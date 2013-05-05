Image 1 of 15 Scott Law (GPM-Data#3) puts the disappointment of yesterday's cancelled stage behind him with a fine win into Salt Village (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 15 Ruth Corset is now the leader in the NRS rankings (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 3 of 15 The Jayco girls in good spirits after the stage (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 4 of 15 The pace was fast on the final stage at Battle on the Border (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 5 of 15 Third-place overall Adam Semple (Satalyst-Giant) up the climb (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 6 of 15 Jack Haig climbs alongside Jai Crawford (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 7 of 15 Darren Lapthorne during the climb (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 8 of 15 Scotty Law (GPM-Data#3) gets the win (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 9 of 15 The top three on GC: Crawford, Haig and Semple (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 10 of 15 Jack Haig pulls on the NRS leader's jersey after victory at Battle on the Border (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 11 of 15 Huon Salmon-Genesys pose for a photo after the final stage at Battle on the Border (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 12 of 15 All smiles for Jack Haig after claiming his first overall NRS title (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 13 of 15 Chloe McConville takes out the exciting sprint finish (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 14 of 15 Final GC podium at Battle on the Border: Jai Crawford, Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys) and Adam Semple (Satalyst-Giant) (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 15 of 15 Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys) claims the Battle on the Border title and takes the lead in the NRS standings (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Chloe McConville (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women) claimed the final stage into Salt Village at the Battle on the Border after winning the sprint from a select group at the end of the women's 77km race. Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki Bontrager), winner of yesterday's time trial finished in second place with Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing) in third.

"It was an awesome team effort, the other VIS girls did a really solid job," said an excited McConville.





McConville had ridden aggressively throughout the stage and even enjoyed a brief leaving pass from the main bunch as she decided to go it solo at the 58km point.

"When I broke [away] my sole aim was to get over the climb - for me to have any chance of sticking with the bunch I had to be up there which worked perfectly. I can descend well and once we got towards the finish I was confident I'd have a pretty good kick at the end."

Corset, courtesy of her strong riding throughout the tour, claimed the overall Battle on the Border title after starting the day with the race leader's jersey on her shoulders. Miranda Griffiths (Holden Women) held onto second place with Wiasak bumping herself into third overall after taking a time bonification on the line.

Wiasak, who finished second on the stage and ended the tour in third overall was bitter-sweet about the day's result. Coming so close to the win and getting edged out was a little frustrating for the Canberrean.

"It's a little frustrating as I've never won a road race," said Wiasak. "I just have to put missing out on the GC behind me. I was giving it a red hot go, I was gunning for it around the Salt Village circuit and on the last corner I went too fast and almost ran into the barricade - I put the brakes on and McConville came up on the inside of me and got a little bit lucky."

The overall Battle on the Border victor Corset paid tribute to the powerful rides put in by her Pensar SPM Racing teammates and added that while she has won races in the past, the one claimed in the northern part of New South Wales was just that little bit sweeter considering the level of racing experienced in the 2013 edition.

"I'm really grateful to the rest of the Pensar team. Katrin [Garfoot] led me out really well and we knew Holden were going to come at us so we had to work really hard," said an elated Corset.





Law repeats final day victory in Salt, Haig captures overall

In the men's NRS Battle on the Border it was Scott Law (GPM-Data#3) who took back-to-back final-stage wins after claiming the fourth stage at the Woodside Tour de Perth. Law positioned himself perfectly leading into the technical last few kilometres to edge out Drapac duo Bernard Sulzberger and Robbie Hucker for the stage win.

"I got myself up to third wheel going into the second-last round-about, there was Alex Wohler from Budget and George Tansley from Euride in front, I tried to sneak up towards second on one of the final corners, Alex went a little too wide and I snuck up the inside and took it from there," explained Law.

"We were really keen to come here and get a good stage result, my teammates did well to keep covering the moves and keeping me out of trouble," he added after missing out on the chance for a stage win in yesterday's cancelled criterium.

"The Genesys guys were controlling the field really well towards the finish and they were probably trying to get AJ [Giacoppo] up, so we tried to use that to our advantage and kept out of harm’s way."

Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys) finished five-seconds down on the front group that split in the final metres but did enough to comfortably claim his first NRS overall title. Huon Salmon-Genesys teammate Jai Crawford was close behind to hold onto second while Giant-Satalyst's Adam Semple continued his strong showing after Tour de Perth to claim third on GC.

"Pretty happy because it seems like I've got a pretty good strike rate in the NRS at the moment," said an excited Haig to Cyclingnews at the finish. "I got a third in Perth and a first here so it's happy days."

Haig echoed a familiar sentiment from the Huon Salmon-Genesys camp that once the team moves into the overall lead it is almost certain the team will be able to retain it until the end.

"We are confident that once we have yellow that our team is super strong and would be able to ride anything back - if there was a break that went up the road. It's really reassuring to know that."

A number of breakaways attempted to establish themselves in the first half of the race and while they contained a number of strong riders like the day's eventual winner and third-place finisher Law and Hucker, Haig and his Tasmanian outfit were never truly concerned.

"There was a couple of moments but it was never really nervous moments because I had faith in the boys that they would be able to bring it back. We have just super strong guys in the team."

Third-place overall Semple, who most recently finished second on the queen stage at Tour de Perth was satisfied with the end result as he believed his form is still lifting since opening his season just a couple of weeks ago.

"The curve is still on the drastic increase," Semple told Cyclingnews. "My form is still improving at a fast rate, week by week. Every race that I get in the legs is building me up better and better.

"There was always hope that Huon Salmon-Genesys would have to use Jai and then I could have tried something but as it stands, we had the time trial and I didn't do enough to move into second place. I'm satisfied but I'm really waiting for my chance to be back standing on that top step."

With the critical stage for GC contenders coming on the first day of racing at Battle on the Border up Mount Warning, Semple said the unusual format worked as it helped to create order within the often chaotic NRS field.

"I like that because it sorts out the peloton hierarchy immediately and also reduces the chance of someone who could have been a GC contender from crashing or getting sick in the later part of the race and missing out all together."\

With the next round of the NRS starting late next week at Tour of Toowoomba most the teams and riders, including race winner Haig were already putting their intentions out there.

"Off to Toowoomba, it's pretty much a reverse to what is here," Haig told Cyclingnews. There's a hill-top finish at the end of the tour and there's also a team time trial. We showed in the individual time trial here, with the top four positions that we might be able to take the win in the team time trial and we'll have to see after that. One of the other boys might get the win but it would be nice to keep it going."

The Drapac squad, who got their best result of the tour on the final stage voiced a similar opinion to Haig after experiencing contrasting results at Battle on the Border.

"It’s good to have two of us on the podium today, but we’ve got mixed feelings for the tour in general," said Sulzberger who finished fifth-overall.

"Genesys controlled the peloton today as we expected, they didn’t want anyone getting out too quickly - all up we look forward to the Tour of Toowoomba this week."

"We're taking the same team to Toowoomba so it's a matter of recovering, doing some work and fronting up looking for a better team result," said 10th-overall Hucker.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chloe Mcconville (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women’s Road Team) 2:05:54 2 Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki Bontrager) 3 Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing) 4 Grace Sulzberger (Team Polygon Australia) 5 Sarah Roy (Team Bikebug) 6 Miranda Griffiths (Holden Women Cycling Team) 7 Rowena Fry (Team Polygon Australia) 8 Emily Roper (Suzuki Bontrager) 9 Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing) 10 Samantha De Riter (Holden Women Cycling Team) 0:00:04 11 Ellen Skerritt (Team Bikebug) 12 Jenelle Crooks 13 Jemma Brown 14 Marianne Westacott-Clermonts 0:00:10 15 Jessica Mundy (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women’s Road Team) 0:00:12 16 Laura Meadley 17 Kym Lynch 18 Rebecca Heath (Holden Women Cycling Team) 19 Trudy Van Der Straaten (Specialized Securitor) 0:00:13 20 Jasmin Hurikino (Campos Avalon) 21 Taryn Heather (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women’s Road Team) 22 Emma Viotto 23 Zoe Watters (Pensar SPM Racing) 24 Lucy Coldwell (Holden Women Cycling Team) 25 Cassandra Dodd (Specialized Securitor) 26 Ruby Livingstone (Team Bikebug) 27 Judith Betts (Campos Avalon) 0:00:22 28 Jessica Toghill 0:01:43 29 Melanie Roach 0:03:03 30 Stacey Riedel (Specialized Securitor) 0:04:23 31 Vanessa Mcdonald 0:06:12 32 Tegan Elferkh (BOSS Racing Team) 33 Rachel Ward 34 Chloe Mcintosh 35 Rebecca Werner (Specialized Securitor) 36 Susan McAlister (Pensar SPM Racing) 37 Georgia Baker (Team Polygon Australia) 38 Amy Cure (Team Polygon Australia) 39 Rebecca Mackey (BOSS Racing Team) 0:09:19 40 Nicole Moerig (Pensar SPM Racing) 0:14:48 41 Alexandria Nicholls (Suzuki Bontrager) 0:19:49 42 Brittany Lindores (Team Bikebug) 0:19:57 43 Ailie McDonald (Suzuki Bontrager) 0:30:03 44 Alice Wallett 45 Alexandra O'Dea (Campos Avalon) 46 Kendelle Hodges (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women’s Road Team) DNF Megan Bagworth (BOSS Racing Team) DNF Madeline Marshall (Suzuki Bontrager) DNS Sophie Mackay (BOSS Racing Team) DNS Sallyanne Cowman (Campos Avalon) DNS Claire Trembath (Specialized Securitor) DNS Natalie Langer DNS Linda White

Intermediate sprints - Murwillumbah # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lucy Coldwell (Holden Women Cycling Team) 3 pts 2 Emily Roper (Suzuki Bontrager) 2 3 Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki Bontrager) 1

Salt Village - stage finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chloe Mcconville (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women’s Road Team) 3 pts 2 Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki Bontrager) 2 3 Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing) 1

Hill climbs - Burringbah # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cassandra Dodd (Specialized Securitor) 3 pts 2 Miranda Griffiths (Holden Women Cycling Team) 2 3 Ruby Livingstone (Team Bikebug) 1

Farrants Hill # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Miranda Griffiths (Holden Women Cycling Team) 3 pts 2 Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing) 2 3 Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing) 1

Teams stage result # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pensar SPM Racing 6:17:55 2 Holden Women Cycling Team 0:00:03 3 Team Bikebug 0:00:04 4 Jayco/Apollo VIS Women’s Road Team 0:00:12 5 Specialized Securitor 0:04:36 6 Team Polygon Australia 0:05:59 7 Suzuki Bontrager 0:19:36 8 Campos Avalon 0:30:25

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing) 4:53:02 2 Miranda Griffiths (Holden Women Cycling Team) 0:00:13 3 Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki Bontrager) 0:00:31 4 Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing) 0:00:38 5 Taryn Heather (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women’s Road Team) 0:01:00 6 Grace Sulzberger (Team Polygon Australia) 0:01:13 7 Lucy Coldwell (Holden Women Cycling Team) 0:01:17 8 Emily Roper (Suzuki Bontrager) 0:01:18 9 Samantha De Riter (Holden Women Cycling Team) 0:01:38 10 Zoe Watters (Pensar SPM Racing) 0:01:44 11 Ellen Skerritt (Team Bikebug) 0:02:02 12 Jenelle Crooks 0:02:04 13 Jessica Mundy (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women’s Road Team) 0:02:09 14 Rebecca Heath (Holden Women Cycling Team) 0:02:15 15 Jemma Brown 0:02:18 16 Laura Meadley 17 Marianne Westacott-Clermonts 0:02:19 18 Cassandra Dodd (Specialized Securitor) 0:02:26 19 Jasmin Hurikino (Campos Avalon) 0:02:33 20 Sarah Roy (Team Bikebug) 0:02:54 21 Susan McAlister (Pensar SPM Racing) 0:07:49 22 Rebecca Werner (Specialized Securitor) 0:08:15 23 Chloe Mcconville (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women’s Road Team) 0:08:40 24 Rowena Fry (Team Polygon Australia) 0:12:19 25 Georgia Baker (Team Polygon Australia) 0:13:09 26 Judith Betts (Campos Avalon) 0:16:10 27 Emma Viotto 0:16:28 28 Kym Lynch 0:16:42 29 Trudy Van Der Straaten (Specialized Securitor) 0:16:43 30 Nicole Moerig (Pensar SPM Racing) 0:17:08 31 Amy Cure (Team Polygon Australia) 0:17:15 32 Ruby Livingstone (Team Bikebug) 0:17:33 33 Jessica Toghill 0:17:54 34 Melanie Roach 0:19:37 35 Stacey Riedel (Specialized Securitor) 0:21:34 36 Rachel Ward 0:22:32 37 Chloe Mcintosh 0:22:40 38 Tegan Elferkh (BOSS Racing Team) 0:32:03 39 Rebecca Mackey (BOSS Racing Team) 0:32:48 40 Alexandria Nicholls (Suzuki Bontrager) 0:36:08 41 Brittany Lindores (Team Bikebug) 0:37:06 42 Ailie McDonald (Suzuki Bontrager) 0:45:58 43 Kendelle Hodges (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women’s Road Team) 0:46:29 44 Vanessa Mcdonald 0:55:11 45 Alice Wallett 0:55:51 46 Alexandra O'Dea (Campos Avalon) 1:17:18

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emily Roper (Suzuki Bontrager) 5 pts 2 Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing) 5 3 Miranda Griffiths (Holden Women Cycling Team) 4 4 Chloe Mcconville (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women’s Road Team) 3 5 Lucy Coldwell (Holden Women Cycling Team) 3 6 Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki Bontrager) 3 7 Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing) 1

KoM classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Miranda Griffiths (Holden Women Cycling Team) 9 pts 2 Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing) 8 3 Cassandra Dodd (Specialized Securitor) 3 4 Emily Roper (Suzuki Bontrager) 2 5 Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing) 1 6 Ruby Livingstone (Team Bikebug) 1

Team classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pensar SPM Racing 14:41:48 2 Holden Women Cycling Team 0:00:36 3 Jayco/Apollo VIS Women’s Road Team 0:09:17 4 Team Polygon Australia 0:18:27 5 Team Bikebug 0:19:42 6 Specialized Securitor 0:22:53 7 Suzuki Bontrager 0:34:59 8 Campos Avalon 1:11:52

NRS Women's team standings after Battle on the Border # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pensar SPM Racing 42 pts 2 Holden Women Cycling Team 34 3 Jayco/Apollo VIS Women’s Road Team 21 4 Team Polygon Australia 18 5 Suzuki Bontrager 14 6 Team Bikebug 8 7 Specialized Securitor 7 8 BOSS Racing Team 1

NRS Women's individual standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing) 25 pts 2 Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing) 24 3 Miranda Griffiths (Holden Women Cycling Team) 17 4 Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki Bontrager) 16 5 Taryn Heather (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women’s Road Team) 16 6 Grace Sulzberger (Team Polygon Australia) 14 7 Samantha De Riter (Holden Women Cycling Team) 13 8 Lucy Coldwell (Holden Women Cycling Team) 9 9 Emily Roper (Suzuki Bontrager) 3 10 Janelle Crooks (Pensar SPM Racing) 3 11 Sarah Roy (Team Bikebug) 3 12 Lisa Keeling (Bicycle Superstore) 3 13 Chloe Mcconville (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women’s Road Team) 3 14 Felicity Wardlaw (Bicycle Superstore) 2 15 Zoe Watters (Pensar SPM Racing) 1

NRS Men's Battle on the Border # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Scott Law (GPM Data#3) 2:18:26 2 Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Cycling) 3 Robbie Hucker (Drapac Cycling) 4 George Tansley (Euride Racing) 5 Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 6 Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia) 7 Michael Phelan (Parramatta Race Team) 8 Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 9 Alex Wohler (Budget Forklifts) 10 Thomas Patton (Parramatta Race Team) 11 Lex Nederlof (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 0:00:05 12 Reuben Donati (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 13 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Cycling) 14 Ben Dyball (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 15 Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 16 Jai Crawford (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 17 Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 18 Ryan Cavanagh (Pensar SPM Racing) 19 Nicholas Yallouris (St George Skoda HP Team) 20 Shaun Mccarthy (Budget Forklifts) 21 Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 22 Nathan Elliott (Target Trek Racing Team) 23 Jayden Copp (Pro Team Downunder) 24 Correy Edmed (Pensar SPM Racing) 25 Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 26 Marc Williams (Budget Forklifts) 27 Adam Semple (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 28 Alistair Donohoe (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 29 Ben Cook (Campos Avalon) 30 Daniel Bonello (Parramatta Race Team) 31 Brodie Talbot (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 32 Andrew Clarkson (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 33 Tristan Bauer (Sydney Uni Velo Racing) 34 Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts) 35 Cal Britten (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 36 David Parsons (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 37 Jeremy Scott (St George Skoda HP Team) 38 James Szollosi (Pro Team Downunder) 39 Saxon Irvine (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 40 Ayden Toovey (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 41 Andrew Stephan (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 42 Daniel Pinczewski (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 43 Peter Hatton (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 44 Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 45 Joel Strachan (Target Trek Racing Team) 0:00:21 46 Dylan Newbery (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 0:00:23 47 Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 48 Ryan Thomas (Parramatta Race Team) 49 Gerald Evans (Team Polygon Australia) 50 Nicholas Woods (Pro Team Downunder) 51 James Boal (Target Trek Racing Team) 52 Dave Brown (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 53 Nicholas Costello (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 54 Jordan Payne (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 0:00:27 55 Alexander Malone (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 0:00:28 56 Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia) 0:00:30 57 Benjamin Fox (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 0:00:32 58 Jason Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 59 Sylvain Lauwers (Pro Team Downunder) 60 Scott McPhee (Euride Racing) 61 Trevor Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 62 Leslie Masters (Pro Team Downunder) 63 Riley Maule (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 0:00:37 64 Callum O'Sullivan (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 65 Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 66 Matthew Clark (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 67 Jesse Ewart (GPM Data#3) 0:00:39 68 Christopher Aitken (Paradice Investment Cycling Team) 69 Sam Stow (Pensar SPM Racing) 70 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Cycling) 71 Amir Rusli (Drapac Cycling) 72 Aaron Donnelly (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 73 David Melville (GPM Data#3) 0:00:41 74 Andrew Roe (Euride Racing) 0:00:43 75 Matthew Killin (Pensar SPM Racing) 0:00:48 76 Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts) 77 Jacob Kauffmann (Budget Forklifts) 0:00:54 78 Matthew Nicholson (Team Polygon Australia) 79 Geoff Straub (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 80 Rowan Dever (Target Trek Racing Team) 81 Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing) 0:00:59 82 Fiachra O'Muire (Euride Racing) 83 Jay Dutton (St George Skoda HP Team) 84 Brad Davies (Euride Racing) 0:01:01 85 Russell Gill (Euride Racing) 0:01:06 86 Jason Rigg (Team Polygon Australia) 87 Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:01:08 88 Julian Hamill (GPM Data#3) 0:01:09 89 Mathew Marshall (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 90 Chris Beeck (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 91 Jacob Restall (Pro Team Downunder) 0:01:19 92 Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Pro Team Downunder) 93 James Hepburn (GPM Data#3) 94 Joshua Taylor (GPM Data#3) 95 Blair Windsor (Budget Forklifts) 0:02:00 96 Luke Williams (Sydney Uni Velo Racing) 97 Lachlan Ambrose (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 0:02:18 98 Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 99 Kasey Clark (Pensar SPM Racing) 0:02:20 100 Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing) 0:02:23 101 Jake Magee (GPM Data#3) 0:03:25 102 Tamas Allenby (Sydney Uni Velo Racing) 0:00:05 103 Kevin Hawes (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 0:06:23 104 Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) 0:08:53 105 Hadleigh Milligan (Pensar SPM Racing) 106 Peter English (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 107 Antony Dimitrovski (Parramatta Race Team) 108 Mitchell Carrington (Paradice Investment Cycling Team) 109 Andrew Crawley (GPM Data#3) 0:13:59 110 Kyle Bridgwood (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 0:14:11 111 Benjamin Harvey (St George Skoda HP Team) 0:15:21 112 Stuart Smith (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:15:33 113 Cameron Ivory (Paradice Investment Cycling Team) 0:15:34 114 Reece Robinson (Paradice Investment Cycling Team) 115 Harrison Bailey (Parramatta Race Team) 0:18:40 116 Griffith Moore (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 0:23:21 117 Daniel McCulloch (Campos Avalon) 0:26:02 118 Dylan Hately (Target Trek Racing Team) 0:28:31 119 Connor Hughes (Sydney Uni Velo Racing) 120 Adam Allen (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 121 Rafael Vainikka (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 122 Guy Brown (Paradice Investment Cycling Team) 123 Ben Price (Team Polygon Australia) 0:28:59 DNF Theodore Yates (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) DNF Thomas Donald (search2retain p/b health.com.au) DNF Justin Vanstone (Pro Team Downunder) DNF James Miller (Campos Avalon) DNS William Walker (Drapac Cycling)

Intermediate sprints - Murwillumbah # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts) 3 pts 2 Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia) 2 3 Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) 1

Salt Village- stage finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Scott Law (GPM Data#3) 3 pts 2 Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Cycling) 2 3 Robbie Hucker (Drapac Cycling) 1

Hill climbs - Farrants Hill #1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Scott Law (GPM Data#3) 3 pts 2 Alexander Malone (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 2 3 Robbie Hucker (Drapac Cycling) 1

Burringbah Range # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts) 3 pts 2 Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia) 2 3 Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Pro Team Downunder) 1

Farrants Hill #2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Pro Team Downunder) 3 pts 2 Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 2 3 Ben Dyball (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 1

Team stage # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Drapac Cycling 6:55:23 2 search2retain p/b health.com.au 3 Parramatta Race Team 4 Budget Forklifts 0:00:05 5 Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 0:00:10 6 Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team 7 Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team 8 Pro Team Downunder 0:00:28 9 Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program 10 Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:00:33 11 Pensar SPM Racing 0:00:44 12 Target Trek Racing Team 13 Team Polygon Australia 0:00:48 14 Data#3 Cisco Racing Team 0:01:00 15 St George Skoda HP Team 0:01:04 16 Euride Racing 0:01:10 17 GPM Data#3 0:01:15 18 CharterMason Drapac Development Team 0:01:36 19 Sydney Uni Velo Racing 0:02:05 20 Paradice Investment Cycling Team 0:25:01

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 8:42:20 2 Jai Crawford (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:39 3 Adam Semple (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 0:00:45 4 Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:00:48 5 Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Cycling) 0:01:11 6 Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:01:22 7 Ben Dyball (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:01:30 8 Alex Wohler (Budget Forklifts) 0:01:33 9 Marc Williams (Budget Forklifts) 0:01:34 10 Robbie Hucker (Drapac Cycling) 0:01:50 11 Nathan Elliott (Target Trek Racing Team) 0:01:54 12 Correy Edmed (Pensar SPM Racing) 0:01:59 13 Cal Britten (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:02:04 14 Matthew Clark (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 0:02:26 15 Daniel Bonello (Parramatta Race Team) 0:02:51 16 Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts) 0:02:55 17 Ayden Toovey (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 0:03:02 18 Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:03:04 19 Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:03:13 20 Trevor Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 0:03:14 21 Jeremy Scott (St George Skoda HP Team) 0:03:19 22 Ben Cook (Campos Avalon) 0:03:23 23 Ryan Cavanagh (Pensar SPM Racing) 24 Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia) 0:03:25 25 Nicholas Woods (Pro Team Downunder) 0:03:30 26 Jason Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 0:03:31 27 James Szollosi (Pro Team Downunder) 28 Shaun Mccarthy (Budget Forklifts) 0:03:44 29 Saxon Irvine (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 30 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Cycling) 0:03:48 31 Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 0:04:16 32 Nicholas Yallouris (St George Skoda HP Team) 0:04:29 33 Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 0:04:36 34 Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Pro Team Downunder) 0:04:43 35 Jay Dutton (St George Skoda HP Team) 36 Scott McPhee (Euride Racing) 0:04:48 37 Michael Phelan (Parramatta Race Team) 0:04:51 38 Jacob Restall (Pro Team Downunder) 0:05:06 39 David Melville (GPM Data#3) 0:05:20 40 Tristan Bauer (Sydney Uni Velo Racing) 0:05:27 41 Jayden Copp (Pro Team Downunder) 0:05:28 42 Callum O'Sullivan (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 0:05:29 43 Sam Stow (Pensar SPM Racing) 0:05:32 44 Nicholas Costello (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 45 Jordan Payne (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 0:05:33 46 Brodie Talbot (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 0:05:36 47 Thomas Patton (Parramatta Race Team) 0:05:39 48 Mathew Marshall (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 0:05:40 49 Christopher Aitken (Paradice Investment Cycling Team) 0:05:47 50 Aaron Donnelly (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:05:51 51 Jacob Kauffmann (Budget Forklifts) 0:06:04 52 Andrew Clarkson (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 53 Fiachra O'Muire (Euride Racing) 0:06:09 54 Andrew Roe (Euride Racing) 0:06:31 55 Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts) 0:06:34 56 Riley Maule (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 0:06:41 57 Lex Nederlof (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 0:06:43 58 Blair Windsor (Budget Forklifts) 0:06:44 59 Alexander Malone (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 0:06:59 60 Amir Rusli (Drapac Cycling) 0:07:10 61 Leslie Masters (Pro Team Downunder) 0:07:14 62 Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing) 0:07:15 63 Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia) 0:08:07 64 Julian Hamill (GPM Data#3) 0:08:51 65 David Parsons (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 0:09:28 66 Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:10:35 67 Gerald Evans (Team Polygon Australia) 0:10:47 68 Jason Rigg (Team Polygon Australia) 0:10:55 69 Kevin Hawes (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 0:11:01 70 Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:11:18 71 Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:11:20 72 Tamas Allenby (Sydney Uni Velo Racing) 0:11:27 73 Scott Law (GPM Data#3) 0:13:12 74 Alistair Donohoe (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:14:04 75 George Tansley (Euride Racing) 0:15:16 76 Peter English (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 0:15:54 77 Ryan Thomas (Parramatta Race Team) 0:16:25 78 James Hepburn (GPM Data#3) 0:17:20 79 Joshua Taylor (GPM Data#3) 0:18:03 80 Geoff Straub (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 0:21:11 81 Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) 0:21:56 82 Dylan Newbery (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 0:22:02 83 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Cycling) 0:23:18 84 Brad Davies (Euride Racing) 0:29:03 85 Dave Brown (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 0:30:42 86 Reuben Donati (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 0:31:03 87 Joel Strachan (Target Trek Racing Team) 0:31:05 88 Peter Hatton (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 0:31:07 89 Jesse Ewart (GPM Data#3) 0:31:37 90 Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing) 0:31:51 91 James Boal (Target Trek Racing Team) 0:31:55 92 Reece Robinson (Paradice Investment Cycling Team) 0:31:57 93 Matthew Killin (Pensar SPM Racing) 0:33:08 94 Matthew Nicholson (Team Polygon Australia) 0:33:49 95 Chris Beeck (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 0:34:32 96 Andrew Stephan (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 0:35:06 97 Sylvain Lauwers (Pro Team Downunder) 0:37:14 98 Russell Gill (Euride Racing) 0:39:35 99 Benjamin Fox (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 0:43:00 100 Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:43:05 101 Cameron Ivory (Paradice Investment Cycling Team) 0:47:43 102 Kyle Bridgwood (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 0:48:01 103 Daniel Pinczewski (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 0:48:16 104 Lachlan Ambrose (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 0:48:56 105 Stuart Smith (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:49:36 106 Rowan Dever (Target Trek Racing Team) 0:50:20 107 Jake Magee (GPM Data#3) 0:50:30 108 Antony Dimitrovski (Parramatta Race Team) 0:51:40 109 Benjamin Harvey (St George Skoda HP Team) 0:51:43 110 Mitchell Carrington (Paradice Investment Cycling Team) 0:52:50 111 Luke Williams (Sydney Uni Velo Racing) 0:53:24 112 Andrew Crawley (GPM Data#3) 0:54:37 113 Hadleigh Milligan (Pensar SPM Racing) 0:55:34 114 Kasey Clark (Pensar SPM Racing) 0:55:55 115 Dylan Hately (Target Trek Racing Team) 1:06:57 116 Daniel McCulloch (Campos Avalon) 1:11:19 117 Adam Allen (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 1:16:23 118 Guy Brown (Paradice Investment Cycling Team) 1:17:13 119 Griffith Moore (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 1:17:41 120 Rafael Vainikka (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 1:18:05 121 Ben Price (Team Polygon Australia) 1:23:19 122 Connor Hughes (Sydney Uni Velo Racing) 1:31:07 123 Harrison Bailey (Parramatta Race Team) 1:38:06

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) 9 pts 2 Scott Law (GPM Data#3) 6 3 Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 5 4 Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 3 5 Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts) 3 6 Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Pro Team Downunder) 3 7 Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Cycling) 2 8 Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia) 2 9 Robbie Hucker (Drapac Cycling) 1 10 Nicholas Woods (Pro Team Downunder) 1

KoM classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Pro Team Downunder) 15 pts 2 Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 10 3 Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 7 4 Jai Crawford (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 6 5 Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 5 6 Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts) 5 7 Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 3 8 Scott Law (GPM Data#3) 3 9 Adam Semple (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 3 10 Mathew Marshall (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 3 11 Alexander Malone (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 2 12 Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia) 2 13 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Cycling) 2 14 Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Cycling) 1 15 Ben Dyball (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 1 16 Robbie Hucker (Drapac Cycling) 1 17 Nicholas Woods (Pro Team Downunder) 1 18 Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 1

Team classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 26:07:34 2 Budget Forklifts 0:04:30 3 search2retain p/b health.com.au 0:05:17 4 Drapac Cycling 0:05:59 5 CharterMason Drapac Development Team 0:08:12 6 Pro Team Downunder 0:08:54 7 Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:08:59 8 Pensar SPM Racing 0:10:20 9 Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program 0:10:39 10 St George Skoda HP Team 0:11:57 11 Parramatta Race Team 0:12:45 12 Euride Racing 0:14:29 13 GPM Data#3 0:16:34 14 Team Polygon Australia 0:18:11 15 Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team 0:18:47 16 Data#3 Cisco Racing Team 0:32:09 17 Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team 0:51:08 18 Target Trek Racing Team 1:04:20 19 Sydney Uni Velo Racing 1:07:08 20 Paradice Investment Cycling Team 1:17:26

NRS Team standings after Battle on the Border # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 44 pts 2 Budget Forklifts 34 3 search2retain p/b health.com.au 22 4 Satalyst Giant Racing Team 16 5 Drapac Cycling 11 6 Euride Racing 10 7 African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 9 8 Pro Team Downunder 9 9 CharterMason Drapac Development Team 7 10 St George Skoda HP Team 7 11 Target Trek Racing Team 5 12 Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program 5 13 Pensar SPM Racing 4 14 Parramatta Race Team 3 15 Bianchi Lotto Arbitrage 2 16 Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team 2 17 GPM Data#3 2 18 Team Polygon Australia 1 19 Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team 1 20 Data#3 Cisco Racing Team 1 21 Sydney Uni Velo Racing 1 22 Paradice Investment Cycling Team 1 23 Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics 1