Lizzie Williams wins stage 1 of the Women's Battle on the Border

Anna-Leeza Hull and Tessa Fabry round out podium

Image 1 of 3

Lizzie Williams (Specialized Securitor) wins the first stage of the Battlte on the Border

(Image credit: Cycling Australia - Tim Bardsley-Smith)
Image 2 of 3

Lizzie Williams (Specialized Securitor), Tessa Fabry (VIS) and Anna-Leeza Hull

(Image credit: Cycling Australia - Tim Bardsley-Smith)
Image 3 of 3

Lizzie Williams (Specialized Securitor) on the startline

(Image credit: Cycling Australia - Tim Bardsley-Smith)

Lizzie Williams (Specialized Securitor) claimed the opening stage of the women’s Tour, winning a sprint from a small four women breakaway with 17-year-old Anna-Leeza Hull (Racing Kangaroos) second and Tessa Fabry (Jayco/VIS) rounding out the podium. 

"Obviously a stage win is fantastic but it’s the first race of the tour and that’s not where it is won," said Williams. "We are going for the big prize, the yellow jersey, so I just knew we wanted to get as much time as possible."

The trio crested the final queen of the mountain section together along with NRS series leader Ruth Corset and her teammate Jenelle Crooks (Holden Women’s Cycling) along with Kristy Glover (Bicycle Superstore).

However Williams' descending skills earned her a gap on her rivals with 20 kilometres remaining with Fabry the only one to keep up. The duo were joined by Hull and the now trio, worked well together, to gain a 1:35 minute advantage on fourth placed Crooks and over two minutes to the reminder of the peloton.

"I didn't really expect to lose Ruth (Corset) so early on in the race," said Williams. “I know my strengths are descents and technical cornering and that’s where Tessa (Fabry) and I lost her.

"Anna-Leeza (Hull) got on to us and I just knew if we stayed together and rode a really good tempo, that we would stay away. We just encouraged one another which was fantastic."

Racing continues with a double staged day split with a 9.3km time trial in the morning and a criterium in the afternoon.

Results

Stage 1 Result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lizzie Williams (VIC) Specialized Securitor2:27:57
2Anna-Leeza Hull (NSW) Individual Riders
3Tessa Fabry (VIC) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team
4Jenelle Crooks (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team0:01:35
5Kristy Glover (VIC) Bicycle Superstore0:02:03
6Rebecca Heath (VIC) Bicycle Superstore
7Jemma Brown (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team
8Emma Viotto (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's
9Nicole Moerig (QLD) Individual Riders
10Sarah McLachlan (WA) Individual Riders
11Louise Betts (QLD) Campos-Tele2 Cycling Team
12Ruth Corset (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team
13Jessica Pratt (QLD) Individual Riders
14Lisa Antill (NSW) Boss Racing Team
15Jasmin Hurikino (QLD) Campos-Tele2 Cycling Team
16Sophie Mackay (NSW) Specialized Securitor
17Alexandria Nicholls (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's
18Verita Stewart (VIC) Total Rush Hyster
19Cassandra Dodd (QLD) Specialized Securitor
20Rachel Ward (VIC) Individual Riders
21Lisa Keeling (ACT) Bicycle Superstore
22Bridie O’Donnell (VIC) Total Rush Hyster
23Kate Perry (VIC) Total Rush Hyster
24Shannon Malseed (VIC) Holden Women's Cycling Team0:03:44
25Melanie Roach (NSW) Individual Riders
26Catriona Newell (QLD) Individual Riders
27Marissa Madden (NSW) Individual Riders
28Rachel Edwards (QLD) Individual Riders
29Carley McKay (VIC) Bicycle Superstore
30Jessica Toghill (QLD) Total Rush Hyster
31Jane Walker (QLD) Individual Riders
32Brittany Lindores (QLD) Bicycle Superstore
33Corissa Smith (QLD) Campos-Tele2 Cycling Team
34Kendelle Hodges (VIC) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team
35Bethany Dunne (ACT) Boss Racing Team
36Claire Trembath (QLD) Specialized Securitor
37Hollee Simons (NSW) Individual Riders
38Laura Darlington (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's
39Jahna Owen (QLD) Campos-Tele2 Cycling Team
40Gina Ricardo (NSW) Boss Racing Team
41Alice Wallett (ACT) Boss Racing Team0:12:06
42Belinda Chamberlain (ACT) Individual Riders
43Tegan Elferkh (ACT) Boss Racing Team
44Emma Scott (VIC) Total Rush Hyster
45Emma Ferguson (QLD) Individual Riders
46Nikolina Orlic (QLD) Individual Riders
47Ailie Mcdonald (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's
48Jessica Large (QLD) Campos-Tele2 Cycling Team
49Jade Colligan (NSW) Individual Riders0:19:18
50Angela Smith (NSW) Individual Riders0:21:33
51Tayla Hunt (NSW) Individual Riders0:22:41
52Lara Batkin (NSW) Individual Riders0:26:04

Intermediate Sprints - Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jessica Toghill (QLD) Total Rush Hyster3pts
2Alexandria Nicholls (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's2
3Shannon Malseed (VIC) Holden Women's Cycling Team1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristy Glover (VIC) Bicycle Superstore3pts
2Emma Viotto (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's2
3Alexandria Nicholls (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's1

Sprint 3 (Stage Finish)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lizzie Williams (VIC) Specialized Securitor3pts
2Anna-Leeza Hull (NSW) Individual Riders2
3Tessa Fabry (VIC) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team1

Hill Climbs - Climb 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruth Corset (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team3pts
2Lizzie Williams (VIC) Specialized Securitor2
3Tessa Fabry (VIC) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team1

Climb 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lizzie Williams (VIC) Specialized Securitor3pts
2Ruth Corset (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team2
3Tessa Fabry (VIC) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Specialized Securitor7:27:57
2Holden Women's Cycling Team0:01:35
3Bicycle Superstore0:02:03
4Total Rush Hyster
5Campos-Tele2 Cycling Team0:03:44
6Suzuki Brumby's
7Boss Racing Team0:05:25

General Classification after stage one
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lizzie Williams (VIC) Specialized Securitor2:27:47
2Anna-Leeza Hull (NSW) Individual Riders0:00:02
3Tessa Fabry (VIC) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team0:00:04
4Jenelle Crooks (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team0:01:41
5Kristy Glover (VIC) Bicycle Superstore0:02:11
6Rebecca Heath (VIC) Bicycle Superstore0:02:12
7Jemma Brown (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team0:02:13
8Emma Viotto (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's
9Nicole Moerig (QLD) Individual Riders
10Sarah McLachlan (WA) Individual Riders
11Louise Betts (QLD) Campos-Tele2 Cycling Team
12Ruth Corset (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team
13Jessica Pratt (QLD) Individual Riders
14Lisa Antill (NSW) Boss Racing Team
15Jasmin Hurikino (QLD) Campos-Tele2 Cycling Team
16Sophie Mackay (NSW) Specialized Securitor
17Alexandria Nicholls (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's
18Verita Stewart (VIC) Total Rush Hyster
19Cassandra Dodd (QLD) Specialized Securitor
20Rachel Ward (VIC) Individual Riders
21Lisa Keeling (ACT) Bicycle Superstore
22Bridie O’Donnell (VIC) Total Rush Hyster
23Kate Perry (VIC) Total Rush Hyster
24Shannon Malseed (VIC) Holden Women's Cycling Team0:03:54
25Melanie Roach (NSW) Individual Riders
26Catriona Newell (QLD) Individual Riders
27Marissa Madden (NSW) Individual Riders
28Rachel Edwards (QLD) Individual Riders
29Carley McKay (VIC) Bicycle Superstore
30Jessica Toghill (QLD) Total Rush Hyster
31Jane Walker (QLD) Individual Riders
32Brittany Lindores (QLD) Bicycle Superstore
33Corissa Smith (QLD) Campos-Tele2 Cycling Team
34Kendelle Hodges (VIC) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team
35Bethany Dunne (ACT) Boss Racing Team
36Claire Trembath (QLD) Specialized Securitor
37Hollee Simons (NSW) Individual Riders
38Laura Darlington (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's
39Jahna Owen (QLD) Campos-Tele2 Cycling Team
40Gina Ricardo (NSW) Boss Racing Team
41Alice Wallett (ACT) Boss Racing Team0:12:16
42Belinda Chamberlain (ACT) Individual Riders
43Tegan Elferkh (ACT) Boss Racing Team
44Emma Scott (VIC) Total Rush Hyster
45Emma Ferguson (QLD) Individual Riders
46Nikolina Orlic (QLD) Individual Riders
47Ailie Mcdonald (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's
48Jessica Large (QLD) Campos-Tele2 Cycling Team
49Jade Colligan (NSW) Individual Riders0:19:28
50Angela Smith (NSW) Individual Riders0:21:43
51Tayla Hunt (NSW) Individual Riders0:22:51
52Lara Batkin (NSW) Individual Riders0:26:14
53Alicia Macdonald (NSW) Individual Riders

Sprint Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lizzie Williams (VIC) Specialized Securitor3pts
2Kristy Glover (VIC) Bicycle Superstore3
3Jessica Toghill (QLD) Total Rush Hyster3
4Alexandria Nicholls (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's3
5Anna-Leeza Hull (NSW) Individual Riders2
6Emma Viotto (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's2
7Tessa Fabry (VIC) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team1
8Shannon Malseed (VIC) Holden Women's Cycling Team1

Hill Climb Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lizzie Williams (VIC) Specialized Securitor5pts
2Ruth Corset (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team5
3Tessa Fabry (VIC) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team2

Teams General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Specialized Securitor7:27:57
2Holden Women's Cycling Team0:01:35
3Bicycle Superstore0:02:03
4Total Rush Hyster
5Campos-Tele2 Cycling Team0:03:44
6Suzuki Brumby's
7Boss Racing Team0:05:25

