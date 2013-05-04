Trending

Criterium race cancelled after crash in women's race

Women's NRS result nullified

The NRS men's field ready to start the 40-minute criterium that was eventually cancelled due to lack of light

(Image credit: Alex Malone)
NRS leader Katrin Garfott leads on the blisteringly-fast descent

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Emma Viotto pushes it over the top and onto the descent

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Chloe McConville (VIS) pushes the pace

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Rebecca Werner (Specialized Securitor) gaps the field on the tough ascent

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Georgia Baker (Polygon) feels the burn of the climb during the criterium

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Ruby Livingston (BikeBug) digs in

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Chloe McConville (Jayco/Apollo - VIS) on the climb

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
A local watches on as the women hook through turn number one

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
The BOSS Racing Team were keen to race the cri

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
The NRS women start their criterium

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Another shot of the steep climb that ended the day for many of the women's racers until it was eventually cancelled

(Image credit: Alex Malone)
The women's field were strung out each time up the climb

(Image credit: Alex Malone)
The highly technical course resulted in numerous crashes in the women's race

(Image credit: Alex Malone)
A smaller climb had to be negotiated shortly after the start/finish line each lap

(Image credit: Alex Malone)
Riders flew up this section of course

(Image credit: Alex Malone)
The women's field under neutral conditions due to another fall

(Image credit: Alex Malone)
The high-speed downhill run into the final bend nearing the finish line

(Image credit: Alex Malone)
It was barely 100m from the final high-speed bend to the finish banner

(Image credit: Alex Malone)
The women stay close behind the car in the opening neutral laps

(Image credit: Alex Malone)
The NRS men would miss out on hauling down this steep section of the course heading to the finish line

(Image credit: Alex Malone)
The road quickly dropped away after the steep climb

(Image credit: Alex Malone)
Riders were struggling to come to terms with the steep hill each lap

(Image credit: Alex Malone)
This was where the damage was done in each of the numerous races run throughout the day

(Image credit: Alex Malone)
A nasty pothole was located right on the apex leading into the fast downhill section

(Image credit: Alex Malone)

It was a long and eventually disappointing day for the women's and men's National Road Series fields at this year's Battle on the Border. The women's Stage 3 criterium and men's Stage 4 criterium were both cancelled after crashes littered the women's race - which was held prior to the men's.

The biggest crash occurred less than 30 minutes into the women's race with an ambulance being called to the scene. The women were put under neutral conditions until the race was eventually nullified due to the fallen rider obstructing the course. One intermediate sprint was held however, the general classification remained unchanged from the morning's time trial result.

Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing) retained her lead in the general classification and will start the final stage with an eight-second advantage over second-place Miranda Griffiths (Holden Women) - who took out Stage 1 into Murwillumbah. NRS leader Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing) lies in third overall, 32-seconds behind her teammate and race leader Corset.

Men's NRS criterium cancelled due to falling light

A longer-than-expected delay for the emergency service vehicle to aid fallen rider in the women's race forced race organisers to cancel the men's race. The 40-minute event had been scheduled as the final event for the day and with falling light posing concerns for rider safety, the race was eventually cancelled.

There was a mix of frustration and relief from the riders and team managers as many lamented the huge time difference between the morning's criterium and the late afternoon criterium. Most of the teams had spent the day in Murwillumbah while they awaited the start of Stage 4.

The cancelled race means that Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) will start the fifth and final day of racing firmly at the top on the general classification while second-place and teammate Jai Crawford sits 39-seconds down on his younger compatriot. Adam Semple put in an impressive ride in the morning's 9.3km time trial and will start the 99.3km final road race, looking for more than 45-seconds to topple the seemingly unshakeable Haig and his Huon Salmon-Genesys team.

Results 

NRS Women's general classification after Stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing)2:47:14
2Miranda Griffiths (Holden Women Cycling Team)0:00:08
3Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing)0:00:32
4Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki Bontrager)0:00:33
5Taryn Heather (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women’s Road Team)0:00:41
6Lucy Coldwell (Holden Women Cycling Team)0:00:58
7Grace Sulzberger (Team Polygon Australia)0:01:11
8Emily Roper (Suzuki Bontrager)0:01:12
9Sophie Mackay (BOSS Racing Team)0:01:15
10Zoe Watters (Pensar SPM Racing)0:01:25
11Samantha De Riter (Holden Women Cycling Team)0:01:28
12Susan McAlister (Pensar SPM Racing)0:01:31
13Jessica Mundy (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women’s Road Team)0:01:51
14Ellen Skerritt (Team Bikebug)0:01:52
15Jenelle Crooks0:01:54
16Rebecca Werner (Specialized Securitor)0:01:57
17Rebecca Heath (Holden Women Cycling Team)
18Laura Meadley0:02:00
19Marianne Westacott-Clermonts0:02:03
20Cassandra Dodd (Specialized Securitor)0:02:07
21Jemma Brown0:02:08
22Jasmin Hurikino (Campos Avalon)0:02:14
23Nicole Moerig (Pensar SPM Racing)
24Sarah Roy (Team Bikebug)0:02:50
25Georgia Baker (Team Polygon Australia)0:06:51
26Chloe Mcconville (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women’s Road Team)0:08:44
27Amy Cure (Team Polygon Australia)0:10:57
28Rowena Fry (Team Polygon Australia)0:12:13
29Judith Betts (Campos Avalon)0:15:42
30Ailie McDonald (Suzuki Bontrager)0:15:49
31Jessica Toghill0:16:05
32Emma Viotto0:16:09
33Alexandria Nicholls (Suzuki Bontrager)0:16:13
34Rachel Ward0:16:14
35Kendelle Hodges (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women’s Road Team)0:16:20
36Chloe Mcintosh0:16:22
37Kym Lynch0:16:24
38Trudy Van Der Straaten (Specialized Securitor)
39Melanie Roach0:16:28
40Claire Trembath (Specialized Securitor)0:16:32
41Brittany Lindores (Team Bikebug)0:17:03
42Stacey Riedel (Specialized Securitor)0:17:05
43Ruby Livingstone (Team Bikebug)0:17:14
44Rebecca Mackey (BOSS Racing Team)0:23:23
45Megan Bagworth (BOSS Racing Team)0:25:00
46Linda White0:25:05
47Madeline Marshall (Suzuki Bontrager)0:25:32
48Alice Wallett0:25:42
49Sallyanne Cowman (Campos Avalon)
50Tegan Elferkh (BOSS Racing Team)0:25:45
51Alexandra O'Dea (Campos Avalon)0:47:09
52Vanessa Mcdonald0:48:53
53Natalie Langer0:52:07

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miranda Griffiths (Holden Women Cycling Team)4pts
2Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing)4
3Emily Roper (Suzuki Bontrager)3
4Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing)1

KoM classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing)6pts
2Miranda Griffiths (Holden Women Cycling Team)4
3Emily Roper (Suzuki Bontrager)2

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pensar SPM Racing8:23:53
2Holden Women Cycling Team0:00:33
3Jayco/Apollo VIS Women’s Road Team0:09:05
4Team Polygon Australia0:12:28
5Suzuki Bontrager0:15:23
6Specialized Securitor0:18:17
7Team Bikebug0:19:38
8Campos Avalon0:41:27
9BOSS Racing Team0:47:27

NRS Men's general classification after Stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)6:23:49
2Jai Crawford (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:00:39
3Adam Semple (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)0:00:45
4Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au)0:00:48
5Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:01:22
6Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Cycling)0:01:24
7Ben Dyball (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:01:30
8Marc Williams (Budget Forklifts)0:01:34
9Alex Wohler (Budget Forklifts)0:01:38
10Nathan Elliott (Target Trek Racing Team)0:01:54
11Matthew Clark (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
12Correy Edmed (Pensar SPM Racing)0:01:59
13Robbie Hucker (Drapac Cycling)0:02:01
14Cal Britten (search2retain p/b health.com.au)0:02:04
15Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:02:10
16Trevor Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)0:02:47
17Daniel Bonello (Parramatta Race Team)0:02:51
18Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts)0:02:55
19Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia)0:03:00
20Ayden Toovey (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)0:03:02
21Jason Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)0:03:04
22Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au)0:03:09
23Nicholas Woods (Pro Team Downunder)0:03:12
24Jeremy Scott (St George Skoda HP Team)0:03:19
25Ben Cook (Campos Avalon)0:03:23
26Ryan Cavanagh (Pensar SPM Racing)
27Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Pro Team Downunder)0:03:29
28James Szollosi (Pro Team Downunder)0:03:31
29Shaun Mccarthy (Budget Forklifts)0:03:44
30Saxon Irvine (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
31Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Cycling)0:03:48
32Jay Dutton (St George Skoda HP Team)0:03:49
33Jacob Restall (Pro Team Downunder)0:03:52
34Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)0:03:58
35Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)0:04:04
36Scott McPhee (Euride Racing)0:04:21
37Theodore Yates (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)0:04:29
38Nicholas Yallouris (St George Skoda HP Team)
39Mathew Marshall (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)0:04:36
40Kevin Hawes (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)0:04:43
41David Melville (GPM Data#3)0:04:44
42Blair Windsor (Budget Forklifts)0:04:49
43Michael Phelan (Parramatta Race Team)0:04:56
44Callum O'Sullivan (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)0:04:57
45Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)
46Sam Stow (Pensar SPM Racing)0:04:58
47Jordan Payne (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)0:05:11
48Christopher Aitken (Paradice Investment Cycling Team)0:05:13
49Nicholas Costello (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)0:05:14
50Fiachra O'Muire (Euride Racing)0:05:15
51Jacob Kauffmann (Budget Forklifts)
52Aaron Donnelly (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:05:17
53Tristan Bauer (Sydney Uni Velo Racing)0:05:27
54Jayden Copp (Pro Team Downunder)0:05:28
55Brodie Talbot (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)0:05:36
56Thomas Patton (Parramatta Race Team)0:05:44
57Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts)0:05:51
58Andrew Roe (Euride Racing)0:05:53
59Andrew Clarkson (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)0:06:04
60Riley Maule (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)0:06:09
61William Walker (Drapac Cycling)0:06:23
62Amir Rusli (Drapac Cycling)0:06:36
63Alexander Malone (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
64Lex Nederlof (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)0:06:43
65Leslie Masters (Pro Team Downunder)0:06:47
66Peter English (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)0:07:06
67Julian Hamill (GPM Data#3)0:07:47
68Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)0:08:13
69Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au)0:08:22
70David Parsons (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)0:09:28
71Jason Rigg (Team Polygon Australia)0:09:54
72Gerald Evans (Team Polygon Australia)0:10:29
73Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:11:18
74Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:11:20
75Tamas Allenby (Sydney Uni Velo Racing)0:11:27
76Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)0:13:08
77Scott Law (GPM Data#3)0:13:27
78Alistair Donohoe (search2retain p/b health.com.au)0:14:04
79George Tansley (Euride Racing)0:15:25
80James Hepburn (GPM Data#3)0:16:06
81Ryan Thomas (Parramatta Race Team)0:16:07
82Reece Robinson (Paradice Investment Cycling Team)0:16:28
83Joshua Taylor (GPM Data#3)0:16:49
84Geoff Straub (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)0:20:22
85Dylan Newbery (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)0:21:44
86Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Cycling)0:22:44
87Brad Davies (Euride Racing)0:28:07
88Dave Brown (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)0:30:24
89Joel Strachan (Target Trek Racing Team)0:30:49
90Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing)0:30:57
91Jesse Ewart (GPM Data#3)0:31:03
92Reuben Donati (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
93Peter Hatton (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)0:31:07
94James Boal (Target Trek Racing Team)0:31:37
95Cameron Ivory (Paradice Investment Cycling Team)0:32:14
96Matthew Killin (Pensar SPM Racing)0:32:25
97Matthew Nicholson (Team Polygon Australia)0:33:00
98Chris Beeck (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)0:33:28
99Kyle Bridgwood (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)0:33:55
100Stuart Smith (search2retain p/b health.com.au)0:34:08
101Andrew Stephan (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)0:35:06
102Benjamin Harvey (St George Skoda HP Team)0:36:27
103Sylvain Lauwers (Pro Team Downunder)0:36:47
104James Miller (Campos Avalon)0:37:36
105Dylan Hately (Target Trek Racing Team)0:38:31
106Russell Gill (Euride Racing)0:38:34
107Andrew Crawley (GPM Data#3)0:40:43
108Justin Vanstone (Pro Team Downunder)0:42:26
109Benjamin Fox (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)0:42:33
110Antony Dimitrovski (Parramatta Race Team)0:42:52
111Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au)0:43:12
112Mitchell Carrington (Paradice Investment Cycling Team)0:44:02
113Daniel McCulloch (Campos Avalon)0:45:22
114Thomas Donald (search2retain p/b health.com.au)0:45:57
115Lachlan Ambrose (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)0:46:43
116Hadleigh Milligan (Pensar SPM Racing)0:46:46
117Jake Magee (GPM Data#3)0:47:10
118Adam Allen (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)0:47:57
119Daniel Pinczewski (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)0:48:16
120Guy Brown (Paradice Investment Cycling Team)0:48:47
121Rowan Dever (Target Trek Racing Team)0:49:31
122Rafael Vainikka (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)0:49:39
123Luke Williams (Sydney Uni Velo Racing)0:51:29
124Kasey Clark (Pensar SPM Racing)0:53:40
125Griffith Moore (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)0:54:25
126Ben Price (Team Polygon Australia)
127Connor Hughes (Sydney Uni Velo Racing)1:02:41
128Harrison Bailey (Parramatta Race Team)1:19:31

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)8pts
2Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au)5
3Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)3
4Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Pro Team Downunder)3
5Scott Law (GPM Data#3)3
6Nicholas Woods (Pro Team Downunder)1

KoM classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Pro Team Downunder)11pts
2Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)10
3Jai Crawford (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)6
4Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)5
5Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au)5
6Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)3
7Adam Semple (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)3
8Mathew Marshall (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)3
9Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts)2
10Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Cycling)2
11Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Cycling)1
12Nicholas Woods (Pro Team Downunder)1
13Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)1

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team19:12:01
2Budget Forklifts0:04:35
3search2retain p/b health.com.au0:05:27
4Drapac Cycling0:06:09
5CharterMason Drapac Development Team0:06:46
6Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:08:36
7Pro Team Downunder
8Pensar SPM Racing0:09:46
9Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program0:10:21
10St George Skoda HP Team0:11:03
11Parramatta Race Team0:12:55
12Euride Racing0:13:29
13GPM Data#30:15:29
14Team Polygon Australia0:17:33
15Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team0:18:47
16Data#3 Cisco Racing Team0:31:19
17Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team0:51:08
18Paradice Investment Cycling Team0:52:35
19Target Trek Racing Team1:03:46
20Sydney Uni Velo Racing1:05:13
21Campos Avalon1:13:38

 

