Rebecca Heath wins final stage of Battle on the Border
Tess Fabry secures overall victory
Stage 4: Salt Resort - Salt Resort
On the final stage of the Battle on the Border, Rebecca Heath (Bicycle Superstore) broke through to claim her first NRS win as she sprinted to victory ahead of Lizzie Williams (to Specialized Securitor) and teammate Kristy Glover. Tessa Fabry held onto her nine second lead ahead of Williams to claim her first overall NRS victory
"I'm thrilled, this is my first National Road Series win, it's just so exciting," said Heath. "It was quite a technical finish and I attacked the girls from about one kilometre to go, I backed myself like my teammates and DS are always encouraging me to do."
Fabry set up her overall victory by taking out the 9.3km time trial on Saturday and despite only having one teammate, Fabry on for the win. Continuing to impress in the NRS, 17-year-old Anna-Leeza Hull (Racing Kangaroos) rounded out the podium in third place, over one minute down on Fabry.
"It's fantastic," said Fabry. "It probably hasn't really sunk in yet, I wasn't really expecting this Tour to be one that I would do well at.
"Kendelle [Hodges] is worth three teammates, she did incredibly well today and yesterday and the day before that as well and I can't thank her enough.
"Lizzie managed to get a couple of seconds on me with her second place in today's race, but in the end it wasn't enough and I'm super stoked."
Williams was happy with her result as she also took out two stage wins
"It was quite suspenseful in the race, we didn't get the win but I'm happy I got second," said Williams.
"I was third wheel coming into the finishing loop because I knew it would be very hard to take over anyone in the last 300 metres, I managed to hold on to second after Emma Viotto (Suzuki/Brumby's) crashed on the second last corner.
"That caused a little split to Tessa but not quite enough."
Ruth Corset (Holden Women's Cycling) retains her overall NRS lead on 39 points although Williams is getting closer to overtaking her on 37 points. Fabry moved up into third place after her victory with 35 points.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rebecca Heath (VIC) Bicycle Superstore
|2:10:32
|2
|Lizzie Williams (VIC) Specialized Securitor
|0:00:04
|3
|Kristy Glover (VIC) Bicycle Superstore
|4
|Shannon Malseed (VIC) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|0:00:06
|5
|Ruth Corset (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|0:00:08
|6
|Kendelle Hodges (VIC) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team
|7
|Tessa Fabry (VIC) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team
|8
|Louise Betts (QLD) Campos-Tele2 Cycling Team
|9
|Verita Stewart (VIC) Total Rush Hyster
|10
|Alexandria Nicholls (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's
|11
|Jasmin Hurikino (QLD) Campos-Tele2 Cycling Team
|12
|Gina Ricardo (NSW) Boss Racing Team
|13
|Bridie O’Donnell (VIC) Total Rush Hyster
|14
|Jessica Pratt (QLD) Individual Riders
|15
|Jenelle Crooks (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|16
|Nicole Moerig (QLD) Individual Riders
|17
|Lisa Antill (NSW) Boss Racing Team
|18
|Melanie Roach (NSW) Individual Riders
|19
|Lisa Keeling (ACT) Bicycle Superstore
|20
|Jessica Toghill (QLD) Total Rush Hyster
|21
|Sarah McLachlan (WA) Individual Riders
|22
|Bethany Dunne (ACT) Boss Racing Team
|23
|Rachel Ward (VIC) Individual Riders
|24
|Sophie Mackay (NSW) Specialized Securitor
|25
|Cassandra Dodd (QLD) Specialized Securitor
|26
|Anna-Leeza Hull (NSW) Individual Riders
|0:00:26
|27
|Emma Viotto (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's
|0:00:30
|28
|Kate Perry (VIC) Total Rush Hyster
|0:00:36
|29
|Carley McKay (VIC) Bicycle Superstore
|0:03:05
|30
|Rachel Edwards (QLD) Individual Riders
|31
|Jemma Brown (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|0:04:20
|32
|Jane Walker (QLD) Individual Riders
|0:04:27
|33
|Jahna Owen (QLD) Campos-Tele2 Cycling Team
|34
|Tegan Elferkh (ACT) Boss Racing Team
|35
|Laura Darlington (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's
|36
|Emma Scott (VIC) Total Rush Hyster
|0:08:08
|37
|Jade Colligan (NSW) Individual Riders
|0:08:10
|38
|Ailie Mcdonald (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's
|39
|Angela Smith (NSW) Individual Riders
|40
|Brittany Lindores (QLD) Bicycle Superstore
|41
|Corissa Smith (QLD) Campos-Tele2 Cycling Team
|42
|Claire Trembath (QLD) Specialized Securitor
|43
|Marissa Madden (NSW) Individual Riders
|44
|Belinda Chamberlain (ACT) Individual Riders
|45
|Alice Wallett (ACT) Boss Racing Team
|46
|Catriona Newell (QLD) Individual Riders
|47
|Nikolina Orlic (QLD) Individual Riders
|48
|Emma Ferguson (QLD) Individual Riders
|0:13:31
|49
|Hollee Simons (NSW) Individual Riders
|0:15:30
|50
|Tayla Hunt (NSW) Individual Riders
|0:15:49
|DNF
|Jessica Large (QLD) Campos-Tele2 Cycling Team
|DNF
|Alicia Macdonald (NSW) Individual Riders
|DNF
|Lara Batkin (NSW) Individual Riders
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lizzie Williams (VIC) Specialized Securitor
|3
|pts
|2
|Kristy Glover (VIC) Bicycle Superstore
|2
|3
|Ruth Corset (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Verita Stewart (VIC) Total Rush Hyster
|3
|pts
|2
|Lizzie Williams (VIC) Specialized Securitor
|2
|3
|Jemma Brown (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rebecca Heath (VIC) Bicycle Superstore
|3
|pts
|2
|Lizzie Williams (VIC) Specialized Securitor
|2
|3
|Kristy Glover (VIC) Bicycle Superstore
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lizzie Williams (VIC) Specialized Securitor
|3
|pts
|2
|Ruth Corset (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Rebecca Heath (VIC) Bicycle Superstore
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Verita Stewart (VIC) Total Rush Hyster
|3
|pts
|2
|Lizzie Williams (VIC) Specialized Securitor
|2
|3
|Ruth Corset (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bicycle Superstore
|6:31:48
|2
|Specialized Securitor
|0:00:08
|3
|Holden Women's Cycling Team
|0:00:10
|4
|Total Rush Hyster
|0:00:12
|5
|Boss Racing Team
|6
|Suzuki Brumby's
|0:04:27
|7
|Campos-Tele2 Cycling Team
|0:04:31
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tessa Fabry (VIC) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team
|5:23:40
|2
|Lizzie Williams (VIC) Specialized Securitor
|0:00:09
|3
|Anna-Leeza Hull (NSW) Individual Riders
|0:01:05
|4
|Jenelle Crooks (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|0:02:06
|5
|Rebecca Heath (VIC) Bicycle Superstore
|0:02:21
|6
|Ruth Corset (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|0:02:26
|7
|Emma Viotto (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's
|0:02:49
|8
|Alexandria Nicholls (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's
|0:02:53
|9
|Kristy Glover (VIC) Bicycle Superstore
|0:02:54
|10
|Lisa Keeling (ACT) Bicycle Superstore
|0:03:04
|11
|Sophie Mackay (NSW) Specialized Securitor
|0:03:12
|12
|Lisa Antill (NSW) Boss Racing Team
|0:03:28
|13
|Verita Stewart (VIC) Total Rush Hyster
|0:03:33
|14
|Rachel Ward (VIC) Individual Riders
|0:03:37
|15
|Cassandra Dodd (QLD) Specialized Securitor
|0:03:38
|16
|Jasmin Hurikino (QLD) Campos-Tele2 Cycling Team
|0:03:41
|17
|Bridie O’Donnell (VIC) Total Rush Hyster
|0:03:44
|18
|Louise Betts (QLD) Campos-Tele2 Cycling Team
|0:03:45
|19
|Jessica Pratt (QLD) Individual Riders
|0:03:55
|20
|Nicole Moerig (QLD) Individual Riders
|0:04:05
|21
|Kendelle Hodges (VIC) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team
|0:04:14
|22
|Sarah McLachlan (WA) Individual Riders
|0:04:22
|23
|Jessica Toghill (QLD) Total Rush Hyster
|0:04:35
|24
|Shannon Malseed (VIC) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|0:04:57
|25
|Kate Perry (VIC) Total Rush Hyster
|0:05:37
|26
|Gina Ricardo (NSW) Boss Racing Team
|0:05:54
|27
|Bethany Dunne (ACT) Boss Racing Team
|0:06:22
|28
|Melanie Roach (NSW) Individual Riders
|0:07:15
|29
|Rachel Edwards (QLD) Individual Riders
|0:07:59
|30
|Jemma Brown (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|0:08:02
|31
|Laura Darlington (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's
|0:09:55
|32
|Carley McKay (VIC) Bicycle Superstore
|0:10:28
|33
|Jane Walker (QLD) Individual Riders
|0:11:39
|34
|Catriona Newell (QLD) Individual Riders
|0:12:57
|35
|Jahna Owen (QLD) Campos-Tele2 Cycling Team
|0:13:05
|36
|Brittany Lindores (QLD) Bicycle Superstore
|0:14:25
|37
|Marissa Madden (NSW) Individual Riders
|0:14:41
|38
|Claire Trembath (QLD) Specialized Securitor
|0:15:54
|39
|Corissa Smith (QLD) Campos-Tele2 Cycling Team
|40
|Tegan Elferkh (ACT) Boss Racing Team
|0:18:39
|41
|Hollee Simons (NSW) Individual Riders
|0:20:33
|42
|Ailie Mcdonald (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's
|0:22:45
|43
|Alice Wallett (ACT) Boss Racing Team
|0:23:35
|44
|Emma Scott (VIC) Total Rush Hyster
|0:24:34
|45
|Nikolina Orlic (QLD) Individual Riders
|0:25:06
|46
|Belinda Chamberlain (ACT) Individual Riders
|0:25:46
|47
|Jade Colligan (NSW) Individual Riders
|0:30:18
|48
|Emma Ferguson (QLD) Individual Riders
|0:30:19
|49
|Angela Smith (NSW) Individual Riders
|0:33:30
|50
|Tayla Hunt (NSW) Individual Riders
|0:42:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lizzie Williams (VIC) Specialized Securitor
|13
|pts
|2
|Kristy Glover (VIC) Bicycle Superstore
|6
|3
|Rebecca Heath (VIC) Bicycle Superstore
|3
|4
|Verita Stewart (VIC) Total Rush Hyster
|3
|5
|Jessica Toghill (QLD) Total Rush Hyster
|3
|6
|Ruth Corset (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|3
|7
|Alexandria Nicholls (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's
|3
|8
|Anna-Leeza Hull (NSW) Individual Riders
|2
|9
|Emma Viotto (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's
|2
|10
|Tessa Fabry (VIC) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team
|1
|11
|Kendelle Hodges (VIC) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team
|1
|12
|Shannon Malseed (VIC) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|1
|13
|Jemma Brown (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lizzie Williams (VIC) Specialized Securitor
|10
|pts
|2
|Ruth Corset (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|8
|3
|Verita Stewart (VIC) Total Rush Hyster
|3
|4
|Tessa Fabry (VIC) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team
|2
|5
|Rebecca Heath (VIC) Bicycle Superstore
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Specialized Securitor
|16:18:27
|2
|Holden Women's Cycling Team
|0:00:39
|3
|Bicycle Superstore
|0:01:13
|4
|Total Rush Hyster
|0:02:44
|5
|Boss Racing Team
|0:06:41
|6
|Suzuki Brumby's
|0:07:34
|7
|Campos-Tele2 Cycling Team
|0:12:10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bicycle Superstore
|56
|pts
|2
|Holden Women's Cycling Team
|54
|3
|Specialized Securitor
|41
|4
|Suzuki Brumby's
|26
|5
|Boss Racing Team
|23
|6
|Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team
|13
|7
|Arbitrage Racing Women's Cycling Team
|10
|8
|SASI Cycling Team
|10
|9
|Total Rush Hyster
|8
|10
|BikeBug-NextGen Racing
|7
|11
|Liv/giant-Shimano
|3
|12
|Building Champions Squad
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruth Corset (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|39
|pts
|2
|Lizzie Williams (VIC) Specialized Securitor
|37
|3
|Tessa Fabry (VIC) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team
|35
|4
|Jenelle Crooks (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|21
|5
|Rebecca Heath (VIC) Bicycle Superstore
|21
|6
|Felicity Wardlaw (Bicycle Superstore)
|15
|7
|Kendelle Hodges (VIC) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team
|14
|8
|Anna-Leeza Hull (NSW) Individual Riders
|11
|9
|Alexandra Manly
|11
|10
|Kristy Glover (VIC) Bicycle Superstore
|7
|11
|Alexandria Nicholls (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's
|6
|12
|Sophie Mackay (NSW) Specialized Securitor
|5
|13
|Emma Viotto (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's
|4
|14
|Annette Edmondson (SASI)
|4
|15
|Ruby Livingstone (Boss Racing Team)
|3
