Baloise Ladies Tour: Charlotte Kool secures first win of the season in stage 2 sprint

Dutch sprinter beats Daria Pikulik and Sara Fiorin in Zulte

Charlotte Kool (Team dsm-firmenich PostNL) secured her first win of the season on stage 2 at the Baloise Ladies Tour. Kool outsprinted Daria Pikulik (Human Powered Health) and Sara Fiorin (UAE Development Team) in Zulte.

Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) maintained the lead in the overall classification heading into the final weekend of the race, which offers two stages on Saturday and the final on Sunday.

