Image 1 of 25 The NRS men's field ready to start the 40-minute criterium that was eventually cancelled due to lack of light (Image credit: Alex Malone) Image 2 of 25 NRS leader Katrin Garfott leads on the blisteringly-fast descent (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 3 of 25 Emma Viotto pushes it over the top and onto the descent (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 4 of 25 Chloe McConville (VIS) pushes the pace (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 5 of 25 Rebecca Werner (Specialized Securitor) gaps the field on the tough ascent (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 6 of 25 Georgia Baker (Polygon) feels the burn of the climb during the criterium (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 7 of 25 Ruby Livingston (BikeBug) digs in (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 8 of 25 Chloe McConville (Jayco/Apollo - VIS) on the climb (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 9 of 25 A local watches on as the women hook through turn number one (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 10 of 25 The BOSS Racing Team were keen to race the cri (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 11 of 25 The NRS women start their criterium (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 12 of 25 Another shot of the steep climb that ended the day for many of the women's racers until it was eventually cancelled (Image credit: Alex Malone) Image 13 of 25 The women's field were strung out each time up the climb (Image credit: Alex Malone) Image 14 of 25 The highly technical course resulted in numerous crashes in the women's race (Image credit: Alex Malone) Image 15 of 25 A smaller climb had to be negotiated shortly after the start/finish line each lap (Image credit: Alex Malone) Image 16 of 25 Riders flew up this section of course (Image credit: Alex Malone) Image 17 of 25 The women's field under neutral conditions due to another fall (Image credit: Alex Malone) Image 18 of 25 The high-speed downhill run into the final bend nearing the finish line (Image credit: Alex Malone) Image 19 of 25 It was barely 100m from the final high-speed bend to the finish banner (Image credit: Alex Malone) Image 20 of 25 The women stay close behind the car in the opening neutral laps (Image credit: Alex Malone) Image 21 of 25 The NRS men would miss out on hauling down this steep section of the course heading to the finish line (Image credit: Alex Malone) Image 22 of 25 The road quickly dropped away after the steep climb (Image credit: Alex Malone) Image 23 of 25 Riders were struggling to come to terms with the steep hill each lap (Image credit: Alex Malone) Image 24 of 25 This was where the damage was done in each of the numerous races run throughout the day (Image credit: Alex Malone) Image 25 of 25 A nasty pothole was located right on the apex leading into the fast downhill section (Image credit: Alex Malone)

It was a long and eventually disappointing day for the women's and men's National Road Series fields at this year's Battle on the Border. The women's Stage 3 criterium and men's Stage 4 criterium were both cancelled after crashes littered the women's race - which was held prior to the men's.

The biggest crash occurred less than 30 minutes into the women's race with an ambulance being called to the scene. The women were put under neutral conditions until the race was eventually nullified due to the fallen rider obstructing the course. One intermediate sprint was held however, the general classification remained unchanged from the morning's time trial result.

Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing) retained her lead in the general classification and will start the final stage with an eight-second advantage over second-place Miranda Griffiths (Holden Women) - who took out Stage 1 into Murwillumbah. NRS leader Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing) lies in third overall, 32-seconds behind her teammate and race leader Corset.

Men's NRS criterium cancelled due to falling light

A longer-than-expected delay for the emergency service vehicle to aid fallen rider in the women's race forced race organisers to cancel the men's race. The 40-minute event had been scheduled as the final event for the day and with falling light posing concerns for rider safety, the race was eventually cancelled.

There was a mix of frustration and relief from the riders and team managers as many lamented the huge time difference between the morning's criterium and the late afternoon criterium. Most of the teams had spent the day in Murwillumbah while they awaited the start of Stage 4.

The cancelled race means that Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) will start the fifth and final day of racing firmly at the top on the general classification while second-place and teammate Jai Crawford sits 39-seconds down on his younger compatriot. Adam Semple put in an impressive ride in the morning's 9.3km time trial and will start the 99.3km final road race, looking for more than 45-seconds to topple the seemingly unshakeable Haig and his Huon Salmon-Genesys team.

Results

NRS Women's general classification after Stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing) 2:47:14 2 Miranda Griffiths (Holden Women Cycling Team) 0:00:08 3 Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing) 0:00:32 4 Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki Bontrager) 0:00:33 5 Taryn Heather (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women’s Road Team) 0:00:41 6 Lucy Coldwell (Holden Women Cycling Team) 0:00:58 7 Grace Sulzberger (Team Polygon Australia) 0:01:11 8 Emily Roper (Suzuki Bontrager) 0:01:12 9 Sophie Mackay (BOSS Racing Team) 0:01:15 10 Zoe Watters (Pensar SPM Racing) 0:01:25 11 Samantha De Riter (Holden Women Cycling Team) 0:01:28 12 Susan McAlister (Pensar SPM Racing) 0:01:31 13 Jessica Mundy (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women’s Road Team) 0:01:51 14 Ellen Skerritt (Team Bikebug) 0:01:52 15 Jenelle Crooks 0:01:54 16 Rebecca Werner (Specialized Securitor) 0:01:57 17 Rebecca Heath (Holden Women Cycling Team) 18 Laura Meadley 0:02:00 19 Marianne Westacott-Clermonts 0:02:03 20 Cassandra Dodd (Specialized Securitor) 0:02:07 21 Jemma Brown 0:02:08 22 Jasmin Hurikino (Campos Avalon) 0:02:14 23 Nicole Moerig (Pensar SPM Racing) 24 Sarah Roy (Team Bikebug) 0:02:50 25 Georgia Baker (Team Polygon Australia) 0:06:51 26 Chloe Mcconville (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women’s Road Team) 0:08:44 27 Amy Cure (Team Polygon Australia) 0:10:57 28 Rowena Fry (Team Polygon Australia) 0:12:13 29 Judith Betts (Campos Avalon) 0:15:42 30 Ailie McDonald (Suzuki Bontrager) 0:15:49 31 Jessica Toghill 0:16:05 32 Emma Viotto 0:16:09 33 Alexandria Nicholls (Suzuki Bontrager) 0:16:13 34 Rachel Ward 0:16:14 35 Kendelle Hodges (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women’s Road Team) 0:16:20 36 Chloe Mcintosh 0:16:22 37 Kym Lynch 0:16:24 38 Trudy Van Der Straaten (Specialized Securitor) 39 Melanie Roach 0:16:28 40 Claire Trembath (Specialized Securitor) 0:16:32 41 Brittany Lindores (Team Bikebug) 0:17:03 42 Stacey Riedel (Specialized Securitor) 0:17:05 43 Ruby Livingstone (Team Bikebug) 0:17:14 44 Rebecca Mackey (BOSS Racing Team) 0:23:23 45 Megan Bagworth (BOSS Racing Team) 0:25:00 46 Linda White 0:25:05 47 Madeline Marshall (Suzuki Bontrager) 0:25:32 48 Alice Wallett 0:25:42 49 Sallyanne Cowman (Campos Avalon) 50 Tegan Elferkh (BOSS Racing Team) 0:25:45 51 Alexandra O'Dea (Campos Avalon) 0:47:09 52 Vanessa Mcdonald 0:48:53 53 Natalie Langer 0:52:07

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Miranda Griffiths (Holden Women Cycling Team) 4 pts 2 Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing) 4 3 Emily Roper (Suzuki Bontrager) 3 4 Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing) 1

KoM classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing) 6 pts 2 Miranda Griffiths (Holden Women Cycling Team) 4 3 Emily Roper (Suzuki Bontrager) 2

Team classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pensar SPM Racing 8:23:53 2 Holden Women Cycling Team 0:00:33 3 Jayco/Apollo VIS Women’s Road Team 0:09:05 4 Team Polygon Australia 0:12:28 5 Suzuki Bontrager 0:15:23 6 Specialized Securitor 0:18:17 7 Team Bikebug 0:19:38 8 Campos Avalon 0:41:27 9 BOSS Racing Team 0:47:27

NRS Men's general classification after Stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 6:23:49 2 Jai Crawford (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:39 3 Adam Semple (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 0:00:45 4 Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:00:48 5 Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:01:22 6 Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Cycling) 0:01:24 7 Ben Dyball (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:01:30 8 Marc Williams (Budget Forklifts) 0:01:34 9 Alex Wohler (Budget Forklifts) 0:01:38 10 Nathan Elliott (Target Trek Racing Team) 0:01:54 11 Matthew Clark (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 12 Correy Edmed (Pensar SPM Racing) 0:01:59 13 Robbie Hucker (Drapac Cycling) 0:02:01 14 Cal Britten (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:02:04 15 Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:02:10 16 Trevor Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 0:02:47 17 Daniel Bonello (Parramatta Race Team) 0:02:51 18 Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts) 0:02:55 19 Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia) 0:03:00 20 Ayden Toovey (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 0:03:02 21 Jason Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 0:03:04 22 Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:03:09 23 Nicholas Woods (Pro Team Downunder) 0:03:12 24 Jeremy Scott (St George Skoda HP Team) 0:03:19 25 Ben Cook (Campos Avalon) 0:03:23 26 Ryan Cavanagh (Pensar SPM Racing) 27 Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Pro Team Downunder) 0:03:29 28 James Szollosi (Pro Team Downunder) 0:03:31 29 Shaun Mccarthy (Budget Forklifts) 0:03:44 30 Saxon Irvine (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 31 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Cycling) 0:03:48 32 Jay Dutton (St George Skoda HP Team) 0:03:49 33 Jacob Restall (Pro Team Downunder) 0:03:52 34 Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 0:03:58 35 Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 0:04:04 36 Scott McPhee (Euride Racing) 0:04:21 37 Theodore Yates (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 0:04:29 38 Nicholas Yallouris (St George Skoda HP Team) 39 Mathew Marshall (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 0:04:36 40 Kevin Hawes (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 0:04:43 41 David Melville (GPM Data#3) 0:04:44 42 Blair Windsor (Budget Forklifts) 0:04:49 43 Michael Phelan (Parramatta Race Team) 0:04:56 44 Callum O'Sullivan (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 0:04:57 45 Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing) 46 Sam Stow (Pensar SPM Racing) 0:04:58 47 Jordan Payne (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 0:05:11 48 Christopher Aitken (Paradice Investment Cycling Team) 0:05:13 49 Nicholas Costello (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 0:05:14 50 Fiachra O'Muire (Euride Racing) 0:05:15 51 Jacob Kauffmann (Budget Forklifts) 52 Aaron Donnelly (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:05:17 53 Tristan Bauer (Sydney Uni Velo Racing) 0:05:27 54 Jayden Copp (Pro Team Downunder) 0:05:28 55 Brodie Talbot (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 0:05:36 56 Thomas Patton (Parramatta Race Team) 0:05:44 57 Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts) 0:05:51 58 Andrew Roe (Euride Racing) 0:05:53 59 Andrew Clarkson (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 0:06:04 60 Riley Maule (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 0:06:09 61 William Walker (Drapac Cycling) 0:06:23 62 Amir Rusli (Drapac Cycling) 0:06:36 63 Alexander Malone (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 64 Lex Nederlof (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 0:06:43 65 Leslie Masters (Pro Team Downunder) 0:06:47 66 Peter English (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 0:07:06 67 Julian Hamill (GPM Data#3) 0:07:47 68 Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia) 0:08:13 69 Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:08:22 70 David Parsons (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 0:09:28 71 Jason Rigg (Team Polygon Australia) 0:09:54 72 Gerald Evans (Team Polygon Australia) 0:10:29 73 Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:11:18 74 Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:11:20 75 Tamas Allenby (Sydney Uni Velo Racing) 0:11:27 76 Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) 0:13:08 77 Scott Law (GPM Data#3) 0:13:27 78 Alistair Donohoe (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:14:04 79 George Tansley (Euride Racing) 0:15:25 80 James Hepburn (GPM Data#3) 0:16:06 81 Ryan Thomas (Parramatta Race Team) 0:16:07 82 Reece Robinson (Paradice Investment Cycling Team) 0:16:28 83 Joshua Taylor (GPM Data#3) 0:16:49 84 Geoff Straub (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 0:20:22 85 Dylan Newbery (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 0:21:44 86 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Cycling) 0:22:44 87 Brad Davies (Euride Racing) 0:28:07 88 Dave Brown (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 0:30:24 89 Joel Strachan (Target Trek Racing Team) 0:30:49 90 Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing) 0:30:57 91 Jesse Ewart (GPM Data#3) 0:31:03 92 Reuben Donati (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 93 Peter Hatton (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 0:31:07 94 James Boal (Target Trek Racing Team) 0:31:37 95 Cameron Ivory (Paradice Investment Cycling Team) 0:32:14 96 Matthew Killin (Pensar SPM Racing) 0:32:25 97 Matthew Nicholson (Team Polygon Australia) 0:33:00 98 Chris Beeck (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 0:33:28 99 Kyle Bridgwood (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 0:33:55 100 Stuart Smith (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:34:08 101 Andrew Stephan (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 0:35:06 102 Benjamin Harvey (St George Skoda HP Team) 0:36:27 103 Sylvain Lauwers (Pro Team Downunder) 0:36:47 104 James Miller (Campos Avalon) 0:37:36 105 Dylan Hately (Target Trek Racing Team) 0:38:31 106 Russell Gill (Euride Racing) 0:38:34 107 Andrew Crawley (GPM Data#3) 0:40:43 108 Justin Vanstone (Pro Team Downunder) 0:42:26 109 Benjamin Fox (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 0:42:33 110 Antony Dimitrovski (Parramatta Race Team) 0:42:52 111 Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:43:12 112 Mitchell Carrington (Paradice Investment Cycling Team) 0:44:02 113 Daniel McCulloch (Campos Avalon) 0:45:22 114 Thomas Donald (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:45:57 115 Lachlan Ambrose (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 0:46:43 116 Hadleigh Milligan (Pensar SPM Racing) 0:46:46 117 Jake Magee (GPM Data#3) 0:47:10 118 Adam Allen (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 0:47:57 119 Daniel Pinczewski (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 0:48:16 120 Guy Brown (Paradice Investment Cycling Team) 0:48:47 121 Rowan Dever (Target Trek Racing Team) 0:49:31 122 Rafael Vainikka (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 0:49:39 123 Luke Williams (Sydney Uni Velo Racing) 0:51:29 124 Kasey Clark (Pensar SPM Racing) 0:53:40 125 Griffith Moore (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 0:54:25 126 Ben Price (Team Polygon Australia) 127 Connor Hughes (Sydney Uni Velo Racing) 1:02:41 128 Harrison Bailey (Parramatta Race Team) 1:19:31

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) 8 pts 2 Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 5 3 Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 3 4 Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Pro Team Downunder) 3 5 Scott Law (GPM Data#3) 3 6 Nicholas Woods (Pro Team Downunder) 1

KoM classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Pro Team Downunder) 11 pts 2 Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 10 3 Jai Crawford (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 6 4 Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 5 5 Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 5 6 Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 3 7 Adam Semple (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 3 8 Mathew Marshall (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 3 9 Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts) 2 10 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Cycling) 2 11 Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Cycling) 1 12 Nicholas Woods (Pro Team Downunder) 1 13 Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 1