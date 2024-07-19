Baloise Ladies Tour: Charlotte Kool secures first win of the season in stage 2 sprint
Dutch sprinter beats Daria Pikulik and Sara Fiorin in Zulte
Charlotte Kool (Team dsm-firmenich PostNL) secured her first win of the season on stage 2 at the Baloise Ladies Tour. Kool outsprinted Daria Pikulik (Human Powered Health) and Sara Fiorin (UAE Development Team) in Zulte.
Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) maintained the lead in the overall classification heading into the final weekend of the race, which offers two stages on Saturday and the final on Sunday.
Stage 2 at the Baloise Ladies Tour offered an undulating 126.8km race in Zulte. The route began with a large circuit that included two cobbled sectors on each lap, Nokereberg and Herlegemstraat, along with the Hulsepontweg, with the field completing three full circuits.
They then crossed the finish line with just over 50km to go and completed five short, flat finishing circuits.
Noä Jansen (Liv AlUla Jayco) attacked off the start line and gained 25 seconds on the field. While she picked up full time bonuses at the first intermediate sprint, she was reabsorbed back into the field 10km into the race.
A two-rider move emerged ahead of the second Nokereberg ascent of the day that included Olha Kulynych (Fenix-Deceuninck) and Sigrid Ytterhus Haugset (Team Coop-Repsol), who opened a 40-second gap on lone chaser Noemi Rüegg (EF Education-Cannondale).
The two leaders maintained a 1:30 gap to the main peloton with 30km to go but were caught in the closing kilometres of the stage.
As the teams with powerful sprinters lined up their lead-out trains, it looked as though SD Word-Protime might claim a third consecutive victory. However, Team dsm-firmenich PostNL led their sprinter, Kool, into the final to secure her first stage win of the season.
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.
Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.
She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.
Most Popular
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
As it happened: UAE Team Emirates dominate Tour de France queen stage 19 to Isola 2000Tadej Pogačar destroys opposition with blistering attack on final climb to all but wrap up yellow jersey
-
Baloise Ladies Tour: Charlotte Kool secures first win of the season in stage 2 sprintDutch sprinter beats Daria Pikulik and Sara Fiorin in Zulte
-
The current GC standings at the Tour de France 2024Tadej Pogačar all but secures yellow jersey after stage 19 victory atop Isola 2000
-
Not Tadej, Matteo... Jorgenson denied Tour de France stage win by flying Pogačar on Isola 2000Visma-Lease a Bike rider mowed down in final kilometre on stage 19 but moves back into top 10