Criterium race cancelled after crash in women's race
Women's NRS result nullified
Stage 4: Murwillumbah Town Centre Criterium -
It was a long and eventually disappointing day for the women's and men's National Road Series fields at this year's Battle on the Border. The women's Stage 3 criterium and men's Stage 4 criterium were both cancelled after crashes littered the women's race - which was held prior to the men's.
The biggest crash occurred less than 30 minutes into the women's race with an ambulance being called to the scene. The women were put under neutral conditions until the race was eventually nullified due to the fallen rider obstructing the course. One intermediate sprint was held however, the general classification remained unchanged from the morning's time trial result.
Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing) retained her lead in the general classification and will start the final stage with an eight-second advantage over second-place Miranda Griffiths (Holden Women) - who took out Stage 1 into Murwillumbah. NRS leader Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing) lies in third overall, 32-seconds behind her teammate and race leader Corset.
Men's NRS criterium cancelled due to falling light
A longer-than-expected delay for the emergency service vehicle to aid fallen rider in the women's race forced race organisers to cancel the men's race. The 40-minute event had been scheduled as the final event for the day and with falling light posing concerns for rider safety, the race was eventually cancelled.
There was a mix of frustration and relief from the riders and team managers as many lamented the huge time difference between the morning's criterium and the late afternoon criterium. Most of the teams had spent the day in Murwillumbah while they awaited the start of Stage 4.
The cancelled race means that Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) will start the fifth and final day of racing firmly at the top on the general classification while second-place and teammate Jai Crawford sits 39-seconds down on his younger compatriot. Adam Semple put in an impressive ride in the morning's 9.3km time trial and will start the 99.3km final road race, looking for more than 45-seconds to topple the seemingly unshakeable Haig and his Huon Salmon-Genesys team.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing)
|2:47:14
|2
|Miranda Griffiths (Holden Women Cycling Team)
|0:00:08
|3
|Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing)
|0:00:32
|4
|Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki Bontrager)
|0:00:33
|5
|Taryn Heather (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women’s Road Team)
|0:00:41
|6
|Lucy Coldwell (Holden Women Cycling Team)
|0:00:58
|7
|Grace Sulzberger (Team Polygon Australia)
|0:01:11
|8
|Emily Roper (Suzuki Bontrager)
|0:01:12
|9
|Sophie Mackay (BOSS Racing Team)
|0:01:15
|10
|Zoe Watters (Pensar SPM Racing)
|0:01:25
|11
|Samantha De Riter (Holden Women Cycling Team)
|0:01:28
|12
|Susan McAlister (Pensar SPM Racing)
|0:01:31
|13
|Jessica Mundy (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women’s Road Team)
|0:01:51
|14
|Ellen Skerritt (Team Bikebug)
|0:01:52
|15
|Jenelle Crooks
|0:01:54
|16
|Rebecca Werner (Specialized Securitor)
|0:01:57
|17
|Rebecca Heath (Holden Women Cycling Team)
|18
|Laura Meadley
|0:02:00
|19
|Marianne Westacott-Clermonts
|0:02:03
|20
|Cassandra Dodd (Specialized Securitor)
|0:02:07
|21
|Jemma Brown
|0:02:08
|22
|Jasmin Hurikino (Campos Avalon)
|0:02:14
|23
|Nicole Moerig (Pensar SPM Racing)
|24
|Sarah Roy (Team Bikebug)
|0:02:50
|25
|Georgia Baker (Team Polygon Australia)
|0:06:51
|26
|Chloe Mcconville (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women’s Road Team)
|0:08:44
|27
|Amy Cure (Team Polygon Australia)
|0:10:57
|28
|Rowena Fry (Team Polygon Australia)
|0:12:13
|29
|Judith Betts (Campos Avalon)
|0:15:42
|30
|Ailie McDonald (Suzuki Bontrager)
|0:15:49
|31
|Jessica Toghill
|0:16:05
|32
|Emma Viotto
|0:16:09
|33
|Alexandria Nicholls (Suzuki Bontrager)
|0:16:13
|34
|Rachel Ward
|0:16:14
|35
|Kendelle Hodges (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women’s Road Team)
|0:16:20
|36
|Chloe Mcintosh
|0:16:22
|37
|Kym Lynch
|0:16:24
|38
|Trudy Van Der Straaten (Specialized Securitor)
|39
|Melanie Roach
|0:16:28
|40
|Claire Trembath (Specialized Securitor)
|0:16:32
|41
|Brittany Lindores (Team Bikebug)
|0:17:03
|42
|Stacey Riedel (Specialized Securitor)
|0:17:05
|43
|Ruby Livingstone (Team Bikebug)
|0:17:14
|44
|Rebecca Mackey (BOSS Racing Team)
|0:23:23
|45
|Megan Bagworth (BOSS Racing Team)
|0:25:00
|46
|Linda White
|0:25:05
|47
|Madeline Marshall (Suzuki Bontrager)
|0:25:32
|48
|Alice Wallett
|0:25:42
|49
|Sallyanne Cowman (Campos Avalon)
|50
|Tegan Elferkh (BOSS Racing Team)
|0:25:45
|51
|Alexandra O'Dea (Campos Avalon)
|0:47:09
|52
|Vanessa Mcdonald
|0:48:53
|53
|Natalie Langer
|0:52:07
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Miranda Griffiths (Holden Women Cycling Team)
|4
|pts
|2
|Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing)
|4
|3
|Emily Roper (Suzuki Bontrager)
|3
|4
|Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing)
|6
|pts
|2
|Miranda Griffiths (Holden Women Cycling Team)
|4
|3
|Emily Roper (Suzuki Bontrager)
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pensar SPM Racing
|8:23:53
|2
|Holden Women Cycling Team
|0:00:33
|3
|Jayco/Apollo VIS Women’s Road Team
|0:09:05
|4
|Team Polygon Australia
|0:12:28
|5
|Suzuki Bontrager
|0:15:23
|6
|Specialized Securitor
|0:18:17
|7
|Team Bikebug
|0:19:38
|8
|Campos Avalon
|0:41:27
|9
|BOSS Racing Team
|0:47:27
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|6:23:49
|2
|Jai Crawford (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:39
|3
|Adam Semple (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
|0:00:45
|4
|Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|0:00:48
|5
|Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|0:01:22
|6
|Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Cycling)
|0:01:24
|7
|Ben Dyball (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|0:01:30
|8
|Marc Williams (Budget Forklifts)
|0:01:34
|9
|Alex Wohler (Budget Forklifts)
|0:01:38
|10
|Nathan Elliott (Target Trek Racing Team)
|0:01:54
|11
|Matthew Clark (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
|12
|Correy Edmed (Pensar SPM Racing)
|0:01:59
|13
|Robbie Hucker (Drapac Cycling)
|0:02:01
|14
|Cal Britten (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|0:02:04
|15
|Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|0:02:10
|16
|Trevor Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
|0:02:47
|17
|Daniel Bonello (Parramatta Race Team)
|0:02:51
|18
|Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts)
|0:02:55
|19
|Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia)
|0:03:00
|20
|Ayden Toovey (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
|0:03:02
|21
|Jason Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
|0:03:04
|22
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|0:03:09
|23
|Nicholas Woods (Pro Team Downunder)
|0:03:12
|24
|Jeremy Scott (St George Skoda HP Team)
|0:03:19
|25
|Ben Cook (Campos Avalon)
|0:03:23
|26
|Ryan Cavanagh (Pensar SPM Racing)
|27
|Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Pro Team Downunder)
|0:03:29
|28
|James Szollosi (Pro Team Downunder)
|0:03:31
|29
|Shaun Mccarthy (Budget Forklifts)
|0:03:44
|30
|Saxon Irvine (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
|31
|Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Cycling)
|0:03:48
|32
|Jay Dutton (St George Skoda HP Team)
|0:03:49
|33
|Jacob Restall (Pro Team Downunder)
|0:03:52
|34
|Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
|0:03:58
|35
|Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
|0:04:04
|36
|Scott McPhee (Euride Racing)
|0:04:21
|37
|Theodore Yates (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
|0:04:29
|38
|Nicholas Yallouris (St George Skoda HP Team)
|39
|Mathew Marshall (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
|0:04:36
|40
|Kevin Hawes (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
|0:04:43
|41
|David Melville (GPM Data#3)
|0:04:44
|42
|Blair Windsor (Budget Forklifts)
|0:04:49
|43
|Michael Phelan (Parramatta Race Team)
|0:04:56
|44
|Callum O'Sullivan (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
|0:04:57
|45
|Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)
|46
|Sam Stow (Pensar SPM Racing)
|0:04:58
|47
|Jordan Payne (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
|0:05:11
|48
|Christopher Aitken (Paradice Investment Cycling Team)
|0:05:13
|49
|Nicholas Costello (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
|0:05:14
|50
|Fiachra O'Muire (Euride Racing)
|0:05:15
|51
|Jacob Kauffmann (Budget Forklifts)
|52
|Aaron Donnelly (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|0:05:17
|53
|Tristan Bauer (Sydney Uni Velo Racing)
|0:05:27
|54
|Jayden Copp (Pro Team Downunder)
|0:05:28
|55
|Brodie Talbot (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
|0:05:36
|56
|Thomas Patton (Parramatta Race Team)
|0:05:44
|57
|Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts)
|0:05:51
|58
|Andrew Roe (Euride Racing)
|0:05:53
|59
|Andrew Clarkson (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)
|0:06:04
|60
|Riley Maule (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
|0:06:09
|61
|William Walker (Drapac Cycling)
|0:06:23
|62
|Amir Rusli (Drapac Cycling)
|0:06:36
|63
|Alexander Malone (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
|64
|Lex Nederlof (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)
|0:06:43
|65
|Leslie Masters (Pro Team Downunder)
|0:06:47
|66
|Peter English (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
|0:07:06
|67
|Julian Hamill (GPM Data#3)
|0:07:47
|68
|Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)
|0:08:13
|69
|Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|0:08:22
|70
|David Parsons (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)
|0:09:28
|71
|Jason Rigg (Team Polygon Australia)
|0:09:54
|72
|Gerald Evans (Team Polygon Australia)
|0:10:29
|73
|Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|0:11:18
|74
|Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|0:11:20
|75
|Tamas Allenby (Sydney Uni Velo Racing)
|0:11:27
|76
|Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)
|0:13:08
|77
|Scott Law (GPM Data#3)
|0:13:27
|78
|Alistair Donohoe (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|0:14:04
|79
|George Tansley (Euride Racing)
|0:15:25
|80
|James Hepburn (GPM Data#3)
|0:16:06
|81
|Ryan Thomas (Parramatta Race Team)
|0:16:07
|82
|Reece Robinson (Paradice Investment Cycling Team)
|0:16:28
|83
|Joshua Taylor (GPM Data#3)
|0:16:49
|84
|Geoff Straub (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
|0:20:22
|85
|Dylan Newbery (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
|0:21:44
|86
|Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Cycling)
|0:22:44
|87
|Brad Davies (Euride Racing)
|0:28:07
|88
|Dave Brown (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
|0:30:24
|89
|Joel Strachan (Target Trek Racing Team)
|0:30:49
|90
|Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing)
|0:30:57
|91
|Jesse Ewart (GPM Data#3)
|0:31:03
|92
|Reuben Donati (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
|93
|Peter Hatton (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
|0:31:07
|94
|James Boal (Target Trek Racing Team)
|0:31:37
|95
|Cameron Ivory (Paradice Investment Cycling Team)
|0:32:14
|96
|Matthew Killin (Pensar SPM Racing)
|0:32:25
|97
|Matthew Nicholson (Team Polygon Australia)
|0:33:00
|98
|Chris Beeck (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
|0:33:28
|99
|Kyle Bridgwood (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
|0:33:55
|100
|Stuart Smith (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|0:34:08
|101
|Andrew Stephan (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
|0:35:06
|102
|Benjamin Harvey (St George Skoda HP Team)
|0:36:27
|103
|Sylvain Lauwers (Pro Team Downunder)
|0:36:47
|104
|James Miller (Campos Avalon)
|0:37:36
|105
|Dylan Hately (Target Trek Racing Team)
|0:38:31
|106
|Russell Gill (Euride Racing)
|0:38:34
|107
|Andrew Crawley (GPM Data#3)
|0:40:43
|108
|Justin Vanstone (Pro Team Downunder)
|0:42:26
|109
|Benjamin Fox (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
|0:42:33
|110
|Antony Dimitrovski (Parramatta Race Team)
|0:42:52
|111
|Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|0:43:12
|112
|Mitchell Carrington (Paradice Investment Cycling Team)
|0:44:02
|113
|Daniel McCulloch (Campos Avalon)
|0:45:22
|114
|Thomas Donald (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|0:45:57
|115
|Lachlan Ambrose (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)
|0:46:43
|116
|Hadleigh Milligan (Pensar SPM Racing)
|0:46:46
|117
|Jake Magee (GPM Data#3)
|0:47:10
|118
|Adam Allen (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
|0:47:57
|119
|Daniel Pinczewski (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
|0:48:16
|120
|Guy Brown (Paradice Investment Cycling Team)
|0:48:47
|121
|Rowan Dever (Target Trek Racing Team)
|0:49:31
|122
|Rafael Vainikka (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
|0:49:39
|123
|Luke Williams (Sydney Uni Velo Racing)
|0:51:29
|124
|Kasey Clark (Pensar SPM Racing)
|0:53:40
|125
|Griffith Moore (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
|0:54:25
|126
|Ben Price (Team Polygon Australia)
|127
|Connor Hughes (Sydney Uni Velo Racing)
|1:02:41
|128
|Harrison Bailey (Parramatta Race Team)
|1:19:31
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)
|8
|pts
|2
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|5
|3
|Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|3
|4
|Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Pro Team Downunder)
|3
|5
|Scott Law (GPM Data#3)
|3
|6
|Nicholas Woods (Pro Team Downunder)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Pro Team Downunder)
|11
|pts
|2
|Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|10
|3
|Jai Crawford (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|6
|4
|Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|5
|5
|Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|5
|6
|Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|3
|7
|Adam Semple (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
|3
|8
|Mathew Marshall (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
|3
|9
|Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts)
|2
|10
|Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Cycling)
|2
|11
|Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Cycling)
|1
|12
|Nicholas Woods (Pro Team Downunder)
|1
|13
|Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|19:12:01
|2
|Budget Forklifts
|0:04:35
|3
|search2retain p/b health.com.au
|0:05:27
|4
|Drapac Cycling
|0:06:09
|5
|CharterMason Drapac Development Team
|0:06:46
|6
|Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:08:36
|7
|Pro Team Downunder
|8
|Pensar SPM Racing
|0:09:46
|9
|Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program
|0:10:21
|10
|St George Skoda HP Team
|0:11:03
|11
|Parramatta Race Team
|0:12:55
|12
|Euride Racing
|0:13:29
|13
|GPM Data#3
|0:15:29
|14
|Team Polygon Australia
|0:17:33
|15
|Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
|0:18:47
|16
|Data#3 Cisco Racing Team
|0:31:19
|17
|Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team
|0:51:08
|18
|Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|0:52:35
|19
|Target Trek Racing Team
|1:03:46
|20
|Sydney Uni Velo Racing
|1:05:13
|21
|Campos Avalon
|1:13:38
