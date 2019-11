Image 1 of 11 Jack Haig (Huon Salmon - Genesys Wealth Advisers) celebrates as he crossed the finish line on Stage 1 of the Battle of the Border (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 2 of 11 Riders following a tough first stage at the Battle on the Border (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 3 of 11 Cyclingnews journo Alex Malone (Satalyst - Giant) feels the strain of Mount Warning. (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 4 of 11 Neil van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au) at the finish line (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 5 of 11 The Huon Salmon-Genesys guys talk over the stage (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 6 of 11 Robbie Hucker (Drapac) recovers (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 7 of 11 Alex Wohler (Budget Forklifts) crosses the line and dismounts as soon as possible after the harsh climb (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 8 of 11 The peloton make their way out of Tweed Heads for Stage 1 of the Battle on the Border (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 9 of 11 The riders line up on Point Danger (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 10 of 11 Jack Haig (Huon Salmon - Genesys Wealth Advisers) adds to the climbing stocks of the Tasmanian-based squad (Image credit: Alex Malone) Image 11 of 11 Jack Haig (Huon - Genesys) is overcome following his victory on Mount Warning, congratulated by teammate Jai Crawford (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)

Huon Salmon - Genesys Wealth Advisers revealed their intentions for domination of the Battle on the Border, claiming the top two places on the podium on the opening stage, with youngster Jack Haig claiming the win from teammate Jai Crawford.

Haig, with his mountain biking background and solid climbing skill, finished with a 22-second advantage over noted climber Crawford with the weekend's Tour of the South West winner Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au) a further seven seconds in arrears.

With around 20km remaining in the stage, 14 riders edged clear of the peloton including a dangerous trio from Huon Genesys: Haig, Crawford and Anthony Giacoppo.

"Small groups tried to get away but nothing really stuck," Haig explained following his win.

"I went up the road in a break with teammates Jai Crawford and Anthony Giacoppo – AJ did a fair bit of work along with the Satalyst-Giant lads and Budget to keep the bunch away."

The 4.4km decisive climb strung the lead group out and Haig made a decision to move to the front.

"The last 1.8 kms was really quite steep, I got on the front because I’m not that good at attacking – I went as hard as I could and tried to ride them off my wheel and it managed to work," he said.

How it unfolded:

After a lengthy neutral zone of 14km, former Australian Under23 Criterium Champion Ben Grenda (Polygon) hit out off the front as the race approached the 30km mark. The 23-year-old got out to a lead of around 30 seconds when a photo moto crashed into the bunch, bringing at least five riders down and forcing the race to be neutralised.

When the race resumed at 37.5kms, Grenda was able to maintain his 20 second advantage but with the first KOM of the day looming at Hogans Road Hill and the actual race reduced to 70km, the bunch was not going to let the Launceston rider go far and he was reeled in.

Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Team Downunder), Kritian Juel (Budget Forklifts), Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos) and Saxon Irvine (Downer EDi Mining) led the way over the climb.

As the race continued over the out-and-back part of the course, a group of seven riders got away from the bunch, under the watch of the Huon-Genesys train, no doubt eager to launch the likes of Jai Crawford up the final climbs of the day and stake a claim on GC.

A solid breakaway of nearly 20 riders had emerged with 30km of racing remaining, the lumpy back end of the course aiding their advantage.

Anthony Giacoppo (Huon-Genesys), Matt Marshall (Satalyst-Giant), Nicholas Woods (Team Downunder), and Cameron Bayly (search2retain-health) snapped up the points on the second KOM, as the break's lead blew out of 45 seconds.

Bayly's luck soon run out, suffering a puncture and dropping out of the break at the race closed in on 10kms to go and the hill-top finish on Mount Warning.

Haig remained optimistic about his chances of holding on to the lead for the remainder of the tour.



"The rest of the tour is shaping up quite well – I know there is a time trial and I like to think that is one of my strong suits," he said. "So for me it’s about not losing time and then hopefully picking some up in the TT, and really I just look forward to racing, the scenery is beautiful; I’d love to move here."

Full results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 3:00:29 2 Jai Crawford (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:22 3 Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:00:29 4 Adam Semple (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 0:00:33 5 Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Cycling) 0:00:52 6 Alex Wohler (Budget Forklifts) 0:01:05 7 Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:01:12 8 Cal Britten (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:01:16 9 Marc Williams (Budget Forklifts) 0:01:21 10 Matthew Clark (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 0:01:24 11 Correy Edmed (Pensar SPM Racing) 0:01:28 12 Robbie Hucker (Drapac Cycling) 0:01:33 13 Ben Dyball (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:01:38 14 Nathan Elliott (Target Trek Racing Team) 0:01:42 15 Shaun Mccarthy (Budget Forklifts) 0:01:49 16 Trevor Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 17 Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts) 0:02:00 18 Daniel Bonello (Parramatta Race Team) 0:02:02 19 Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia) 0:02:10 20 Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Pro Team Downunder) 0:02:12 21 Jason Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 0:02:14 22 Nicholas Woods (Pro Team Downunder) 0:02:15 23 Blair Windsor (Budget Forklifts) 0:02:26 24 Ben Cook (Campos Avalon) 0:02:32 25 Jeremy Scott (St George Skoda HP Team) 0:02:34 26 James Szollosi (Pro Team Downunder) 0:02:37 27 Jay Dutton (St George Skoda HP Team) 0:02:39 28 Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 29 Jacob Restall (Pro Team Downunder) 0:02:53 30 Ryan Cavanagh (Pensar SPM Racing) 31 Ayden Toovey (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 0:02:57 32 Saxon Irvine (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 0:03:07 33 Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:03:17 34 Kevin Hawes (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 0:03:22 35 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Cycling) 0:03:24 36 David Melville (GPM Data#3) 0:03:25 37 Mathew Marshall (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 0:03:27 38 Theodore Yates (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 39 Sam Stow (Pensar SPM Racing) 0:03:31 40 Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 41 Nicholas Costello (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 0:03:35 42 Tristan Bauer (Sydney Uni Velo Racing) 0:03:43 43 Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 44 Jesse Ewart (GPM Data#3) 0:03:47 45 Scott McPhee (Euride Racing) 46 Dave Brown (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 0:03:49 47 Nicholas Yallouris (St George Skoda HP Team) 0:03:52 48 Joel Strachan (Target Trek Racing Team) 0:03:55 49 Reuben Donati (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 0:03:56 50 Christopher Aitken (Paradice Investment Cycling Team) 0:04:05 51 Callum O'Sullivan (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 0:04:14 52 Michael Phelan (Parramatta Race Team) 0:04:18 53 Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing) 54 Riley Maule (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 0:04:22 55 Andrew Clarkson (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 56 Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing) 0:04:27 57 Jordan Payne (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 0:04:28 58 Cameron Ivory (Paradice Investment Cycling Team) 59 Peter Hatton (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 0:04:31 60 Fiachra O'Muire (Euride Racing) 0:04:35 61 Lex Nederlof (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 62 Thomas Patton (Parramatta Race Team) 0:04:41 63 James Boal (Target Trek Racing Team) 64 Brodie Talbot (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 0:04:44 65 Jacob Kauffmann (Budget Forklifts) 66 Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:04:47 67 Matthew Killin (Pensar SPM Racing) 0:04:52 68 Andrew Roe (Euride Racing) 0:05:03 69 Alexander Malone (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 70 Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 71 Amir Rusli (Drapac Cycling) 72 Jayden Copp (Pro Team Downunder) 0:05:08 73 Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts) 0:05:13 74 Hadleigh Milligan (Pensar SPM Racing) 75 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Cycling) 76 Darren Condon (Campos Avalon) 77 Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:05:20 78 Aaron Donnelly (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 79 Stuart Cowin (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 80 Thomas Donald (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 81 William Walker (Drapac Cycling) 82 Brad Davies (Euride Racing) 0:05:27 83 Leslie Masters (Pro Team Downunder) 0:05:31 84 Shaun O'Callaghan (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 0:05:44 85 Matthew Nicholson (Team Polygon Australia) 0:05:45 86 Peter English (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 0:05:49 87 Lachlan Ambrose (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 0:05:52 88 Stuart Smith (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:06:22 89 Chris Beeck (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 0:06:29 90 Julian Hamill (GPM Data#3) 0:06:40 91 Scott Law (GPM Data#3) 0:06:53 92 David Parsons (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 0:07:21 93 Adam Allen (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 0:07:23 94 Jason Rigg (Team Polygon Australia) 0:07:52 95 Gerald Evans (Team Polygon Australia) 96 Sylvain Lauwers (Pro Team Downunder) 0:07:57 97 Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia) 98 Oliver Kent-Spark (Target Trek Racing Team) 0:08:21 99 Andrew Stephan (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 0:08:31 100 Joshua Taylor (GPM Data#3) 0:08:44 101 Matthew Murray (Campos Avalon) 0:08:55 102 Benjamin Harvey (St George Skoda HP Team) 0:09:14 103 Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) 0:09:19 104 Russell Gill (Euride Racing) 0:09:24 105 James Miller (Campos Avalon) 0:09:26 106 George Tansley (Euride Racing) 0:10:10 107 Tamas Allenby (Sydney Uni Velo Racing) 108 Dylan Hately (Target Trek Racing Team) 0:11:14 109 Alistair Donohoe (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:11:34 110 Ben Price (Team Polygon Australia) 0:12:37 111 Andrew Crawley (GPM Data#3) 0:13:16 112 Ryan Thomas (Parramatta Race Team) 0:14:37 113 Reece Robinson (Paradice Investment Cycling Team) 0:14:39 114 James Hepburn (GPM Data#3) 0:15:05 115 Benjamin Fox (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 0:15:07 116 Kyle Bridgwood (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 0:15:16 117 Antony Dimitrovski (Parramatta Race Team) 0:15:31 118 Rafael Vainikka (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 0:15:35 119 Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:15:46 120 Daniel McCulloch (Campos Avalon) 0:16:51 121 Mitchell Carrington (Paradice Investment Cycling Team) 0:16:57 122 Geoff Straub (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 0:18:42 123 Dylan Newbery (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 0:20:24 124 Daniel Pinczewski (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 0:20:44 125 Griffith Moore (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 0:20:53 126 Jake Magee (GPM Data#3) 0:20:55 127 Rowan Dever (Target Trek Racing Team) 0:20:57 128 Guy Brown (Paradice Investment Cycling Team) 0:20:59 129 Patrick Sharpe (Sydney Uni Velo Racing) 0:22:04 130 Luke Williams (Sydney Uni Velo Racing) 0:24:39 131 Rylee Field (Parramatta Race Team) 0:25:36 132 Kasey Clark (Pensar SPM Racing) 0:26:07 133 Samuel Layzell (Paradice Investment Cycling Team) 0:28:22 134 Justin Vanstone (Pro Team Downunder) 0:28:58 135 Connor Hughes (Sydney Uni Velo Racing) 0:35:04 136 Harrison Bailey (Parramatta Race Team) 0:38:32

Sprint 1 - Burringbah Village # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 3 pts 2 Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) 2 3 Scott Law (GPM Data#3) 1

Sprint 2 - Burringbah Village # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) 3 pts 2 Scott Law (GPM Data#3) 2 3 Nicholas Woods (Pro Team Downunder) 1

KOM 1 - Burringbah Range # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Pro Team Downunder) 3 pts 2 Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts) 2 3 Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 1

KOM 2 - Burringbah Range # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 3 pts 2 Mathew Marshall (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 2 3 Nicholas Woods (Pro Team Downunder) 1

Stage finish - Mount Warning # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 10 pts 2 Jai Crawford (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 6 3 Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 4 4 Adam Semple (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 2 5 Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Cycling) 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 9:03:01 2 Budget Forklifts 0:02:41 3 search2retain p/b health.com.au 0:03:28 4 CharterMason Drapac Development Team 0:03:53 5 Drapac Cycling 0:04:15 6 Pro Team Downunder 0:05:30 7 Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:05:53 8 Pensar SPM Racing 0:06:18 9 St George Skoda HP Team 0:07:31 10 Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program 0:08:20 11 Target Trek Racing Team 0:08:44 12 Parramatta Race Team 0:09:27 13 Data#3 Cisco Racing Team 0:10:51 14 Euride Racing 0:10:58 15 GPM Data#3 0:12:18 16 Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team 0:13:07 17 Team Polygon Australia 0:14:13 18 Campos Avalon 0:15:06 19 Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team 0:21:04 20 Paradice Investment Cycling Team 0:21:38 21 Sydney Uni Velo Racing 0:34:23

General Classification after Stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 3:00:29 2 Jai Crawford (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:22 3 Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:00:29 4 Adam Semple (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 0:00:33 5 Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Cycling) 0:00:52 6 Alex Wohler (Budget Forklifts) 0:01:05 7 Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:01:12 8 Cal Britten (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:01:16 9 Marc Williams (Budget Forklifts) 0:01:21 10 Matthew Clark (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 0:01:24 11 Correy Edmed (Pensar SPM Racing) 0:01:28 12 Robbie Hucker (Drapac Cycling) 0:01:33 13 Ben Dyball (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:01:38 14 Nathan Elliott (Target Trek Racing Team) 0:01:42 15 Shaun Mccarthy (Budget Forklifts) 0:01:49 16 Trevor Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 17 Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts) 0:02:00 18 Daniel Bonello (Parramatta Race Team) 0:02:02 19 Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia) 0:02:10 20 Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Pro Team Downunder) 0:02:12 21 Jason Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 0:02:14 22 Nicholas Woods (Pro Team Downunder) 0:02:15 23 Blair Windsor (Budget Forklifts) 0:02:26 24 Ben Cook (Campos Avalon) 0:02:32 25 Jeremy Scott (St George Skoda HP Team) 0:02:34 26 James Szollosi (Pro Team Downunder) 0:02:37 27 Jay Dutton (St George Skoda HP Team) 0:02:39 28 Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 29 Jacob Restall (Pro Team Downunder) 0:02:53 30 Ryan Cavanagh (Pensar SPM Racing) 31 Ayden Toovey (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 0:02:57 32 Saxon Irvine (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 0:03:07 33 Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:03:17 34 Kevin Hawes (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 0:03:22 35 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Cycling) 0:03:24 36 David Melville (GPM Data#3) 0:03:25 37 Mathew Marshall (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 0:03:27 38 Theodore Yates (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 39 Sam Stow (Pensar SPM Racing) 0:03:31 40 Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 41 Nicholas Costello (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 0:03:35 42 Tristan Bauer (Sydney Uni Velo Racing) 0:03:43 43 Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 44 Jesse Ewart (GPM Data#3) 0:03:47 45 Scott McPhee (Euride Racing) 46 Dave Brown (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 0:03:49 47 Nicholas Yallouris (St George Skoda HP Team) 0:03:52 48 Joel Strachan (Target Trek Racing Team) 0:03:55 49 Reuben Donati (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 0:03:56 50 Christopher Aitken (Paradice Investment Cycling Team) 0:04:05 51 Callum O'Sullivan (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 0:04:14 52 Michael Phelan (Parramatta Race Team) 0:04:18 53 Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing) 54 Riley Maule (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 0:04:22 55 Andrew Clarkson (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 56 Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing) 0:04:27 57 Jordan Payne (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 0:04:28 58 Cameron Ivory (Paradice Investment Cycling Team) 59 Peter Hatton (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 0:04:31 60 Fiachra O'Muire (Euride Racing) 0:04:35 61 Lex Nederlof (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 62 Thomas Patton (Parramatta Race Team) 0:04:41 63 James Boal (Target Trek Racing Team) 64 Brodie Talbot (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 0:04:44 65 Jacob Kauffmann (Budget Forklifts) 66 Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:04:47 67 Matthew Killin (Pensar SPM Racing) 0:04:52 68 Andrew Roe (Euride Racing) 0:05:03 69 Alexander Malone (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 70 Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 71 Amir Rusli (Drapac Cycling) 72 Jayden Copp (Pro Team Downunder) 0:05:08 73 Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts) 0:05:13 74 Hadleigh Milligan (Pensar SPM Racing) 75 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Cycling) 76 Darren Condon (Campos Avalon) 77 Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:05:20 78 Aaron Donnelly (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 79 Stuart Cowin (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 80 Thomas Donald (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 81 William Walker (Drapac Cycling) 82 Brad Davies (Euride Racing) 0:05:27 83 Leslie Masters (Pro Team Downunder) 0:05:31 84 Shaun O'Callaghan (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 0:05:44 85 Matthew Nicholson (Team Polygon Australia) 0:05:45 86 Peter English (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 0:05:49 87 Lachlan Ambrose (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 0:05:52 88 Stuart Smith (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:06:22 89 Chris Beeck (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 0:06:29 90 Julian Hamill (GPM Data#3) 0:06:40 91 Scott Law (GPM Data#3) 0:06:53 92 David Parsons (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 0:07:21 93 Adam Allen (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 0:07:23 94 Jason Rigg (Team Polygon Australia) 0:07:52 95 Gerald Evans (Team Polygon Australia) 96 Sylvain Lauwers (Pro Team Downunder) 0:07:57 97 Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia) 98 Oliver Kent-Spark (Target Trek Racing Team) 0:08:21 99 Andrew Stephan (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 0:08:31 100 Joshua Taylor (GPM Data#3) 0:08:44 101 Matthew Murray (Campos Avalon) 0:08:55 102 Benjamin Harvey (St George Skoda HP Team) 0:09:14 103 Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) 0:09:19 104 Russell Gill (Euride Racing) 0:09:24 105 James Miller (Campos Avalon) 0:09:26 106 George Tansley (Euride Racing) 0:10:10 107 Tamas Allenby (Sydney Uni Velo Racing) 108 Dylan Hately (Target Trek Racing Team) 0:11:14 109 Alistair Donohoe (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:11:34 110 Ben Price (Team Polygon Australia) 0:12:37 111 Andrew Crawley (GPM Data#3) 0:13:16 112 Ryan Thomas (Parramatta Race Team) 0:14:37 113 Reece Robinson (Paradice Investment Cycling Team) 0:14:39 114 James Hepburn (GPM Data#3) 0:15:05 115 Benjamin Fox (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 0:15:07 116 Kyle Bridgwood (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 0:15:16 117 Antony Dimitrovski (Parramatta Race Team) 0:15:31 118 Rafael Vainikka (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 0:15:35 119 Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:15:46 120 Daniel McCulloch (Campos Avalon) 0:16:51 121 Mitchell Carrington (Paradice Investment Cycling Team) 0:16:57 122 Geoff Straub (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 0:18:42 123 Dylan Newbery (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 0:20:24 124 Daniel Pinczewski (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 0:20:44 125 Griffith Moore (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 0:20:53 126 Jake Magee (GPM Data#3) 0:20:55 127 Rowan Dever (Target Trek Racing Team) 0:20:57 128 Guy Brown (Paradice Investment Cycling Team) 0:20:59 129 Patrick Sharpe (Sydney Uni Velo Racing) 0:22:04 130 Luke Williams (Sydney Uni Velo Racing) 0:24:39 131 Rylee Field (Parramatta Race Team) 0:25:36 132 Kasey Clark (Pensar SPM Racing) 0:26:07 133 Samuel Layzell (Paradice Investment Cycling Team) 0:28:22 134 Justin Vanstone (Pro Team Downunder) 0:28:58 135 Connor Hughes (Sydney Uni Velo Racing) 0:35:04 136 Harrison Bailey (Parramatta Race Team) 0:38:32

Sprint Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) 5 pts 2 Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 3 3 Scott Law (GPM Data#3) 3 4 Nicholas Woods (Pro Team Downunder) 1

King of the Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 10 pts 2 Jai Crawford (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 6 3 Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 4 4 Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Pro Team Downunder) 3 5 Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 3 6 Adam Semple (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 2 7 Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts) 2 8 Mathew Marshall (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 2 9 Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Cycling) 1 10 Nicholas Woods (Pro Team Downunder) 1 11 Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 1