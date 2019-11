Image 1 of 36 Joe Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys) crushed the field again in the Battle on the Border TT (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 36 Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing) rides to second place in Battle on the Border's TT (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 3 of 36 Taryn Heather (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women’s Road Team) rides to third place (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 4 of 36 Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki Bontrager) took the win in the women's TT (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 5 of 36 Joe Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesy) en route to his second TT win of the year in the NRS (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 6 of 36 Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain-health) uses his imaginary aerobars on the way to fifth place (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 7 of 36 Aaron Donnelly put his power on display in the TT with a solid second-place finish (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 8 of 36 Ben Dyball (Huon Salmon-Genesys) claws his way into third in the TT at Battle on the Border (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 9 of 36 Having recently acquired the tag of 'dad' Darren Lapthorne (Drapac) still managed sixth-place in the TT (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 10 of 36 Harry Carpenter (Euride) wasn't quite on the money today (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 11 of 36 Race leader Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesy) extended his GC lead after the TT (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 12 of 36 Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing) puts it in during the 9.3km TT (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 13 of 36 Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki Bontrager) en route to victory in the women's NRS time trial at Battle on the Border (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 14 of 36 Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing) shortly before taking second in the 9.3km TT (Image credit: Alex Malone) Image 15 of 36 Skerritt (Bikebug) about to start her TT at Battle on the Border (Image credit: Alex Malone) Image 16 of 36 Ellen Skerritt is riding for Team Bikebug and the Battle on the Border (Image credit: Alex Malone) Image 17 of 36 The Suzuki Bontrager women's team were using the new Trek Madone (Image credit: Alex Malone) Image 18 of 36 Giant, Arundel and Shimano components were fitted to the Drapac team bikes (Image credit: Alex Malone) Image 19 of 36 Drapac arrived with a car load of spare bikes and equipment (Image credit: Alex Malone) Image 20 of 36 Spare Avanti Corsa's for the team of Huon Salmon-Genesys (Image credit: Alex Malone) Image 21 of 36 Most of the GC contenders chose a disc rear wheel for the Battle on the Border time trial (Image credit: Alex Malone) Image 22 of 36 Plenty of Zipp wheels to choose from for Huon Salmon-Genesys riders (Image credit: Alex Malone) Image 23 of 36 Eventual first and second-place finishers Joe Cooper and Aaron Donnelly (Huon Salmon-Genesys) go through their warm-up routines (Image credit: Alex Malone) Image 24 of 36 Rebecca Werner (Specialized Securitor) gets ready (Image credit: Alex Malone) Image 25 of 36 Werner (Specialized Securitor) was happy before the start of her 9.3km individual test (Image credit: Alex Malone) Image 26 of 36 Bottecchia supply Euride Racing with their team bikes (Image credit: Alex Malone) Image 27 of 36 Euride Racing warming up before the start of the men's TT (Image credit: Alex Malone) Image 28 of 36 Miranda Griffiths (Holden Racing) couldn't retain the lead at the end of the TT (Image credit: Alex Malone) Image 29 of 36 Griffiths (Holden) checks her front brake is aligned (Image credit: Alex Malone) Image 30 of 36 Miranda Griffiths (Holden Racing) started the day with the overall lead in the Battle on the Border (Image credit: Alex Malone) Image 31 of 36 Sarah Roy (Bikebug) would be one of the favourites for the afternoon criterium (Image credit: Alex Malone) Image 32 of 36 Sarah Roy (Bikebug) made sure everything was right before starting the TT (Image credit: Alex Malone) Image 33 of 36 Grace Sulzberger (Polygon) giver her Trek Speed Concept the once-over before starting the time trial (Image credit: Alex Malone) Image 34 of 36 Grace Sulzberger (Polygon) about to kick off (Image credit: Alex Malone) Image 35 of 36 Taryn Heather (Jayco/Apollo - VIS) finished third in the women's TT (Image credit: Alex Malone) Image 36 of 36 Andrew Crawley (GPM-Data#3) warms up in the morning sun (Image credit: Alex Malone)

Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki Bontrager) has taken out Stage 2 in the women's time trial at the Battle on the Border. Wiasak edged out Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing) by five-seconds while Taryn Heather (Jayco/Apollo-VIS) earned her way into third place, just eight-seconds back on the day's winner.

"I'm stoked," said Wiasak. "Yesterday was an incredibly hard day, we had Emily Roper in the break for our team and that gave me the ability to sit into the group. Then I felt the need to chase once she came back which destroyed my legs, I joked with Taryn Heather when we were swapping off on the front that the time trail will be interesting as we're both pretty similar riders."

Yesterday's second-place finisher Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing) pulled on the leader's jersey after a solid fourth-place ride in the TT and will start the afternoon criterium around Murwillumbah in the yellow leader's garment.

"I was only 10-seconds faster than Miranda, but it gives me an eight-second GC lead so I'm extremely happy with that and it puts us in a good position over the final two stages - it will be tough but we have a good team," said Corset.

Cooper earns another TT win in Murwillumbah

Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) continued his strong run of time trial results with another dominant victory around the 9.3km circuit in Murwillumbah. Cooper blazed the course in 11:24.32 to beat the next-best placed rider and teammate Aaron Donnelly by 26-seconds. The stage marked another impressive ride from the entire Huon Salmon-Genesys squad with the Tasmanian outfit claiming the top four positions and finished with five riders insider the top-ten.

"It was awesome out there today, everything came together for me," said Cooper after his second NRS TT win of the year. The reigning New Zealand TT champion most recently crushed the field at the Woodside Tour de Perth just a few weeks ago.





Race leader Jack Haig did more than enough to consolidate his overall lead with a 12:03.00, putting time between himself and the remaining GC contenders. Adam Semple (Satalyst-Giant) put in an impressive display to move into third-overall courtesy of his ninth-place while Jai Crawford (Huon Salmon-Genesys) and Eric Sheppard (search2retain-health) both lost time.

Haig now leads teammate Crawford by 39-seconds while Semple leap-frogged Sheppard to move into third, 45-seconds in arreas. Sheppard dropped to fourth-overall and will start the late-afternoon criterium with a 48-second deficit to Haig.

"The team did really well getting the top four positions - I managed to put in a pretty decent time and stay in yellow and put a bit more time into my GC competitors,” said Haig who backed-up his impressive Tour de Perth TT result with a solid fourth-place at Battle on the Border.





Women's NRS results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki Bontrager) 0:12:43 2 Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing) 0:00:05 3 Taryn Heather (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women’s Road Team) 0:00:08 4 Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing) 0:00:25 5 Lucy Coldwell (Holden Women Cycling Team) 6 Miranda Griffiths (Holden Women Cycling Team) 0:00:35 7 Emily Roper (Suzuki Bontrager) 0:00:39 8 Grace Sulzberger (Team Polygon Australia) 0:00:40 9 Chloe Mcconville (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women’s Road Team) 10 Amy Cure (Team Polygon Australia) 11 Sophie Mackay (BOSS Racing Team) 0:00:42 12 Zoe Watters (Pensar SPM Racing) 0:00:52 13 Samantha De Riter (Holden Women Cycling Team) 0:00:55 14 Susan McAlister (Pensar SPM Racing) 0:00:58 15 Judith Betts (Campos Avalon) 0:01:08 16 Ailie McDonald (Suzuki Bontrager) 0:01:15 17 Jessica Mundy (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women’s Road Team) 0:01:18 18 Ellen Skerritt (Team Bikebug) 0:01:19 19 Jenelle Crooks 0:01:21 20 Rebecca Werner (Specialized Securitor) 0:01:24 21 Rebecca Heath (Holden Women Cycling Team) 22 Megan Bagworth (BOSS Racing Team) 23 Jasmin Hurikino (Campos Avalon) 0:01:26 24 Laura Meadley 0:01:28 25 Linda White 0:01:29 26 Marianne Westacott-Clermonts 0:01:30 27 Jessica Toghill 0:01:31 28 Cassandra Dodd (Specialized Securitor) 0:01:34 29 Jemma Brown 0:01:35 30 Emma Viotto 31 Alexandria Nicholls (Suzuki Bontrager) 0:01:39 32 Rachel Ward 0:01:40 33 Nicole Moerig (Pensar SPM Racing) 0:01:41 34 Kendelle Hodges (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women’s Road Team) 0:01:46 35 Chloe Mcintosh 0:01:48 36 Kym Lynch 0:01:50 37 Trudy Van Der Straaten (Specialized Securitor) 38 Rebecca Mackey (BOSS Racing Team) 0:01:54 39 Melanie Roach 0:01:55 40 Rowena Fry (Team Polygon Australia) 0:01:56 41 Madeline Marshall (Suzuki Bontrager) 42 Claire Trembath (Specialized Securitor) 0:01:58 43 Vanessa Mcdonald 0:02:04 44 Alice Wallett 0:02:06 45 Sallyanne Cowman (Campos Avalon) 46 Tegan Elferkh (BOSS Racing Team) 0:02:09 47 Alexandra O'Dea (Campos Avalon) 0:02:19 48 Sarah Roy (Team Bikebug) 0:02:21 49 Brittany Lindores (Team Bikebug) 0:02:29 50 Stacey Riedel (Specialized Securitor) 0:02:31 51 Ruby Livingstone (Team Bikebug) 0:02:40 52 Natalie Langer 0:05:18 53 Georgia Baker (Team Polygon Australia) 0:06:18 DNS Kristy Glover (Holden Women Cycling Team) DNS Ashlee Ankudinoff (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women’s Road Team)

Teams stage # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pensar SPM Racing 0:39:31 2 Suzuki Bontrager 0:00:32 3 Holden Women Cycling Team 0:00:33 4 Jayco/Apollo VIS Women’s Road Team 0:00:44 5 Team Polygon Australia 0:01:54 6 BOSS Racing Team 0:02:38 7 Campos Avalon 0:03:18 8 Specialized Securitor 0:03:26 9 Team Bikebug 0:04:47

General classification after Stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing) 2:47:14 2 Miranda Griffiths (Holden Women Cycling Team) 0:00:08 3 Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing) 0:00:32 4 Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki Bontrager) 0:00:33 5 Taryn Heather (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women’s Road Team) 0:00:41 6 Lucy Coldwell (Holden Women Cycling Team) 0:00:58 7 Grace Sulzberger (Team Polygon Australia) 0:01:11 8 Emily Roper (Suzuki Bontrager) 0:01:12 9 Sophie Mackay (BOSS Racing Team) 0:01:15 10 Zoe Watters (Pensar SPM Racing) 0:01:25 11 Samantha De Riter (Holden Women Cycling Team) 0:01:28 12 Susan McAlister (Pensar SPM Racing) 0:01:31 13 Jessica Mundy (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women’s Road Team) 0:01:51 14 Ellen Skerritt (Team Bikebug) 0:01:52 15 Jenelle Crooks 0:01:54 16 Rebecca Werner (Specialized Securitor) 0:01:57 17 Rebecca Heath (Holden Women Cycling Team) 18 Laura Meadley 0:02:00 19 Marianne Westacott-Clermonts 0:02:03 20 Cassandra Dodd (Specialized Securitor) 0:02:07 21 Jemma Brown 0:02:08 22 Jasmin Hurikino (Campos Avalon) 0:02:14 23 Nicole Moerig (Pensar SPM Racing) 24 Sarah Roy (Team Bikebug) 0:02:50 25 Georgia Baker (Team Polygon Australia) 0:06:51 26 Chloe Mcconville (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women’s Road Team) 0:08:44 27 Amy Cure (Team Polygon Australia) 0:10:57 28 Rowena Fry (Team Polygon Australia) 0:12:13 29 Judith Betts (Campos Avalon) 0:15:42 30 Ailie McDonald (Suzuki Bontrager) 0:15:49 31 Jessica Toghill 0:16:05 32 Emma Viotto 0:16:09 33 Alexandria Nicholls (Suzuki Bontrager) 0:16:13 34 Rachel Ward 0:16:14 35 Kendelle Hodges (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women’s Road Team) 0:16:20 36 Chloe Mcintosh 0:16:22 37 Kym Lynch 0:16:24 38 Trudy Van Der Straaten (Specialized Securitor) 39 Melanie Roach 0:16:28 40 Claire Trembath (Specialized Securitor) 0:16:32 41 Brittany Lindores (Team Bikebug) 0:17:03 42 Stacey Riedel (Specialized Securitor) 0:17:05 43 Ruby Livingstone (Team Bikebug) 0:17:14 44 Rebecca Mackey (BOSS Racing Team) 0:23:23 45 Megan Bagworth (BOSS Racing Team) 0:25:00 46 Linda White 0:25:05 47 Madeline Marshall (Suzuki Bontrager) 0:25:32 48 Alice Wallett 0:25:42 49 Sallyanne Cowman (Campos Avalon) 50 Tegan Elferkh (BOSS Racing Team) 0:25:45 51 Alexandra O'Dea (Campos Avalon) 0:47:09 52 Vanessa Mcdonald 0:48:53 53 Natalie Langer 0:52:07

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Miranda Griffiths (Holden Women Cycling Team) 4 pts 2 Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing) 4 3 Emily Roper (Suzuki Bontrager) 3 4 Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing) 1

KoM classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing) 6 pts 2 Miranda Griffiths (Holden Women Cycling Team) 4 3 Emily Roper (Suzuki Bontrager) 2

Team classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pensar SPM Racing 8:23:53 2 Holden Women Cycling Team 0:00:33 3 Jayco/Apollo VIS Women’s Road Team 0:09:05 4 Team Polygon Australia 0:12:28 5 Suzuki Bontrager 0:15:23 6 Specialized Securitor 0:18:17 7 Team Bikebug 0:19:38 8 Campos Avalon 0:41:27 9 BOSS Racing Team 0:47:27

Men's NRS time trial # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:11:24 2 Aaron Donnelly (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:26 3 Ben Dyball (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:31 4 Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:39 5 Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 6 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Cycling) 0:00:41 7 Ayden Toovey (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 0:00:44 8 Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:49 9 Adam Semple (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 0:00:51 10 Nathan Elliott (Target Trek Racing Team) 11 Jacob Kauffmann (Budget Forklifts) 0:00:52 12 Jake Magee (GPM Data#3) 13 Marc Williams (Budget Forklifts) 14 Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 0:00:54 15 Jai Crawford (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:56 16 Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia) 17 Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:00:58 18 Matthew Clark (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 0:00:59 19 Jayden Copp (Pro Team Downunder) 20 Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing) 21 Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 0:01:02 22 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Cycling) 0:01:03 23 Robbie Hucker (Drapac Cycling) 0:01:07 24 Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts) 25 Michael Phelan (Parramatta Race Team) 26 Ryan Cavanagh (Pensar SPM Racing) 0:01:09 27 Correy Edmed (Pensar SPM Racing) 0:01:10 28 Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Cycling) 0:01:11 29 Andrew Stephan (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 0:01:12 30 Dave Brown (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 31 Alex Wohler (Budget Forklifts) 32 Callum O'Sullivan (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 33 Jordan Payne (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 34 Peter Hatton (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 0:01:13 35 Scott McPhee (Euride Racing) 36 Saxon Irvine (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 0:01:16 37 Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing) 38 Nicholas Yallouris (St George Skoda HP Team) 39 Jason Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 0:01:19 40 Fiachra O'Muire (Euride Racing) 41 Cal Britten (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 42 Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia) 43 Ben Cook (Campos Avalon) 0:01:20 44 Brodie Talbot (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 0:01:21 45 Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts) 0:01:24 46 Jeremy Scott (St George Skoda HP Team) 47 Nicholas Woods (Pro Team Downunder) 0:01:26 48 Luke Williams (Sydney Uni Velo Racing) 0:01:27 49 Trevor Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 50 Jacob Restall (Pro Team Downunder) 0:01:28 51 Daniel Bonello (Parramatta Race Team) 52 Andrew Roe (Euride Racing) 0:01:29 53 James Hepburn (GPM Data#3) 0:01:30 54 Lachlan Ambrose (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 55 Joel Strachan (Target Trek Racing Team) 0:01:31 56 Thomas Patton (Parramatta Race Team) 0:01:32 57 William Walker (Drapac Cycling) 58 James Boal (Target Trek Racing Team) 0:01:33 59 James Szollosi (Pro Team Downunder) 60 Chris Beeck (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 0:01:36 61 Julian Hamill (GPM Data#3) 62 Christopher Aitken (Paradice Investment Cycling Team) 0:01:37 63 Mathew Marshall (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 0:01:38 64 Jay Dutton (St George Skoda HP Team) 0:01:39 65 Theodore Yates (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 0:01:41 66 Mitchell Carrington (Paradice Investment Cycling Team) 0:01:42 67 Reuben Donati (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 0:01:44 68 Leslie Masters (Pro Team Downunder) 0:01:45 69 Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Pro Team Downunder) 0:01:46 70 Tamas Allenby (Sydney Uni Velo Racing) 71 David Melville (GPM Data#3) 0:01:48 72 Dylan Newbery (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 0:01:49 73 Kyle Bridgwood (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 74 Benjamin Harvey (St George Skoda HP Team) 0:01:50 75 Kevin Hawes (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 76 Matthew Nicholson (Team Polygon Australia) 0:01:52 77 Jesse Ewart (GPM Data#3) 0:01:53 78 Dylan Hately (Target Trek Racing Team) 0:01:54 79 Peter English (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 0:01:56 80 Antony Dimitrovski (Parramatta Race Team) 0:01:58 81 Sam Stow (Pensar SPM Racing) 82 Griffith Moore (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 83 Brad Davies (Euride Racing) 0:02:00 84 Ryan Thomas (Parramatta Race Team) 0:02:01 85 Amir Rusli (Drapac Cycling) 0:02:02 86 Benjamin Fox (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 0:02:03 87 Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 88 Andrew Crawley (GPM Data#3) 0:02:04 89 Daniel Pinczewski (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 0:02:09 90 Geoff Straub (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 91 Kasey Clark (Pensar SPM Racing) 0:02:10 92 Matthew Killin (Pensar SPM Racing) 93 Nicholas Costello (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 94 Adam Allen (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 0:02:12 95 Hadleigh Milligan (Pensar SPM Racing) 96 Alexander Malone (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 97 Andrew Clarkson (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 0:02:13 98 Connor Hughes (Sydney Uni Velo Racing) 0:02:14 99 Tristan Bauer (Sydney Uni Velo Racing) 0:02:15 100 Thomas Donald (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 101 Riley Maule (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 0:02:16 102 Stuart Smith (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:02:23 103 Cameron Ivory (Paradice Investment Cycling Team) 104 Shaun Mccarthy (Budget Forklifts) 0:02:24 105 Guy Brown (Paradice Investment Cycling Team) 0:02:25 106 Reece Robinson (Paradice Investment Cycling Team) 0:02:28 107 Rafael Vainikka (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 0:02:30 108 Jason Rigg (Team Polygon Australia) 0:02:31 109 Justin Vanstone (Pro Team Downunder) 0:02:32 110 Harrison Bailey (Parramatta Race Team) 0:02:37 111 David Parsons (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 0:02:46 112 Lex Nederlof (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 0:02:47 113 James Miller (Campos Avalon) 114 Blair Windsor (Budget Forklifts) 0:02:52 115 Daniel McCulloch (Campos Avalon) 0:03:08 116 Alistair Donohoe (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:03:09 117 Rowan Dever (Target Trek Racing Team) 0:03:11 118 Gerald Evans (Team Polygon Australia) 0:03:16 119 Ben Price (Team Polygon Australia) 0:03:26 120 Sylvain Lauwers (Pro Team Downunder) 0:03:27 121 Russell Gill (Euride Racing) 0:03:47 122 Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:04:04 123 Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) 0:04:34 124 George Tansley (Euride Racing) 0:05:54 125 Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:06:41 126 Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:07:04 127 Scott Law (GPM Data#3) 0:07:17 128 Joshua Taylor (GPM Data#3) 0:08:44

Team stage # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 0:35:09 2 Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program 0:01:53 3 Budget Forklifts 0:01:54 4 Drapac Cycling 5 search2retain p/b health.com.au 0:01:59 6 CharterMason Drapac Development Team 0:02:23 7 Euride Racing 0:02:31 8 Data#3 Cisco Racing Team 0:02:39 9 Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:02:43 10 Pro Team Downunder 0:02:56 11 Target Trek Racing Team 0:02:58 12 GPM Data#3 0:03:01 13 Parramatta Race Team 0:03:10 14 Team Polygon Australia 15 Pensar SPM Racing 0:03:20 16 St George Skoda HP Team 0:03:22 17 Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team 0:03:52 18 Sydney Uni Velo Racing 0:04:30 19 Paradice Investment Cycling Team 0:04:45 20 Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team 0:05:32 21 Campos Avalon 0:06:18

General classification after Stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 6:23:49 2 Jai Crawford (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:39 3 Adam Semple (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 0:00:45 4 Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:00:48 5 Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:01:22 6 Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Cycling) 0:01:24 7 Ben Dyball (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:01:30 8 Marc Williams (Budget Forklifts) 0:01:34 9 Alex Wohler (Budget Forklifts) 0:01:38 10 Nathan Elliott (Target Trek Racing Team) 0:01:54 11 Matthew Clark (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 12 Correy Edmed (Pensar SPM Racing) 0:01:59 13 Robbie Hucker (Drapac Cycling) 0:02:01 14 Cal Britten (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:02:04 15 Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:02:10 16 Trevor Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 0:02:47 17 Daniel Bonello (Parramatta Race Team) 0:02:51 18 Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts) 0:02:55 19 Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia) 0:03:00 20 Ayden Toovey (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 0:03:02 21 Jason Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 0:03:04 22 Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:03:09 23 Nicholas Woods (Pro Team Downunder) 0:03:12 24 Jeremy Scott (St George Skoda HP Team) 0:03:19 25 Ben Cook (Campos Avalon) 0:03:23 26 Ryan Cavanagh (Pensar SPM Racing) 27 Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Pro Team Downunder) 0:03:29 28 James Szollosi (Pro Team Downunder) 0:03:31 29 Shaun Mccarthy (Budget Forklifts) 0:03:44 30 Saxon Irvine (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 31 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Cycling) 0:03:48 32 Jay Dutton (St George Skoda HP Team) 0:03:49 33 Jacob Restall (Pro Team Downunder) 0:03:52 34 Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 0:03:58 35 Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 0:04:04 36 Scott McPhee (Euride Racing) 0:04:21 37 Theodore Yates (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 0:04:29 38 Nicholas Yallouris (St George Skoda HP Team) 39 Mathew Marshall (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 0:04:36 40 Kevin Hawes (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 0:04:43 41 David Melville (GPM Data#3) 0:04:44 42 Blair Windsor (Budget Forklifts) 0:04:49 43 Michael Phelan (Parramatta Race Team) 0:04:56 44 Callum O'Sullivan (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 0:04:57 45 Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing) 46 Sam Stow (Pensar SPM Racing) 0:04:58 47 Jordan Payne (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 0:05:11 48 Christopher Aitken (Paradice Investment Cycling Team) 0:05:13 49 Nicholas Costello (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 0:05:14 50 Fiachra O'Muire (Euride Racing) 0:05:15 51 Jacob Kauffmann (Budget Forklifts) 52 Aaron Donnelly (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:05:17 53 Tristan Bauer (Sydney Uni Velo Racing) 0:05:27 54 Jayden Copp (Pro Team Downunder) 0:05:28 55 Brodie Talbot (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 0:05:36 56 Thomas Patton (Parramatta Race Team) 0:05:44 57 Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts) 0:05:51 58 Andrew Roe (Euride Racing) 0:05:53 59 Andrew Clarkson (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 0:06:04 60 Riley Maule (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 0:06:09 61 William Walker (Drapac Cycling) 0:06:23 62 Amir Rusli (Drapac Cycling) 0:06:36 63 Alexander Malone (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 64 Lex Nederlof (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 0:06:43 65 Leslie Masters (Pro Team Downunder) 0:06:47 66 Peter English (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 0:07:06 67 Julian Hamill (GPM Data#3) 0:07:47 68 Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia) 0:08:13 69 Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:08:22 70 David Parsons (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 0:09:28 71 Jason Rigg (Team Polygon Australia) 0:09:54 72 Gerald Evans (Team Polygon Australia) 0:10:29 73 Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:11:18 74 Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:11:20 75 Tamas Allenby (Sydney Uni Velo Racing) 0:11:27 76 Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) 0:13:08 77 Scott Law (GPM Data#3) 0:13:27 78 Alistair Donohoe (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:14:04 79 George Tansley (Euride Racing) 0:15:25 80 James Hepburn (GPM Data#3) 0:16:06 81 Ryan Thomas (Parramatta Race Team) 0:16:07 82 Reece Robinson (Paradice Investment Cycling Team) 0:16:28 83 Joshua Taylor (GPM Data#3) 0:16:49 84 Geoff Straub (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 0:20:22 85 Dylan Newbery (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 0:21:44 86 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Cycling) 0:22:44 87 Brad Davies (Euride Racing) 0:28:07 88 Dave Brown (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 0:30:24 89 Joel Strachan (Target Trek Racing Team) 0:30:49 90 Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing) 0:30:57 91 Jesse Ewart (GPM Data#3) 0:31:03 92 Reuben Donati (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 93 Peter Hatton (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 0:31:07 94 James Boal (Target Trek Racing Team) 0:31:37 95 Cameron Ivory (Paradice Investment Cycling Team) 0:32:14 96 Matthew Killin (Pensar SPM Racing) 0:32:25 97 Matthew Nicholson (Team Polygon Australia) 0:33:00 98 Chris Beeck (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 0:33:28 99 Kyle Bridgwood (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 0:33:55 100 Stuart Smith (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:34:08 101 Andrew Stephan (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 0:35:06 102 Benjamin Harvey (St George Skoda HP Team) 0:36:27 103 Sylvain Lauwers (Pro Team Downunder) 0:36:47 104 James Miller (Campos Avalon) 0:37:36 105 Dylan Hately (Target Trek Racing Team) 0:38:31 106 Russell Gill (Euride Racing) 0:38:34 107 Andrew Crawley (GPM Data#3) 0:40:43 108 Justin Vanstone (Pro Team Downunder) 0:42:26 109 Benjamin Fox (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 0:42:33 110 Antony Dimitrovski (Parramatta Race Team) 0:42:52 111 Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:43:12 112 Mitchell Carrington (Paradice Investment Cycling Team) 0:44:02 113 Daniel McCulloch (Campos Avalon) 0:45:22 114 Thomas Donald (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:45:57 115 Lachlan Ambrose (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 0:46:43 116 Hadleigh Milligan (Pensar SPM Racing) 0:46:46 117 Jake Magee (GPM Data#3) 0:47:10 118 Adam Allen (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 0:47:57 119 Daniel Pinczewski (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 0:48:16 120 Guy Brown (Paradice Investment Cycling Team) 0:48:47 121 Rowan Dever (Target Trek Racing Team) 0:49:31 122 Rafael Vainikka (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 0:49:39 123 Luke Williams (Sydney Uni Velo Racing) 0:51:29 124 Kasey Clark (Pensar SPM Racing) 0:53:40 125 Griffith Moore (Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team) 0:54:25 126 Ben Price (Team Polygon Australia) 127 Connor Hughes (Sydney Uni Velo Racing) 1:02:41 128 Harrison Bailey (Parramatta Race Team) 1:19:31

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) 8 pts 2 Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 5 3 Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 3 4 Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Pro Team Downunder) 3 5 Scott Law (GPM Data#3) 3 6 Nicholas Woods (Pro Team Downunder) 1

KoM classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Pro Team Downunder) 11 pts 2 Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 10 3 Jai Crawford (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 6 4 Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 5 5 Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 5 6 Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 3 7 Adam Semple (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 3 8 Mathew Marshall (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 3 9 Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts) 2 10 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Cycling) 2 11 Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Cycling) 1 12 Nicholas Woods (Pro Team Downunder) 1 13 Craig Evers (Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program) 1