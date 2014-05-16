Image 1 of 3 Lizzie Williams (Specialized Securitor) wins the first stage of the Battlte on the Border (Image credit: Cycling Australia - Tim Bardsley-Smith) Image 2 of 3 Lizzie Williams (Specialized Securitor), Tessa Fabry (VIS) and Anna-Leeza Hull (Image credit: Cycling Australia - Tim Bardsley-Smith) Image 3 of 3 Lizzie Williams (Specialized Securitor) on the startline (Image credit: Cycling Australia - Tim Bardsley-Smith)

Lizzie Williams (Specialized Securitor) claimed the opening stage of the women’s Tour, winning a sprint from a small four women breakaway with 17-year-old Anna-Leeza Hull (Racing Kangaroos) second and Tessa Fabry (Jayco/VIS) rounding out the podium.

"Obviously a stage win is fantastic but it’s the first race of the tour and that’s not where it is won," said Williams. "We are going for the big prize, the yellow jersey, so I just knew we wanted to get as much time as possible."

The trio crested the final queen of the mountain section together along with NRS series leader Ruth Corset and her teammate Jenelle Crooks (Holden Women’s Cycling) along with Kristy Glover (Bicycle Superstore).

However Williams' descending skills earned her a gap on her rivals with 20 kilometres remaining with Fabry the only one to keep up. The duo were joined by Hull and the now trio, worked well together, to gain a 1:35 minute advantage on fourth placed Crooks and over two minutes to the reminder of the peloton.

"I didn't really expect to lose Ruth (Corset) so early on in the race," said Williams. “I know my strengths are descents and technical cornering and that’s where Tessa (Fabry) and I lost her.

"Anna-Leeza (Hull) got on to us and I just knew if we stayed together and rode a really good tempo, that we would stay away. We just encouraged one another which was fantastic."

Racing continues with a double staged day split with a 9.3km time trial in the morning and a criterium in the afternoon.

Results

Stage 1 Result # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lizzie Williams (VIC) Specialized Securitor 2:27:57 2 Anna-Leeza Hull (NSW) Individual Riders 3 Tessa Fabry (VIC) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team 4 Jenelle Crooks (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team 0:01:35 5 Kristy Glover (VIC) Bicycle Superstore 0:02:03 6 Rebecca Heath (VIC) Bicycle Superstore 7 Jemma Brown (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team 8 Emma Viotto (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's 9 Nicole Moerig (QLD) Individual Riders 10 Sarah McLachlan (WA) Individual Riders 11 Louise Betts (QLD) Campos-Tele2 Cycling Team 12 Ruth Corset (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team 13 Jessica Pratt (QLD) Individual Riders 14 Lisa Antill (NSW) Boss Racing Team 15 Jasmin Hurikino (QLD) Campos-Tele2 Cycling Team 16 Sophie Mackay (NSW) Specialized Securitor 17 Alexandria Nicholls (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's 18 Verita Stewart (VIC) Total Rush Hyster 19 Cassandra Dodd (QLD) Specialized Securitor 20 Rachel Ward (VIC) Individual Riders 21 Lisa Keeling (ACT) Bicycle Superstore 22 Bridie O’Donnell (VIC) Total Rush Hyster 23 Kate Perry (VIC) Total Rush Hyster 24 Shannon Malseed (VIC) Holden Women's Cycling Team 0:03:44 25 Melanie Roach (NSW) Individual Riders 26 Catriona Newell (QLD) Individual Riders 27 Marissa Madden (NSW) Individual Riders 28 Rachel Edwards (QLD) Individual Riders 29 Carley McKay (VIC) Bicycle Superstore 30 Jessica Toghill (QLD) Total Rush Hyster 31 Jane Walker (QLD) Individual Riders 32 Brittany Lindores (QLD) Bicycle Superstore 33 Corissa Smith (QLD) Campos-Tele2 Cycling Team 34 Kendelle Hodges (VIC) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team 35 Bethany Dunne (ACT) Boss Racing Team 36 Claire Trembath (QLD) Specialized Securitor 37 Hollee Simons (NSW) Individual Riders 38 Laura Darlington (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's 39 Jahna Owen (QLD) Campos-Tele2 Cycling Team 40 Gina Ricardo (NSW) Boss Racing Team 41 Alice Wallett (ACT) Boss Racing Team 0:12:06 42 Belinda Chamberlain (ACT) Individual Riders 43 Tegan Elferkh (ACT) Boss Racing Team 44 Emma Scott (VIC) Total Rush Hyster 45 Emma Ferguson (QLD) Individual Riders 46 Nikolina Orlic (QLD) Individual Riders 47 Ailie Mcdonald (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's 48 Jessica Large (QLD) Campos-Tele2 Cycling Team 49 Jade Colligan (NSW) Individual Riders 0:19:18 50 Angela Smith (NSW) Individual Riders 0:21:33 51 Tayla Hunt (NSW) Individual Riders 0:22:41 52 Lara Batkin (NSW) Individual Riders 0:26:04

Intermediate Sprints - Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jessica Toghill (QLD) Total Rush Hyster 3 pts 2 Alexandria Nicholls (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's 2 3 Shannon Malseed (VIC) Holden Women's Cycling Team 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristy Glover (VIC) Bicycle Superstore 3 pts 2 Emma Viotto (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's 2 3 Alexandria Nicholls (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's 1

Sprint 3 (Stage Finish) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lizzie Williams (VIC) Specialized Securitor 3 pts 2 Anna-Leeza Hull (NSW) Individual Riders 2 3 Tessa Fabry (VIC) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team 1

Hill Climbs - Climb 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruth Corset (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Lizzie Williams (VIC) Specialized Securitor 2 3 Tessa Fabry (VIC) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team 1

Climb 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lizzie Williams (VIC) Specialized Securitor 3 pts 2 Ruth Corset (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team 2 3 Tessa Fabry (VIC) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Specialized Securitor 7:27:57 2 Holden Women's Cycling Team 0:01:35 3 Bicycle Superstore 0:02:03 4 Total Rush Hyster 5 Campos-Tele2 Cycling Team 0:03:44 6 Suzuki Brumby's 7 Boss Racing Team 0:05:25

General Classification after stage one # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lizzie Williams (VIC) Specialized Securitor 2:27:47 2 Anna-Leeza Hull (NSW) Individual Riders 0:00:02 3 Tessa Fabry (VIC) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team 0:00:04 4 Jenelle Crooks (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team 0:01:41 5 Kristy Glover (VIC) Bicycle Superstore 0:02:11 6 Rebecca Heath (VIC) Bicycle Superstore 0:02:12 7 Jemma Brown (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team 0:02:13 8 Emma Viotto (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's 9 Nicole Moerig (QLD) Individual Riders 10 Sarah McLachlan (WA) Individual Riders 11 Louise Betts (QLD) Campos-Tele2 Cycling Team 12 Ruth Corset (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team 13 Jessica Pratt (QLD) Individual Riders 14 Lisa Antill (NSW) Boss Racing Team 15 Jasmin Hurikino (QLD) Campos-Tele2 Cycling Team 16 Sophie Mackay (NSW) Specialized Securitor 17 Alexandria Nicholls (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's 18 Verita Stewart (VIC) Total Rush Hyster 19 Cassandra Dodd (QLD) Specialized Securitor 20 Rachel Ward (VIC) Individual Riders 21 Lisa Keeling (ACT) Bicycle Superstore 22 Bridie O’Donnell (VIC) Total Rush Hyster 23 Kate Perry (VIC) Total Rush Hyster 24 Shannon Malseed (VIC) Holden Women's Cycling Team 0:03:54 25 Melanie Roach (NSW) Individual Riders 26 Catriona Newell (QLD) Individual Riders 27 Marissa Madden (NSW) Individual Riders 28 Rachel Edwards (QLD) Individual Riders 29 Carley McKay (VIC) Bicycle Superstore 30 Jessica Toghill (QLD) Total Rush Hyster 31 Jane Walker (QLD) Individual Riders 32 Brittany Lindores (QLD) Bicycle Superstore 33 Corissa Smith (QLD) Campos-Tele2 Cycling Team 34 Kendelle Hodges (VIC) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team 35 Bethany Dunne (ACT) Boss Racing Team 36 Claire Trembath (QLD) Specialized Securitor 37 Hollee Simons (NSW) Individual Riders 38 Laura Darlington (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's 39 Jahna Owen (QLD) Campos-Tele2 Cycling Team 40 Gina Ricardo (NSW) Boss Racing Team 41 Alice Wallett (ACT) Boss Racing Team 0:12:16 42 Belinda Chamberlain (ACT) Individual Riders 43 Tegan Elferkh (ACT) Boss Racing Team 44 Emma Scott (VIC) Total Rush Hyster 45 Emma Ferguson (QLD) Individual Riders 46 Nikolina Orlic (QLD) Individual Riders 47 Ailie Mcdonald (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's 48 Jessica Large (QLD) Campos-Tele2 Cycling Team 49 Jade Colligan (NSW) Individual Riders 0:19:28 50 Angela Smith (NSW) Individual Riders 0:21:43 51 Tayla Hunt (NSW) Individual Riders 0:22:51 52 Lara Batkin (NSW) Individual Riders 0:26:14 53 Alicia Macdonald (NSW) Individual Riders

Sprint Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lizzie Williams (VIC) Specialized Securitor 3 pts 2 Kristy Glover (VIC) Bicycle Superstore 3 3 Jessica Toghill (QLD) Total Rush Hyster 3 4 Alexandria Nicholls (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's 3 5 Anna-Leeza Hull (NSW) Individual Riders 2 6 Emma Viotto (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's 2 7 Tessa Fabry (VIC) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team 1 8 Shannon Malseed (VIC) Holden Women's Cycling Team 1

Hill Climb Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lizzie Williams (VIC) Specialized Securitor 5 pts 2 Ruth Corset (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team 5 3 Tessa Fabry (VIC) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team 2