Tessa Fabry wins morning time trial of Battle on the Border

First ever NRS stage win for Victorian

Tessa Fabry (VIS) leaves the start house

Tessa Fabry (VIS) leaves the start house
(Image credit: Cycling Australia - Tim Bardsley-Smith)
Tessa Fabry on her way to her first NRS win

Tessa Fabry on her way to her first NRS win
(Image credit: Cycling Australia - Tim Bardsley-Smith)

Victoria's Tessa Fabry (Jayco/Apollo/VIS) claimed a maiden National Road Series stage victory on Saturday as the fastest rider against the clock in the Battle on the Border stage two individual time trial. The win also elevated Fabry into the overall lead with two stages remaining.

Fabry, who finished on the podium in stage one's road race, posted a time of 13:04.58, 31 seconds ahead of Rebecca Heath (Bicycle Superstore) and under 23 national time trial champion Jenelle Crooks (Holden Women's Cycling).

Fabry's teammate Kendelle Hodges set the early best time before Fabry surprised her rivals, catching both Heath and Crooks out on the road, crossing the line just ahead of the pair.

"I was a bit worried about the corners and weather I was losing time on them because I'm still getting used to the time trial bike. [But] I've been working on my time trials lately and I was hoping that I had improved a bit."

Fabry started the day on equal time to overnight Tour leader Lizzie Williams (Specialized Securitor) and Anna-Leeza Hull (Racing Kangaroos), and starts stage three with a 36 second lead over Williams and 41 seconds ahead of Hull.

"I've only got one other teammate, Kendelle, but she works really well in the bunch and we look out for each other so hopefully we should be able to hold onto the lead."

The Tour continues this afternoon with a criterium in Murwillumbah.

Results

Stage 2 Result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tessa Fabry (VIC) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team13:04:06
2Rebecca Heath (VIC) Bicycle Superstore0:00:31
3Jenelle Crooks (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team
4Ruth Corset (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team0:00:32
5Kendelle Hodges (VIC) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team0:00:36
6Lizzie Williams (VIC) Specialized Securitor0:00:40
7Anna-Leeza Hull (NSW) Individual Riders0:00:43
8Alexandria Nicholls (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's0:00:44
9Jessica Toghill (QLD) Total Rush Hyster0:00:45
10Emma Viotto (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's0:00:50
11Lisa Keeling (ACT) Bicycle Superstore0:00:55
12Jade Colligan (NSW) Individual Riders0:00:57
13Kristy Glover (VIC) Bicycle Superstore0:01:01
14Sophie Mackay (NSW) Specialized Securitor0:01:03
15Shannon Malseed (VIC) Holden Women's Cycling Team0:01:04
16Catriona Newell (QLD) Individual Riders0:01:05
17Ailie Mcdonald (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's0:01:06
18Bethany Dunne (ACT) Boss Racing Team0:01:07
19Rachel Edwards (QLD) Individual Riders0:01:12
20Hollee Simons (NSW) Individual Riders
21Bridie O’Donnell (VIC) Total Rush Hyster0:01:14
22Lisa Antill (NSW) Boss Racing Team0:01:19
23Rachel Ward (VIC) Individual Riders
24Cassandra Dodd (QLD) Specialized Securitor0:01:23
25Verita Stewart (VIC) Total Rush Hyster0:01:24
26Marissa Madden (NSW) Individual Riders
27Alice Wallett (ACT) Boss Racing Team0:01:26
28Melanie Roach (NSW) Individual Riders0:01:30
29Jemma Brown (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team0:01:32
30Jasmin Hurikino (QLD) Campos-Tele2 Cycling Team
31Kate Perry (VIC) Total Rush Hyster0:01:35
32Louise Betts (QLD) Campos-Tele2 Cycling Team0:01:36
33Carley McKay (VIC) Bicycle Superstore0:01:46
34Laura Darlington (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's
35Jessica Pratt (QLD) Individual Riders
36Brittany Lindores (QLD) Bicycle Superstore0:01:47
37Tegan Elferkh (ACT) Boss Racing Team0:01:50
38Angela Smith (NSW) Individual Riders0:01:54
39Gina Ricardo (NSW) Boss Racing Team0:01:55
40Lara Batkin (NSW) Individual Riders0:01:56
41Nikolina Orlic (QLD) Individual Riders0:01:57
42Nicole Moerig (QLD) Individual Riders0:01:59
43Jane Walker (QLD) Individual Riders0:02:05
44Claire Trembath (QLD) Specialized Securitor0:02:07
45Corissa Smith (QLD) Campos-Tele2 Cycling Team
46Tayla Hunt (NSW) Individual Riders0:02:09
47Sarah McLachlan (WA) Individual Riders0:02:13
48Alicia Macdonald (NSW) Individual Riders0:02:21
49Emma Scott (VIC) Total Rush Hyster0:02:27
50Belinda Chamberlain (ACT) Individual Riders0:02:37
51Emma Ferguson (QLD) Individual Riders0:02:49
52Jahna Owen (QLD) Campos-Tele2 Cycling Team0:03:01
53Jessica Large (QLD) Campos-Tele2 Cycling Team0:03:15

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Holden Women's Cycling Team0:41:19
2Bicycle Superstore0:00:20
3Suzuki Brumby's0:00:33
4Specialized Securitor0:00:59
5Total Rush Hyster0:01:16
6Boss Racing Team0:01:45
7Campos-Tele2 Cycling Team0:03:08

General Classification after stage two
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tessa Fabry (VIC) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team2:40:55
2Lizzie Williams (VIC) Specialized Securitor0:00:36
3Anna-Leeza Hull (NSW) Individual Riders0:00:41
4Jenelle Crooks (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team0:02:08
5Rebecca Heath (VIC) Bicycle Superstore0:02:39
6Ruth Corset (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team0:02:41
7Alexandria Nicholls (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's0:02:53
8Emma Viotto (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's0:02:59
9Lisa Keeling (ACT) Bicycle Superstore0:03:04
10Kristy Glover (VIC) Bicycle Superstore0:03:08
11Sophie Mackay (NSW) Specialized Securitor0:03:12
12Bridie O’Donnell (VIC) Total Rush Hyster0:03:23
13Lisa Antill (NSW) Boss Racing Team0:03:28
14Rachel Ward (VIC) Individual Riders
15Cassandra Dodd (QLD) Specialized Securitor0:03:32
16Verita Stewart (VIC) Total Rush Hyster0:03:33
17Jemma Brown (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team0:03:41
18Jasmin Hurikino (QLD) Campos-Tele2 Cycling Team
19Kate Perry (VIC) Total Rush Hyster0:03:44
20Louise Betts (QLD) Campos-Tele2 Cycling Team0:03:45
21Jessica Pratt (QLD) Individual Riders0:03:55
22Nicole Moerig (QLD) Individual Riders0:04:08
23Sarah McLachlan (WA) Individual Riders0:04:22
24Kendelle Hodges (VIC) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team0:04:26
25Jessica Toghill (QLD) Total Rush Hyster0:04:35
26Shannon Malseed (VIC) Holden Women's Cycling Team0:04:54
27Catriona Newell (QLD) Individual Riders0:04:55
28Bethany Dunne (ACT) Boss Racing Team0:04:57
29Rachel Edwards (QLD) Individual Riders0:05:02
30Hollee Simons (NSW) Individual Riders
31Marissa Madden (NSW) Individual Riders0:05:14
32Melanie Roach (NSW) Individual Riders0:05:20
33Carley McKay (VIC) Bicycle Superstore0:05:36
34Laura Darlington (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's
35Brittany Lindores (QLD) Bicycle Superstore0:05:37
36Gina Ricardo (NSW) Boss Racing Team0:05:45
37Jane Walker (QLD) Individual Riders0:05:55
38Claire Trembath (QLD) Specialized Securitor0:05:57
39Corissa Smith (QLD) Campos-Tele2 Cycling Team
40Jahna Owen (QLD) Campos-Tele2 Cycling Team0:06:51
41Ailie Mcdonald (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's0:13:18
42Alice Wallett (ACT) Boss Racing Team0:13:38
43Tegan Elferkh (ACT) Boss Racing Team0:14:02
44Nikolina Orlic (QLD) Individual Riders0:14:09
45Emma Scott (VIC) Total Rush Hyster0:14:39
46Belinda Chamberlain (ACT) Individual Riders0:14:49
47Emma Ferguson (QLD) Individual Riders0:15:01
48Jessica Large (QLD) Campos-Tele2 Cycling Team0:15:27
49Jade Colligan (NSW) Individual Riders0:20:21
50Angela Smith (NSW) Individual Riders0:23:33
51Tayla Hunt (NSW) Individual Riders0:24:56
52Lara Batkin (NSW) Individual Riders0:28:06
53Alicia Macdonald (NSW) Individual Riders0:28:31

Sprint Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lizzie Williams (VIC) Specialized Securitor3pts
2Kristy Glover (VIC) Bicycle Superstore3
3Jessica Toghill (QLD) Total Rush Hyster3
4Alexandria Nicholls (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's3
5Anna-Leeza Hull (NSW) Individual Riders2
6Emma Viotto (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's2
7Tessa Fabry (VIC) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team1
8Shannon Malseed (VIC) Holden Women's Cycling Team1

Hill Climb Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lizzie Williams (VIC) Specialized Securitor5pts
2Ruth Corset (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team5
3Tessa Fabry (VIC) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team2

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Specialized Securitor8:10:15
2Holden Women's Cycling Team0:00:36
3Bicycle Superstore0:01:24
4Total Rush Hyster0:02:20
5Suzuki Brumby's0:03:18
6Campos-Tele2 Cycling Team0:05:53
7Boss Racing Team0:06:11

