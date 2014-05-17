Image 1 of 2 Tessa Fabry (VIS) leaves the start house (Image credit: Cycling Australia - Tim Bardsley-Smith) Image 2 of 2 Tessa Fabry on her way to her first NRS win (Image credit: Cycling Australia - Tim Bardsley-Smith)

Victoria's Tessa Fabry (Jayco/Apollo/VIS) claimed a maiden National Road Series stage victory on Saturday as the fastest rider against the clock in the Battle on the Border stage two individual time trial. The win also elevated Fabry into the overall lead with two stages remaining.





Fabry, who finished on the podium in stage one's road race, posted a time of 13:04.58, 31 seconds ahead of Rebecca Heath (Bicycle Superstore) and under 23 national time trial champion Jenelle Crooks (Holden Women's Cycling).

Fabry's teammate Kendelle Hodges set the early best time before Fabry surprised her rivals, catching both Heath and Crooks out on the road, crossing the line just ahead of the pair.

"I was a bit worried about the corners and weather I was losing time on them because I'm still getting used to the time trial bike. [But] I've been working on my time trials lately and I was hoping that I had improved a bit."

Fabry started the day on equal time to overnight Tour leader Lizzie Williams (Specialized Securitor) and Anna-Leeza Hull (Racing Kangaroos), and starts stage three with a 36 second lead over Williams and 41 seconds ahead of Hull.

"I've only got one other teammate, Kendelle, but she works really well in the bunch and we look out for each other so hopefully we should be able to hold onto the lead."

The Tour continues this afternoon with a criterium in Murwillumbah.

Results

Stage 2 Result # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tessa Fabry (VIC) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team 13:04:06 2 Rebecca Heath (VIC) Bicycle Superstore 0:00:31 3 Jenelle Crooks (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team 4 Ruth Corset (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team 0:00:32 5 Kendelle Hodges (VIC) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team 0:00:36 6 Lizzie Williams (VIC) Specialized Securitor 0:00:40 7 Anna-Leeza Hull (NSW) Individual Riders 0:00:43 8 Alexandria Nicholls (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's 0:00:44 9 Jessica Toghill (QLD) Total Rush Hyster 0:00:45 10 Emma Viotto (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's 0:00:50 11 Lisa Keeling (ACT) Bicycle Superstore 0:00:55 12 Jade Colligan (NSW) Individual Riders 0:00:57 13 Kristy Glover (VIC) Bicycle Superstore 0:01:01 14 Sophie Mackay (NSW) Specialized Securitor 0:01:03 15 Shannon Malseed (VIC) Holden Women's Cycling Team 0:01:04 16 Catriona Newell (QLD) Individual Riders 0:01:05 17 Ailie Mcdonald (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's 0:01:06 18 Bethany Dunne (ACT) Boss Racing Team 0:01:07 19 Rachel Edwards (QLD) Individual Riders 0:01:12 20 Hollee Simons (NSW) Individual Riders 21 Bridie O’Donnell (VIC) Total Rush Hyster 0:01:14 22 Lisa Antill (NSW) Boss Racing Team 0:01:19 23 Rachel Ward (VIC) Individual Riders 24 Cassandra Dodd (QLD) Specialized Securitor 0:01:23 25 Verita Stewart (VIC) Total Rush Hyster 0:01:24 26 Marissa Madden (NSW) Individual Riders 27 Alice Wallett (ACT) Boss Racing Team 0:01:26 28 Melanie Roach (NSW) Individual Riders 0:01:30 29 Jemma Brown (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team 0:01:32 30 Jasmin Hurikino (QLD) Campos-Tele2 Cycling Team 31 Kate Perry (VIC) Total Rush Hyster 0:01:35 32 Louise Betts (QLD) Campos-Tele2 Cycling Team 0:01:36 33 Carley McKay (VIC) Bicycle Superstore 0:01:46 34 Laura Darlington (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's 35 Jessica Pratt (QLD) Individual Riders 36 Brittany Lindores (QLD) Bicycle Superstore 0:01:47 37 Tegan Elferkh (ACT) Boss Racing Team 0:01:50 38 Angela Smith (NSW) Individual Riders 0:01:54 39 Gina Ricardo (NSW) Boss Racing Team 0:01:55 40 Lara Batkin (NSW) Individual Riders 0:01:56 41 Nikolina Orlic (QLD) Individual Riders 0:01:57 42 Nicole Moerig (QLD) Individual Riders 0:01:59 43 Jane Walker (QLD) Individual Riders 0:02:05 44 Claire Trembath (QLD) Specialized Securitor 0:02:07 45 Corissa Smith (QLD) Campos-Tele2 Cycling Team 46 Tayla Hunt (NSW) Individual Riders 0:02:09 47 Sarah McLachlan (WA) Individual Riders 0:02:13 48 Alicia Macdonald (NSW) Individual Riders 0:02:21 49 Emma Scott (VIC) Total Rush Hyster 0:02:27 50 Belinda Chamberlain (ACT) Individual Riders 0:02:37 51 Emma Ferguson (QLD) Individual Riders 0:02:49 52 Jahna Owen (QLD) Campos-Tele2 Cycling Team 0:03:01 53 Jessica Large (QLD) Campos-Tele2 Cycling Team 0:03:15

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Holden Women's Cycling Team 0:41:19 2 Bicycle Superstore 0:00:20 3 Suzuki Brumby's 0:00:33 4 Specialized Securitor 0:00:59 5 Total Rush Hyster 0:01:16 6 Boss Racing Team 0:01:45 7 Campos-Tele2 Cycling Team 0:03:08

General Classification after stage two # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tessa Fabry (VIC) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team 2:40:55 2 Lizzie Williams (VIC) Specialized Securitor 0:00:36 3 Anna-Leeza Hull (NSW) Individual Riders 0:00:41 4 Jenelle Crooks (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team 0:02:08 5 Rebecca Heath (VIC) Bicycle Superstore 0:02:39 6 Ruth Corset (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team 0:02:41 7 Alexandria Nicholls (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's 0:02:53 8 Emma Viotto (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's 0:02:59 9 Lisa Keeling (ACT) Bicycle Superstore 0:03:04 10 Kristy Glover (VIC) Bicycle Superstore 0:03:08 11 Sophie Mackay (NSW) Specialized Securitor 0:03:12 12 Bridie O’Donnell (VIC) Total Rush Hyster 0:03:23 13 Lisa Antill (NSW) Boss Racing Team 0:03:28 14 Rachel Ward (VIC) Individual Riders 15 Cassandra Dodd (QLD) Specialized Securitor 0:03:32 16 Verita Stewart (VIC) Total Rush Hyster 0:03:33 17 Jemma Brown (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team 0:03:41 18 Jasmin Hurikino (QLD) Campos-Tele2 Cycling Team 19 Kate Perry (VIC) Total Rush Hyster 0:03:44 20 Louise Betts (QLD) Campos-Tele2 Cycling Team 0:03:45 21 Jessica Pratt (QLD) Individual Riders 0:03:55 22 Nicole Moerig (QLD) Individual Riders 0:04:08 23 Sarah McLachlan (WA) Individual Riders 0:04:22 24 Kendelle Hodges (VIC) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team 0:04:26 25 Jessica Toghill (QLD) Total Rush Hyster 0:04:35 26 Shannon Malseed (VIC) Holden Women's Cycling Team 0:04:54 27 Catriona Newell (QLD) Individual Riders 0:04:55 28 Bethany Dunne (ACT) Boss Racing Team 0:04:57 29 Rachel Edwards (QLD) Individual Riders 0:05:02 30 Hollee Simons (NSW) Individual Riders 31 Marissa Madden (NSW) Individual Riders 0:05:14 32 Melanie Roach (NSW) Individual Riders 0:05:20 33 Carley McKay (VIC) Bicycle Superstore 0:05:36 34 Laura Darlington (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's 35 Brittany Lindores (QLD) Bicycle Superstore 0:05:37 36 Gina Ricardo (NSW) Boss Racing Team 0:05:45 37 Jane Walker (QLD) Individual Riders 0:05:55 38 Claire Trembath (QLD) Specialized Securitor 0:05:57 39 Corissa Smith (QLD) Campos-Tele2 Cycling Team 40 Jahna Owen (QLD) Campos-Tele2 Cycling Team 0:06:51 41 Ailie Mcdonald (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's 0:13:18 42 Alice Wallett (ACT) Boss Racing Team 0:13:38 43 Tegan Elferkh (ACT) Boss Racing Team 0:14:02 44 Nikolina Orlic (QLD) Individual Riders 0:14:09 45 Emma Scott (VIC) Total Rush Hyster 0:14:39 46 Belinda Chamberlain (ACT) Individual Riders 0:14:49 47 Emma Ferguson (QLD) Individual Riders 0:15:01 48 Jessica Large (QLD) Campos-Tele2 Cycling Team 0:15:27 49 Jade Colligan (NSW) Individual Riders 0:20:21 50 Angela Smith (NSW) Individual Riders 0:23:33 51 Tayla Hunt (NSW) Individual Riders 0:24:56 52 Lara Batkin (NSW) Individual Riders 0:28:06 53 Alicia Macdonald (NSW) Individual Riders 0:28:31

Sprint Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lizzie Williams (VIC) Specialized Securitor 3 pts 2 Kristy Glover (VIC) Bicycle Superstore 3 3 Jessica Toghill (QLD) Total Rush Hyster 3 4 Alexandria Nicholls (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's 3 5 Anna-Leeza Hull (NSW) Individual Riders 2 6 Emma Viotto (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's 2 7 Tessa Fabry (VIC) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team 1 8 Shannon Malseed (VIC) Holden Women's Cycling Team 1

Hill Climb Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lizzie Williams (VIC) Specialized Securitor 5 pts 2 Ruth Corset (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team 5 3 Tessa Fabry (VIC) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team 2