith (QLD) Campos-Tele2 Cycling Team
|45
|Jahna Owen (QLD) Campos-Tele2 Cycling Team
|46
|Tayla Hunt (NSW) Individual Riders
|47
|Jessica Large (QLD) Campos-Tele2 Cycling Team
|48
|Emma Ferguson (QLD) Individual Riders
|49
|Emma Scott (VIC) Total Rush Hyster
|50
|Alicia Macdonald (NSW) Individual Riders
|0:03:00
|51
|Lara Batkin (NSW) Individual Riders
|52
|Belinda Chamberlain (ACT) Individual Riders
|53
|Nikolina Orlic (QLD) Individual Riders
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lizzie Williams (VIC) Specialized Securitor
|3
|pts
|2
|Ruth Corset (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Kendelle Hodges (VIC) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Suzuki Brumby's
|1:36:13
|2
|Bicycle Superstore
|3
|Specialized Securitor
|0:00:03
|4
|Holden Women's Cycling Team
|0:00:04
|5
|Total Rush Hyster
|0:00:23
|6
|Boss Racing Team
|0:00:29
|7
|Campos-Tele2 Cycling Team
|0:01:57
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tessa Fabry (VIC) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team
|3:13:00
|2
|Lizzie Williams (VIC) Specialized Securitor
|0:00:21
|3
|Anna-Leeza Hull (NSW) Individual Riders
|0:00:47
|4
|Jenelle Crooks (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|0:02:06
|5
|Ruth Corset (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|0:02:28
|6
|Rebecca Heath (VIC) Bicycle Superstore
|0:02:39
|7
|Emma Viotto (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's
|0:02:53
|8
|Alexandria Nicholls (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's
|9
|Kristy Glover (VIC) Bicycle Superstore
|0:03:04
|10
|Lisa Keeling (ACT) Bicycle Superstore
|11
|Sophie Mackay (NSW) Specialized Securitor
|0:03:12
|12
|Lisa Antill (NSW) Boss Racing Team
|0:03:28
|13
|Verita Stewart (VIC) Total Rush Hyster
|0:03:33
|14
|Rachel Ward (VIC) Individual Riders
|0:03:37
|15
|Cassandra Dodd (QLD) Specialized Securitor
|0:03:38
|16
|Jasmin Hurikino (QLD) Campos-Tele2 Cycling Team
|0:03:41
|17
|Bridie O’Donnell (VIC) Total Rush Hyster
|0:03:44
|18
|Louise Betts (QLD) Campos-Tele2 Cycling Team
|0:03:45
|19
|Jemma Brown (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|0:03:50
|20
|Jessica Pratt (QLD) Individual Riders
|0:03:55
|21
|Nicole Moerig (QLD) Individual Riders
|0:04:05
|22
|Kendelle Hodges (VIC) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team
|0:04:15
|23
|Sarah McLachlan (WA) Individual Riders
|0:04:22
|24
|Jessica Toghill (QLD) Total Rush Hyster
|0:04:35
|25
|Catriona Newell (QLD) Individual Riders
|0:04:55
|26
|Rachel Edwards (QLD) Individual Riders
|0:05:02
|27
|Shannon Malseed (VIC) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|0:05:03
|28
|Kate Perry (VIC) Total Rush Hyster
|0:05:09
|29
|Hollee Simons (NSW) Individual Riders
|0:05:11
|30
|Laura Darlington (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's
|0:05:36
|31
|Gina Ricardo (NSW) Boss Racing Team
|0:05:54
|32
|Bethany Dunne (ACT) Boss Racing Team
|0:06:22
|33
|Brittany Lindores (QLD) Bicycle Superstore
|0:06:23
|34
|Marissa Madden (NSW) Individual Riders
|0:06:39
|35
|Melanie Roach (NSW) Individual Riders
|0:07:15
|36
|Jane Walker (QLD) Individual Riders
|0:07:20
|37
|Carley McKay (VIC) Bicycle Superstore
|0:07:31
|38
|Claire Trembath (QLD) Specialized Securitor
|0:07:52
|39
|Corissa Smith (QLD) Campos-Tele2 Cycling Team
|40
|Jahna Owen (QLD) Campos-Tele2 Cycling Team
|0:08:46
|41
|Tegan Elferkh (ACT) Boss Racing Team
|0:14:20
|42
|Ailie Mcdonald (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's
|0:14:43
|43
|Alice Wallett (ACT) Boss Racing Team
|0:15:33
|44
|Emma Scott (VIC) Total Rush Hyster
|0:16:34
|45
|Emma Ferguson (QLD) Individual Riders
|0:16:56
|46
|Nikolina Orlic (QLD) Individual Riders
|0:17:04
|47
|Jessica Large (QLD) Campos-Tele2 Cycling Team
|0:17:22
|48
|Belinda Chamberlain (ACT) Individual Riders
|0:17:44
|49
|Jade Colligan (NSW) Individual Riders
|0:22:16
|50
|Angela Smith (NSW) Individual Riders
|0:25:28
|51
|Tayla Hunt (NSW) Individual Riders
|0:26:51
|52
|Lara Batkin (NSW) Individual Riders
|0:31:01
|53
|Alicia Macdonald (NSW) Individual Riders
|0:31:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lizzie Williams (VIC) Specialized Securitor
|6
|pts
|2
|Kristy Glover (VIC) Bicycle Superstore
|3
|3
|Jessica Toghill (QLD) Total Rush Hyster
|3
|4
|Alexandria Nicholls (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's
|3
|5
|Anna-Leeza Hull (NSW) Individual Riders
|2
|6
|Ruth Corset (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|2
|7
|Emma Viotto (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's
|2
|8
|Tessa Fabry (VIC) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team
|1
|9
|Kendelle Hodges (VIC) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team
|1
|10
|Shannon Malseed (VIC) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lizzie Williams (VIC) Specialized Securitor
|5
|pts
|2
|Ruth Corset (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Tessa Fabry (VIC) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Specialized Securitor
|9:46:31
|2
|Holden Women's Cycling Team
|0:00:37
|3
|Bicycle Superstore
|0:01:21
|4
|Total Rush Hyster
|0:02:40
|5
|Suzuki Brumby's
|0:03:15
|6
|Boss Racing Team
|0:06:37
|7
|Campos-Tele2 Cycling Team
|0:07:47
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
-
McCabe ready to sign with Israel Cycling AcademyTwo-time US criterium champion jumps to WorldTour from Floyd's Pro Cycling
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy