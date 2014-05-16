Lizzie Williams wins stage 1 of the Women's Battle on the Border
Anna-Leeza Hull and Tessa Fabry round out podium
Stage 1: Murwillumbah - Murwillumbah
Lizzie Williams (Specialized Securitor) claimed the opening stage of the women’s Tour, winning a sprint from a small four women breakaway with 17-year-old Anna-Leeza Hull (Racing Kangaroos) second and Tessa Fabry (Jayco/VIS) rounding out the podium.
"Obviously a stage win is fantastic but it’s the first race of the tour and that’s not where it is won," said Williams. "We are going for the big prize, the yellow jersey, so I just knew we wanted to get as much time as possible."
The trio crested the final queen of the mountain section together along with NRS series leader Ruth Corset and her teammate Jenelle Crooks (Holden Women’s Cycling) along with Kristy Glover (Bicycle Superstore).
However Williams' descending skills earned her a gap on her rivals with 20 kilometres remaining with Fabry the only one to keep up. The duo were joined by Hull and the now trio, worked well together, to gain a 1:35 minute advantage on fourth placed Crooks and over two minutes to the reminder of the peloton.
"I didn't really expect to lose Ruth (Corset) so early on in the race," said Williams. “I know my strengths are descents and technical cornering and that’s where Tessa (Fabry) and I lost her.
"Anna-Leeza (Hull) got on to us and I just knew if we stayed together and rode a really good tempo, that we would stay away. We just encouraged one another which was fantastic."
Racing continues with a double staged day split with a 9.3km time trial in the morning and a criterium in the afternoon.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lizzie Williams (VIC) Specialized Securitor
|2:27:57
|2
|Anna-Leeza Hull (NSW) Individual Riders
|3
|Tessa Fabry (VIC) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team
|4
|Jenelle Crooks (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|0:01:35
|5
|Kristy Glover (VIC) Bicycle Superstore
|0:02:03
|6
|Rebecca Heath (VIC) Bicycle Superstore
|7
|Jemma Brown (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|8
|Emma Viotto (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's
|9
|Nicole Moerig (QLD) Individual Riders
|10
|Sarah McLachlan (WA) Individual Riders
|11
|Louise Betts (QLD) Campos-Tele2 Cycling Team
|12
|Ruth Corset (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|13
|Jessica Pratt (QLD) Individual Riders
|14
|Lisa Antill (NSW) Boss Racing Team
|15
|Jasmin Hurikino (QLD) Campos-Tele2 Cycling Team
|16
|Sophie Mackay (NSW) Specialized Securitor
|17
|Alexandria Nicholls (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's
|18
|Verita Stewart (VIC) Total Rush Hyster
|19
|Cassandra Dodd (QLD) Specialized Securitor
|20
|Rachel Ward (VIC) Individual Riders
|21
|Lisa Keeling (ACT) Bicycle Superstore
|22
|Bridie O’Donnell (VIC) Total Rush Hyster
|23
|Kate Perry (VIC) Total Rush Hyster
|24
|Shannon Malseed (VIC) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|0:03:44
|25
|Melanie Roach (NSW) Individual Riders
|26
|Catriona Newell (QLD) Individual Riders
|27
|Marissa Madden (NSW) Individual Riders
|28
|Rachel Edwards (QLD) Individual Riders
|29
|Carley McKay (VIC) Bicycle Superstore
|30
|Jessica Toghill (QLD) Total Rush Hyster
|31
|Jane Walker (QLD) Individual Riders
|32
|Brittany Lindores (QLD) Bicycle Superstore
|33
|Corissa Smith (QLD) Campos-Tele2 Cycling Team
|34
|Kendelle Hodges (VIC) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team
|35
|Bethany Dunne (ACT) Boss Racing Team
|36
|Claire Trembath (QLD) Specialized Securitor
|37
|Hollee Simons (NSW) Individual Riders
|38
|Laura Darlington (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's
|39
|Jahna Owen (QLD) Campos-Tele2 Cycling Team
|40
|Gina Ricardo (NSW) Boss Racing Team
|41
|Alice Wallett (ACT) Boss Racing Team
|0:12:06
|42
|Belinda Chamberlain (ACT) Individual Riders
|43
|Tegan Elferkh (ACT) Boss Racing Team
|44
|Emma Scott (VIC) Total Rush Hyster
|45
|Emma Ferguson (QLD) Individual Riders
|46
|Nikolina Orlic (QLD) Individual Riders
|47
|Ailie Mcdonald (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's
|48
|Jessica Large (QLD) Campos-Tele2 Cycling Team
|49
|Jade Colligan (NSW) Individual Riders
|0:19:18
|50
|Angela Smith (NSW) Individual Riders
|0:21:33
|51
|Tayla Hunt (NSW) Individual Riders
|0:22:41
|52
|Lara Batkin (NSW) Individual Riders
|0:26:04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jessica Toghill (QLD) Total Rush Hyster
|3
|pts
|2
|Alexandria Nicholls (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's
|2
|3
|Shannon Malseed (VIC) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristy Glover (VIC) Bicycle Superstore
|3
|pts
|2
|Emma Viotto (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's
|2
|3
|Alexandria Nicholls (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lizzie Williams (VIC) Specialized Securitor
|3
|pts
|2
|Anna-Leeza Hull (NSW) Individual Riders
|2
|3
|Tessa Fabry (VIC) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruth Corset (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Lizzie Williams (VIC) Specialized Securitor
|2
|3
|Tessa Fabry (VIC) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lizzie Williams (VIC) Specialized Securitor
|3
|pts
|2
|Ruth Corset (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Tessa Fabry (VIC) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Specialized Securitor
|7:27:57
|2
|Holden Women's Cycling Team
|0:01:35
|3
|Bicycle Superstore
|0:02:03
|4
|Total Rush Hyster
|5
|Campos-Tele2 Cycling Team
|0:03:44
|6
|Suzuki Brumby's
|7
|Boss Racing Team
|0:05:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lizzie Williams (VIC) Specialized Securitor
|2:27:47
|2
|Anna-Leeza Hull (NSW) Individual Riders
|0:00:02
|3
|Tessa Fabry (VIC) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team
|0:00:04
|4
|Jenelle Crooks (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|0:01:41
|5
|Kristy Glover (VIC) Bicycle Superstore
|0:02:11
|6
|Rebecca Heath (VIC) Bicycle Superstore
|0:02:12
|7
|Jemma Brown (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|0:02:13
|8
|Emma Viotto (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's
|9
|Nicole Moerig (QLD) Individual Riders
|10
|Sarah McLachlan (WA) Individual Riders
|11
|Louise Betts (QLD) Campos-Tele2 Cycling Team
|12
|Ruth Corset (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|13
|Jessica Pratt (QLD) Individual Riders
|14
|Lisa Antill (NSW) Boss Racing Team
|15
|Jasmin Hurikino (QLD) Campos-Tele2 Cycling Team
|16
|Sophie Mackay (NSW) Specialized Securitor
|17
|Alexandria Nicholls (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's
|18
|Verita Stewart (VIC) Total Rush Hyster
|19
|Cassandra Dodd (QLD) Specialized Securitor
|20
|Rachel Ward (VIC) Individual Riders
|21
|Lisa Keeling (ACT) Bicycle Superstore
|22
|Bridie O’Donnell (VIC) Total Rush Hyster
|23
|Kate Perry (VIC) Total Rush Hyster
|24
|Shannon Malseed (VIC) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|0:03:54
|25
|Melanie Roach (NSW) Individual Riders
|26
|Catriona Newell (QLD) Individual Riders
|27
|Marissa Madden (NSW) Individual Riders
|28
|Rachel Edwards (QLD) Individual Riders
|29
|Carley McKay (VIC) Bicycle Superstore
|30
|Jessica Toghill (QLD) Total Rush Hyster
|31
|Jane Walker (QLD) Individual Riders
|32
|Brittany Lindores (QLD) Bicycle Superstore
|33
|Corissa Smith (QLD) Campos-Tele2 Cycling Team
|34
|Kendelle Hodges (VIC) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team
|35
|Bethany Dunne (ACT) Boss Racing Team
|36
|Claire Trembath (QLD) Specialized Securitor
|37
|Hollee Simons (NSW) Individual Riders
|38
|Laura Darlington (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's
|39
|Jahna Owen (QLD) Campos-Tele2 Cycling Team
|40
|Gina Ricardo (NSW) Boss Racing Team
|41
|Alice Wallett (ACT) Boss Racing Team
|0:12:16
|42
|Belinda Chamberlain (ACT) Individual Riders
|43
|Tegan Elferkh (ACT) Boss Racing Team
|44
|Emma Scott (VIC) Total Rush Hyster
|45
|Emma Ferguson (QLD) Individual Riders
|46
|Nikolina Orlic (QLD) Individual Riders
|47
|Ailie Mcdonald (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's
|48
|Jessica Large (QLD) Campos-Tele2 Cycling Team
|49
|Jade Colligan (NSW) Individual Riders
|0:19:28
|50
|Angela Smith (NSW) Individual Riders
|0:21:43
|51
|Tayla Hunt (NSW) Individual Riders
|0:22:51
|52
|Lara Batkin (NSW) Individual Riders
|0:26:14
|53
|Alicia Macdonald (NSW) Individual Riders
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lizzie Williams (VIC) Specialized Securitor
|3
|pts
|2
|Kristy Glover (VIC) Bicycle Superstore
|3
|3
|Jessica Toghill (QLD) Total Rush Hyster
|3
|4
|Alexandria Nicholls (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's
|3
|5
|Anna-Leeza Hull (NSW) Individual Riders
|2
|6
|Emma Viotto (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's
|2
|7
|Tessa Fabry (VIC) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team
|1
|8
|Shannon Malseed (VIC) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lizzie Williams (VIC) Specialized Securitor
|5
|pts
|2
|Ruth Corset (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|5
|3
|Tessa Fabry (VIC) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Specialized Securitor
|7:27:57
|2
|Holden Women's Cycling Team
|0:01:35
|3
|Bicycle Superstore
|0:02:03
|4
|Total Rush Hyster
|5
|Campos-Tele2 Cycling Team
|0:03:44
|6
|Suzuki Brumby's
|7
|Boss Racing Team
|0:05:25
