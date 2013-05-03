Trending

Giacoppo puts first win on the board after Murwillumbah sprint

Griffiths outkicks Corset in women's NRS opener

Image 1 of 20

Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) claims his first NRS victory for 2013 on Stage 2 at Battle on the Border

Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) claims his first NRS victory for 2013 on Stage 2 at Battle on the Border
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 2 of 20

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 3 of 20

Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys) sat safely in the bunch and was protected by his teammates throughout the stage

Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys) sat safely in the bunch and was protected by his teammates throughout the stage
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 4 of 20

Budget Forklifts led the chase for part of the stage

Budget Forklifts led the chase for part of the stage
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 5 of 20

The main break of the day with Darren Lapthorne (Drapac) and Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Pro Team Downunder)

The main break of the day with Darren Lapthorne (Drapac) and Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Pro Team Downunder)
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 6 of 20

The men's peloton during the early part of Stage 2 at Battle on the Border

The men's peloton during the early part of Stage 2 at Battle on the Border
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 7 of 20

The sprint for the minor placings in the women's opening road race

The sprint for the minor placings in the women's opening road race
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 8 of 20

Ruth Corset sets the pace up the climb

Ruth Corset sets the pace up the climb
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 9 of 20

The men open up the sprint

The men open up the sprint
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 10 of 20

Battle on the Border race leader Jack Haig and NRS leader Joe Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys) at the start

Battle on the Border race leader Jack Haig and NRS leader Joe Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys) at the start
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 11 of 20

Giacoppo wins the sprint on Stage 2

Giacoppo wins the sprint on Stage 2
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 12 of 20

Anthony Giacoppo is congratulated by second-place Neil Van Der Ploeg after Stage 2 at Battle on the Border

Anthony Giacoppo is congratulated by second-place Neil Van Der Ploeg after Stage 2 at Battle on the Border
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 13 of 20

Cokes and smiles for Huon Salmon-Genesys after the stage at Battle on the Border

Cokes and smiles for Huon Salmon-Genesys after the stage at Battle on the Border
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 14 of 20

Miranda Griffiths (Holden Women) celebrates her victory on Stage 1 of the Battle on the Border

Miranda Griffiths (Holden Women) celebrates her victory on Stage 1 of the Battle on the Border
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Image 15 of 20

Local man Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) was chuffed to retain the lead in the sprinter's classification

Local man Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) was chuffed to retain the lead in the sprinter's classification
(Image credit: Alex Malone)
Image 16 of 20

Suzuki Bontrager on the trainers to cool off after the stage

Suzuki Bontrager on the trainers to cool off after the stage
(Image credit: Alex Malone)
Image 17 of 20

Team issue Specialized bikes for the women on the Specialized-Securitor squad

Team issue Specialized bikes for the women on the Specialized-Securitor squad
(Image credit: Alex Malone)
Image 18 of 20

Trudy Van Der Straaten (Specialized-Securitor) cools down after Stage 1 at Battle on the Border

Trudy Van Der Straaten (Specialized-Securitor) cools down after Stage 1 at Battle on the Border
(Image credit: Alex Malone)
Image 19 of 20

Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing) warms down after finishing second in the opening stage of the women's Battle on the Border

Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing) warms down after finishing second in the opening stage of the women's Battle on the Border
(Image credit: Alex Malone)
Image 20 of 20

Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing) warms down after the stage

Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing) warms down after the stage
(Image credit: Alex Malone)

Women's NRS

Miranda Griffiths (Holden Women) has won the opening stage of the women's Battle of the Border in Murwillumbah. The St. Kilda cyclist outsprinted defending National Road Series Champion Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing) after the two riders featured in the stage-long breakaway with Suzuki Bontrager's Emily Roper.

Queensland 18-year-old Roper went back to the field after around 60km of racing on one of the major climbs of the day, leaving Griffiths and Corset to fight it out.

Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing) off the back of her overall victory at the Mersey Valley Tour last week, led in the field for third place across the finish line.

"Ruth and I worked really well together all the way to the finish and we were milking the time gap," explained Griffiths, 31, with the peloton clearly happy to let the pair fight it out for the win.

Corset explained that leg cramps hampered the back end of her race.

"I was completely wrecked, [and] Miranda hesitated so I went early, but she was too strong."

The women's Battle of the Border continues Saturday.

The men's second stage was set to begin following the women's race, with Jack Haig (Huon Salmon - Genesys Wealth Advisers) leader on general classification.

Men's NRS

Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) opened his winning account for the 2013 Subaru National Road Series with a fine win of Stage 2 into Murwillumbah at Battle on the Border. Giacoppo bested Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain-health) and sprint classification leader Jesse Kerrison for his first NRS win of the year at the end of the 137km stage.

Battle on the Border yellow jersey wearer and yesterday's stage Mount Warning stage winner Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys) finished safely in the 40-odd rider bunch to retain his lead in the general classification. Second-place overall and teammate of Haig, Jai Crawford finished on the same time as the day's winner Giacoppo along with third-overall Eric Sheppard (search2retain-health) to leave the GC essentially unchanged ahead of tomorrow's double-header time trial and afternoon criterium.

The day was aggressive from start to finish but the only significant move came from former Australian road champion Darren Lapthorne and Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Pro Team Downunder) who clipped away on the second KoM of the day at the 54km mark. The duo worked well together to establish more than a minute lead over the relentless bunch with Lapthorne eventually leaving Ellerm-Norton to fly the flag alone. Ellerm-Norton was eventually reeled in with 34km remaining as a bunch sprint became inevitable.

Giacoppo's win marked a return to the top step for the rider who won the Scody Cup last year along with numerous victories throughout the year. The rider from Western Australia's city of Perth admitted that he hasn't enjoyed the same level of success in the early part of the year - as he did in 2012 and that getting the win at Battle on the Border, after missing out on his home tour at the Woodside Tour de Perth was a relief.

"We rode all day [on the front] so we weren't really concentrating on going for the sprint," Giacoppo told Cyclingnews. "We said we would just sort of float off the back of others and see where we end up.

"I was on the right-hand side of the bunch and Drapac hit out and they had Van Der Ploeg behind them so I just waited and waited. Once I got a little bit of a gap I hopped out and went for it. I went with about 350-400 to go but it was quite a fast sprint, in the 53, 11 and when you are spinning that you are definitely moving.

"It's good to finally have some legs. The first part of the season has certainly not been as good a start as last year. I was due to get some good legs soon and now they've come. Hopefully they stick around for a while," Giacoppo added.

Second-place Van Der Ploeg was relatively pleased with the day's result considering he maybe burned a bit too much energy in the early part of the race - which essentially ended the day for approximately 40 riders who were dispatched on the day's toughest climb that came within the opening 25km.

"We had the plan to make that [the opening 25 kilometres really hard] so I did a few attacks before the climb and between the second one I did another solo attack which in hindsight was really, really dumb," Van Der Ploeg told Cyclingnews. "I had to turn myself inside out to stay with the group. I thought I was doomed but I managed to claw my way back on the descent.

The search2retain-health squad was more concerned with maintaining Sheppard's position in the general classification but once it seemed like a bunch sprint would occur, the team switch their tact.

"In the last 10 k we had to switch to sprint mode once we realised that was going to be the outcome. The sprint was chaotic. There's quite a few good sprinters in the NRS so there's lots of guys fighting for wheels. I was just in that jostle for position and the finish snuck up on me a little bit. Giacoppo went early and did a really long sprint and the road was pretty much blocked after that. I was itching to get out but Giacoppo was just too strong. I'm Sort of happy with second but at the same time I'll be really happy when I get a win."

Local lad and sprint classification leader Kerrison said many of the riders were unfamiliar with the finish but he used his local knowledge to good use in the sprint. It may not have netted the win but it kept him in the green jersey.

"I was in perfect position until about 400 to go and then Drapac came by and I got swamped. I couldn't really get out until about 80 to go and by that time Giacoppo and Van Der Ploag were already up the road. I'm stoked because it is my first NRS podium and I've kept the sprinter's jersey.

Both the men's and women's fields will face a double-header stage tomorrow with the day split between a morning time trial and an afternoon criterium.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miranda Griffiths (Holden Women Cycling Team)2:34:14
2Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing)
3Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing)0:00:50
4Sarah Roy (Team Bikebug)
5Grace Sulzberger (Team Polygon Australia)
6Laura Meadley
7Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki Bontrager)
8Sophie Mackay (BOSS Racing Team)
9Rebecca Heath (Holden Women Cycling Team)
10Kristy Glover (Holden Women Cycling Team)
11Marianne Westacott-Clermonts
12Emily Roper (Suzuki Bontrager)
13Lucy Coldwell (Holden Women Cycling Team)
14Jemma Brown
15Nicole Moerig (Pensar SPM Racing)
16Georgia Baker (Team Polygon Australia)
17Jenelle Crooks
18Susan McAlister (Pensar SPM Racing)
19Taryn Heather (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women’s Road Team)
20Ellen Skerritt (Team Bikebug)
21Jessica Mundy (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women’s Road Team)
22Rebecca Werner (Specialized Securitor)
23Samantha De Riter (Holden Women Cycling Team)
24Zoe Watters (Pensar SPM Racing)
25Cassandra Dodd (Specialized Securitor)
26Jasmin Hurikino (Campos Avalon)0:01:05
27Chloe Mcconville (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women’s Road Team)0:08:21
28Amy Cure (Team Polygon Australia)0:10:34
29Rowena Fry (Team Polygon Australia)
30Melanie Roach0:14:50
31Jessica Toghill0:14:51
32Ruby Livingstone (Team Bikebug)
33Alexandria Nicholls (Suzuki Bontrager)
34Kym Lynch
35Trudy Van Der Straaten (Specialized Securitor)
36Chloe Mcintosh
37Emma Viotto
38Stacey Riedel (Specialized Securitor)
39Rachel Ward
40Ailie McDonald (Suzuki Bontrager)
41Kendelle Hodges (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women’s Road Team)
42Claire Trembath (Specialized Securitor)
43Brittany Lindores (Team Bikebug)
44Judith Betts (Campos Avalon)
45Ashlee Ankudinoff (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women’s Road Team)
46Rebecca Mackey (BOSS Racing Team)0:21:46
47Linda White0:23:53
48Alice Wallett
49Sallyanne Cowman (Campos Avalon)
50Megan Bagworth (BOSS Racing Team)
51Tegan Elferkh (BOSS Racing Team)
52Madeline Marshall (Suzuki Bontrager)
53Alexandra O'Dea (Campos Avalon)0:45:07
54Natalie Langer0:47:06
55Vanessa Mcdonald

Intermediate sprints - Murwillumbah
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emily Roper (Suzuki Bontrager)3pts
2Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing)2
3Miranda Griffiths (Holden Women Cycling Team)1

Murwillumbah stage finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miranda Griffiths (Holden Women Cycling Team)3pts
2Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing)2
3Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing)1

Hill climbs - Bilambil Heights
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing)3pts
2Miranda Griffiths (Holden Women Cycling Team)2
3Emily Roper (Suzuki Bontrager)1

Dump Hill
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing)3pts
2Miranda Griffiths (Holden Women Cycling Team)2
3Emily Roper (Suzuki Bontrager)1

Teams Stage Result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Holden Women Cycling Team7:44:22
2Pensar SPM Racing
3Jayco/Apollo VIS Women’s Road Team0:08:21
4Team Polygon Australia0:10:34
5Suzuki Bontrager0:14:51
6Team Bikebug
7Specialized Securitor
8Campos Avalon0:38:09
9BOSS Racing Team0:44:49

General classification after Stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miranda Griffiths (Holden Women Cycling Team)2:34:04
2Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing)0:00:02
3Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing)0:00:54
4Sarah Roy (Team Bikebug)0:00:56
5Grace Sulzberger (Team Polygon Australia)0:00:58
6Laura Meadley0:00:59
7Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki Bontrager)0:01:00
8Sophie Mackay (BOSS Racing Team)
9Rebecca Heath (Holden Women Cycling Team)
10Kristy Glover (Holden Women Cycling Team)
11Marianne Westacott-Clermonts
12Emily Roper (Suzuki Bontrager)
13Lucy Coldwell (Holden Women Cycling Team)
14Jemma Brown
15Nicole Moerig (Pensar SPM Racing)
16Georgia Baker (Team Polygon Australia)
17Jenelle Crooks
18Susan McAlister (Pensar SPM Racing)
19Taryn Heather (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women’s Road Team)
20Ellen Skerritt (Team Bikebug)
21Jessica Mundy (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women’s Road Team)
22Rebecca Werner (Specialized Securitor)
23Samantha De Riter (Holden Women Cycling Team)
24Zoe Watters (Pensar SPM Racing)
25Cassandra Dodd (Specialized Securitor)
26Jasmin Hurikino (Campos Avalon)0:01:15
27Chloe Mcconville (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women’s Road Team)0:08:31
28Amy Cure (Team Polygon Australia)0:10:44
29Rowena Fry (Team Polygon Australia)
30Melanie Roach0:15:00
31Jessica Toghill0:15:01
32Ruby Livingstone (Team Bikebug)
33Alexandria Nicholls (Suzuki Bontrager)
34Kym Lynch
35Trudy Van Der Straaten (Specialized Securitor)
36Chloe Mcintosh
37Emma Viotto
38Stacey Riedel (Specialized Securitor)
39Rachel Ward
40Ailie McDonald (Suzuki Bontrager)
41Kendelle Hodges (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women’s Road Team)
42Claire Trembath (Specialized Securitor)
43Brittany Lindores (Team Bikebug)
44Judith Betts (Campos Avalon)
45Ashlee Ankudinoff (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women’s Road Team)
46Rebecca Mackey (BOSS Racing Team)0:21:56
47Linda White0:24:03
48Alice Wallett
49Sallyanne Cowman (Campos Avalon)
50Megan Bagworth (BOSS Racing Team)
51Tegan Elferkh (BOSS Racing Team)
52Madeline Marshall (Suzuki Bontrager)
53Alexandra O'Dea (Campos Avalon)0:45:17
54Natalie Langer0:47:16
55Vanessa Mcdonald

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miranda Griffiths (Holden Women Cycling Team)4pts
2Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing)4
3Emily Roper (Suzuki Bontrager)3
4Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing)1

Mountain climb classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing)6pts
2Miranda Griffiths (Holden Women Cycling Team)4
3Emily Roper (Suzuki Bontrager)1

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Holden Women Cycling Team7:44:22
2Pensar SPM Racing
3Jayco/Apollo VIS Women’s Road Team0:08:21
4Team Polygon Australia0:10:34
5Suzuki Bontrager0:14:51
6Team Bikebug
7Specialized Securitor
8Campos Avalon0:38:09
9BOSS Racing Team0:44:49

Men's NRS results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)3:11:17
2Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
3Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)
4Scott Law (GPM Data#3)
5Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
6Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)
7George Tansley (Euride Racing)
8Joshua Taylor (GPM Data#3)
9Robbie Hucker (Drapac Cycling)
10Alex Wohler (Budget Forklifts)
11Ben Dyball (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
12Jeremy Scott (St George Skoda HP Team)
13Reece Robinson (Paradice Investment Cycling Team)
14Theodore Yates (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
15Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
16Ryan Cavanagh (Pensar SPM Racing)
17Gerald Evans (Team Polygon Australia)
18Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
19Alistair Donohoe (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
20Jai Crawford (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
21Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
22Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Cycling)
23Alexander Malone (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
24Nathan Elliott (Target Trek Racing Team)
25Saxon Irvine (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
26Correy Edmed (Pensar SPM Racing)
27James Szollosi (Pro Team Downunder)
28David Parsons (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)
29Peter English (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
30Marc Williams (Budget Forklifts)
31Daniel Bonello (Parramatta Race Team)
32Scott McPhee (Euride Racing)
33Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Cycling)
34Adam Semple (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
35Nicholas Yallouris (St George Skoda HP Team)
36Fiachra O'Muire (Euride Racing)
37Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
38Jayden Copp (Pro Team Downunder)
39Andrew Roe (Euride Racing)
40Ayden Toovey (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
41Lex Nederlof (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)
42Nicholas Costello (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)0:00:08
43Cal Britten (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
44Sam Stow (Pensar SPM Racing)
45Tristan Bauer (Sydney Uni Velo Racing)
46Andrew Clarkson (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)
47Ryan Thomas (Parramatta Race Team)
48Shaun Mccarthy (Budget Forklifts)0:00:10
49Mathew Marshall (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
50Leslie Masters (Pro Team Downunder)
51Thomas Patton (Parramatta Race Team)
52Callum O'Sullivan (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
53Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
54Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)
55Amir Rusli (Drapac Cycling)
56Riley Maule (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
57Nicholas Woods (Pro Team Downunder)
58Tamas Allenby (Sydney Uni Velo Racing)
59Aaron Donnelly (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
60Jay Dutton (St George Skoda HP Team)
61Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts)
62Trevor Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
63David Melville (GPM Data#3)
64Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia)
65Brodie Talbot (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
66Blair Windsor (Budget Forklifts)
67Dylan Newbery (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
68Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
69Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Pro Team Downunder)
70Michael Phelan (Parramatta Race Team)
71Ben Cook (Campos Avalon)
72Jason Rigg (Team Polygon Australia)
73Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts)
74William Walker (Drapac Cycling)
75Jordan Payne (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
76Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
77Jason Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
78James Hepburn (GPM Data#3)
79Julian Hamill (GPM Data#3)
80Kevin Hawes (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
81Geoff Straub (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
82Christopher Aitken (Paradice Investment Cycling Team)
83Matthew Clark (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
84Jacob Restall (Pro Team Downunder)
85Jacob Kauffmann (Budget Forklifts)0:00:18
86Justin Vanstone (Pro Team Downunder)0:11:35
87Kyle Bridgwood (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)0:17:29
88Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Cycling)
89Brad Davies (Euride Racing)0:21:19
90Antony Dimitrovski (Parramatta Race Team)0:26:02
91Kasey Clark (Pensar SPM Racing)
92James Miller (Campos Avalon)
93Dave Brown (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
94Daniel McCulloch (Campos Avalon)
95Peter Hatton (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
96James Boal (Target Trek Racing Team)
97Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
98Connor Hughes (Sydney Uni Velo Racing)
99Reuben Donati (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
100Daniel Pinczewski (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
101Matthew Killin (Pensar SPM Racing)
102Joel Strachan (Target Trek Racing Team)
103Jesse Ewart (GPM Data#3)
104Luke Williams (Sydney Uni Velo Racing)
105Andrew Stephan (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
106Guy Brown (Paradice Investment Cycling Team)
107Andrew Crawley (GPM Data#3)
108Benjamin Fox (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
109Cameron Ivory (Paradice Investment Cycling Team)
110Sylvain Lauwers (Pro Team Downunder)
111Mitchell Carrington (Paradice Investment Cycling Team)
112Stuart Smith (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
113Rowan Dever (Target Trek Racing Team)
114Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing)
115Matthew Nicholson (Team Polygon Australia)
116Jake Magee (GPM Data#3)
117Russell Gill (Euride Racing)
118Chris Beeck (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
119Benjamin Harvey (St George Skoda HP Team)
120Rafael Vainikka (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)0:32:13
121Griffith Moore (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)
122Thomas Donald (search2retain p/b health.com.au)0:39:01
123Harrison Bailey (Parramatta Race Team)
124Adam Allen (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
125Ben Price (Team Polygon Australia)
126Hadleigh Milligan (Pensar SPM Racing)0:40:00
127Lachlan Ambrose (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)
DNFDylan Hately (Target Trek Racing Team)
DNFOliver Kent-Spark (Target Trek Racing Team)
DNFRylee Field (Parramatta Race Team)
DNFDarren Condon (Campos Avalon)
DNFMatthew Murray (Campos Avalon)
DNFStuart Cowin (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
DNFSamuel Layzell (Paradice Investment Cycling Team)
DNFPatrick Sharpe (Sydney Uni Velo Racing)
DNFShaun O'Callaghan (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)

Intermediate sprints - Murwillumbah
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Pro Team Downunder)3pts
2Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)2

Murwillumbah Stage Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)3pts
2Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au)2
3Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)1

Hill climbs - Bilambil Heights
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)3pts
2Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Pro Team Downunder)2
3Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au)1

Dump Hill #1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Pro Team Downunder)3pts
2Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Cycling)2
3Mathew Marshall (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)1

Dump Hill#2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Pro Team Downunder)3pts
2Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)2
3Adam Semple (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)1

Teams Stage Result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team9:33:51
2search2retain p/b health.com.au
3Budget Forklifts
4Drapac Cycling
5Satalyst Giant Racing Team
6Euride Racing
7Pensar SPM Racing0:00:08
8Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
9Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program
10GPM Data#30:00:10
11Team Polygon Australia
12St George Skoda HP Team
13Pro Team Downunder
14Parramatta Race Team0:00:18
15CharterMason Drapac Development Team0:00:30
16Data#3 Cisco Racing Team0:17:49
17Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team0:26:12
18Paradice Investment Cycling Team
19Sydney Uni Velo Racing0:26:20
20Target Trek Racing Team0:52:04
21Campos Avalon0:52:14

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)8pts
2Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au)5
3Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)3
4Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Pro Team Downunder)3
5Scott Law (GPM Data#3)3
6Nicholas Woods (Pro Team Downunder)1

KoM classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Pro Team Downunder)11pts
2Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)10
3Jai Crawford (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)6
4Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)5
5Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au)5
6Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)3
7Adam Semple (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)3
8Mathew Marshall (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)3
9Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts)2
10Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Cycling)2
11Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Cycling)1
12Nicholas Woods (Pro Team Downunder)1
13Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)1

General classification after Stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)6:11:46
2Jai Crawford (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:00:22
3Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au)0:00:29
4Adam Semple (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)0:00:33
5Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Cycling)0:00:52
6Alex Wohler (Budget Forklifts)0:01:05
7Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:01:12
8Marc Williams (Budget Forklifts)0:01:21
9Cal Britten (search2retain p/b health.com.au)0:01:24
10Correy Edmed (Pensar SPM Racing)0:01:28
11Robbie Hucker (Drapac Cycling)0:01:33
12Matthew Clark (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)0:01:34
13Ben Dyball (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:01:38
14Nathan Elliott (Target Trek Racing Team)0:01:42
15Shaun Mccarthy (Budget Forklifts)0:01:59
16Trevor Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
17Daniel Bonello (Parramatta Race Team)0:02:02
18Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts)0:02:10
19Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia)0:02:20
20Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Pro Team Downunder)0:02:22
21Jason Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)0:02:24
22Nicholas Woods (Pro Team Downunder)0:02:25
23Jeremy Scott (St George Skoda HP Team)0:02:34
24Blair Windsor (Budget Forklifts)0:02:36
25James Szollosi (Pro Team Downunder)0:02:37
26Ben Cook (Campos Avalon)0:02:42
27Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:02:49
28Jay Dutton (St George Skoda HP Team)
29Ryan Cavanagh (Pensar SPM Racing)0:02:53
30Ayden Toovey (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)0:02:57
31Jacob Restall (Pro Team Downunder)0:03:03
32Saxon Irvine (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)0:03:07
33Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au)0:03:09
34Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Cycling)0:03:24
35Theodore Yates (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)0:03:27
36Kevin Hawes (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)0:03:32
37David Melville (GPM Data#3)0:03:35
38Mathew Marshall (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)0:03:37
39Sam Stow (Pensar SPM Racing)0:03:39
40Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)0:03:41
41Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)0:03:43
42Nicholas Costello (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)
43Scott McPhee (Euride Racing)0:03:47
44Tristan Bauer (Sydney Uni Velo Racing)0:03:51
45Nicholas Yallouris (St George Skoda HP Team)0:03:52
46Christopher Aitken (Paradice Investment Cycling Team)0:04:15
47Callum O'Sullivan (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)0:04:24
48Michael Phelan (Parramatta Race Team)0:04:28
49Andrew Clarkson (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)0:04:30
50Riley Maule (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)0:04:32
51Fiachra O'Muire (Euride Racing)0:04:35
52Lex Nederlof (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)
53Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)0:04:37
54Jordan Payne (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)0:04:38
55Thomas Patton (Parramatta Race Team)0:04:51
56Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:04:53
57Brodie Talbot (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)0:04:54
58Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au)0:04:57
59Jacob Kauffmann (Budget Forklifts)0:05:02
60Alexander Malone (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)0:05:03
61Andrew Roe (Euride Racing)
62Jayden Copp (Pro Team Downunder)0:05:08
63Amir Rusli (Drapac Cycling)0:05:13
64Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:05:18
65Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts)0:05:23
66Aaron Donnelly (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:05:30
67William Walker (Drapac Cycling)
68Leslie Masters (Pro Team Downunder)0:05:41
69Peter English (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)0:05:49
70Scott Law (GPM Data#3)0:06:49
71Julian Hamill (GPM Data#3)0:06:50
72David Parsons (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)0:07:21
73Gerald Evans (Team Polygon Australia)0:07:52
74Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)0:07:56
75Jason Rigg (Team Polygon Australia)0:08:02
76Joshua Taylor (GPM Data#3)0:08:44
77Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)0:09:13
78George Tansley (Euride Racing)0:10:10
79Tamas Allenby (Sydney Uni Velo Racing)0:10:20
80Alistair Donohoe (search2retain p/b health.com.au)0:11:34
81Reece Robinson (Paradice Investment Cycling Team)0:14:39
82Ryan Thomas (Parramatta Race Team)0:14:45
83James Hepburn (GPM Data#3)0:15:15
84Geoff Straub (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)0:18:52
85Dylan Newbery (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)0:20:34
86Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Cycling)0:22:42
87Brad Davies (Euride Racing)0:26:46
88Jesse Ewart (GPM Data#3)0:29:49
89Dave Brown (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)0:29:51
90Joel Strachan (Target Trek Racing Team)0:29:57
91Reuben Donati (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)0:29:58
92Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing)0:30:20
93Cameron Ivory (Paradice Investment Cycling Team)0:30:30
94Peter Hatton (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)0:30:33
95James Boal (Target Trek Racing Team)0:30:43
96Matthew Killin (Pensar SPM Racing)0:30:54
97Matthew Nicholson (Team Polygon Australia)0:31:47
98Stuart Smith (search2retain p/b health.com.au)0:32:24
99Chris Beeck (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)0:32:31
100Kyle Bridgwood (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)0:32:45
101Sylvain Lauwers (Pro Team Downunder)0:33:59
102Andrew Stephan (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)0:34:33
103Benjamin Harvey (St George Skoda HP Team)0:35:16
104Russell Gill (Euride Racing)0:35:26
105James Miller (Campos Avalon)0:35:28
106Andrew Crawley (GPM Data#3)0:39:18
107Justin Vanstone (Pro Team Downunder)0:40:33
108Benjamin Fox (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program)0:41:09
109Antony Dimitrovski (Parramatta Race Team)0:41:33
110Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au)0:41:48
111Daniel McCulloch (Campos Avalon)0:42:53
112Mitchell Carrington (Paradice Investment Cycling Team)0:42:59
113Thomas Donald (search2retain p/b health.com.au)0:44:21
114Hadleigh Milligan (Pensar SPM Racing)0:45:13
115Lachlan Ambrose (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)0:45:52
116Adam Allen (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)0:46:24
117Daniel Pinczewski (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)0:46:46
118Jake Magee (GPM Data#3)0:46:57
119Rowan Dever (Target Trek Racing Team)0:46:59
120Guy Brown (Paradice Investment Cycling Team)0:47:01
121Rafael Vainikka (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)0:47:48
122Luke Williams (Sydney Uni Velo Racing)0:50:41
123Ben Price (Team Polygon Australia)0:51:38
124Kasey Clark (Pensar SPM Racing)0:52:09
125Griffith Moore (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team)0:53:06
126Connor Hughes (Sydney Uni Velo Racing)1:01:06
127Harrison Bailey (Parramatta Race Team)1:17:33

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team18:36:52
2Budget Forklifts0:02:41
3search2retain p/b health.com.au0:03:28
4Drapac Cycling0:04:15
5CharterMason Drapac Development Team0:04:23
6Pro Team Downunder0:05:40
7Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:05:53
8Pensar SPM Racing0:06:26
9St George Skoda HP Team0:07:41
10Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program0:08:28
11Parramatta Race Team0:09:45
12Euride Racing0:10:58
13GPM Data#30:12:28
14Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team0:13:15
15Team Polygon Australia0:14:23
16Data#3 Cisco Racing Team0:28:40
17Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team0:47:16
18Paradice Investment Cycling Team0:47:50
19Sydney Uni Velo Racing1:00:43
20Target Trek Racing Team1:00:48
21Campos Avalon1:07:20

