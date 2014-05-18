Trending

Rebecca Heath wins final stage of Battle on the Border

Tess Fabry secures overall victory

Image 1 of 3

Tessa Fabry secured the overall victory

Tessa Fabry secured the overall victory
(Image credit: Cycling Australia - Tim Bardsley-Smith)
Image 2 of 3

Rebecca Heath (Bicycle Superstore)

Rebecca Heath (Bicycle Superstore)
(Image credit: Cycling Australia - Tim Bardsley-Smith)
Image 3 of 3

Rebecca Heath (Bicycle Superstore) wins the final stage

Rebecca Heath (Bicycle Superstore) wins the final stage
(Image credit: Cycling Australia - Tim Bardsley-Smith)

On the final stage of the Battle on the Border, Rebecca Heath (Bicycle Superstore) broke through to claim her first NRS win as she sprinted to victory ahead of Lizzie Williams (to Specialized Securitor) and teammate Kristy Glover. Tessa Fabry held onto her nine second lead ahead of Williams to claim her first overall NRS victory

"I'm thrilled, this is my first National Road Series win, it's just so exciting," said Heath. "It was quite a technical finish and I attacked the girls from about one kilometre to go, I backed myself like my teammates and DS are always encouraging me to do."
Fabry set up her overall victory by taking out the 9.3km time trial on Saturday and despite only having one teammate, Fabry on for the win. Continuing to impress in the NRS, 17-year-old Anna-Leeza Hull (Racing Kangaroos) rounded out the podium in third place, over one minute down on Fabry.

"It's fantastic," said Fabry. "It probably hasn't really sunk in yet, I wasn't really expecting this Tour to be one that I would do well at.

"Kendelle [Hodges] is worth three teammates, she did incredibly well today and yesterday and the day before that as well and I can't thank her enough.

"Lizzie managed to get a couple of seconds on me with her second place in today's race, but in the end it wasn't enough and I'm super stoked."

Williams was happy with her result as she also took out two stage wins

"It was quite suspenseful in the race, we didn't get the win but I'm happy I got second," said Williams.

"I was third wheel coming into the finishing loop because I knew it would be very hard to take over anyone in the last 300 metres, I managed to hold on to second after Emma Viotto (Suzuki/Brumby's) crashed on the second last corner.

"That caused a little split to Tessa but not quite enough."

Ruth Corset (Holden Women's Cycling) retains her overall NRS lead on 39 points although Williams is getting closer to overtaking her on 37 points. Fabry moved up into third place after her victory with 35 points.

Results

Stage 4 Result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rebecca Heath (VIC) Bicycle Superstore2:10:32
2Lizzie Williams (VIC) Specialized Securitor0:00:04
3Kristy Glover (VIC) Bicycle Superstore
4Shannon Malseed (VIC) Holden Women's Cycling Team0:00:06
5Ruth Corset (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team0:00:08
6Kendelle Hodges (VIC) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team
7Tessa Fabry (VIC) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team
8Louise Betts (QLD) Campos-Tele2 Cycling Team
9Verita Stewart (VIC) Total Rush Hyster
10Alexandria Nicholls (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's
11Jasmin Hurikino (QLD) Campos-Tele2 Cycling Team
12Gina Ricardo (NSW) Boss Racing Team
13Bridie O’Donnell (VIC) Total Rush Hyster
14Jessica Pratt (QLD) Individual Riders
15Jenelle Crooks (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team
16Nicole Moerig (QLD) Individual Riders
17Lisa Antill (NSW) Boss Racing Team
18Melanie Roach (NSW) Individual Riders
19Lisa Keeling (ACT) Bicycle Superstore
20Jessica Toghill (QLD) Total Rush Hyster
21Sarah McLachlan (WA) Individual Riders
22Bethany Dunne (ACT) Boss Racing Team
23Rachel Ward (VIC) Individual Riders
24Sophie Mackay (NSW) Specialized Securitor
25Cassandra Dodd (QLD) Specialized Securitor
26Anna-Leeza Hull (NSW) Individual Riders0:00:26
27Emma Viotto (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's0:00:30
28Kate Perry (VIC) Total Rush Hyster0:00:36
29Carley McKay (VIC) Bicycle Superstore0:03:05
30Rachel Edwards (QLD) Individual Riders
31Jemma Brown (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team0:04:20
32Jane Walker (QLD) Individual Riders0:04:27
33Jahna Owen (QLD) Campos-Tele2 Cycling Team
34Tegan Elferkh (ACT) Boss Racing Team
35Laura Darlington (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's
36Emma Scott (VIC) Total Rush Hyster0:08:08
37Jade Colligan (NSW) Individual Riders0:08:10
38Ailie Mcdonald (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's
39Angela Smith (NSW) Individual Riders
40Brittany Lindores (QLD) Bicycle Superstore
41Corissa Smith (QLD) Campos-Tele2 Cycling Team
42Claire Trembath (QLD) Specialized Securitor
43Marissa Madden (NSW) Individual Riders
44Belinda Chamberlain (ACT) Individual Riders
45Alice Wallett (ACT) Boss Racing Team
46Catriona Newell (QLD) Individual Riders
47Nikolina Orlic (QLD) Individual Riders
48Emma Ferguson (QLD) Individual Riders0:13:31
49Hollee Simons (NSW) Individual Riders0:15:30
50Tayla Hunt (NSW) Individual Riders0:15:49
DNFJessica Large (QLD) Campos-Tele2 Cycling Team
DNFAlicia Macdonald (NSW) Individual Riders
DNFLara Batkin (NSW) Individual Riders

Intermediate Sprints - Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lizzie Williams (VIC) Specialized Securitor3pts
2Kristy Glover (VIC) Bicycle Superstore2
3Ruth Corset (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Verita Stewart (VIC) Total Rush Hyster3pts
2Lizzie Williams (VIC) Specialized Securitor2
3Jemma Brown (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team1

Sprint 3 (Stage Finish)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rebecca Heath (VIC) Bicycle Superstore3pts
2Lizzie Williams (VIC) Specialized Securitor2
3Kristy Glover (VIC) Bicycle Superstore1

Hill Climbs - climb 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lizzie Williams (VIC) Specialized Securitor3pts
2Ruth Corset (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team2
3Rebecca Heath (VIC) Bicycle Superstore1

Climb 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Verita Stewart (VIC) Total Rush Hyster3pts
2Lizzie Williams (VIC) Specialized Securitor2
3Ruth Corset (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team1

Teams Stage Result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bicycle Superstore6:31:48
2Specialized Securitor0:00:08
3Holden Women's Cycling Team0:00:10
4Total Rush Hyster0:00:12
5Boss Racing Team
6Suzuki Brumby's0:04:27
7Campos-Tele2 Cycling Team0:04:31

Final General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tessa Fabry (VIC) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team5:23:40
2Lizzie Williams (VIC) Specialized Securitor0:00:09
3Anna-Leeza Hull (NSW) Individual Riders0:01:05
4Jenelle Crooks (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team0:02:06
5Rebecca Heath (VIC) Bicycle Superstore0:02:21
6Ruth Corset (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team0:02:26
7Emma Viotto (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's0:02:49
8Alexandria Nicholls (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's0:02:53
9Kristy Glover (VIC) Bicycle Superstore0:02:54
10Lisa Keeling (ACT) Bicycle Superstore0:03:04
11Sophie Mackay (NSW) Specialized Securitor0:03:12
12Lisa Antill (NSW) Boss Racing Team0:03:28
13Verita Stewart (VIC) Total Rush Hyster0:03:33
14Rachel Ward (VIC) Individual Riders0:03:37
15Cassandra Dodd (QLD) Specialized Securitor0:03:38
16Jasmin Hurikino (QLD) Campos-Tele2 Cycling Team0:03:41
17Bridie O’Donnell (VIC) Total Rush Hyster0:03:44
18Louise Betts (QLD) Campos-Tele2 Cycling Team0:03:45
19Jessica Pratt (QLD) Individual Riders0:03:55
20Nicole Moerig (QLD) Individual Riders0:04:05
21Kendelle Hodges (VIC) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team0:04:14
22Sarah McLachlan (WA) Individual Riders0:04:22
23Jessica Toghill (QLD) Total Rush Hyster0:04:35
24Shannon Malseed (VIC) Holden Women's Cycling Team0:04:57
25Kate Perry (VIC) Total Rush Hyster0:05:37
26Gina Ricardo (NSW) Boss Racing Team0:05:54
27Bethany Dunne (ACT) Boss Racing Team0:06:22
28Melanie Roach (NSW) Individual Riders0:07:15
29Rachel Edwards (QLD) Individual Riders0:07:59
30Jemma Brown (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team0:08:02
31Laura Darlington (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's0:09:55
32Carley McKay (VIC) Bicycle Superstore0:10:28
33Jane Walker (QLD) Individual Riders0:11:39
34Catriona Newell (QLD) Individual Riders0:12:57
35Jahna Owen (QLD) Campos-Tele2 Cycling Team0:13:05
36Brittany Lindores (QLD) Bicycle Superstore0:14:25
37Marissa Madden (NSW) Individual Riders0:14:41
38Claire Trembath (QLD) Specialized Securitor0:15:54
39Corissa Smith (QLD) Campos-Tele2 Cycling Team
40Tegan Elferkh (ACT) Boss Racing Team0:18:39
41Hollee Simons (NSW) Individual Riders0:20:33
42Ailie Mcdonald (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's0:22:45
43Alice Wallett (ACT) Boss Racing Team0:23:35
44Emma Scott (VIC) Total Rush Hyster0:24:34
45Nikolina Orlic (QLD) Individual Riders0:25:06
46Belinda Chamberlain (ACT) Individual Riders0:25:46
47Jade Colligan (NSW) Individual Riders0:30:18
48Emma Ferguson (QLD) Individual Riders0:30:19
49Angela Smith (NSW) Individual Riders0:33:30
50Tayla Hunt (NSW) Individual Riders0:42:32

Sprint Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lizzie Williams (VIC) Specialized Securitor13pts
2Kristy Glover (VIC) Bicycle Superstore6
3Rebecca Heath (VIC) Bicycle Superstore3
4Verita Stewart (VIC) Total Rush Hyster3
5Jessica Toghill (QLD) Total Rush Hyster3
6Ruth Corset (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team3
7Alexandria Nicholls (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's3
8Anna-Leeza Hull (NSW) Individual Riders2
9Emma Viotto (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's2
10Tessa Fabry (VIC) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team1
11Kendelle Hodges (VIC) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team1
12Shannon Malseed (VIC) Holden Women's Cycling Team1
13Jemma Brown (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team1

Hill Climb Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lizzie Williams (VIC) Specialized Securitor10pts
2Ruth Corset (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team8
3Verita Stewart (VIC) Total Rush Hyster3
4Tessa Fabry (VIC) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team2
5Rebecca Heath (VIC) Bicycle Superstore1

Teams General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Specialized Securitor16:18:27
2Holden Women's Cycling Team0:00:39
3Bicycle Superstore0:01:13
4Total Rush Hyster0:02:44
5Boss Racing Team0:06:41
6Suzuki Brumby's0:07:34
7Campos-Tele2 Cycling Team0:12:10

NRS Teams Aggregate
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bicycle Superstore56pts
2Holden Women's Cycling Team54
3Specialized Securitor41
4Suzuki Brumby's26
5Boss Racing Team23
6Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team13
7Arbitrage Racing Women's Cycling Team10
8SASI Cycling Team10
9Total Rush Hyster8
10BikeBug-NextGen Racing7
11Liv/giant-Shimano3
12Building Champions Squad1

NRS Aggregate
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruth Corset (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team39pts
2Lizzie Williams (VIC) Specialized Securitor37
3Tessa Fabry (VIC) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team35
4Jenelle Crooks (QLD) Holden Women's Cycling Team21
5Rebecca Heath (VIC) Bicycle Superstore21
6Felicity Wardlaw (Bicycle Superstore)15
7Kendelle Hodges (VIC) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team14
8Anna-Leeza Hull (NSW) Individual Riders11
9Alexandra Manly11
10Kristy Glover (VIC) Bicycle Superstore7
11Alexandria Nicholls (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's6
12Sophie Mackay (NSW) Specialized Securitor5
13Emma Viotto (ACT) Suzuki Brumby's4
14Annette Edmondson (SASI)4
15Ruby Livingstone (Boss Racing Team)3

 

Latest on Cyclingnews