Image 1 of 2 Lizzie Williams (Specialized Securitor) celebrates her second Battle on the Border stage win (Image credit: Cycling Australia - Tim Bardsley-Smith) Image 2 of 2 Race leader Tessa Fabry (VIS) (Image credit: Cycling Australia - Tim Bardsley-Smith)

Lizzie Williams (Specialized Securitor) continued her dominance in the sprints with victory in the after criterium at the Battle on the Border. Tessa Fabry finished safely in the bunch to retain her lead ahead of Williams and Anna-Leeza Hull (Racing Kangaroos).

Overall NRS leader Ruth Corset (Holden Women's Cycling Team) had attacked the peloton and looked like pulling off a solo victory, only to be caught by Williams on the final lap while Fabry's teammate Kendelle Hodges was third.

"It's been a dream this tour so far," said Williams. "Even though I didn't place in the time trial, I'm really happy with how I went coming sixth because it's definitely not my forte.

"I couldn't let someone take my pet event, criteriums are my thing so I had to steal it from Ruth," said Williams who is a former national criterium champion.

"Ruth went with a lap to go and she really went, I knew Bicycle Superstore were setting it up for Kristy [Glover], but they couldn't gain on her and I thought 'I've got to go myself, I've got to catch Ruth'".

"I caught her right at the end, I just had to grit my teeth and go for gold," said Williams.

The race concludes with a 77km road stage held at the Salt Resort, Casuarina.

Results

Stage 3 Result # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lizzie Williams (VIC) Specialized Securitor 0:32:00 2 Ruth Corset (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team 3 Kendelle Hodges (VIC) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team 4 Emma Viotto (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's 0:00:03 5 Kristy Glover (VIC) Bicycle Superstore 6 Nicole Moerig (QLD) Individual Riders 7 Jenelle Crooks (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team 8 Alexandria Nicholls (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's 0:00:05 9 Rebecca Heath (VIC) Bicycle Superstore 10 Sarah McLachlan (WA) Individual Riders 11 Tessa Fabry (VIC) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team 12 Lisa Antill (NSW) Boss Racing Team 13 Jasmin Hurikino (QLD) Campos-Tele2 Cycling Team 14 Verita Stewart (VIC) Total Rush Hyster 15 Louise Betts (QLD) Campos-Tele2 Cycling Team 16 Catriona Newell (QLD) Individual Riders 17 Lisa Keeling (ACT) Bicycle Superstore 18 Laura Darlington (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's 19 Sophie Mackay (NSW) Specialized Securitor 20 Jessica Pratt (QLD) Individual Riders 21 Rachel Edwards (QLD) Individual Riders 22 Jessica Toghill (QLD) Total Rush Hyster 23 Anna-Leeza Hull (NSW) Individual Riders 0:00:11 24 Cassandra Dodd (QLD) Specialized Securitor 25 Hollee Simons (NSW) Individual Riders 0:00:14 26 Rachel Ward (VIC) Individual Riders 27 Gina Ricardo (NSW) Boss Racing Team 28 Jemma Brown (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team 29 Shannon Malseed (VIC) Holden Women's Cycling Team 30 Tegan Elferkh (ACT) Boss Racing Team 0:00:23 31 Bridie O’Donnell (VIC) Total Rush Hyster 0:00:26 32 Brittany Lindores (QLD) Bicycle Superstore 0:00:51 33 Bethany Dunne (ACT) Boss Racing Team 0:01:30 34 Ailie Mcdonald (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's 35 Marissa Madden (NSW) Individual Riders 36 Jane Walker (QLD) Individual Riders 37 Kate Perry (VIC) Total Rush Hyster 38 Jade Colligan (NSW) Individual Riders 0:02:00 39 Carley McKay (VIC) Bicycle Superstore 40 Angela Smith (NSW) Individual Riders 41 Alice Wallett (ACT) Boss Racing Team 42 Claire Trembath (QLD) Specialized Securitor 43 Melanie Roach (NSW) Individual Riders 44 Corissa Smith (QLD) Campos-Tele2 Cycling Team 45 Jahna Owen (QLD) Campos-Tele2 Cycling Team 46 Tayla Hunt (NSW) Individual Riders 47 Jessica Large (QLD) Campos-Tele2 Cycling Team 48 Emma Ferguson (QLD) Individual Riders 49 Emma Scott (VIC) Total Rush Hyster 50 Alicia Macdonald (NSW) Individual Riders 0:03:00 51 Lara Batkin (NSW) Individual Riders 52 Belinda Chamberlain (ACT) Individual Riders 53 Nikolina Orlic (QLD) Individual Riders

Intermediate Sprints - Stage Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lizzie Williams (VIC) Specialized Securitor 3 pts 2 Ruth Corset (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team 2 3 Kendelle Hodges (VIC) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team 1

Teams Stage Result # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Suzuki Brumby's 1:36:13 2 Bicycle Superstore 3 Specialized Securitor 0:00:03 4 Holden Women's Cycling Team 0:00:04 5 Total Rush Hyster 0:00:23 6 Boss Racing Team 0:00:29 7 Campos-Tele2 Cycling Team 0:01:57

General Classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tessa Fabry (VIC) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team 3:13:00 2 Lizzie Williams (VIC) Specialized Securitor 0:00:21 3 Anna-Leeza Hull (NSW) Individual Riders 0:00:47 4 Jenelle Crooks (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team 0:02:06 5 Ruth Corset (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team 0:02:28 6 Rebecca Heath (VIC) Bicycle Superstore 0:02:39 7 Emma Viotto (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's 0:02:53 8 Alexandria Nicholls (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's 9 Kristy Glover (VIC) Bicycle Superstore 0:03:04 10 Lisa Keeling (ACT) Bicycle Superstore 11 Sophie Mackay (NSW) Specialized Securitor 0:03:12 12 Lisa Antill (NSW) Boss Racing Team 0:03:28 13 Verita Stewart (VIC) Total Rush Hyster 0:03:33 14 Rachel Ward (VIC) Individual Riders 0:03:37 15 Cassandra Dodd (QLD) Specialized Securitor 0:03:38 16 Jasmin Hurikino (QLD) Campos-Tele2 Cycling Team 0:03:41 17 Bridie O’Donnell (VIC) Total Rush Hyster 0:03:44 18 Louise Betts (QLD) Campos-Tele2 Cycling Team 0:03:45 19 Jemma Brown (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team 0:03:50 20 Jessica Pratt (QLD) Individual Riders 0:03:55 21 Nicole Moerig (QLD) Individual Riders 0:04:05 22 Kendelle Hodges (VIC) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team 0:04:15 23 Sarah McLachlan (WA) Individual Riders 0:04:22 24 Jessica Toghill (QLD) Total Rush Hyster 0:04:35 25 Catriona Newell (QLD) Individual Riders 0:04:55 26 Rachel Edwards (QLD) Individual Riders 0:05:02 27 Shannon Malseed (VIC) Holden Women's Cycling Team 0:05:03 28 Kate Perry (VIC) Total Rush Hyster 0:05:09 29 Hollee Simons (NSW) Individual Riders 0:05:11 30 Laura Darlington (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's 0:05:36 31 Gina Ricardo (NSW) Boss Racing Team 0:05:54 32 Bethany Dunne (ACT) Boss Racing Team 0:06:22 33 Brittany Lindores (QLD) Bicycle Superstore 0:06:23 34 Marissa Madden (NSW) Individual Riders 0:06:39 35 Melanie Roach (NSW) Individual Riders 0:07:15 36 Jane Walker (QLD) Individual Riders 0:07:20 37 Carley McKay (VIC) Bicycle Superstore 0:07:31 38 Claire Trembath (QLD) Specialized Securitor 0:07:52 39 Corissa Smith (QLD) Campos-Tele2 Cycling Team 40 Jahna Owen (QLD) Campos-Tele2 Cycling Team 0:08:46 41 Tegan Elferkh (ACT) Boss Racing Team 0:14:20 42 Ailie Mcdonald (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's 0:14:43 43 Alice Wallett (ACT) Boss Racing Team 0:15:33 44 Emma Scott (VIC) Total Rush Hyster 0:16:34 45 Emma Ferguson (QLD) Individual Riders 0:16:56 46 Nikolina Orlic (QLD) Individual Riders 0:17:04 47 Jessica Large (QLD) Campos-Tele2 Cycling Team 0:17:22 48 Belinda Chamberlain (ACT) Individual Riders 0:17:44 49 Jade Colligan (NSW) Individual Riders 0:22:16 50 Angela Smith (NSW) Individual Riders 0:25:28 51 Tayla Hunt (NSW) Individual Riders 0:26:51 52 Lara Batkin (NSW) Individual Riders 0:31:01 53 Alicia Macdonald (NSW) Individual Riders 0:31:26

Sprint Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lizzie Williams (VIC) Specialized Securitor 6 pts 2 Kristy Glover (VIC) Bicycle Superstore 3 3 Jessica Toghill (QLD) Total Rush Hyster 3 4 Alexandria Nicholls (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's 3 5 Anna-Leeza Hull (NSW) Individual Riders 2 6 Ruth Corset (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team 2 7 Emma Viotto (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's 2 8 Tessa Fabry (VIC) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team 1 9 Kendelle Hodges (VIC) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team 1 10 Shannon Malseed (VIC) Holden Women's Cycling Team 1

Hill Climb Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lizzie Williams (VIC) Specialized Securitor 5 pts 2 Ruth Corset (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team 3 3 Tessa Fabry (VIC) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team 2