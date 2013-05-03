Image 1 of 20 Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) claims his first NRS victory for 2013 on Stage 2 at Battle on the Border (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 20 (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 3 of 20 Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys) sat safely in the bunch and was protected by his teammates throughout the stage (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 4 of 20 Budget Forklifts led the chase for part of the stage (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 5 of 20 The main break of the day with Darren Lapthorne (Drapac) and Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Pro Team Downunder) (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 6 of 20 The men's peloton during the early part of Stage 2 at Battle on the Border (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 7 of 20 The sprint for the minor placings in the women's opening road race (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 8 of 20 Ruth Corset sets the pace up the climb (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 9 of 20 The men open up the sprint (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 10 of 20 Battle on the Border race leader Jack Haig and NRS leader Joe Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys) at the start (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 11 of 20 Giacoppo wins the sprint on Stage 2 (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 12 of 20 Anthony Giacoppo is congratulated by second-place Neil Van Der Ploeg after Stage 2 at Battle on the Border (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 13 of 20 Cokes and smiles for Huon Salmon-Genesys after the stage at Battle on the Border (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 14 of 20 Miranda Griffiths (Holden Women) celebrates her victory on Stage 1 of the Battle on the Border (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 15 of 20 Local man Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) was chuffed to retain the lead in the sprinter's classification (Image credit: Alex Malone) Image 16 of 20 Suzuki Bontrager on the trainers to cool off after the stage (Image credit: Alex Malone) Image 17 of 20 Team issue Specialized bikes for the women on the Specialized-Securitor squad (Image credit: Alex Malone) Image 18 of 20 Trudy Van Der Straaten (Specialized-Securitor) cools down after Stage 1 at Battle on the Border (Image credit: Alex Malone) Image 19 of 20 Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing) warms down after finishing second in the opening stage of the women's Battle on the Border (Image credit: Alex Malone) Image 20 of 20 Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing) warms down after the stage (Image credit: Alex Malone)

Women's NRS

Miranda Griffiths (Holden Women) has won the opening stage of the women's Battle of the Border in Murwillumbah. The St. Kilda cyclist outsprinted defending National Road Series Champion Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing) after the two riders featured in the stage-long breakaway with Suzuki Bontrager's Emily Roper.

Queensland 18-year-old Roper went back to the field after around 60km of racing on one of the major climbs of the day, leaving Griffiths and Corset to fight it out.

Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing) off the back of her overall victory at the Mersey Valley Tour last week, led in the field for third place across the finish line.

"Ruth and I worked really well together all the way to the finish and we were milking the time gap," explained Griffiths, 31, with the peloton clearly happy to let the pair fight it out for the win.





Corset explained that leg cramps hampered the back end of her race.

"I was completely wrecked, [and] Miranda hesitated so I went early, but she was too strong."

The women's Battle of the Border continues Saturday.

The men's second stage was set to begin following the women's race, with Jack Haig (Huon Salmon - Genesys Wealth Advisers) leader on general classification.

Men's NRS

Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) opened his winning account for the 2013 Subaru National Road Series with a fine win of Stage 2 into Murwillumbah at Battle on the Border. Giacoppo bested Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain-health) and sprint classification leader Jesse Kerrison for his first NRS win of the year at the end of the 137km stage.

Battle on the Border yellow jersey wearer and yesterday's stage Mount Warning stage winner Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys) finished safely in the 40-odd rider bunch to retain his lead in the general classification. Second-place overall and teammate of Haig, Jai Crawford finished on the same time as the day's winner Giacoppo along with third-overall Eric Sheppard (search2retain-health) to leave the GC essentially unchanged ahead of tomorrow's double-header time trial and afternoon criterium.

The day was aggressive from start to finish but the only significant move came from former Australian road champion Darren Lapthorne and Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Pro Team Downunder) who clipped away on the second KoM of the day at the 54km mark. The duo worked well together to establish more than a minute lead over the relentless bunch with Lapthorne eventually leaving Ellerm-Norton to fly the flag alone. Ellerm-Norton was eventually reeled in with 34km remaining as a bunch sprint became inevitable.

Giacoppo's win marked a return to the top step for the rider who won the Scody Cup last year along with numerous victories throughout the year. The rider from Western Australia's city of Perth admitted that he hasn't enjoyed the same level of success in the early part of the year - as he did in 2012 and that getting the win at Battle on the Border, after missing out on his home tour at the Woodside Tour de Perth was a relief.

"We rode all day [on the front] so we weren't really concentrating on going for the sprint," Giacoppo told Cyclingnews. "We said we would just sort of float off the back of others and see where we end up.

"I was on the right-hand side of the bunch and Drapac hit out and they had Van Der Ploeg behind them so I just waited and waited. Once I got a little bit of a gap I hopped out and went for it. I went with about 350-400 to go but it was quite a fast sprint, in the 53, 11 and when you are spinning that you are definitely moving.

"It's good to finally have some legs. The first part of the season has certainly not been as good a start as last year. I was due to get some good legs soon and now they've come. Hopefully they stick around for a while," Giacoppo added.

Second-place Van Der Ploeg was relatively pleased with the day's result considering he maybe burned a bit too much energy in the early part of the race - which essentially ended the day for approximately 40 riders who were dispatched on the day's toughest climb that came within the opening 25km.

"We had the plan to make that [the opening 25 kilometres really hard] so I did a few attacks before the climb and between the second one I did another solo attack which in hindsight was really, really dumb," Van Der Ploeg told Cyclingnews. "I had to turn myself inside out to stay with the group. I thought I was doomed but I managed to claw my way back on the descent.

The search2retain-health squad was more concerned with maintaining Sheppard's position in the general classification but once it seemed like a bunch sprint would occur, the team switch their tact.

"In the last 10 k we had to switch to sprint mode once we realised that was going to be the outcome. The sprint was chaotic. There's quite a few good sprinters in the NRS so there's lots of guys fighting for wheels. I was just in that jostle for position and the finish snuck up on me a little bit. Giacoppo went early and did a really long sprint and the road was pretty much blocked after that. I was itching to get out but Giacoppo was just too strong. I'm Sort of happy with second but at the same time I'll be really happy when I get a win."

Local lad and sprint classification leader Kerrison said many of the riders were unfamiliar with the finish but he used his local knowledge to good use in the sprint. It may not have netted the win but it kept him in the green jersey.

"I was in perfect position until about 400 to go and then Drapac came by and I got swamped. I couldn't really get out until about 80 to go and by that time Giacoppo and Van Der Ploag were already up the road. I'm stoked because it is my first NRS podium and I've kept the sprinter's jersey.

Both the men's and women's fields will face a double-header stage tomorrow with the day split between a morning time trial and an afternoon criterium.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Miranda Griffiths (Holden Women Cycling Team) 2:34:14 2 Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing) 3 Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing) 0:00:50 4 Sarah Roy (Team Bikebug) 5 Grace Sulzberger (Team Polygon Australia) 6 Laura Meadley 7 Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki Bontrager) 8 Sophie Mackay (BOSS Racing Team) 9 Rebecca Heath (Holden Women Cycling Team) 10 Kristy Glover (Holden Women Cycling Team) 11 Marianne Westacott-Clermonts 12 Emily Roper (Suzuki Bontrager) 13 Lucy Coldwell (Holden Women Cycling Team) 14 Jemma Brown 15 Nicole Moerig (Pensar SPM Racing) 16 Georgia Baker (Team Polygon Australia) 17 Jenelle Crooks 18 Susan McAlister (Pensar SPM Racing) 19 Taryn Heather (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women’s Road Team) 20 Ellen Skerritt (Team Bikebug) 21 Jessica Mundy (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women’s Road Team) 22 Rebecca Werner (Specialized Securitor) 23 Samantha De Riter (Holden Women Cycling Team) 24 Zoe Watters (Pensar SPM Racing) 25 Cassandra Dodd (Specialized Securitor) 26 Jasmin Hurikino (Campos Avalon) 0:01:05 27 Chloe Mcconville (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women’s Road Team) 0:08:21 28 Amy Cure (Team Polygon Australia) 0:10:34 29 Rowena Fry (Team Polygon Australia) 30 Melanie Roach 0:14:50 31 Jessica Toghill 0:14:51 32 Ruby Livingstone (Team Bikebug) 33 Alexandria Nicholls (Suzuki Bontrager) 34 Kym Lynch 35 Trudy Van Der Straaten (Specialized Securitor) 36 Chloe Mcintosh 37 Emma Viotto 38 Stacey Riedel (Specialized Securitor) 39 Rachel Ward 40 Ailie McDonald (Suzuki Bontrager) 41 Kendelle Hodges (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women’s Road Team) 42 Claire Trembath (Specialized Securitor) 43 Brittany Lindores (Team Bikebug) 44 Judith Betts (Campos Avalon) 45 Ashlee Ankudinoff (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women’s Road Team) 46 Rebecca Mackey (BOSS Racing Team) 0:21:46 47 Linda White 0:23:53 48 Alice Wallett 49 Sallyanne Cowman (Campos Avalon) 50 Megan Bagworth (BOSS Racing Team) 51 Tegan Elferkh (BOSS Racing Team) 52 Madeline Marshall (Suzuki Bontrager) 53 Alexandra O'Dea (Campos Avalon) 0:45:07 54 Natalie Langer 0:47:06 55 Vanessa Mcdonald

Intermediate sprints - Murwillumbah # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emily Roper (Suzuki Bontrager) 3 pts 2 Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing) 2 3 Miranda Griffiths (Holden Women Cycling Team) 1

Murwillumbah stage finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Miranda Griffiths (Holden Women Cycling Team) 3 pts 2 Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing) 2 3 Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing) 1

Hill climbs - Bilambil Heights # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing) 3 pts 2 Miranda Griffiths (Holden Women Cycling Team) 2 3 Emily Roper (Suzuki Bontrager) 1

Dump Hill # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing) 3 pts 2 Miranda Griffiths (Holden Women Cycling Team) 2 3 Emily Roper (Suzuki Bontrager) 1

Teams Stage Result # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Holden Women Cycling Team 7:44:22 2 Pensar SPM Racing 3 Jayco/Apollo VIS Women’s Road Team 0:08:21 4 Team Polygon Australia 0:10:34 5 Suzuki Bontrager 0:14:51 6 Team Bikebug 7 Specialized Securitor 8 Campos Avalon 0:38:09 9 BOSS Racing Team 0:44:49

General classification after Stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Miranda Griffiths (Holden Women Cycling Team) 2:34:04 2 Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing) 0:00:02 3 Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing) 0:00:54 4 Sarah Roy (Team Bikebug) 0:00:56 5 Grace Sulzberger (Team Polygon Australia) 0:00:58 6 Laura Meadley 0:00:59 7 Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki Bontrager) 0:01:00 8 Sophie Mackay (BOSS Racing Team) 9 Rebecca Heath (Holden Women Cycling Team) 10 Kristy Glover (Holden Women Cycling Team) 11 Marianne Westacott-Clermonts 12 Emily Roper (Suzuki Bontrager) 13 Lucy Coldwell (Holden Women Cycling Team) 14 Jemma Brown 15 Nicole Moerig (Pensar SPM Racing) 16 Georgia Baker (Team Polygon Australia) 17 Jenelle Crooks 18 Susan McAlister (Pensar SPM Racing) 19 Taryn Heather (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women’s Road Team) 20 Ellen Skerritt (Team Bikebug) 21 Jessica Mundy (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women’s Road Team) 22 Rebecca Werner (Specialized Securitor) 23 Samantha De Riter (Holden Women Cycling Team) 24 Zoe Watters (Pensar SPM Racing) 25 Cassandra Dodd (Specialized Securitor) 26 Jasmin Hurikino (Campos Avalon) 0:01:15 27 Chloe Mcconville (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women’s Road Team) 0:08:31 28 Amy Cure (Team Polygon Australia) 0:10:44 29 Rowena Fry (Team Polygon Australia) 30 Melanie Roach 0:15:00 31 Jessica Toghill 0:15:01 32 Ruby Livingstone (Team Bikebug) 33 Alexandria Nicholls (Suzuki Bontrager) 34 Kym Lynch 35 Trudy Van Der Straaten (Specialized Securitor) 36 Chloe Mcintosh 37 Emma Viotto 38 Stacey Riedel (Specialized Securitor) 39 Rachel Ward 40 Ailie McDonald (Suzuki Bontrager) 41 Kendelle Hodges (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women’s Road Team) 42 Claire Trembath (Specialized Securitor) 43 Brittany Lindores (Team Bikebug) 44 Judith Betts (Campos Avalon) 45 Ashlee Ankudinoff (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women’s Road Team) 46 Rebecca Mackey (BOSS Racing Team) 0:21:56 47 Linda White 0:24:03 48 Alice Wallett 49 Sallyanne Cowman (Campos Avalon) 50 Megan Bagworth (BOSS Racing Team) 51 Tegan Elferkh (BOSS Racing Team) 52 Madeline Marshall (Suzuki Bontrager) 53 Alexandra O'Dea (Campos Avalon) 0:45:17 54 Natalie Langer 0:47:16 55 Vanessa Mcdonald

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Miranda Griffiths (Holden Women Cycling Team) 4 pts 2 Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing) 4 3 Emily Roper (Suzuki Bontrager) 3 4 Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing) 1

Mountain climb classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing) 6 pts 2 Miranda Griffiths (Holden Women Cycling Team) 4 3 Emily Roper (Suzuki Bontrager) 1

Team classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Holden Women Cycling Team 7:44:22 2 Pensar SPM Racing 3 Jayco/Apollo VIS Women’s Road Team 0:08:21 4 Team Polygon Australia 0:10:34 5 Suzuki Bontrager 0:14:51 6 Team Bikebug 7 Specialized Securitor 8 Campos Avalon 0:38:09 9 BOSS Racing Team 0:44:49

Men's NRS results # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 3:11:17 2 Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 3 Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) 4 Scott Law (GPM Data#3) 5 Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 6 Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia) 7 George Tansley (Euride Racing) 8 Joshua Taylor (GPM Data#3) 9 Robbie Hucker (Drapac Cycling) 10 Alex Wohler (Budget Forklifts) 11 Ben Dyball (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 12 Jeremy Scott (St George Skoda HP Team) 13 Reece Robinson (Paradice Investment Cycling Team) 14 Theodore Yates (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 15 Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 16 Ryan Cavanagh (Pensar SPM Racing) 17 Gerald Evans (Team Polygon Australia) 18 Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 19 Alistair Donohoe (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 20 Jai Crawford (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 21 Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 22 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Cycling) 23 Alexander Malone (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 24 Nathan Elliott (Target Trek Racing Team) 25 Saxon Irvine (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 26 Correy Edmed (Pensar SPM Racing) 27 James Szollosi (Pro Team Downunder) 28 David Parsons (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 29 Peter English (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 30 Marc Williams (Budget Forklifts) 31 Daniel Bonello (Parramatta Race Team) 32 Scott McPhee (Euride Racing) 33 Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Cycling) 34 Adam Semple (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 35 Nicholas Yallouris (St George Skoda HP Team) 36 Fiachra O'Muire (Euride Racing) 37 Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 38 Jayden Copp (Pro Team Downunder) 39 Andrew Roe (Euride Racing) 40 Ayden Toovey (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 41 Lex Nederlof (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 42 Nicholas Costello (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 0:00:08 43 Cal Britten (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 44 Sam Stow (Pensar SPM Racing) 45 Tristan Bauer (Sydney Uni Velo Racing) 46 Andrew Clarkson (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 47 Ryan Thomas (Parramatta Race Team) 48 Shaun Mccarthy (Budget Forklifts) 0:00:10 49 Mathew Marshall (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 50 Leslie Masters (Pro Team Downunder) 51 Thomas Patton (Parramatta Race Team) 52 Callum O'Sullivan (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 53 Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 54 Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing) 55 Amir Rusli (Drapac Cycling) 56 Riley Maule (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 57 Nicholas Woods (Pro Team Downunder) 58 Tamas Allenby (Sydney Uni Velo Racing) 59 Aaron Donnelly (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 60 Jay Dutton (St George Skoda HP Team) 61 Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts) 62 Trevor Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 63 David Melville (GPM Data#3) 64 Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia) 65 Brodie Talbot (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 66 Blair Windsor (Budget Forklifts) 67 Dylan Newbery (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 68 Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 69 Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Pro Team Downunder) 70 Michael Phelan (Parramatta Race Team) 71 Ben Cook (Campos Avalon) 72 Jason Rigg (Team Polygon Australia) 73 Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts) 74 William Walker (Drapac Cycling) 75 Jordan Payne (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 76 Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 77 Jason Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 78 James Hepburn (GPM Data#3) 79 Julian Hamill (GPM Data#3) 80 Kevin Hawes (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 81 Geoff Straub (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 82 Christopher Aitken (Paradice Investment Cycling Team) 83 Matthew Clark (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 84 Jacob Restall (Pro Team Downunder) 85 Jacob Kauffmann (Budget Forklifts) 0:00:18 86 Justin Vanstone (Pro Team Downunder) 0:11:35 87 Kyle Bridgwood (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 0:17:29 88 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Cycling) 89 Brad Davies (Euride Racing) 0:21:19 90 Antony Dimitrovski (Parramatta Race Team) 0:26:02 91 Kasey Clark (Pensar SPM Racing) 92 James Miller (Campos Avalon) 93 Dave Brown (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 94 Daniel McCulloch (Campos Avalon) 95 Peter Hatton (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 96 James Boal (Target Trek Racing Team) 97 Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 98 Connor Hughes (Sydney Uni Velo Racing) 99 Reuben Donati (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 100 Daniel Pinczewski (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 101 Matthew Killin (Pensar SPM Racing) 102 Joel Strachan (Target Trek Racing Team) 103 Jesse Ewart (GPM Data#3) 104 Luke Williams (Sydney Uni Velo Racing) 105 Andrew Stephan (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 106 Guy Brown (Paradice Investment Cycling Team) 107 Andrew Crawley (GPM Data#3) 108 Benjamin Fox (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 109 Cameron Ivory (Paradice Investment Cycling Team) 110 Sylvain Lauwers (Pro Team Downunder) 111 Mitchell Carrington (Paradice Investment Cycling Team) 112 Stuart Smith (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 113 Rowan Dever (Target Trek Racing Team) 114 Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing) 115 Matthew Nicholson (Team Polygon Australia) 116 Jake Magee (GPM Data#3) 117 Russell Gill (Euride Racing) 118 Chris Beeck (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 119 Benjamin Harvey (St George Skoda HP Team) 120 Rafael Vainikka (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 0:32:13 121 Griffith Moore (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 122 Thomas Donald (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:39:01 123 Harrison Bailey (Parramatta Race Team) 124 Adam Allen (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 125 Ben Price (Team Polygon Australia) 126 Hadleigh Milligan (Pensar SPM Racing) 0:40:00 127 Lachlan Ambrose (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) DNF Dylan Hately (Target Trek Racing Team) DNF Oliver Kent-Spark (Target Trek Racing Team) DNF Rylee Field (Parramatta Race Team) DNF Darren Condon (Campos Avalon) DNF Matthew Murray (Campos Avalon) DNF Stuart Cowin (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) DNF Samuel Layzell (Paradice Investment Cycling Team) DNF Patrick Sharpe (Sydney Uni Velo Racing) DNF Shaun O'Callaghan (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)

Intermediate sprints - Murwillumbah # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Pro Team Downunder) 3 pts 2 Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) 2

Murwillumbah Stage Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 3 pts 2 Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 2 3 Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) 1

Hill climbs - Bilambil Heights # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 3 pts 2 Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Pro Team Downunder) 2 3 Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 1

Dump Hill #1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Pro Team Downunder) 3 pts 2 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Cycling) 2 3 Mathew Marshall (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 1

Dump Hill#2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Pro Team Downunder) 3 pts 2 Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 2 3 Adam Semple (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 1

Teams Stage Result # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 9:33:51 2 search2retain p/b health.com.au 3 Budget Forklifts 4 Drapac Cycling 5 Satalyst Giant Racing Team 6 Euride Racing 7 Pensar SPM Racing 0:00:08 8 Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team 9 Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program 10 GPM Data#3 0:00:10 11 Team Polygon Australia 12 St George Skoda HP Team 13 Pro Team Downunder 14 Parramatta Race Team 0:00:18 15 CharterMason Drapac Development Team 0:00:30 16 Data#3 Cisco Racing Team 0:17:49 17 Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team 0:26:12 18 Paradice Investment Cycling Team 19 Sydney Uni Velo Racing 0:26:20 20 Target Trek Racing Team 0:52:04 21 Campos Avalon 0:52:14

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) 8 pts 2 Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 5 3 Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 3 4 Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Pro Team Downunder) 3 5 Scott Law (GPM Data#3) 3 6 Nicholas Woods (Pro Team Downunder) 1

KoM classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Pro Team Downunder) 11 pts 2 Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 10 3 Jai Crawford (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 6 4 Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 5 5 Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 5 6 Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 3 7 Adam Semple (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 3 8 Mathew Marshall (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 3 9 Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts) 2 10 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Cycling) 2 11 Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Cycling) 1 12 Nicholas Woods (Pro Team Downunder) 1 13 Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 1

General classification after Stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 6:11:46 2 Jai Crawford (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:22 3 Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:00:29 4 Adam Semple (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 0:00:33 5 Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Cycling) 0:00:52 6 Alex Wohler (Budget Forklifts) 0:01:05 7 Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:01:12 8 Marc Williams (Budget Forklifts) 0:01:21 9 Cal Britten (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:01:24 10 Correy Edmed (Pensar SPM Racing) 0:01:28 11 Robbie Hucker (Drapac Cycling) 0:01:33 12 Matthew Clark (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 0:01:34 13 Ben Dyball (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:01:38 14 Nathan Elliott (Target Trek Racing Team) 0:01:42 15 Shaun Mccarthy (Budget Forklifts) 0:01:59 16 Trevor Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 17 Daniel Bonello (Parramatta Race Team) 0:02:02 18 Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts) 0:02:10 19 Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia) 0:02:20 20 Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Pro Team Downunder) 0:02:22 21 Jason Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 0:02:24 22 Nicholas Woods (Pro Team Downunder) 0:02:25 23 Jeremy Scott (St George Skoda HP Team) 0:02:34 24 Blair Windsor (Budget Forklifts) 0:02:36 25 James Szollosi (Pro Team Downunder) 0:02:37 26 Ben Cook (Campos Avalon) 0:02:42 27 Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:02:49 28 Jay Dutton (St George Skoda HP Team) 29 Ryan Cavanagh (Pensar SPM Racing) 0:02:53 30 Ayden Toovey (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 0:02:57 31 Jacob Restall (Pro Team Downunder) 0:03:03 32 Saxon Irvine (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 0:03:07 33 Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:03:09 34 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Cycling) 0:03:24 35 Theodore Yates (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 0:03:27 36 Kevin Hawes (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 0:03:32 37 David Melville (GPM Data#3) 0:03:35 38 Mathew Marshall (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 0:03:37 39 Sam Stow (Pensar SPM Racing) 0:03:39 40 Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 0:03:41 41 Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 0:03:43 42 Nicholas Costello (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 43 Scott McPhee (Euride Racing) 0:03:47 44 Tristan Bauer (Sydney Uni Velo Racing) 0:03:51 45 Nicholas Yallouris (St George Skoda HP Team) 0:03:52 46 Christopher Aitken (Paradice Investment Cycling Team) 0:04:15 47 Callum O'Sullivan (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 0:04:24 48 Michael Phelan (Parramatta Race Team) 0:04:28 49 Andrew Clarkson (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 0:04:30 50 Riley Maule (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 0:04:32 51 Fiachra O'Muire (Euride Racing) 0:04:35 52 Lex Nederlof (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 53 Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing) 0:04:37 54 Jordan Payne (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 0:04:38 55 Thomas Patton (Parramatta Race Team) 0:04:51 56 Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:04:53 57 Brodie Talbot (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 0:04:54 58 Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:04:57 59 Jacob Kauffmann (Budget Forklifts) 0:05:02 60 Alexander Malone (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 0:05:03 61 Andrew Roe (Euride Racing) 62 Jayden Copp (Pro Team Downunder) 0:05:08 63 Amir Rusli (Drapac Cycling) 0:05:13 64 Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:05:18 65 Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts) 0:05:23 66 Aaron Donnelly (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:05:30 67 William Walker (Drapac Cycling) 68 Leslie Masters (Pro Team Downunder) 0:05:41 69 Peter English (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 0:05:49 70 Scott Law (GPM Data#3) 0:06:49 71 Julian Hamill (GPM Data#3) 0:06:50 72 David Parsons (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 0:07:21 73 Gerald Evans (Team Polygon Australia) 0:07:52 74 Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia) 0:07:56 75 Jason Rigg (Team Polygon Australia) 0:08:02 76 Joshua Taylor (GPM Data#3) 0:08:44 77 Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) 0:09:13 78 George Tansley (Euride Racing) 0:10:10 79 Tamas Allenby (Sydney Uni Velo Racing) 0:10:20 80 Alistair Donohoe (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:11:34 81 Reece Robinson (Paradice Investment Cycling Team) 0:14:39 82 Ryan Thomas (Parramatta Race Team) 0:14:45 83 James Hepburn (GPM Data#3) 0:15:15 84 Geoff Straub (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 0:18:52 85 Dylan Newbery (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 0:20:34 86 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Cycling) 0:22:42 87 Brad Davies (Euride Racing) 0:26:46 88 Jesse Ewart (GPM Data#3) 0:29:49 89 Dave Brown (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 0:29:51 90 Joel Strachan (Target Trek Racing Team) 0:29:57 91 Reuben Donati (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 0:29:58 92 Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing) 0:30:20 93 Cameron Ivory (Paradice Investment Cycling Team) 0:30:30 94 Peter Hatton (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 0:30:33 95 James Boal (Target Trek Racing Team) 0:30:43 96 Matthew Killin (Pensar SPM Racing) 0:30:54 97 Matthew Nicholson (Team Polygon Australia) 0:31:47 98 Stuart Smith (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:32:24 99 Chris Beeck (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 0:32:31 100 Kyle Bridgwood (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 0:32:45 101 Sylvain Lauwers (Pro Team Downunder) 0:33:59 102 Andrew Stephan (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 0:34:33 103 Benjamin Harvey (St George Skoda HP Team) 0:35:16 104 Russell Gill (Euride Racing) 0:35:26 105 James Miller (Campos Avalon) 0:35:28 106 Andrew Crawley (GPM Data#3) 0:39:18 107 Justin Vanstone (Pro Team Downunder) 0:40:33 108 Benjamin Fox (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 0:41:09 109 Antony Dimitrovski (Parramatta Race Team) 0:41:33 110 Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:41:48 111 Daniel McCulloch (Campos Avalon) 0:42:53 112 Mitchell Carrington (Paradice Investment Cycling Team) 0:42:59 113 Thomas Donald (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:44:21 114 Hadleigh Milligan (Pensar SPM Racing) 0:45:13 115 Lachlan Ambrose (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 0:45:52 116 Adam Allen (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 0:46:24 117 Daniel Pinczewski (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 0:46:46 118 Jake Magee (GPM Data#3) 0:46:57 119 Rowan Dever (Target Trek Racing Team) 0:46:59 120 Guy Brown (Paradice Investment Cycling Team) 0:47:01 121 Rafael Vainikka (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 0:47:48 122 Luke Williams (Sydney Uni Velo Racing) 0:50:41 123 Ben Price (Team Polygon Australia) 0:51:38 124 Kasey Clark (Pensar SPM Racing) 0:52:09 125 Griffith Moore (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 0:53:06 126 Connor Hughes (Sydney Uni Velo Racing) 1:01:06 127 Harrison Bailey (Parramatta Race Team) 1:17:33