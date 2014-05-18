Image 1 of 3 Tessa Fabry secured the overall victory (Image credit: Cycling Australia - Tim Bardsley-Smith) Image 2 of 3 Rebecca Heath (Bicycle Superstore) (Image credit: Cycling Australia - Tim Bardsley-Smith) Image 3 of 3 Rebecca Heath (Bicycle Superstore) wins the final stage (Image credit: Cycling Australia - Tim Bardsley-Smith)

On the final stage of the Battle on the Border, Rebecca Heath (Bicycle Superstore) broke through to claim her first NRS win as she sprinted to victory ahead of Lizzie Williams (to Specialized Securitor) and teammate Kristy Glover. Tessa Fabry held onto her nine second lead ahead of Williams to claim her first overall NRS victory

"I'm thrilled, this is my first National Road Series win, it's just so exciting," said Heath. "It was quite a technical finish and I attacked the girls from about one kilometre to go, I backed myself like my teammates and DS are always encouraging me to do."

Fabry set up her overall victory by taking out the 9.3km time trial on Saturday and despite only having one teammate, Fabry on for the win. Continuing to impress in the NRS, 17-year-old Anna-Leeza Hull (Racing Kangaroos) rounded out the podium in third place, over one minute down on Fabry.

"It's fantastic," said Fabry. "It probably hasn't really sunk in yet, I wasn't really expecting this Tour to be one that I would do well at.

"Kendelle [Hodges] is worth three teammates, she did incredibly well today and yesterday and the day before that as well and I can't thank her enough.

"Lizzie managed to get a couple of seconds on me with her second place in today's race, but in the end it wasn't enough and I'm super stoked."

Williams was happy with her result as she also took out two stage wins

"It was quite suspenseful in the race, we didn't get the win but I'm happy I got second," said Williams.

"I was third wheel coming into the finishing loop because I knew it would be very hard to take over anyone in the last 300 metres, I managed to hold on to second after Emma Viotto (Suzuki/Brumby's) crashed on the second last corner.

"That caused a little split to Tessa but not quite enough."

Ruth Corset (Holden Women's Cycling) retains her overall NRS lead on 39 points although Williams is getting closer to overtaking her on 37 points. Fabry moved up into third place after her victory with 35 points.

Results

Stage 4 Result # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rebecca Heath (VIC) Bicycle Superstore 2:10:32 2 Lizzie Williams (VIC) Specialized Securitor 0:00:04 3 Kristy Glover (VIC) Bicycle Superstore 4 Shannon Malseed (VIC) Holden Women's Cycling Team 0:00:06 5 Ruth Corset (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team 0:00:08 6 Kendelle Hodges (VIC) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team 7 Tessa Fabry (VIC) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team 8 Louise Betts (QLD) Campos-Tele2 Cycling Team 9 Verita Stewart (VIC) Total Rush Hyster 10 Alexandria Nicholls (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's 11 Jasmin Hurikino (QLD) Campos-Tele2 Cycling Team 12 Gina Ricardo (NSW) Boss Racing Team 13 Bridie O’Donnell (VIC) Total Rush Hyster 14 Jessica Pratt (QLD) Individual Riders 15 Jenelle Crooks (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team 16 Nicole Moerig (QLD) Individual Riders 17 Lisa Antill (NSW) Boss Racing Team 18 Melanie Roach (NSW) Individual Riders 19 Lisa Keeling (ACT) Bicycle Superstore 20 Jessica Toghill (QLD) Total Rush Hyster 21 Sarah McLachlan (WA) Individual Riders 22 Bethany Dunne (ACT) Boss Racing Team 23 Rachel Ward (VIC) Individual Riders 24 Sophie Mackay (NSW) Specialized Securitor 25 Cassandra Dodd (QLD) Specialized Securitor 26 Anna-Leeza Hull (NSW) Individual Riders 0:00:26 27 Emma Viotto (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's 0:00:30 28 Kate Perry (VIC) Total Rush Hyster 0:00:36 29 Carley McKay (VIC) Bicycle Superstore 0:03:05 30 Rachel Edwards (QLD) Individual Riders 31 Jemma Brown (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team 0:04:20 32 Jane Walker (QLD) Individual Riders 0:04:27 33 Jahna Owen (QLD) Campos-Tele2 Cycling Team 34 Tegan Elferkh (ACT) Boss Racing Team 35 Laura Darlington (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's 36 Emma Scott (VIC) Total Rush Hyster 0:08:08 37 Jade Colligan (NSW) Individual Riders 0:08:10 38 Ailie Mcdonald (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's 39 Angela Smith (NSW) Individual Riders 40 Brittany Lindores (QLD) Bicycle Superstore 41 Corissa Smith (QLD) Campos-Tele2 Cycling Team 42 Claire Trembath (QLD) Specialized Securitor 43 Marissa Madden (NSW) Individual Riders 44 Belinda Chamberlain (ACT) Individual Riders 45 Alice Wallett (ACT) Boss Racing Team 46 Catriona Newell (QLD) Individual Riders 47 Nikolina Orlic (QLD) Individual Riders 48 Emma Ferguson (QLD) Individual Riders 0:13:31 49 Hollee Simons (NSW) Individual Riders 0:15:30 50 Tayla Hunt (NSW) Individual Riders 0:15:49 DNF Jessica Large (QLD) Campos-Tele2 Cycling Team DNF Alicia Macdonald (NSW) Individual Riders DNF Lara Batkin (NSW) Individual Riders

Intermediate Sprints - Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lizzie Williams (VIC) Specialized Securitor 3 pts 2 Kristy Glover (VIC) Bicycle Superstore 2 3 Ruth Corset (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Verita Stewart (VIC) Total Rush Hyster 3 pts 2 Lizzie Williams (VIC) Specialized Securitor 2 3 Jemma Brown (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team 1

Sprint 3 (Stage Finish) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rebecca Heath (VIC) Bicycle Superstore 3 pts 2 Lizzie Williams (VIC) Specialized Securitor 2 3 Kristy Glover (VIC) Bicycle Superstore 1

Hill Climbs - climb 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lizzie Williams (VIC) Specialized Securitor 3 pts 2 Ruth Corset (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team 2 3 Rebecca Heath (VIC) Bicycle Superstore 1

Climb 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Verita Stewart (VIC) Total Rush Hyster 3 pts 2 Lizzie Williams (VIC) Specialized Securitor 2 3 Ruth Corset (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team 1

Teams Stage Result # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bicycle Superstore 6:31:48 2 Specialized Securitor 0:00:08 3 Holden Women's Cycling Team 0:00:10 4 Total Rush Hyster 0:00:12 5 Boss Racing Team 6 Suzuki Brumby's 0:04:27 7 Campos-Tele2 Cycling Team 0:04:31

Final General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tessa Fabry (VIC) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team 5:23:40 2 Lizzie Williams (VIC) Specialized Securitor 0:00:09 3 Anna-Leeza Hull (NSW) Individual Riders 0:01:05 4 Jenelle Crooks (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team 0:02:06 5 Rebecca Heath (VIC) Bicycle Superstore 0:02:21 6 Ruth Corset (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team 0:02:26 7 Emma Viotto (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's 0:02:49 8 Alexandria Nicholls (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's 0:02:53 9 Kristy Glover (VIC) Bicycle Superstore 0:02:54 10 Lisa Keeling (ACT) Bicycle Superstore 0:03:04 11 Sophie Mackay (NSW) Specialized Securitor 0:03:12 12 Lisa Antill (NSW) Boss Racing Team 0:03:28 13 Verita Stewart (VIC) Total Rush Hyster 0:03:33 14 Rachel Ward (VIC) Individual Riders 0:03:37 15 Cassandra Dodd (QLD) Specialized Securitor 0:03:38 16 Jasmin Hurikino (QLD) Campos-Tele2 Cycling Team 0:03:41 17 Bridie O’Donnell (VIC) Total Rush Hyster 0:03:44 18 Louise Betts (QLD) Campos-Tele2 Cycling Team 0:03:45 19 Jessica Pratt (QLD) Individual Riders 0:03:55 20 Nicole Moerig (QLD) Individual Riders 0:04:05 21 Kendelle Hodges (VIC) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team 0:04:14 22 Sarah McLachlan (WA) Individual Riders 0:04:22 23 Jessica Toghill (QLD) Total Rush Hyster 0:04:35 24 Shannon Malseed (VIC) Holden Women's Cycling Team 0:04:57 25 Kate Perry (VIC) Total Rush Hyster 0:05:37 26 Gina Ricardo (NSW) Boss Racing Team 0:05:54 27 Bethany Dunne (ACT) Boss Racing Team 0:06:22 28 Melanie Roach (NSW) Individual Riders 0:07:15 29 Rachel Edwards (QLD) Individual Riders 0:07:59 30 Jemma Brown (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team 0:08:02 31 Laura Darlington (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's 0:09:55 32 Carley McKay (VIC) Bicycle Superstore 0:10:28 33 Jane Walker (QLD) Individual Riders 0:11:39 34 Catriona Newell (QLD) Individual Riders 0:12:57 35 Jahna Owen (QLD) Campos-Tele2 Cycling Team 0:13:05 36 Brittany Lindores (QLD) Bicycle Superstore 0:14:25 37 Marissa Madden (NSW) Individual Riders 0:14:41 38 Claire Trembath (QLD) Specialized Securitor 0:15:54 39 Corissa Smith (QLD) Campos-Tele2 Cycling Team 40 Tegan Elferkh (ACT) Boss Racing Team 0:18:39 41 Hollee Simons (NSW) Individual Riders 0:20:33 42 Ailie Mcdonald (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's 0:22:45 43 Alice Wallett (ACT) Boss Racing Team 0:23:35 44 Emma Scott (VIC) Total Rush Hyster 0:24:34 45 Nikolina Orlic (QLD) Individual Riders 0:25:06 46 Belinda Chamberlain (ACT) Individual Riders 0:25:46 47 Jade Colligan (NSW) Individual Riders 0:30:18 48 Emma Ferguson (QLD) Individual Riders 0:30:19 49 Angela Smith (NSW) Individual Riders 0:33:30 50 Tayla Hunt (NSW) Individual Riders 0:42:32

Sprint Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lizzie Williams (VIC) Specialized Securitor 13 pts 2 Kristy Glover (VIC) Bicycle Superstore 6 3 Rebecca Heath (VIC) Bicycle Superstore 3 4 Verita Stewart (VIC) Total Rush Hyster 3 5 Jessica Toghill (QLD) Total Rush Hyster 3 6 Ruth Corset (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team 3 7 Alexandria Nicholls (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's 3 8 Anna-Leeza Hull (NSW) Individual Riders 2 9 Emma Viotto (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's 2 10 Tessa Fabry (VIC) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team 1 11 Kendelle Hodges (VIC) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team 1 12 Shannon Malseed (VIC) Holden Women's Cycling Team 1 13 Jemma Brown (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team 1

Hill Climb Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lizzie Williams (VIC) Specialized Securitor 10 pts 2 Ruth Corset (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team 8 3 Verita Stewart (VIC) Total Rush Hyster 3 4 Tessa Fabry (VIC) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team 2 5 Rebecca Heath (VIC) Bicycle Superstore 1

Teams General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Specialized Securitor 16:18:27 2 Holden Women's Cycling Team 0:00:39 3 Bicycle Superstore 0:01:13 4 Total Rush Hyster 0:02:44 5 Boss Racing Team 0:06:41 6 Suzuki Brumby's 0:07:34 7 Campos-Tele2 Cycling Team 0:12:10

NRS Teams Aggregate # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bicycle Superstore 56 pts 2 Holden Women's Cycling Team 54 3 Specialized Securitor 41 4 Suzuki Brumby's 26 5 Boss Racing Team 23 6 Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team 13 7 Arbitrage Racing Women's Cycling Team 10 8 SASI Cycling Team 10 9 Total Rush Hyster 8 10 BikeBug-NextGen Racing 7 11 Liv/giant-Shimano 3 12 Building Champions Squad 1