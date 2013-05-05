Law claims final sprint into Salt Village
Corset, Haig claim overall titles
Stage 5: Salt Village - Salt Village
Chloe McConville (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women) claimed the final stage into Salt Village at the Battle on the Border after winning the sprint from a select group at the end of the women's 77km race. Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki Bontrager), winner of yesterday's time trial finished in second place with Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing) in third.
"It was an awesome team effort, the other VIS girls did a really solid job," said an excited McConville.
McConville had ridden aggressively throughout the stage and even enjoyed a brief leaving pass from the main bunch as she decided to go it solo at the 58km point.
"When I broke [away] my sole aim was to get over the climb - for me to have any chance of sticking with the bunch I had to be up there which worked perfectly. I can descend well and once we got towards the finish I was confident I'd have a pretty good kick at the end."
Corset, courtesy of her strong riding throughout the tour, claimed the overall Battle on the Border title after starting the day with the race leader's jersey on her shoulders. Miranda Griffiths (Holden Women) held onto second place with Wiasak bumping herself into third overall after taking a time bonification on the line.
Wiasak, who finished second on the stage and ended the tour in third overall was bitter-sweet about the day's result. Coming so close to the win and getting edged out was a little frustrating for the Canberrean.
"It's a little frustrating as I've never won a road race," said Wiasak. "I just have to put missing out on the GC behind me. I was giving it a red hot go, I was gunning for it around the Salt Village circuit and on the last corner I went too fast and almost ran into the barricade - I put the brakes on and McConville came up on the inside of me and got a little bit lucky."
The overall Battle on the Border victor Corset paid tribute to the powerful rides put in by her Pensar SPM Racing teammates and added that while she has won races in the past, the one claimed in the northern part of New South Wales was just that little bit sweeter considering the level of racing experienced in the 2013 edition.
"I'm really grateful to the rest of the Pensar team. Katrin [Garfoot] led me out really well and we knew Holden were going to come at us so we had to work really hard," said an elated Corset.
Law repeats final day victory in Salt, Haig captures overall
In the men's NRS Battle on the Border it was Scott Law (GPM-Data#3) who took back-to-back final-stage wins after claiming the fourth stage at the Woodside Tour de Perth. Law positioned himself perfectly leading into the technical last few kilometres to edge out Drapac duo Bernard Sulzberger and Robbie Hucker for the stage win.
"I got myself up to third wheel going into the second-last round-about, there was Alex Wohler from Budget and George Tansley from Euride in front, I tried to sneak up towards second on one of the final corners, Alex went a little too wide and I snuck up the inside and took it from there," explained Law.
"We were really keen to come here and get a good stage result, my teammates did well to keep covering the moves and keeping me out of trouble," he added after missing out on the chance for a stage win in yesterday's cancelled criterium.
"The Genesys guys were controlling the field really well towards the finish and they were probably trying to get AJ [Giacoppo] up, so we tried to use that to our advantage and kept out of harm’s way."
Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys) finished five-seconds down on the front group that split in the final metres but did enough to comfortably claim his first NRS overall title. Huon Salmon-Genesys teammate Jai Crawford was close behind to hold onto second while Giant-Satalyst's Adam Semple continued his strong showing after Tour de Perth to claim third on GC.
"Pretty happy because it seems like I've got a pretty good strike rate in the NRS at the moment," said an excited Haig to Cyclingnews at the finish. "I got a third in Perth and a first here so it's happy days."
Haig echoed a familiar sentiment from the Huon Salmon-Genesys camp that once the team moves into the overall lead it is almost certain the team will be able to retain it until the end.
"We are confident that once we have yellow that our team is super strong and would be able to ride anything back - if there was a break that went up the road. It's really reassuring to know that."
A number of breakaways attempted to establish themselves in the first half of the race and while they contained a number of strong riders like the day's eventual winner and third-place finisher Law and Hucker, Haig and his Tasmanian outfit were never truly concerned.
"There was a couple of moments but it was never really nervous moments because I had faith in the boys that they would be able to bring it back. We have just super strong guys in the team."
Third-place overall Semple, who most recently finished second on the queen stage at Tour de Perth was satisfied with the end result as he believed his form is still lifting since opening his season just a couple of weeks ago.
"The curve is still on the drastic increase," Semple told Cyclingnews. "My form is still improving at a fast rate, week by week. Every race that I get in the legs is building me up better and better.
"There was always hope that Huon Salmon-Genesys would have to use Jai and then I could have tried something but as it stands, we had the time trial and I didn't do enough to move into second place. I'm satisfied but I'm really waiting for my chance to be back standing on that top step."
With the critical stage for GC contenders coming on the first day of racing at Battle on the Border up Mount Warning, Semple said the unusual format worked as it helped to create order within the often chaotic NRS field.
"I like that because it sorts out the peloton hierarchy immediately and also reduces the chance of someone who could have been a GC contender from crashing or getting sick in the later part of the race and missing out all together."\
With the next round of the NRS starting late next week at Tour of Toowoomba most the teams and riders, including race winner Haig were already putting their intentions out there.
"Off to Toowoomba, it's pretty much a reverse to what is here," Haig told Cyclingnews. There's a hill-top finish at the end of the tour and there's also a team time trial. We showed in the individual time trial here, with the top four positions that we might be able to take the win in the team time trial and we'll have to see after that. One of the other boys might get the win but it would be nice to keep it going."
The Drapac squad, who got their best result of the tour on the final stage voiced a similar opinion to Haig after experiencing contrasting results at Battle on the Border.
"It’s good to have two of us on the podium today, but we’ve got mixed feelings for the tour in general," said Sulzberger who finished fifth-overall.
"Genesys controlled the peloton today as we expected, they didn’t want anyone getting out too quickly - all up we look forward to the Tour of Toowoomba this week."
"We're taking the same team to Toowoomba so it's a matter of recovering, doing some work and fronting up looking for a better team result," said 10th-overall Hucker.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chloe Mcconville (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women’s Road Team)
|2:05:54
|2
|Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki Bontrager)
|3
|Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing)
|4
|Grace Sulzberger (Team Polygon Australia)
|5
|Sarah Roy (Team Bikebug)
|6
|Miranda Griffiths (Holden Women Cycling Team)
|7
|Rowena Fry (Team Polygon Australia)
|8
|Emily Roper (Suzuki Bontrager)
|9
|Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing)
|10
|Samantha De Riter (Holden Women Cycling Team)
|0:00:04
|11
|Ellen Skerritt (Team Bikebug)
|12
|Jenelle Crooks
|13
|Jemma Brown
|14
|Marianne Westacott-Clermonts
|0:00:10
|15
|Jessica Mundy (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women’s Road Team)
|0:00:12
|16
|Laura Meadley
|17
|Kym Lynch
|18
|Rebecca Heath (Holden Women Cycling Team)
|19
|Trudy Van Der Straaten (Specialized Securitor)
|0:00:13
|20
|Jasmin Hurikino (Campos Avalon)
|21
|Taryn Heather (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women’s Road Team)
|22
|Emma Viotto
|23
|Zoe Watters (Pensar SPM Racing)
|24
|Lucy Coldwell (Holden Women Cycling Team)
|25
|Cassandra Dodd (Specialized Securitor)
|26
|Ruby Livingstone (Team Bikebug)
|27
|Judith Betts (Campos Avalon)
|0:00:22
|28
|Jessica Toghill
|0:01:43
|29
|Melanie Roach
|0:03:03
|30
|Stacey Riedel (Specialized Securitor)
|0:04:23
|31
|Vanessa Mcdonald
|0:06:12
|32
|Tegan Elferkh (BOSS Racing Team)
|33
|Rachel Ward
|34
|Chloe Mcintosh
|35
|Rebecca Werner (Specialized Securitor)
|36
|Susan McAlister (Pensar SPM Racing)
|37
|Georgia Baker (Team Polygon Australia)
|38
|Amy Cure (Team Polygon Australia)
|39
|Rebecca Mackey (BOSS Racing Team)
|0:09:19
|40
|Nicole Moerig (Pensar SPM Racing)
|0:14:48
|41
|Alexandria Nicholls (Suzuki Bontrager)
|0:19:49
|42
|Brittany Lindores (Team Bikebug)
|0:19:57
|43
|Ailie McDonald (Suzuki Bontrager)
|0:30:03
|44
|Alice Wallett
|45
|Alexandra O'Dea (Campos Avalon)
|46
|Kendelle Hodges (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women’s Road Team)
|DNF
|Megan Bagworth (BOSS Racing Team)
|DNF
|Madeline Marshall (Suzuki Bontrager)
|DNS
|Sophie Mackay (BOSS Racing Team)
|DNS
|Sallyanne Cowman (Campos Avalon)
|DNS
|Claire Trembath (Specialized Securitor)
|DNS
|Natalie Langer
|DNS
|Linda White
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lucy Coldwell (Holden Women Cycling Team)
|3
|pts
|2
|Emily Roper (Suzuki Bontrager)
|2
|3
|Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki Bontrager)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chloe Mcconville (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women’s Road Team)
|3
|pts
|2
|Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki Bontrager)
|2
|3
|Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cassandra Dodd (Specialized Securitor)
|3
|pts
|2
|Miranda Griffiths (Holden Women Cycling Team)
|2
|3
|Ruby Livingstone (Team Bikebug)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Miranda Griffiths (Holden Women Cycling Team)
|3
|pts
|2
|Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing)
|2
|3
|Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pensar SPM Racing
|6:17:55
|2
|Holden Women Cycling Team
|0:00:03
|3
|Team Bikebug
|0:00:04
|4
|Jayco/Apollo VIS Women’s Road Team
|0:00:12
|5
|Specialized Securitor
|0:04:36
|6
|Team Polygon Australia
|0:05:59
|7
|Suzuki Bontrager
|0:19:36
|8
|Campos Avalon
|0:30:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing)
|4:53:02
|2
|Miranda Griffiths (Holden Women Cycling Team)
|0:00:13
|3
|Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki Bontrager)
|0:00:31
|4
|Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing)
|0:00:38
|5
|Taryn Heather (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women’s Road Team)
|0:01:00
|6
|Grace Sulzberger (Team Polygon Australia)
|0:01:13
|7
|Lucy Coldwell (Holden Women Cycling Team)
|0:01:17
|8
|Emily Roper (Suzuki Bontrager)
|0:01:18
|9
|Samantha De Riter (Holden Women Cycling Team)
|0:01:38
|10
|Zoe Watters (Pensar SPM Racing)
|0:01:44
|11
|Ellen Skerritt (Team Bikebug)
|0:02:02
|12
|Jenelle Crooks
|0:02:04
|13
|Jessica Mundy (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women’s Road Team)
|0:02:09
|14
|Rebecca Heath (Holden Women Cycling Team)
|0:02:15
|15
|Jemma Brown
|0:02:18
|16
|Laura Meadley
|17
|Marianne Westacott-Clermonts
|0:02:19
|18
|Cassandra Dodd (Specialized Securitor)
|0:02:26
|19
|Jasmin Hurikino (Campos Avalon)
|0:02:33
|20
|Sarah Roy (Team Bikebug)
|0:02:54
|21
|Susan McAlister (Pensar SPM Racing)
|0:07:49
|22
|Rebecca Werner (Specialized Securitor)
|0:08:15
|23
|Chloe Mcconville (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women’s Road Team)
|0:08:40
|24
|Rowena Fry (Team Polygon Australia)
|0:12:19
|25
|Georgia Baker (Team Polygon Australia)
|0:13:09
|26
|Judith Betts (Campos Avalon)
|0:16:10
|27
|Emma Viotto
|0:16:28
|28
|Kym Lynch
|0:16:42
|29
|Trudy Van Der Straaten (Specialized Securitor)
|0:16:43
|30
|Nicole Moerig (Pensar SPM Racing)
|0:17:08
|31
|Amy Cure (Team Polygon Australia)
|0:17:15
|32
|Ruby Livingstone (Team Bikebug)
|0:17:33
|33
|Jessica Toghill
|0:17:54
|34
|Melanie Roach
|0:19:37
|35
|Stacey Riedel (Specialized Securitor)
|0:21:34
|36
|Rachel Ward
|0:22:32
|37
|Chloe Mcintosh
|0:22:40
|38
|Tegan Elferkh (BOSS Racing Team)
|0:32:03
|39
|Rebecca Mackey (BOSS Racing Team)
|0:32:48
|40
|Alexandria Nicholls (Suzuki Bontrager)
|0:36:08
|41
|Brittany Lindores (Team Bikebug)
|0:37:06
|42
|Ailie McDonald (Suzuki Bontrager)
|0:45:58
|43
|Kendelle Hodges (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women’s Road Team)
|0:46:29
|44
|Vanessa Mcdonald
|0:55:11
|45
|Alice Wallett
|0:55:51
|46
|Alexandra O'Dea (Campos Avalon)
|1:17:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emily Roper (Suzuki Bontrager)
|5
|pts
|2
|Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing)
|5
|3
|Miranda Griffiths (Holden Women Cycling Team)
|4
|4
|Chloe Mcconville (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women’s Road Team)
|3
|5
|Lucy Coldwell (Holden Women Cycling Team)
|3
|6
|Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki Bontrager)
|3
|7
|Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Miranda Griffiths (Holden Women Cycling Team)
|9
|pts
|2
|Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing)
|8
|3
|Cassandra Dodd (Specialized Securitor)
|3
|4
|Emily Roper (Suzuki Bontrager)
|2
|5
|Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing)
|1
|6
|Ruby Livingstone (Team Bikebug)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pensar SPM Racing
|14:41:48
|2
|Holden Women Cycling Team
|0:00:36
|3
|Jayco/Apollo VIS Women’s Road Team
|0:09:17
|4
|Team Polygon Australia
|0:18:27
|5
|Team Bikebug
|0:19:42
|6
|Specialized Securitor
|0:22:53
|7
|Suzuki Bontrager
|0:34:59
|8
|Campos Avalon
|1:11:52
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pensar SPM Racing
|42
|pts
|2
|Holden Women Cycling Team
|34
|3
|Jayco/Apollo VIS Women’s Road Team
|21
|4
|Team Polygon Australia
|18
|5
|Suzuki Bontrager
|14
|6
|Team Bikebug
|8
|7
|Specialized Securitor
|7
|8
|BOSS Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing)
|25
|pts
|2
|Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing)
|24
|3
|Miranda Griffiths (Holden Women Cycling Team)
|17
|4
|Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki Bontrager)
|16
|5
|Taryn Heather (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women’s Road Team)
|16
|6
|Grace Sulzberger (Team Polygon Australia)
|14
|7
|Samantha De Riter (Holden Women Cycling Team)
|13
|8
|Lucy Coldwell (Holden Women Cycling Team)
|9
|9
|Emily Roper (Suzuki Bontrager)
|3
|10
|Janelle Crooks (Pensar SPM Racing)
|3
|11
|Sarah Roy (Team Bikebug)
|3
|12
|Lisa Keeling (Bicycle Superstore)
|3
|13
|Chloe Mcconville (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women’s Road Team)
|3
|14
|Felicity Wardlaw (Bicycle Superstore)
|2
|15
|Zoe Watters (Pensar SPM Racing)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Scott Law (GPM Data#3)
|2:18:26
|2
|Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Cycling)
|3
|Robbie Hucker (Drapac Cycling)
|4
|George Tansley (Euride Racing)
|5
|Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|6
|Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)
|7
|Michael Phelan (Parramatta Race Team)
|8
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|9
|Alex Wohler (Budget Forklifts)
|10
|Thomas Patton (Parramatta Race Team)
|11
|Lex Nederlof (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)
|0:00:05
|12
|Reuben Donati (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
|13
|Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Cycling)
|14
|Ben Dyball (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|15
|Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|16
|Jai Crawford (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|17
|Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|18
|Ryan Cavanagh (Pensar SPM Racing)
|19
|Nicholas Yallouris (St George Skoda HP Team)
|20
|Shaun Mccarthy (Budget Forklifts)
|21
|Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|22
|Nathan Elliott (Target Trek Racing Team)
|23
|Jayden Copp (Pro Team Downunder)
|24
|Correy Edmed (Pensar SPM Racing)
|25
|Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|26
|Marc Williams (Budget Forklifts)
|27
|Adam Semple (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
|28
|Alistair Donohoe (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|29
|Ben Cook (Campos Avalon)
|30
|Daniel Bonello (Parramatta Race Team)
|31
|Brodie Talbot (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
|32
|Andrew Clarkson (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)
|33
|Tristan Bauer (Sydney Uni Velo Racing)
|34
|Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts)
|35
|Cal Britten (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|36
|David Parsons (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)
|37
|Jeremy Scott (St George Skoda HP Team)
|38
|James Szollosi (Pro Team Downunder)
|39
|Saxon Irvine (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
|40
|Ayden Toovey (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
|41
|Andrew Stephan (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
|42
|Daniel Pinczewski (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
|43
|Peter Hatton (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
|44
|Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|45
|Joel Strachan (Target Trek Racing Team)
|0:00:21
|46
|Dylan Newbery (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
|0:00:23
|47
|Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
|48
|Ryan Thomas (Parramatta Race Team)
|49
|Gerald Evans (Team Polygon Australia)
|50
|Nicholas Woods (Pro Team Downunder)
|51
|James Boal (Target Trek Racing Team)
|52
|Dave Brown (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
|53
|Nicholas Costello (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
|54
|Jordan Payne (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
|0:00:27
|55
|Alexander Malone (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
|0:00:28
|56
|Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia)
|0:00:30
|57
|Benjamin Fox (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
|0:00:32
|58
|Jason Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
|59
|Sylvain Lauwers (Pro Team Downunder)
|60
|Scott McPhee (Euride Racing)
|61
|Trevor Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
|62
|Leslie Masters (Pro Team Downunder)
|63
|Riley Maule (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
|0:00:37
|64
|Callum O'Sullivan (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
|65
|Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
|66
|Matthew Clark (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
|67
|Jesse Ewart (GPM Data#3)
|0:00:39
|68
|Christopher Aitken (Paradice Investment Cycling Team)
|69
|Sam Stow (Pensar SPM Racing)
|70
|Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Cycling)
|71
|Amir Rusli (Drapac Cycling)
|72
|Aaron Donnelly (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|73
|David Melville (GPM Data#3)
|0:00:41
|74
|Andrew Roe (Euride Racing)
|0:00:43
|75
|Matthew Killin (Pensar SPM Racing)
|0:00:48
|76
|Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts)
|77
|Jacob Kauffmann (Budget Forklifts)
|0:00:54
|78
|Matthew Nicholson (Team Polygon Australia)
|79
|Geoff Straub (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
|80
|Rowan Dever (Target Trek Racing Team)
|81
|Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing)
|0:00:59
|82
|Fiachra O'Muire (Euride Racing)
|83
|Jay Dutton (St George Skoda HP Team)
|84
|Brad Davies (Euride Racing)
|0:01:01
|85
|Russell Gill (Euride Racing)
|0:01:06
|86
|Jason Rigg (Team Polygon Australia)
|87
|Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|0:01:08
|88
|Julian Hamill (GPM Data#3)
|0:01:09
|89
|Mathew Marshall (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
|90
|Chris Beeck (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
|91
|Jacob Restall (Pro Team Downunder)
|0:01:19
|92
|Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Pro Team Downunder)
|93
|James Hepburn (GPM Data#3)
|94
|Joshua Taylor (GPM Data#3)
|95
|Blair Windsor (Budget Forklifts)
|0:02:00
|96
|Luke Williams (Sydney Uni Velo Racing)
|97
|Lachlan Ambrose (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)
|0:02:18
|98
|Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|99
|Kasey Clark (Pensar SPM Racing)
|0:02:20
|100
|Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)
|0:02:23
|101
|Jake Magee (GPM Data#3)
|0:03:25
|102
|Tamas Allenby (Sydney Uni Velo Racing)
|0:00:05
|103
|Kevin Hawes (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
|0:06:23
|104
|Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)
|0:08:53
|105
|Hadleigh Milligan (Pensar SPM Racing)
|106
|Peter English (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
|107
|Antony Dimitrovski (Parramatta Race Team)
|108
|Mitchell Carrington (Paradice Investment Cycling Team)
|109
|Andrew Crawley (GPM Data#3)
|0:13:59
|110
|Kyle Bridgwood (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
|0:14:11
|111
|Benjamin Harvey (St George Skoda HP Team)
|0:15:21
|112
|Stuart Smith (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|0:15:33
|113
|Cameron Ivory (Paradice Investment Cycling Team)
|0:15:34
|114
|Reece Robinson (Paradice Investment Cycling Team)
|115
|Harrison Bailey (Parramatta Race Team)
|0:18:40
|116
|Griffith Moore (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
|0:23:21
|117
|Daniel McCulloch (Campos Avalon)
|0:26:02
|118
|Dylan Hately (Target Trek Racing Team)
|0:28:31
|119
|Connor Hughes (Sydney Uni Velo Racing)
|120
|Adam Allen (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
|121
|Rafael Vainikka (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
|122
|Guy Brown (Paradice Investment Cycling Team)
|123
|Ben Price (Team Polygon Australia)
|0:28:59
|DNF
|Theodore Yates (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
|DNF
|Thomas Donald (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|DNF
|Justin Vanstone (Pro Team Downunder)
|DNF
|James Miller (Campos Avalon)
|DNS
|William Walker (Drapac Cycling)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts)
|3
|pts
|2
|Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)
|2
|3
|Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Scott Law (GPM Data#3)
|3
|pts
|2
|Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Cycling)
|2
|3
|Robbie Hucker (Drapac Cycling)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Scott Law (GPM Data#3)
|3
|pts
|2
|Alexander Malone (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
|2
|3
|Robbie Hucker (Drapac Cycling)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts)
|3
|pts
|2
|Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)
|2
|3
|Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Pro Team Downunder)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Pro Team Downunder)
|3
|pts
|2
|Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|2
|3
|Ben Dyball (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Drapac Cycling
|6:55:23
|2
|search2retain p/b health.com.au
|3
|Parramatta Race Team
|4
|Budget Forklifts
|0:00:05
|5
|Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:10
|6
|Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
|7
|Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team
|8
|Pro Team Downunder
|0:00:28
|9
|Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program
|10
|Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:00:33
|11
|Pensar SPM Racing
|0:00:44
|12
|Target Trek Racing Team
|13
|Team Polygon Australia
|0:00:48
|14
|Data#3 Cisco Racing Team
|0:01:00
|15
|St George Skoda HP Team
|0:01:04
|16
|Euride Racing
|0:01:10
|17
|GPM Data#3
|0:01:15
|18
|CharterMason Drapac Development Team
|0:01:36
|19
|Sydney Uni Velo Racing
|0:02:05
|20
|Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|0:25:01
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|8:42:20
|2
|Jai Crawford (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:39
|3
|Adam Semple (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
|0:00:45
|4
|Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|0:00:48
|5
|Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Cycling)
|0:01:11
|6
|Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|0:01:22
|7
|Ben Dyball (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|0:01:30
|8
|Alex Wohler (Budget Forklifts)
|0:01:33
|9
|Marc Williams (Budget Forklifts)
|0:01:34
|10
|Robbie Hucker (Drapac Cycling)
|0:01:50
|11
|Nathan Elliott (Target Trek Racing Team)
|0:01:54
|12
|Correy Edmed (Pensar SPM Racing)
|0:01:59
|13
|Cal Britten (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|0:02:04
|14
|Matthew Clark (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
|0:02:26
|15
|Daniel Bonello (Parramatta Race Team)
|0:02:51
|16
|Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts)
|0:02:55
|17
|Ayden Toovey (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
|0:03:02
|18
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|0:03:04
|19
|Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|0:03:13
|20
|Trevor Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
|0:03:14
|21
|Jeremy Scott (St George Skoda HP Team)
|0:03:19
|22
|Ben Cook (Campos Avalon)
|0:03:23
|23
|Ryan Cavanagh (Pensar SPM Racing)
|24
|Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia)
|0:03:25
|25
|Nicholas Woods (Pro Team Downunder)
|0:03:30
|26
|Jason Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
|0:03:31
|27
|James Szollosi (Pro Team Downunder)
|28
|Shaun Mccarthy (Budget Forklifts)
|0:03:44
|29
|Saxon Irvine (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
|30
|Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Cycling)
|0:03:48
|31
|Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
|0:04:16
|32
|Nicholas Yallouris (St George Skoda HP Team)
|0:04:29
|33
|Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
|0:04:36
|34
|Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Pro Team Downunder)
|0:04:43
|35
|Jay Dutton (St George Skoda HP Team)
|36
|Scott McPhee (Euride Racing)
|0:04:48
|37
|Michael Phelan (Parramatta Race Team)
|0:04:51
|38
|Jacob Restall (Pro Team Downunder)
|0:05:06
|39
|David Melville (GPM Data#3)
|0:05:20
|40
|Tristan Bauer (Sydney Uni Velo Racing)
|0:05:27
|41
|Jayden Copp (Pro Team Downunder)
|0:05:28
|42
|Callum O'Sullivan (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
|0:05:29
|43
|Sam Stow (Pensar SPM Racing)
|0:05:32
|44
|Nicholas Costello (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
|45
|Jordan Payne (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
|0:05:33
|46
|Brodie Talbot (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
|0:05:36
|47
|Thomas Patton (Parramatta Race Team)
|0:05:39
|48
|Mathew Marshall (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
|0:05:40
|49
|Christopher Aitken (Paradice Investment Cycling Team)
|0:05:47
|50
|Aaron Donnelly (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|0:05:51
|51
|Jacob Kauffmann (Budget Forklifts)
|0:06:04
|52
|Andrew Clarkson (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)
|53
|Fiachra O'Muire (Euride Racing)
|0:06:09
|54
|Andrew Roe (Euride Racing)
|0:06:31
|55
|Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts)
|0:06:34
|56
|Riley Maule (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
|0:06:41
|57
|Lex Nederlof (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)
|0:06:43
|58
|Blair Windsor (Budget Forklifts)
|0:06:44
|59
|Alexander Malone (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
|0:06:59
|60
|Amir Rusli (Drapac Cycling)
|0:07:10
|61
|Leslie Masters (Pro Team Downunder)
|0:07:14
|62
|Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)
|0:07:15
|63
|Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)
|0:08:07
|64
|Julian Hamill (GPM Data#3)
|0:08:51
|65
|David Parsons (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)
|0:09:28
|66
|Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|0:10:35
|67
|Gerald Evans (Team Polygon Australia)
|0:10:47
|68
|Jason Rigg (Team Polygon Australia)
|0:10:55
|69
|Kevin Hawes (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
|0:11:01
|70
|Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|0:11:18
|71
|Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|0:11:20
|72
|Tamas Allenby (Sydney Uni Velo Racing)
|0:11:27
|73
|Scott Law (GPM Data#3)
|0:13:12
|74
|Alistair Donohoe (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|0:14:04
|75
|George Tansley (Euride Racing)
|0:15:16
|76
|Peter English (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
|0:15:54
|77
|Ryan Thomas (Parramatta Race Team)
|0:16:25
|78
|James Hepburn (GPM Data#3)
|0:17:20
|79
|Joshua Taylor (GPM Data#3)
|0:18:03
|80
|Geoff Straub (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
|0:21:11
|81
|Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)
|0:21:56
|82
|Dylan Newbery (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
|0:22:02
|83
|Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Cycling)
|0:23:18
|84
|Brad Davies (Euride Racing)
|0:29:03
|85
|Dave Brown (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
|0:30:42
|86
|Reuben Donati (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
|0:31:03
|87
|Joel Strachan (Target Trek Racing Team)
|0:31:05
|88
|Peter Hatton (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
|0:31:07
|89
|Jesse Ewart (GPM Data#3)
|0:31:37
|90
|Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing)
|0:31:51
|91
|James Boal (Target Trek Racing Team)
|0:31:55
|92
|Reece Robinson (Paradice Investment Cycling Team)
|0:31:57
|93
|Matthew Killin (Pensar SPM Racing)
|0:33:08
|94
|Matthew Nicholson (Team Polygon Australia)
|0:33:49
|95
|Chris Beeck (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
|0:34:32
|96
|Andrew Stephan (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
|0:35:06
|97
|Sylvain Lauwers (Pro Team Downunder)
|0:37:14
|98
|Russell Gill (Euride Racing)
|0:39:35
|99
|Benjamin Fox (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
|0:43:00
|100
|Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|0:43:05
|101
|Cameron Ivory (Paradice Investment Cycling Team)
|0:47:43
|102
|Kyle Bridgwood (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
|0:48:01
|103
|Daniel Pinczewski (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
|0:48:16
|104
|Lachlan Ambrose (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)
|0:48:56
|105
|Stuart Smith (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|0:49:36
|106
|Rowan Dever (Target Trek Racing Team)
|0:50:20
|107
|Jake Magee (GPM Data#3)
|0:50:30
|108
|Antony Dimitrovski (Parramatta Race Team)
|0:51:40
|109
|Benjamin Harvey (St George Skoda HP Team)
|0:51:43
|110
|Mitchell Carrington (Paradice Investment Cycling Team)
|0:52:50
|111
|Luke Williams (Sydney Uni Velo Racing)
|0:53:24
|112
|Andrew Crawley (GPM Data#3)
|0:54:37
|113
|Hadleigh Milligan (Pensar SPM Racing)
|0:55:34
|114
|Kasey Clark (Pensar SPM Racing)
|0:55:55
|115
|Dylan Hately (Target Trek Racing Team)
|1:06:57
|116
|Daniel McCulloch (Campos Avalon)
|1:11:19
|117
|Adam Allen (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
|1:16:23
|118
|Guy Brown (Paradice Investment Cycling Team)
|1:17:13
|119
|Griffith Moore (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
|1:17:41
|120
|Rafael Vainikka (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
|1:18:05
|121
|Ben Price (Team Polygon Australia)
|1:23:19
|122
|Connor Hughes (Sydney Uni Velo Racing)
|1:31:07
|123
|Harrison Bailey (Parramatta Race Team)
|1:38:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)
|9
|pts
|2
|Scott Law (GPM Data#3)
|6
|3
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|5
|4
|Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|3
|5
|Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts)
|3
|6
|Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Pro Team Downunder)
|3
|7
|Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Cycling)
|2
|8
|Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)
|2
|9
|Robbie Hucker (Drapac Cycling)
|1
|10
|Nicholas Woods (Pro Team Downunder)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Pro Team Downunder)
|15
|pts
|2
|Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|10
|3
|Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|7
|4
|Jai Crawford (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|6
|5
|Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|5
|6
|Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts)
|5
|7
|Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|3
|8
|Scott Law (GPM Data#3)
|3
|9
|Adam Semple (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
|3
|10
|Mathew Marshall (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
|3
|11
|Alexander Malone (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
|2
|12
|Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)
|2
|13
|Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Cycling)
|2
|14
|Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Cycling)
|1
|15
|Ben Dyball (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|1
|16
|Robbie Hucker (Drapac Cycling)
|1
|17
|Nicholas Woods (Pro Team Downunder)
|1
|18
|Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|26:07:34
|2
|Budget Forklifts
|0:04:30
|3
|search2retain p/b health.com.au
|0:05:17
|4
|Drapac Cycling
|0:05:59
|5
|CharterMason Drapac Development Team
|0:08:12
|6
|Pro Team Downunder
|0:08:54
|7
|Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:08:59
|8
|Pensar SPM Racing
|0:10:20
|9
|Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program
|0:10:39
|10
|St George Skoda HP Team
|0:11:57
|11
|Parramatta Race Team
|0:12:45
|12
|Euride Racing
|0:14:29
|13
|GPM Data#3
|0:16:34
|14
|Team Polygon Australia
|0:18:11
|15
|Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
|0:18:47
|16
|Data#3 Cisco Racing Team
|0:32:09
|17
|Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team
|0:51:08
|18
|Target Trek Racing Team
|1:04:20
|19
|Sydney Uni Velo Racing
|1:07:08
|20
|Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|1:17:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|44
|pts
|2
|Budget Forklifts
|34
|3
|search2retain p/b health.com.au
|22
|4
|Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|16
|5
|Drapac Cycling
|11
|6
|Euride Racing
|10
|7
|African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|9
|8
|Pro Team Downunder
|9
|9
|CharterMason Drapac Development Team
|7
|10
|St George Skoda HP Team
|7
|11
|Target Trek Racing Team
|5
|12
|Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program
|5
|13
|Pensar SPM Racing
|4
|14
|Parramatta Race Team
|3
|15
|Bianchi Lotto Arbitrage
|2
|16
|Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team
|2
|17
|GPM Data#3
|2
|18
|Team Polygon Australia
|1
|19
|Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
|1
|20
|Data#3 Cisco Racing Team
|1
|21
|Sydney Uni Velo Racing
|1
|22
|Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|1
|23
|Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|23
|pts
|2
|Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|18
|3
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|15
|4
|Jai Crawford (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|12
|5
|Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|12
|6
|Adam Semple (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
|10
|7
|Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts)
|10
|8
|Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|8
|9
|Sam Horgan (Budget Forklifts)
|8
|10
|Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Cycling)
|8
|11
|Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|8
|12
|Scott Law (GPM Data#3)
|6
|13
|Ben Dyball (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|5
|14
|Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)
|5
|15
|Aaron Donnelly (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|5
